BloodRush: Undying Wish Launches on July 1 – New Trailer Available

PRESS RELEASE – June 2, 2025 – The stylish action game BloodRush: Undying Wish, developed by the Brazilian studio Lightmancer Studios and published by Nuntius Games, will be released in Early Access on July 1. Versions for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch 1 and 2 are also coming soon.

The announcement comes with a new trailer showing, for the first time, lots of gameplay updates, enemies, moves, combos, and much more.

Danilo Isamu, game designer of BloodRush: Undying Wish, said that the gameplay was designed so that players feel “a sense of improvisation, of dance, of expression through combat.”

“It’s a mix of apprehension and excitement to release the game after more than three years of development. BloodRush’s goal has always been to give players the tools to express themselves through combat – creating builds, combos, and unique strategies. Now it’s time to hand the game over from our hands to the hands of the community.”

Danilo has no problem with the nicknames fans gave BloodRush: Undying Wish on social media, calling it Bloodborne with pixel art, but said: “Gameplay is much more Devil May Cry than Bloodborne, but visually there are indeed similarities, so the comparison isn’t that crazy.”

About BloodRush: Undying Wish

BloodRush: Undying Wish is a frenetic action game fully focused on stylish combat, improvisation, and creativity. Players have access to dozens of weapons, abilities, perks, and modifiers to create their own playstyle, chaining attacks, crafting builds, and finding new ways to overcome challenges.

The game delivers an experience where every fight feels like a combat dance, offering total freedom for players to express themselves through its battle systems, in a quest to bring back Death itself – which, in the game’s lore, has disappeared, causing unexpected consequences for humanity. It’s up to the player to figure out how to fix it.