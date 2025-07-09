Capcom Announces Full Gamescom 2025 Line-up With Global Playable Debuts of Resident Evil Requiem, Onimusha: Way of the Sword and PRAGMATA

PRESS RELEASE – July 9, 2025 – Capcom, a leading worldwide developer and publisher of video games, announced today their full product line-up for Gamescom 2025. Having previously announced the very first playable opportunities for Resident Evil Requiem and Onimusha: Way of the Sword back in June during Summer Games Fest 2025, the publisher confirms the world-first public hands-on of its newest title PRAGMATA as well as other opportunities coming to the show in Cologne on August 20th.

The Capcom show floor, situated in Hall 9, will feature more than 85 playable demo stations across more than 950 square meters. As well as Resident Evil Requiem, Onimusha: Way of the Sword and PRAGMATA, guests will have the opportunity to experience Nintendo Switch 2 versions of Street Fighter 6 and Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess which released alongside the console’s launch earlier this year.

Capcom will also bring other exciting opportunities for attendees, with a cinema experience, and a number of live streamed programmes broadcast across the duration of the show direct from Cologne to the rest of the world.

As part of the live streams, Capcom will broadcast a variety of exciting content as well as appearances from special guests. For German-speaking audiences, Capcom will additionally provide daily shows from early to late, produced and presented by Rocket Beans TV.

About Resident Evil Requiem

Resident Evil Requiem is the ninth title in the mainline Resident Evil series. Experience heart-stopping tension, bone-chilling fear and the exhilaration of defeating death in a requiem that will shake you to the core.

Technological advancements combined with the creators’ profound depth of knowledge have yielded a story that offers rich characters and gameplay that’s more immersive than ever before. 2026 marks the beginning of a new era of survival horror.

Resident Evil Requiem launches for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam on February 27, 2026.

About Onimusha: Way of the Sword

Onimusha: Way of the Sword takes place in Kyoto during the early Edo period. In this time of relative peace for Japan, Malice has befallen the ancient city. Twisted into an eerie and unsettling place, Kyoto has been infested by the demonic Genma.

In the debut trailer for Onimusha: Way of the Sword, a lone samurai armed with the Oni Gauntlet engages in fierce, blood-soaked sword fights with these hellish creatures from another world.

Onimusha: Way of the Sword launches for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in 2026.

About PRAGMATA

Set in a vision of the near future, PRAGMATA transports players to the moon. After a chance meeting aboard a seemingly lifeless lunar research station, spacefarer Hugh and android Diana find themselves caught in the crosshairs of a hostile AI in control of the station. Stranded and surrounded by enemies, only together can they hope to survive.

As Hugh finds himself needing to work with Diana to return to Earth, they must each rely on their own strengths and abilities to overcome the many obstacles in their path. In a twist, players will control both characters – at the same time – in this single-player adventure. At the heart of the action is Hacking, which enriches combat with a sense of strategy and excitement unique to PRAGMATA.

PRAGMATA will be available in 2026 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

About Capcom

Founded in 1983, the company has created hundreds of games, including groundbreaking franchises Resident Evil, Monster Hunter, Street Fighter, Mega Man, Devil May Cry, and Ace Attorney™. Capcom maintains operations in the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Tokyo, with corporate headquarters located in Osaka, Japan.