Chinese Frontiers Launched Today – The Great Wall of China Won’t Build Itself

PRESS RELEASE – June 19, 2025 – Travel back to historical China and witness the rise of one of the world’s most legendary constructions. Chinese Frontiers is now available on PC. Build and manage a settlement, gather resources, assign tasks, and develop production chains to turn a modest village into a major settlement shaping the future of the empire.

Life in a historical Chinese village was never boring, and grand tasks lie ahead. Cultivate the land, raise livestock, and gather rare ingredients to support the community. Prepare traditional Chinese dishes, decorate settlements with handcrafted ornaments, and watch the village flourish into a thriving, vibrant town.

But don’t forget the most important task – building sections of the Great Wall of China, including its most iconic structures such as the Jiayu Pass, the Jiumenkou Bridge, and the breathtaking Jiankou section. Become a legendary builder whose work earns the praise of the emperor himself.

Players won’t have to carry all these responsibilities on their own. Some tasks can be handed off to other villagers, and effective management will significantly boost the speed and efficiency of their work. Challenges will evolve as players travel through diverse biomes – majestic mountains, arid deserts, and peaceful river valleys. Each location offers unique resources, mechanics, and stunning landscapes.

On the epic quest to build one of the world’s most iconic structures, players will have the support of mentor Jun and his granddaughter Mei. They will introduce players to the fascinating world of Chinese legends and myths, guiding players step by step through the secrets of traditional crafts. As the bond with them grows stronger, they’ll share their stories buried long ago, believing that together they can create a better future for the entire community.

Construction in progress. Doesn’t look safe without helmets.

While playing, listen to the original soundtrack inspired by traditional Chinese folk music, composed exclusively for the game. The stories are brought to life with artistic cutscenes inspired by the traditional ink-wash painting style of the Middle Kingdom.

For over four years, a team passionate about the culture and architecture of historical China worked on the game, supported by architects who carefully studied ancient construction techniques and building methods to faithfully recreate the era’s realities.

The Foundations of Chinese Frontiers Are Built on The Following Features

Step by step – in Chinese Frontiers, players will have the opportunity to build monumental structures, carefully completing each phase of construction, from the foundations to the final touches. This gives a true sense of involvement in creating something grand.

Success has many fathers – players will be responsible for coordinating the work of the village people, assigning tasks and optimizing processes to gather resources and build the necessary structures as efficiently as possible.

Three epic regions – build sections of the Great Wall of China, including its most iconic elements such as the Jiayu Pass, the Jiumenkou bridge, and the breathtaking Jiankou section. Explore three diverse areas – the rugged desert, majestic mountains, and mysterious river valleys. Each region presents new challenges, resources, and innovative construction technologies.

No routine – the gameplay offers a dynamic mix of building, crafting, farming, and exploration, allowing for seamless interaction between various aspects of village life. In Chinese Frontiers, there’s always work to be done.

From the heart of China – Chinese Frontiers captures the spirit of traditional China, drawing inspiration from the architecture and construction techniques of that era.

Building one of the world’s wonders – the opportunity to witness the process of building the Great Wall, uncovering not only its most iconic structures, but also the values of cooperation, sacrifice, and the wisdom of ancestors.