Black Op 7 Players Beg For Old Skins And Bicker Over New Ad

BO 7 Community Care More About Skins Carrying Over Than Quality of Game Itself

The Call of Duty Franchise is about to expand in two weeks on Nov. 14, and while the Black Ops 7 community awaits the game, it is more concerned with skins and mods carrying over from Black Ops 6, and arguing over the latest ads without actual gameplay footage.

Black Ops 7 has already been through its Beta phase with mixed reviews. Everything from the borderline supernatural omnimovement to sniping players through walls across the map as a killstreak reward has come under fire.

“It’s just a re-skin of BO6. What an absolute joke of a game. It’s called BO7, but we all know it’s a glorified BO6 add-on made out to be a full game,” Just Chilling commented on X (former Twitter) and continued: “I will never buy Call of Duty again. Battlefield 6 is the only way forward now.”

Latest Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Ad Reveal It’s A Girl?

The Call of Duty franchise marketing team has gone down the route of tying celebrities to its brand with various results. In the latest ad for BO 7, Terry Crews and Nikki Glaser are hosting a gender reveal party to unveil what kind of baby is coming.

Crews lights a sparkler and gets all excited for the big reveal. But before he has a chance, a space capsule flattens him in a mist of pink. Peter Stormare steps out of the capsule and says: “Congrats. You’re having a replacer.”

“I can’t believe there’s so many Call of Duty fans who are blind to the fact that they’re just trying to nostalgia bait us. It ain’t working on me, I hope more people really open their eyes,” one of the comments below the video reads.

The video was also posted on X with comments ranging from “this one was funny, can’t lie” to “fire your marketing team.”

Begging For Old Skins To Carry Over To New Game

It is as if the entire Call of Duty community have suffered from some kind of collective memory loss and forgotten that the company behind the franchise is Blizzard/Activision. This is the company that has taken aggressive monetization to the next new level.

Selling cosmetic outfits and skins in their games is a staple and makes the company billions of dollars. In the past, purchases from previous games within the same franchise have carried over to their successors, but this has since been removed in favor of making more money. The Black Ops 7 community is now begging for the carry-over feature to be reinstated.

This is what many argue is what has caused the franchise to fall behind its many competitors in the FPS genre. The Call of Duty series is infamous for introducing skins and weapon mods to distract players from noticing that Blizzard/Activision have been releasing the same game for the past years.

“Anyone buying skins is financially stupid. Y’all really spend $20-$30 for skins and it’ll be useless within a year. Majority of y’all are adults buying this skin and battle pass crap,” Ameer commented on X.

Fuga said: “Who the fuck is going to play this shit when there’s Battlefield 6 and Arc Raiders? Learn how to make games like old times, then we will play your stuff.”

No New BO 7 Gameplay Trailer In Sight

The only videos of current BO 7 gameplay available are from Youtubers who reviewed the Beta release that ended on Oct. 8. It started for those with early access on Oct. 2 and at first players were happy to see that Skill-based matchmaking (SBMM) had been removed. Of course, when the matchmaking system changed on Oct. 6, players felt like it was the final straw.

Activision Design Director replied to the criticism on X, saying that SBMM was put back into the Beta testing to gather more data and feedback. However, the CoD community, which is one of the largest in the world, has already been calling for the abolishment of SBMM for many years.

Without much information from Blizzard/Activision it is hard to say what the final version of Call of Duty Black Ops 7 will look like. Meanwhile, thousands of players have already left the series to play Battlefield 6. Whether they will return on Nov. 14 when BO7 releases remains to be seen.