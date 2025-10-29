Battlefield 6 Adds In Game Radio With Major Music Talent As EA Expands Franchise Reach

EA and Battlefield Studios launch official Battlefield playlist in game and on Spotify



New radio stations arrive with Battlefield 6 Season One and Battlefield REDSEC rollout



Music features artists including Limp Bizkit, Bob Dylan, Dr. Dre, and Red Hot Chili Peppers



Battlefield 6 soundtrack surpasses 20 million streams two weeks after release

EA Expands Audio Experience Inside Battlefield 6

Electronic Arts and Battlefield Studios introduced the first official Battlefield playlist on Oct. 28, coinciding with the start of Battlefield 6 Season One. The new in game radio feature allows players to encounter curated music while operating vehicles across multiplayer experiences. It marks a further integration of mainstream artists into the Battlefield franchise following the record breaking release of Battlefield 6.

The playlist includes well known names across rock, pop, rap, and electronic genres. EA stated that players will hear tracks from artists such as Limp Bizkit, Bob Dylan, Godsmack, Drowning Pool, Pantera, Snoop Dogg, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Dr. Dre, and others. The feature is designed to introduce a broader entertainment element within large scale battles.

“What’s happening with the music of Battlefield 6 is already unprecedented,” said Steve Schnur, Worldwide Executive, President EA Music Group. “From Henry Jackman’s cinematic score to Limp Bizkit’s explosive contributions, we are discovering what music can mean to both gaming and culture. This playlist takes the intensity of the soundtrack even further, bringing our impact to a whole new level.”

Vehicle drivers who own the Battlefield Pro version of the Battlepass can access Battlepass Radio, a premium station that features additional songs. All players can listen to general radio stations that rotate tracks across various genres in both Battlefield 6 and Battlefield REDSEC.

Alongside the in-game feature, EA partnered with Spotify to publish an Official Battlefield Playlist that spans the entire history of the series. It is available for streaming now.

Collaboration Reinforces Music As Part of the Battlefield Brand

EA highlighted previous collaborations that helped position music as a core element of Battlefield 6. Limp Bizkit recorded a new version of the song Break Stuff for the game’s multiplayer reveal trailer, contributing to marketing momentum ahead of launch.

The company also partnered with the band and composer Henry Jackman to create Battlefield: The After Party, a track built around Battlefield theme music infused with the band’s distinct style. These efforts followed the Oct. 10 release of the Battlefield 6 Original Videogame Soundtrack, which features 23 Jackman compositions as well as two Limp Bizkit tracks. According to EA, the soundtrack surpassed 20 million streams globally within two weeks.

The expanded musical presence is positioned as a continuation of efforts to reshape and modernize elements of the franchise. Battlefield Studios framed these additions as part of a long term approach to delivering new dimensions to established gameplay.

Battlefield 6 Continues Franchise Growth Across Platforms

Battlefield 6 is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC through Steam, the EA App, and the Epic Games Store. EA described the game as a significant escalation of the series formula, introducing new multiplayer modes, a single player campaign with high production values, and the return of Portal, which offers community creation tools.

Battlefield Studios emphasized that every combat scenario in the game is designed to support user driven strategies, reinforcing the franchise theme of large scale warfare. The launch contributed to what EA called the biggest debut in franchise history.

These gameplay elements have underpinned the audio initiatives, which are integrated to maintain engagement for an expanding player base. The company cited more than two decades of franchise activity leading up to this moment.

REDSEC Launch Adds New Free To Play Entry Point

EA also released Battlefield REDSEC as part of today’s announcements. The company described it as a free to play destination that uses Battlefield’s core identity while exploring new modes. It includes a battle royale style format and a competitive squad based mode called Gauntlet. REDSEC also supports additional creative tools through Portal content.

Radio stations will be present throughout REDSEC experiences, reinforcing a shared audio layer across the broader Battlefield ecosystem. EA positioned the release as the start of a new era for the brand.

EA reported that more than 100 million players have spent a combined 5 billion hours in the franchise to date. Battlefield Studios stated that future development remains focused on expanding what it characterizes as uncompromising combat within persistent community environments.