Battlefield 6 launches a limited free trial on all platforms until Dec. 2



The title has become one of the biggest entertainment releases of 2025



Award nominations highlight strong critical reception since the October launch



New modes and seasonal content continue the largest rollout in franchise history

Free Trial Pushes Battlefield 6 Into Wider Holiday Reach

Electronic Arts and Battlefield Studios have announced a limited free trial for Battlefield 6, available immediately and running through Dec. 2 on all platforms. The offer grants access to select maps and modes that showcase the game’s all out warfare design, while also driving the final nail into the coffin of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7.

Black Ops 7 is already behind Battlefield 6 in every meaningful metric, including sales and concurrent players from around the world. Until U.S. sales numbers are released, Black Ops 7 is the worst performing title in the Call of Duty franchise since 2007.

“We are extremely proud of what our amazing teams at Battlefield Studios have accomplished and tremendously excited about the community’s passion as we continue to build Battlefield for and with our fans,” said Byron Beede, General Manager of Battlefield. “Today’s launch of a free trial for Battlefield 6 is the perfect opportunity for new players to have the All Out Warfare experience that millions of players around the world are raving about.”

The publisher positions Battlefield 6 as one of the largest gaming and entertainment launches of the year. According to the announcement, the title has achieved record breaking results across multiple metrics since release. Millions of players have already joined the game, and the free trial extends availability to audiences who have not yet engaged with the new entry.

The trial requires Battlefield REDSEC and all current updates. The publisher notes that optional purchases are available and that the offering is a limited time promotion with specific conditions. As part of the broader holiday schedule, the trial serves as one of several initiatives aimed at sustaining the game’s momentum, and remind Activision Blizzard that their franchise is currently not doing so well.

Strong Awards Presence Supports Post Launch Trajectory

Battlefield 6 released on Oct. 10 and quickly reached significant commercial and critical milestones. The title has secured nominations across several categories at The Game Awards, including Best Multiplayer Game, Best Action Game and Best Audio Design. These acknowledgments add to the overall reception surrounding the launch period.

The announcement cites a record shattering Open Beta conducted in August. It also notes all time highs for franchise sales within the first three days of release. These results have contributed to what the publisher describes as the biggest opening in the history of the Battlefield series. The reported player activity reflects a continuation of those early trends.

Battlefield 6 is without a doubt the best performing new shooter this year.

The recognition from awards organizations arrives during a period of rapid update deployment. Battlefield REDSEC, described as the deadliest ring in the Battle Royale component, was introduced eighteen days after launch. This pace has defined the post launch environment and has reinforced the title’s position within the publisher’s slate.

Seasonal Additions Continue With Winter Offensive

Battlefield 6 will expand again in December with the release of Winter Offensive. Details in the announcement emphasize its placement in the seasonal schedule rather than specific content, but the update is positioned as a further step in the ongoing rollout of post launch material. The game continues to be framed around large scale warfare experiences that evolve through these additions.

Epic war theaters with great gameplay has drawn players from other competitors to Battlefield 6.

The title is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S and PC through Steam, the EA App and the Epic Games Store. It is sold in two editions: Standard Edition priced at $69.99 and the Phantom Edition priced at $99.99. The Phantom Edition includes the full game, the Phantom Squad Soldier Skin pack, two weapon packages, one vehicle skin and one combat knife skin. It also includes a Battlefield Pro token which grants the Season 1 battle pass, 25 tier skips, exclusive cosmetics and XP tokens.

Battlefield Series Marks A New Era With Record Activity

Battlefield Studios reports more than 100 million players and 5 billion hours played across the series over a span of two decades. The studio positions Battlefield 6 as the largest launch in franchise history and as the beginning of a new era shaped around Battlefield REDSEC and expanded seasonal content.

Electronic Arts continues to operate as a major global publisher in digital interactive entertainment. The company reported approximately $7.5 billion in GAAP net revenue for fiscal year 2025. Battlefield is part of a portfolio that includes EA Sports FC, Apex Legends and The Sims, representing some of the publisher’s most prominent releases.