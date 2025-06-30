Co-Op Climbing Game, Peak, Sells 2 Million Copies in Nine Days

Currently the source of a million obvious jokes about how the game is the very thing it’s named, Peak was released on PC on June 16 and within nine days sold 2 million copies. It was created in around a month as a game jam entry, by two studios (Landfall and Aggro Crab) working together as Landcrab.

Peak can be played solo, but works best in co-op, as players take control of up to four nature scouts lost on an island and have to scale a mountain to reach help. Landcrab has taken to social media and the game’s site to express its gratitude for all the players who bought a copy and have shared clips of spectacular fails.

“Hey Scouts. Okay so, it’s been a wild time since launch,” Landcrab posted on the game’s official site. “PEAK managed to exceed our expectations of player count and hype by like…a lot. We just hit TWO MILLION COPIES SOLD in nine days. We seriously cannot thank you enough for all the love and support we’ve had on this game. We’re addicted to laughing at all the TikToks, posts, and Twitch streams – so please keep tagging us in them – it really hypes us up.”

Help Each Other Or Die Trying

Players can pull each other up onto ledges, drop ropes, and share climbing spikes, and communicate with each other through proximity voice chat. One side effect of this players have quickly discovered is that, if one of their friends falls, their voice gets quieter the further they drop.

AAAAAAAAAAAAAAIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIEEEEEEEEEEEEEeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee…………………..

The mysterious mountain at the heart of the island is the scene of falls, wins, and last minute grasps for help. It changes every day, and includes four distinct biomes – each with its own perils and, as Landcrab put it, “questionable food” to scavenge. Players also have to rely on stamina levels to ascend, meaning they may need to sacrifice helping their friends so they have the energy to keep going.

Players each have a backpack, too, which fills up a portion of the stamina bar. If characters get hungry, this also takes up stamina, so the amount left for climbing can soon dwindle. Eating food can remove hunger, but eating the wrong thing can lead to poisoning.

Looks like a *puts on sunglasses* prickly situation. YYYEEAAAHHHHH!

The player characters are stranded on the island due to a plane crash, and luggage can be found scattered across the mountain, but not always in easy-to-reach places. It then becomes a question of risk versus reward, as a suitcase might contain helpful supplies…or nothing at all.

Landcrab And Future Peak Plans

Landcrab is a team-up between Sweden-based Landfall (Totally Accurate Battle Simulator, Haste) and Seattle studio Aggro Crab (Another Crab’s Treasure, Going Under), and Peak is its first joint game. Both studios worked together on it as part of a four week game jam event in Korea in February 2025, never expecting to be as big a hit as it’s become.

“Why did this stupid jam game sell more copies than Another Crabs Treasure? I’m gonna crash out,” Aggro Crab posted on X (Twitter) after Peak shifted its first million copies.

In Another Crab’s Treasure, different items can be used as a shell and bring with them different abilities.

Landcrab posted news on the game’s official site recently revealing that it plans to update Peak with more content: “We will not be sharing exact details yet on what we’re looking to add to these updates. It’s very early stages but we have been noting down as many of the suggestions that we’ve received from the community as we can. We won’t be able to do all of them, but we’re excited to see what we bring to PEAK! We’re still prioritizing bug fixes and stability first so don’t expect a huge content update right away.”

The joint studio did confirm that localisation would be coming, though, as well as multiple bug fixes; it should now be easier to ensure random strangers don’t join an online co-op game, for example.