AYANEO Reveals Unusual 3:2 Display Specs For NEXT II Flagship Handheld, Including 165 Hz Refresh Rate

AYANEO Confirms Long Awaited Display Details

AYANEO disclosed the long awaited screen specifications for its NEXT II gaming handheld on its social media channels. The announcement follows months of uncertainty after the company initially revealed the device without confirming the size or technical attributes of the display. The new details mark the first official breakdown of what the flagship handheld will offer visually.

The NEXT II will introduce a 9 inch screen, placing it slightly above the general category of modern handhelds, which typically hover around eight inches. This increase positions the unit as one of the larger portable PC gaming devices currently announced, aimed at providing a more immersive viewing experience during gameplay.

The most distinctive element appears to be its resolution. AYANEO lists the panel at 2400 by 1504 pixels, creating a 3:2 aspect ratio that has not been present in handheld gaming devices to date. This separates it from competitors such as GPD WIN 5 and ONEXFLY APEX, both of which use the more common 1920 by 1200 resolution with a 16,10 aspect ratio.

The refresh rate reaches up to 165 Hz, placing the NEXT II among the fastest displays currently announced for handheld gaming. While this level of responsiveness is attractive, it raises questions regarding the hardware load required to maintain high frame rates in demanding titles.

Performance Expectations With High Refresh Rate

AYANEO acknowledges that while the screen supports a maximum of 165 Hz, the hardware will likely struggle to reach such performance in many modern games. Even with top tier components, sustaining triple digit frame rates in contemporary triple A releases remains uncommon for handheld systems.

The company states that the NEXT II should remain capable of delivering a fluid experience across a broad range of titles. Esports games, known for lower hardware requirements, are likely to benefit most from the elevated refresh rate. More demanding games may require adjustments to settings to maintain a satisfying level of smoothness.

The unusual resolution may also place additional load on the integrated graphics hardware. Its higher pixel count compared with common handheld platforms means that titles will need to render more detail per frame, further challenging the system at elevated refresh rates.

These limitations do not diminish the significance of AYANEO introducing such specifications to the handheld sector. Rather, they highlight a technical direction that emphasizes image quality and responsiveness even when hardware constraints may restrict full utilization across all scenarios.

Hardware Details Remain Limited

The company reiterates that the NEXT II features a Ryzen AI Max Plus 395 processor. This sixteen core, thirty two thread chip is built on Zen 5 architecture and is paired with a Radeon 8060S integrated graphics unit containing forty compute units based on RDNA 3.5 technology. These components represent the extent of confirmed internal hardware details.

AYANEO has not clarified why broader specifications have yet to be disclosed. Despite the device being teased months earlier and launched in limited form earlier this month, many components of its configuration have not been revealed publicly. The incomplete information continues to leave open questions regarding battery capacity, storage options, cooling design, or other performance related attributes.

The extended gap between product unveiling and specification transparency stands out in a competitive handheld market where manufacturers often promote technical achievements as early as possible. AYANEO has instead chosen to highlight the display first, emphasizing what it considers the defining feature of the NEXT II.