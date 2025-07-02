Bandai Namco Showcase: New My Hero Academia Game and Scores of Reveals

PRESS RELEASE – July 2, 2025 – Bandai Namco Summer Showcase set the tone today for a sizzling summer for game fans, delivering news and reveals for more than a dozen hot titles, and unveiling one “Smashing” new game.

Announcements and reveals during the Bandai Namco Summer Showcase include:

MY HERO ACADEMIA: All’s Justice

Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. announced a new super-powered 3D arena fighter based on the global anime phenomenon, MY HERO ACADEMIA. Set during the climactic Final War arc, the game invites players to experience “One Last Smash” through a cinematic story mode and action-packed 3v3 battles that showcase the series’ most iconic Heroes and Villains in their final and most powerful forms.

TOWA AND THE GUARDIANS OF THE SACRED TREE

The upcoming original IP roguelite developed by Brownies inc. unveiled the first of four Guardian trailers revealing the game’s endearing playable characters along with a video from producer Daisuke Nagaoka highlighting gameplay features.

CODE VEIN II

Game producer Keita Iizuka delves into the story and main characters in the upcoming action RPG set in a world where humans and vampires coexist. Learn more about the protagonist in the game and his connection to a character who has the power to help him travel to the past to try and save the world from destruction.

SHADOW LABYRINTH

Showcase guest host Sydnee Goodman sets up a new look at the title she helped announce at The Game Awards 2025. Producer Seigo Aizawa introduces new gameplay footage revealing the in-game boss G-HOST inspired by Blinky, one of the many nods in the 2D action platformer to PAC-MAN and other beloved games from the arcade era.

TEKKEN 8

Join producer Michael Murray on an origin journey as he travels to Thailand to reveal the back story and fight style players will soon experience with the return of Fahkumram. The next character DLC coming July 7 brings back the Muay Thai fighter to the game’s legendary roster of fighters.

EVERYBODY’S GOLF: HOTSHOTS

Join the “Par-Tee” with a look at the brand new entry in the Everybody’s Golf series, formerly known as Hot Shots Golf. New gameplay video highlights game play features and showcases PAC-MAN, who joins the biggest roster of playable characters ever in the series.

DIGIMON STORY TIME STRANGER

Producer Ryosuke Hara gives a deeper look at the story and game play in the upcoming visually stunning RPG, the first new entry in the Digimon Story series in 10 years. The game features more than 450 Digimon to fight, collect and tame, and is a perfect entry point for newcomers to the franchise.

DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT’ DAIMA

Explore the exciting world of Dragon Ball DAIMA in DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT’ DAIMA: Adventure Through the Demon Realm, the latest DLC Pack for the popular title featuring a new two-part adventure. Get an introduction to the game play, story and new features coming with Part 1, bringing an exciting new quest to the game.

LITTLE NIGHTMARES III

Producer Coralie Feniello highlights the anticipated sequel coming on October 10, introducing an exciting yet disturbing new nightmare in the series, and featuring co-op with two playable characters for the first time.

THE BLOOD OF DAWNWALKER

Developer Rebel Wolves senior producer Marcin Król and community lead Dominika Burza showcase the setting and game play in the anticipated dark fantasy open world RPG, where old legends are becoming real and vampires are stepping out of the shadows.

Bandai Namco Summer Showcase also featured new content, game play looks and exciting demos for the following titles:

PATAPON REPLAY 1+2 REPLAY

DEATH NOTE KILLER WITHIN

SUPER ROBOT WARS Y