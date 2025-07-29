Chaotic Co-Op Game, Delivery Pals, Takes Fast Food to a Dead Earth

PRESS RELEASE – July 29th, 2025 – Crytivo and solo developer stre1itzia are proud to launch Delivery Pals, a wildly unpredictable cooperative food-delivery game set on a post-apocalyptic Earth. Experience the chaos first-hand with updated graphics and gameplay challenges.

In Delivery Pals, players control customizable cat couriers delivering food to aliens – the only intelligent life still visiting Earth after humanity abandoned it. With up to 7-player online co-op, players must scavenge trash, fight off monsters, cook bizarre meals, and manage logistics aboard their modified delivery train to keep the last company on Earth afloat.

Key Features

Team up with up to seven friends in online co-op.

Scavenge six unique maps for food and equipment.

Locate customers using the radar on the train.

Cook the correct amount of calories.

Wear fancy hats and costumes.

Purchase equipment (or even a whoopee cushion) in the train’s shop.

Accurately deliver food and earn the monetary quota or die trying.

About the Developer

stre1itzia is a solo developer and artist based in Eastern Europe, currently working on Delivery Pals as a debut indie title. The game combines survival, co-op simulation, and absurd humor – all built around a deeply systemic design approach

About Crytivo

Crytivo, based in Dallas, Texas, is an indie game publisher committed to helping developers deliver ambitious, community-focused titles. Known for The Crust, Prehistoric Kingdom, The Universim, Autonomica and others, Crytivo supports studios with a full-service approach to development, marketing, and distribution.