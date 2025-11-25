Chieftec CI 03B OP Brings Hi Fi Inspired Design To Compact PC Builds

Chieftec introduces a compact chassis with Hi Fi inspired styling



A pre installed 200mm PWM fan delivers quieter airflow



Fold open frame aims to simplify hardware installation



Supports full size components despite its compact form

Hi Fi Styling Meets Compact PC Design

Chieftec has unveiled the CI 03B OP, a compact cube chassis built for Mini ITX and mATX motherboards. The design draws on Hi Fi equipment and contemporary furniture, resulting in a case intended to fit seamlessly into minimalist setups. The enclosure uses 0.6 millimeter SPCC steel and presents a modern exterior without unnecessary visual flourishes.

The chassis features a circular front vent paired with breathable fabric. This structure accommodates the pre-installed 200 millimeter PWM fan, which uses an HDB bearing to prioritize quieter performance. Chieftec positions this as a balance between aesthetics and practical airflow management.

With dimensions listed at 385 millimeters by 265 millimeters by 355 millimeters, the case aims to provide flexibility despite its compact footprint. It supports standard ATX power supplies up to 160 millimeters in length, and it accommodates graphics cards up to 335 millimeters long.

Hardware Support In A Smaller Frame

The CI 03B OP includes support for CPU coolers up to 160 millimeters in height. This opens the door for a variety of air cooling options, even within the space constraints of a compact cube layout. The internal frame includes four expansion slots and multiple mounting points for drives.

Chieftec lists support for two 3.5 inch hard drives and two 2.5 inch solid state drives. This combination targets users who need room for larger capacity storage without relinquishing faster SSD performance. The drive bays are all internal, keeping the outer design clean.

Front connectivity includes one USB 3.2 Gen2 Type C port and two USB 3.0 ports. The panel also provides audio out and a microphone input, using an AZALIA or HD Audio configuration. The package ships with a screw set, an instruction manual, and a removable dust filter placed at the bottom of the chassis.

Cooling Options And Installation Features

Cooling compatibility extends beyond the pre-installed front fan. The top panel supports either two 120 millimeter fans, one 200 millimeter fan, or a 240 millimeter radiator. The rear position supports a single 120 millimeter fan, although none is included by default in that location.

Chieftec highlights the fold open mechanism as a central installation feature. The design allows the frame to open up for more convenient access to component mounting areas. This structure aims to reduce build complexity and provide clearer access during assembly.

Airflow is shaped around the large front intake and the potential top exhaust layout. The combination is intended to channel air efficiently through the cube frame, maintaining thermal performance for higher power components within the supported size limits.

A Compact Chassis Positioned For Flexibility

The CI 03B OP is built to fit into smaller spaces without sacrificing full size component compatibility. Its emphasis on understated design, flexible cooling, and accessible internal layout positions it as a versatile option for compact system builders. Chieftec presents the chassis as a balance between functional airflow and modern furniture influenced aesthetics.

The overall package weighs 4.64 kilograms without packaging and 5.61 kilograms with packaging included. The total configuration aims to appeal to users who want a compact system that still maintains mainstream hardware support and a clean external appearance.