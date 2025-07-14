Casting Revealed For The Infectious Madness of Doctor Dekker 2

D’Avekki Studios has confirmed the full cast for its upcoming FMV psychological horror sequel, The Infectious Madness of Doctor Dekker 2. The game, which follows up the Guinness World Record-winning original, will welcome six actors to the therapy couch, each playing a new patient with a dark story to tell.

Leading the returning cast is Aislinn De’Ath as Marianna, a central figure from the original game. She is joined by five new actors with roots in theater, film, and the FMV genre. Filming is set to begin in August, with the release scheduled for late 2025 or early 2026 on PC and consoles.

“The Infectious Madness of Doctor Dekker 2 is a psychological horror FMV game where players ask questions and link answers to solve a murder and help patients with their supernatural problems,” the studio said in a press release.

The sequel promises another round of mind-bending supernatural therapy as players work to uncover a murder while navigating each character’s psychological turmoil.

Not For Broadcast’s Jeremy Donaldson Returns as a New Character

Paul Baverstock, known for his role as Jeremy Donaldson in the satirical FMV game Not For Broadcast, has joined the cast. In this project, he takes on the role of Killian, a compulsive gambler and programmer who is trying to beat the odds with code rather than luck.

His return to FMV acting brings added weight to the production, especially for fans of narrative-driven video games. Killian’s dual identity as both a tech mind and a man chasing the thrill of risk could bring some of the game’s most unpredictable moments.

Baverstock’s involvement signals a strong connection between two of the genre’s standout FMV titles.

From the West End to Interactive Therapy

Stage actor Harry Bradley, best known for his recent performance in London’s long-running West End play The Mousetrap, makes his video game debut in the role of Dune. His character is a 1930s-style detective suffering from amnesia and a deeply rooted identity crisis.

This noir-inspired figure introduces a layered perspective to the cast. His memory loss and detective background are expected to blend classic mystery tropes with surreal FMV storytelling.

Bradley’s theatre background may bring theatrical depth to the screen, a tradition that FMV games often draw upon for emotional and expressive performances.

Familiar Faces From Murderous Muses Join The Lineup

Anna Fraser and Beth Gatherer, both of whom featured in D’Avekki’s 2023 game Murderous Muses, return in new roles. Fraser will portray Saphira, a scientist burdened with a gothic family legacy. Gatherer steps into the role of Bridget, a forest-dwelling healer whose unusual methods have led to police scrutiny.

The confirmed voice cast of Doctor Dekker 2.

Fraser’s previous performances included the dual roles of Sunday and Monday Finch and the monster in the horror short series Guest. Her ability to handle complex and eerie roles makes her an ideal fit for the tone of the Dekker sequel.

Gatherer’s background in mystery performances further strengthens the game’s investigative atmosphere.

Newcomer Sydney Skye Brings Haunted Artistry to The Sequel

Rounding out the cast is Sydney Skye, who plays Ophelia, a sculptor tormented by the whispers she hears in the walls of her childhood home. With experience in film, theater, and voiceover, Skye recently toured as Alice in a stage production of Alice in Wonderland.

Ophelia’s story introduces another haunting angle to the player’s investigation. The imagery of voices in the walls and artistic madness fits seamlessly into the unsettling tone that defined the first game.

As with other characters, her storyline is expected to blend the psychological with the supernatural.

D’Avekki Studios Builds on a Celebrated FMV Legacy

The Infectious Madness of Doctor Dekker 2 will be the fifth FMV title from D’Avekki Studios. The husband-and-wife duo behind the studio, Tim and Lynda Cowles, first gained attention with mystery party games before launching their acclaimed FMV catalog.

In 2017, the prequel, The Infectious Madness of Doctor Dekker earned a Guinness Book of Records for being the Most Full Motion Videogame at 7 hours, 11 minutes and 58 seconds. The current record belongs to Not For Broadcast developed by NotGames, which contains 42 hours, 57 minutes, and 52 seconds of FMV.

D’Avekki Studios previous works include The Shapeshifting Detective and Dark Nights with Poe and Munro. These games helped establish the studio as one of the leading voices in the modern FMV revival.

With a new cast, a familiar format, and another central mystery, Dekker 2 is shaping up to continue that legacy. The game can already be wishlisted on Steam and PlayStation ahead of its late 2025 or early 2026 release.