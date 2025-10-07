Battlefield 6 And Black Ops 7 Will Cost $30 Per Month To Play According To Latest Game Pass Structure

Xbox dramatically hikes Game Pass subscription fees



Info video from Xbox posted on X becomes a meme fest



Xbox leadership explained the price increase as part of a broader plan

Xbox Gamers Have Tough Choices To Make

Microsoft and Xbox recently hiked all Games Pass prices and tucked the most desired games and Day 1 games behind a $30 monthly subscription fee, a 50% price hike. In the fine prints it states that both Battlefield 6 and Black Ops 7 will fall in under this new Ultimate tier.

Other games already include the Assassin’s Creed and Tom Clancy’s series, Far Cry 3, Watch Dogs, while Fortnite Crew will be included in Ultimate on Nov. 18, 2025.

“Ultimate has been upgraded for players who want the best of everything. We’re rolling out our most expansive upgrade yet, including more day one games than ever before, Fortnite Crew & Ubisoft+ Classics for the first time ever, enhanced Xbox Cloud Gaming streaming quality up to 1440p, Rewards with Xbox, and more,” Team Xbox wrote on their official website.

This puts Battlefield 6 players in a tough spot – either pre-order the game for $89.99, wait until the game is released on Oct. 10 and pay $99.99, or enjoy three months of play on Games Pass Ultimate for $90.

Everything important is as always in the fine print below the sales pitch.

Players Canceling Their Subscriptions And Announcing It On Social Media

Xbox leadership explained the price increase as part of a broader effort to maintain service quality while adding new partnerships and games. The company said that continued investments in studios and cloud infrastructure make the updated pricing necessary.

In its official statement, Microsoft positioned the change as a step toward a more unified ecosystem. The company emphasized that the new structure gives players more control over how they access the service, while ensuring that major Xbox Studio releases remain part of the Game Pass offering.

An example of common images posted in the thread under Xbox’s announcement video posted on X.

The Xbox Game Pass video announcing the new changes currently has 4.2 million views on X and the comment section below is full of former Game Pass subscribers canceling their subscriptions, and turning the announcement into a meme fest.

Just one example of the many memes responding to Xbox.

“This isn’t a normal price hike. This isn’t good pricing either. The only reason we bought an Xbox was because of the Game Pass subscription. You’ve lost all your advantages. I think it’s time to switch to PlayStation,” Semih Ekşioğlu commented on X.