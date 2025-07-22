Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival Brings Pinhead to Life in First Official Game Adaptation

Saber Interactive and Boss Team Games have officially unveiled Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival, a brand-new single-player survival horror action game that marks the first time the Hellraiser universe is being adapted into a full-fledged video game. This gruesome new experience is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, with horror icon Doug Bradley reprising his role as Pinhead after nearly two decades.

Announced as a faithful and terrifying expansion of Clive Barker’s classic horror mythology, Hellraiser: Revival promises a story-driven experience that thrusts players into the dark heart of suffering and sadistic ritual. With Barker’s signature nightmare fuel and Bradley’s iconic performance, the game sets its sights on genre veterans and horror newcomers alike.

“Working on the first true Hellraiser game has been a venture deep into the recesses of my darkest imaginings,” said Clive Barker in a press release – the horror legend and creator of Hellraiser, who has been a guiding hand for the game’s unique story in the Hellraiser universe.

The reveal adds another heavy hitter to Saber Interactive’s growing portfolio of genre titles, and signals Boss Team Games’ continued focus on major horror IPs.

A New Chapter in Hellraiser’s Mythology

Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival introduces players to Aidan, a protagonist forced to descend into Hell itself in order to rescue his girlfriend. At the center of his journey is the Genesis Configuration, a mysterious puzzle box that unlocks infernal powers and awakens the demonic Cenobites.

Players must use the puzzle box not only to survive but to manipulate their surroundings and combat the unholy forces stalking them. Failure means eternal torment, as the game leans hard into the series’ trademark mix of pain, pleasure, and flesh-rending horror.

The puzzle box was first introduced in The Hellbound Heart horror novella by Clive Barker in 1986.

“The dedication that Saber and Boss Team Games have shown is nothing short of remarkable. They’ve immersed themselves in the Hellraiser universe, capturing its essence – the seductive pull of suffering, the beauty within the grotesque – and forged a narrative that invites players to step beyond the threshold. I’m eager for both the curious and the damned to experience this new chapter in the Hellraiser mythos, where every moment balances on the brink of nightmare and revelation,” Barker said.

According to the announcement, the game’s plot kicks off a new ritual initiated by Pinhead himself, one with world-ending consequences. The player’s only hope lies in mastering the Genesis Configuration and resisting the pull of an evil cult that worships Hell’s twisted hierarchy.

Hellish Combat and Infernal Powers

Rather than a passive descent into terror, Hellraiser: Revival combines survival horror with aggressive, story-driven action. Players can expect a mix of conventional weapons and supernatural powers fueled by the Genesis Configuration, offering a hybrid combat system that balances traditional gameplay with franchise-specific mechanics.

Enemies range from grotesque wretches to devoted cultists and Cenobite high priests. The game pushes a tone of relentless confrontation, inviting players to fight for their immortal souls in a world where every corner could be another gateway to damnation.

Cenobites are out to tear your soul apart!

Boss Team Games has also revealed that two Collector Editions will be available for pre-order. These include an illuminated replica of the puzzle box, a Hellraiser-themed statue display base, and a number of other limited-edition collectibles.

Saber and Boss Team’s Horror Legacy

Saber Interactive brings decades of development experience to the project, with a track record that includes Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, Jurassic Park: Survival, and John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando. The studio has long balanced original concepts with adaptations of beloved IPs, and previously handled ports and remasters of games like Crysis and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

“Hellraiser is the quintessential horror franchise, and lends itself perfectly to a video game,” said Matthew Karch, CEO and co-founder of Saber Interactive. “Saber has had success with horror IPs in the past, and working alongside Clive to create tense gameplay and a new story that delves into the twisted depths of pain and pleasure has been a real treat. We look forward to opening up the gates of hell.”

Be ready for surreal environments. And meat hooks. Lots and lots of meat hooks.

Boss Team Games, meanwhile, has carved a niche in the horror space with licensed titles like Evil Dead: The Game and the RetroRealms series. Their involvement reinforces the idea that Hellraiser: Revival is being built with a deep respect for horror game heritage and fan expectations.

Both companies have worked with iconic entertainment properties before, but Hellraiser: Revival represents their first foray into the world of Clive Barker.

“We Have Such Sights to Show You…”

While Hellraiser: Revival is clearly aimed at fans of the source material, its structure and gameplay place it within the broader survival horror action genre. In tone and intensity, it shares DNA with The Evil Within and Dead Space, combining psychological horror with kinetic, moment-to-moment combat.

“No tears, please. It’s a waste of good suffering,” – Pinhead.

The use of the Genesis Configuration as a central gameplay mechanic also recalls the puzzle-and-power fusion of Alan Wake 2, albeit in a far more grotesque and visceral package. Unlike asymmetrical horror games such as The Texas Chain Saw Massacre or Dead by Daylight, Revival is a strictly single-player narrative, hewing closer to classics like Resident Evil 4 or Silent Hill 2 in structure.

What sets it apart is the direct involvement of Doug Bradley as Pinhead, and the faithful adaptation of Clive Barker’s mythos. That kind of authorial legacy rarely survives the leap to games. If Saber and Boss Team can match atmosphere with gameplay, Hellraiser: Revival could establish itself as a standout horror title.