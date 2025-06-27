Capcom Spotlight Shines New Light on Pragmata, Resident Evil, Monster Hunter Wilds, And More

Summer has officially started, and with it comes a fresh wave of game showcases. It’s not uncommon for specific studios/publishers to get in on the action, and this is what Capcom did on June 26, with its Spotlight event via YouTube.

It was a much leaner affair than similar game showcases, but this could be down to Capcom putting a focus on quality over quantity, including detailed looks at three of its core IPs. There was, however, an over-emphasis on how “unique” titles are; if gamers took a shot every time they heard this word they would not be conscious by the end of the 40 minute presentation.

Enba has put together a full breakdown of all the games covered, spanning sci-fi space adventures to arcade beat ‘em ups.

Pragmata

Although it was first shown during Sony’s State of Play at the start of June, proper details on what Pragmata is and involves have been scarce – until now. Capcom Spotlight highlighted the main character, Hugh Williams, an astronaut sent as part of a team to find out why a lunar base has lost contact with Earth. After a lunar quake causes him to get separated from his team, an android girl, Diana, saves him. Together, they explore the base and try to figure out what’s going on.

Players get to control both characters at once, and switch between them as situations demand. The latest trailer showcased Diana’s hacking ability, which is needed to first disable robotic enemy armor. This then opens them up to receiving damage from Hugh’s weapons. Hugh’s suit also has access to traversal abilities, such as jet thrusters, that can be combined with Diana’s hacking to open up new pathways through the lunar base.

Pragamata is set for release in 2026, but there will be a public hands-on at Gamescom between August 20 – 24.

Street Fighter 6

Released at the start of June, Street Fighter 6 improved on its predecessor by offering a ton of characters and game modes from the start, including a fully-featured World Tour single player campaign. In this, players can create their own fighter and explore an open world to battle – and learn new moves from – Street Fighter icons.

However, Capcom did leave a few expected faces out, which is what the Year 3 update is about: players will get to meet/fight as series mainstay Sagat, plus Ingrid, Alex, and C. Viper. It launches on August 5.

Capcom also briefly highlighted one of its main esports events, the Capcom Cup 12. Gamers are invited to apply for one of the qualifying rounds, with a whopping $1 million first prize for the best Street Fighter player in the world.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of The Goddess

The event was understandably focused on Capcom’s major IP, but there was still space for lesser-known games, like this one. A fusion of action and strategy, Kunitsu-Gami presents a Japan-like fantasy world besieged by monsters. Players can unleash dance-like combat moves that owe more to old martial arts movies than modern Soulslike games, as well as momentarily pause action to issue battle commands to villagers.

As it’s available for Switch 2, Capcom revealed it’s possible to play using the Joy Con mouse, and via the handheld part of the console. It’s also available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, but was actually first released in July 2024, making it something of a sleeper hit.

The base game, across all platforms, has also been updated with new content: Otherworldly Venture, a wave-attack mode.

Resident Evil Requiem

It’s fair to say that any entry into the Resident Evil series is worth a look, and Capcom treated viewers to a lengthy breakdown of part 9, Requiem. Various members of the development team, including the Director, spoke at great length about the concept, evolution and character of the next entry; Eneba has a full report on these.

Monster Hunter Wilds

The latest Monster Hunter game also got a look-in, as the Producer (Ryozo Tsujimoto) and Directors (Kaname Fujioka and Yuya Tokuda) revealed details on the forthcoming second, free, update. As expected there are more monsters incoming but also, as a leftfield crossover, a collaboration with instrument company Fender.

Although in real-life it’s now possible to get a Monster Hunter Wilds-themed Rathalos Telecaster guitar, in-game the collab doesn’t, sadly, involve being able to bonk creatures on the head with it. Instead, players who complete a limited time event will unlock a guitar emote, where their character will break out some wild noodling on the Telecaster.

Monster-wise, series favorite Lagiacrus makes its long-awaited appearance in Wilds, bringing with it enhanced underwater battles. Seregios is another beast from a previous entry that joins the roster of monsters in Wilds, and its unique flight-based moveset has seen an upgrade with a diagonal kick attack.

The update gets rolled out across all platforms on June 30.

Other Titles

Capcom also rolled out brief mentions of a few other games. Capcom Fighting Collection 2 was shown, which includes the Capcom vs SNK series; a remaster of 2002’s Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny was revealed, and segued into a brief glimpse of the forthcoming Onimusha: Way of The Sword, set in early Edo period Kyoto and incorporating a heavier emphasis on action RPG combat.