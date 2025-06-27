Bendy And The Ink Machine is Out Now as a Physical Edition For PlayStation 5

PRESS RELEASE – June 27, 2025 – The wait is over…Silver Lining Interactive, in partnership with Joey Drew Studios, is thrilled to announce that Bendy and the Ink Machine is available now as a stunning physical edition for PlayStation 5 from Silver Lining Direct and local retail stores. The game is also available to purchase digitally on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Marking a terrifying new chapter for console players, this release brings the cult horror hit screaming into the current generation, complete with enhanced visuals, 60fps for smoother performance and numerous quality-of-life updates, available for both the digital and physical releases.

The physical PlayStation 5 edition transforms the retro-cartoon horror into a collectable nightmare, letting fans of frights and collectors of chaos hold the darkness in their hands. It also includes a download code for the game’s eerie original soundtrack, pulling players deeper into the haunted heart of Joey Drew Studios.

Set in an abandoned 1930s animation studio, Bendy and the Ink Machine drips with dread and atmosphere. Playing as retired animator Henry, players are drawn back to the abandoned cartoon studio, and must unravel sinister secrets, solve puzzles, and outrun the horrors lurking in the ink.

Key Features

A Haunted Cartoon Hellscape – Step into a beautifully creepy world where walls whisper, ink flows, and nothing is as it seems.

Puzzle, Action… Terror – Outsmart corrupted creations with a mix of clever puzzles, exploration, and pulse-pounding chases.

A Soundtrack from the Shadows – The physical edition includes a digital download of the game’s chilling score, designed to haunt players long after the credits roll.

You’re Never Alone – Trust no one. In this place, even friendly faces may hide something sinister.

About Silver Lining Interactive

Silver Lining Interactive is a brand new independent game publisher based in the North of England. Founded by a team of seasoned professionals for two decades, this studio has been a cornerstone of the indie game scene. With a passion for fostering creative talent and great games, Silver Lining Interactive is committed to bringing innovative, high-quality games to players worldwide, physically and digitally.

About Joey Drew Studios

Joey Drew Studios Inc. is a video game developer and the studio behind the global phenomenon that is Bendy. Pairing dark themes with humorous twists, Joey Drew Studios is known for its unique and atmospheric gaming experiences through the use of inventive original characters, passionately crafted worlds, and innovative storytelling.