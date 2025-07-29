Skip to content
Home » Chaotic Co-Op Game, Delivery Pals, Takes Fast Food to a Dead Earth

Chaotic Co-Op Game, Delivery Pals, Takes Fast Food to a Dead Earth

Wayne Goodchild
Wayne Goodchild Senior Editor
Fact checked by: Jorgen Johansson
Updated: July 29, 2025
Chaotic Co-Op Game, Delivery Pals, Takes Fast Food to a Dead Earth

PRESS RELEASE – July 29th, 2025 – Crytivo and solo developer stre1itzia are proud to launch Delivery Pals, a wildly unpredictable cooperative food-delivery game set on a post-apocalyptic Earth. Experience the chaos first-hand with updated graphics and gameplay challenges.

In Delivery Pals, players control customizable cat couriers delivering food to aliens – the only intelligent life still visiting Earth after humanity abandoned it. With up to 7-player online co-op, players must scavenge trash, fight off monsters, cook bizarre meals, and manage logistics aboard their modified delivery train to keep the last company on Earth afloat.

YouTube video

Key Features

Team up with up to seven friends in online co-op.

Scavenge six unique maps for food and equipment.

Locate customers using the radar on the train.

Cook the correct amount of calories.

Wear fancy hats and costumes.

Purchase equipment (or even a whoopee cushion) in the train’s shop.

Accurately deliver food and earn the monetary quota or die trying.

About the Developer

stre1itzia is a solo developer and artist based in Eastern Europe, currently working on Delivery Pals as a debut indie title. The game combines survival, co-op simulation, and absurd humor – all built around a deeply systemic design approach

About Crytivo

Crytivo, based in Dallas, Texas, is an indie game publisher committed to helping developers deliver ambitious, community-focused titles. Known for The Crust, Prehistoric Kingdom, The Universim, Autonomica and others, Crytivo supports studios with a full-service approach to development, marketing, and distribution.

How useful was this post?

Click on a star to rate it!

Average rating 0 / 5. Vote count: 0

No votes so far! Be the first to rate this post.

Wayne Goodchild

Senior Editor

Editor, occasional game dev, constant dad, horror writer, noisy musician. I love games that put effort into fun mechanics, even if there’s a bit of jank here and there. I’m also really keen on indie dev news. My first experience with video games was through the Game and Watch version of Donkey Kong, because I’m older than I look.

Read these next:

News stream