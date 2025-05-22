PRESS RELEASE – Chazak Games Unleashes High Fructose: A High-Speed Fruit-Slaying FPS Roguelite

May 22, 2025 – Chazak Games, an indie studio founded by former DOOM animator Chris Cantero, reveals High Fructose, a lightning-fast first-person survivor roguelite where players take on swarms of monstrous fruit in explosive, skill-driven combat.

In High Fructose, you’ll step into the paws of a ninja fox leading a rebellion against juiced-up produce. Unleash powerful melee counters, collect ingredients mid-battle, and craft devastating recipes that turn the tide in your favor. Every wave gets more intense – and every run offers a new way to dominate.

Key Features

Lightning-Fast FPS Combat.

Slow-Motion – Bullet Time – Ninja Combat.

Ninja swords, Auto-Firing Weapons, and Tactical Counters.

Evolving Fruit Enemies with Elemental and Elite Variants.

Recipe Crafting That Triggers Battlefield Effects and Powerups.

High Fructose is now live on PC with a free playable demo, alongside live developer streams and behind-the-scenes content. The full release is slated for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One, with the launch date to be decided.