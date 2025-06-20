Butter Joins the Party: Trickcal: Chibi Go Reveals New PV and First In-Game Event

PRESS RELEASE – June 20, 2025 – Trickcal: Chibi Go has revealed its second character PV, this time starring [Love Friends] Butter (CV: Aoi Nagatsuki), the friendliest face in Angle Cream…who might also be the one to destroy the world. Titled “Warning from Angle Cream’s Minions!”, the latest character PV introduces Butter’s sugary-sweet chaos in true Chibi Go fashion.

With oversized ears, a wagging tail, and a voice that practically sparkles, Butter’s the kind of Apostle who just wants everyone to get along. She’s always smiling – until things go wrong. Voiced by up-and-coming talent Aoi Nagatsuki, Butter brings a mix of energy, warmth, and just the right amount of mischief to the game’s ever-growing roster.

Alongside the PV, an interview clip with Nagatsuki has also been released, featuring her thoughts on Butter, a few behind-the-scenes stories, and a special message for players waiting for launch. There’s even a surprise hidden in Butter’s voice lines – one that might sound familiar to anime fans.

To go with the character PV, the game’s first in-game event – Apostles’ Dreamland – has also been revealed. Players will enter a memory-themed mode where buffs come in the form of Core Memories. Stack them to power up your team, but the more you select, the lower your score multiplier becomes. Using featured UP characters offers extra buffs and stronger synergy.

During battle, you’ll earn Memory Shards that can be combined into Full Memories – enhanced effects that deepen your strategy. Pulls, Crystal Leaves, and other valuable rewards are all part of the lineup.

The event isn’t live just yet, but full details will be shared ahead of launch. Pre-registration for Trickcal: Chibi Go is now open at the official website.

