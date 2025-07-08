Cave Crave – The Underground Exploring VR Game Launches on Meta Quest And PlayStation VR2

PRESS RELEASE – July 8, 2025 – Take IT Studio! has announced that Cave Crave – a VR spelunking adventure developed by 3R Games, the creators of the hit title Thief Simulator VR: Greenview Street – is available now on Meta Quest and it just cracked the list of 50 top selling platform titles. The game is set to arrive on PlayStation VR2 on July 10.

Cave Crave is described by its creators as “the most realistic cave exploration experience in VR.” Combining physical climbing, crawling, and its unique tight-space traversal mechanics, it offers an unparalleled journey into the underground.

Game Modes Available at Launch

Story Mode Start the journey with the first chapter of the story-driven expedition. A second map pack expanding the narrative is already in development and will be released as a free update shortly after launch.

Tourist Mode Take the time to explore already visited caves without pressure or danger. Perfect for those who want to enjoy the environment and soundtrack in peace.

Horror Mode A completely optional standalone mode that plunges players into mysterious depths. Face the unknown where player tools are their only protection. Not recommended for the faint-hearted.

Gameplay Highlights

Mind-bending cave systems Say goodbye to generic, repetitive level design. Cave Crave features hand-crafted, natural cave layouts that challenge spatial awareness and orientation.

Realistic environments Feel the atmosphere and explore detailed rock formations, interact with physics-based objects, and navigate terrain shaped by nature. The cave lives and breathes – sometimes literally.

With no built-in map, players must rely on chalk markings to create their own trail and avoid getting lost deep beneath the surface.

True free climbing Climb any surface using natural body motion and climbing tools. Walls, ceilings, narrow ledges – every surface is a potential path forward.

The Road Ahead

Cave Crave is just the beginning. The game will be supported post-launch with regular free content updates, including new maps, story expansions, and features designed to deepen the experience for both casual spelunkers and hardcore cave explorers.