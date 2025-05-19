Banished Stone Launches in Early Access With a Promise of Freedom And Chaos

A new entry in the indie RPG scene is now available in Early Access. Banished Stone, developed by Daniel Paull under Regal Computer Services, invites players to explore a valley ruled by corruption. In this lawless world, players can protect the innocent or embrace chaos on their path to redemption.

Set in the secluded region known as the Ridge, Banished Stone puts players in the role of a lone survivor trying to break free from the grip of a powerful force known as the Company. The game blends real-time combat, expansive exploration, and deep customization into a single-player experience.

“Banished Stone offers a casual gameplay experience where you can play for as little or as long as you want, as you work to pay off the bounty on your head, earning your ticket to freedom,” the press release said. “Explore the valley of the Ridge, Frontiersville and other surrounding areas simply by walking around or flying.”

A Sideways Fantasy Filled With Secrets And Danger

The Ridge is a dangerous place where crime is profitable and freedom is rare. Players begin with a bounty on their heads and must complete quests, fight monsters, and make difficult choices to lower it. Success means earning a ticket to Paradise, a mysterious location from which no one has returned.

Players are free to explore the Ridge, Frontiersville, and other regions by walking or flying. A family heirloom known as the Wings of Wisdom allows players to fly across the landscape and reach hidden content. Flying is unlimited in safe areas but uses energy in more hostile regions.

With more than 25 maps and 10 player levels, the game offers variety and scale. Players can interact with dozens of non-playable characters, each with unique quests and personalities. Some may become allies, others may become obstacles.

Combat, Pets, And Time-Altering Loot

Combat in Banished Stone is fast and real-time. Players can wield new powers, hire combat pets, or team up with friendly NPCs. Each encounter drops loot, which can be used for crafting weapons, brewing potions, or upgrading armor.

Ten unique animals roam the Ridge, waiting to be adopted. With pet food and a collar, players can bond with these creatures and unlock rewards. Pets are cosmetic but can help uncover hidden content.

It’s great to have a companion. Having a companion with a giant axe is even better.

The game also features passive loot called Illumination and Darkness. These items change the time of day, affecting lighting, enemy behavior, and available loot. Day and night cycles are not just cosmetic but key to progression.

A Quest to Reclaim Identity And Escape Oppression

Banished Stone tells a personal story of loss, identity, and rebellion. The protagonist has grown up without knowing their parents, forced to survive in a world where justice is broken. As the game unfolds, players will uncover the truth behind their father’s death and their family’s legacy.

From digging for secrets to fishing in quiet streams, the game allows for both high-stakes action and peaceful moments. Upgrading the ancestral home known as Sanctum adds depth to the journey, giving players a place to reflect and prepare.

Banished Stone is now available in Early Access for PC. The full release is planned for later this year. For those seeking a new take on action RPGs, it offers a world where every choice shapes your path toward Paradise or ruin.