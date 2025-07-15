Back to the Dawn: Critically Acclaimed Prison RPG Comes to Xbox July 18

PRESS RELEASE – July 15, 2025 – Spiral Up Games is thrilled to announce that Back to the Dawn, the critically acclaimed pixel-art prison survival RPG, will officially launch on Xbox Series X|S on July 18, following its breakout success on Steam Early Access. This marks the game’s console debut, bringing its dark conspiracies, dynamic prison life, and thrilling escape mechanics to a brand-new audience.

Players will step into the paw-prints of Thomas the Fox, an investigative journalist framed for uncovering government secrets and thrown into the brutal confines of Boulderton Prison. With the clock ticking and trust hard-earned, survival means more than just staying alive—it means uncovering allies, making plans, and escaping before it’s too late.

Launching on Xbox alongside the game’s 1.0 release on PC, Back to the Dawn’s full release features the Black Panther Arc—a brand-new storyline featuring Bob the Panther, an undercover cop with secrets of his own. This substantial content update introduces new areas, quests, and morally complex choices that deepen the already rich narrative tapestry of prison life.

With a distinctive visual style, nuanced character interactions, and a reactive world where every decision matters, Back to the Dawn challenges players to adapt, investigate, and survive. The game has earned a 92% positive rating on Steam, and now console players will get to see why.

Key features include full optimisation for Xbox Series X|S controls, the chance to play as Thomas the Fox, complex investigative gameplay, a web of choices and consequences, and the new Black Panther Arc content.

About Spiral Up Games

Spiral Up is an international game publisher based in Singapore. With decades of industry experience, the team is passionate about bringing creative, polished PC and console games to players around the globe.

About Metal Head Games

Based in Shanghai, Metal Head Games is the indie studio behind Back to the Dawn. With a passion for immersive gameplay and story-rich experiences, their debut title showcases four years of meticulous design, creative worldbuilding, and deep mechanics that redefine what a prison escape RPG can be.