BAD END THEATER Takes Center Stage For its Surprise Console Debut Next Month

PRESS RELEASE – June 18, 2025 – Publisher Serenity Forge (Doki Doki Literature Club Plus, LISA, Fractured Blooms) and developer NomnomNami revealed that they’re bringing the viral multi-ending adventure BAD END THEATER to Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 on July 10, 2025.

BAD END THEATER is a visual novel where new paths are discovered by exploring a variety of terrible fates. Set the stage and watch a play unfold by choosing the behaviors of every character.

Decisions made in one story will affect the others, unlocking new paths and more than 40 trackable endings. Experiment with the narrative and unfold a deep story that is fully translated into more than 20 languages and told across 600 hand-drawn illustrations.

Since its original release on PC, BAD END THEATER has received an Overwhelmingly Positive rating and more than 8,000 reviews. Its charming writing and quirky character design quickly brought life to passionate community fanart and engaging Let’s Plays from prestigious content creators like Markiplier, MatPat, and more.

About NomnomNami

NomnomNami is an indie game developer, musician, and artist. She has been releasing free games on itch.io since 2015.

About Serenity Forge

Based in Boulder, Colorado, and firm believers in the artistic, cultural, and educational power of video games, Serenity Forge aims to craft unique interactive experiences to broaden players’ horizons and expand their perspectives.