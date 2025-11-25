Black Ops 7 Suffers Staggering Defeat Against Battlefield 6 In Europe

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is underperforming on sales in Europe



Worst Call of Duty sales figures in Japan since 2007



Black Ops 7 concurrent player numbers getting crushed by BF6 and ARC Raiders



Sales numbers in the United States yet to be released

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Sales Plummet Around The World

The Call of Duty franchise’s latest addition, Black Ops 7, could be in serious trouble. The game is being outperformed on all fronts and Activision execs are feeling the heat. Its biggest rival, Battlefield 6, has even started picking up in sales, suggesting that Call of Duty fans are deserting their own game.

During its first week in Europe, Black Ops 7 sales were 63% lower than Battlefield 6 across the continent. It was slightly worse in Spain where only a combined 29,026 physical and digital units were sold, compared to Battlefield 6’s first week ending Oct. 12 hit 86,551 units sold.

The official Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 account on X (formerly Twitter) announced on Nov. 17 that: “Physical launch sales for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 in the UK were down 61% compared to Black Ops 6, not counting digital purchases.”

In Japan sales were even worse. When the game was released on PlayStation 5 on Nov. 13 there, it only sold 12,311 units in retail. The last time sales were so poor in the land of the rising sun was in June, 2007, when Call of Duty 3 shipped 14,117 units.

Meanwhile, EA has confirmed that Battlefield 6 has sold 7 million copies right out the gate. Analysts believe this number has increased to 10 million due to a surge after Black Ops 7 was released, this latest report is yet to be confirmed by EA.

ARC Raiders Also Crushing BO7

Still, Battlefield 6 is not the only shooter making waves this year, ARC Raiders has had a phenomenal debut and is going strong in sales and building a massive community. The extraction PvPvE shooter was released on Oct. 30, but recently hit a new all-time peak of concurrent players according to SteamDB.

The weekend ending Nov. 16 saw a peak of 481,966 gamers playing at the same time. In October, Battlefield 6 topped out at 747,440 players, while BO7 concurrent player data shows that the game peaked at a meager 100,332 players on Nov. 16.

Activision Blizzard is yet to release the sales figures for the United States so it is not completely over for the staple shooter franchise.