Call of Duty: Mobile Reveals Season 5 Details

Primal Reckoning is the name and theme of Season 5 of Call of Duty: Mobile, and it goes live on May 28, 2025 at 5PM PT. Players can expect a new map, weapon, and skins.

Season 5 – Primal Reckoning also includes a collaboration with NieR: Automata, with skins and events available related to the action RPG from 2017. Call of Duty: Mobile is a free-to-play game available on Android and iOS devices, with an optional Premium Battle Pass that unlocks additional cosmetics and weapon blueprints.

“The new Battle Pass brings a collection of Operator Skins, Weapon Blueprints, and more with a futuristic dystopian theme inspired by the season’s collaboration with NieR: Automata, including a themed event featuring the Kui Ji – YoRHa No. 9 Type S operator and two Draws featuring the operators Kestrel – YoRHa No. 2 Type B and Fiona St. George – Commander White,” said publisher Activision in a press release.

Warfare on The Move

Call of Duty: Mobile launched in 2019 with a partner title, Warzone: Mobile, launched in early 2024. However, while Activision recently pulled the latter from digital stores, the original is still going strong. It’s about to wrap up this year’s Season 4, which includes the return of a fan-favorite skin, Templar – Couteau’s Oath.

Season 5 brings a new map, Zoo, with it. First featured in Call of Duty: Black Ops, it’s a dilapidated and abandoned location that suits the season’s dystopian theme. This is continued with NieR: Automata events, in which players can take control of the elite YorHa Unit and fight the Machine Lifeforms.

Both of these colorful weirdos are potential unlocks in the next season.

“Reach checkpoints, navigate counterattack routes, and collect Skill Chips to unlock exclusive routes. Conduct the counterattack successfully to earn rewards like the Kui Ji – YoRHa No. 9 Type S operator and four different melee weapons themed around NieR.”

The Primal Reckoning Battle Pass also gives players the chance to unlock Basic and Premium content, including the new VMP SMG, new skin for the Combat Axe, and character skins such as Gustavo – Viciousness, Lazarus – Scrim Net, and American Bulldog – Tentacles.

Extra Content

Players can also attempt to complete Standard, Special, and Elite Missions through the Season 5 Challenge Pass, which in turn unlock Challenge Tokens. These can be used to buy in-game gear, through a gacha-like system.

This extends to a Mythic and Legendary Draw for a NieR weapon and character skin, the latter being a very colorful “tactical unicorn” as Activision puts it. Each season lasts between 4 – 5 weeks, so Primal Reckoning will likely end by the start of June 2025.