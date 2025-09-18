Avernum 4 Greed and Glory Rebuilds A Cult Classic RPG From Scratch

Spiderweb Software launches Avernum 4: Greed and Glory on Oct. 22, 2025



Fully rebuilt in a new engine with fresh visuals, quests, and dungeons



More than 20 new questlines expand the original story from 2005



Kickstarter-backed project raised over $97,000 from 1,628 backers

The World Of Avernum

The Avernum setting remains the centerpiece of the series. This subterranean nation stretches for hundreds of miles, a labyrinth of caves, cities, and ancient ruins. Life underground is harsh, lawless, and shaped by magic and survival. The remake promises to preserve the original tone while adding greater depth to the underworld with expanded lore and new storylines.

Players step into the role of a reluctant hero in a land under siege by monstrous forces. Cities crumble, enemies spread, and every choice influences the ultimate fate of Avernum. The remake expands this core narrative with more than 20 new questlines and additional dungeons, promising a richer exploration of the setting’s politics and conflicts.

“This setting has resonated with RPG fans since I first created it in 1994. There is something about this alien fantasyland where anyone can go to be free and seek their fortune that has really resonated with people. We’re making sure that new players can jump into Avernum 4 without being lost or confused and have a great time,” said Jeff Vogel, Spiderweb’s founder and the mind behind Avernum.

The themes are familiar to fans of classic RPGs. Just like Baldur’s Gate and Pillars of Eternity, Avernum relies on tactical depth, moral ambiguity, and branching storylines. What differentiates it is the sheer uniqueness of its underground world. Where other games take players across continents or kingdoms, Avernum digs deep into an isolated, cavernous society.

Jeff Vogel is the man behind other retro classics such as the Exile series, Nethergate and Geneforge. He started writing code for games when he was 11 because he couldn’t afford to buy them.

Avernum 4 Greed And Glory

Greed and Glory is not a simple remaster but a complete rebuild. Spiderweb Software has constructed the game from the ground up using a new engine. Visuals are overhauled, battles are refined, and a significant amount of new content has been added. The developers highlight additional dungeons, new characters, and narrative branches that never appeared in the original.

Turn based combat remains at the heart of the experience. Battles demand positioning, spell use, and strategic planning. Players are encouraged to customize their parties, crafting groups of adventurers with unique skills, gear, and abilities suited to their own approach.

The party is ready to go and heading out on another quest in the vast cave world.

The game also promises expanded humor and political twists woven into the broader fantasy epic. While Spiderweb is known for keeping its tone grounded, it often infuses moments of dry wit and dark comedy that resonate with fans. Greed and Glory continues that tradition, now reinforced by the benefit of two decades of hindsight.

From Kickstarter To Release

The journey to this remake began with a Kickstarter campaign, which not only secured funding but created a clear line of communication between developer and community. This interaction has ensured that fan expectations have shaped the final product.

Supporters of classic isometric RPGs often lament the lack of focus on choice-driven gameplay in mainstream releases. Spiderweb Software has built a career on filling that gap, and Greed and Glory appears to continue that role by balancing updated technology with traditional depth.

Speaking with the town mayor is always a good idea, whether it be for information or quests.

Avernum 4: Greed and Glory will launch on Windows and Mac, with an iPad release planned shortly after. With a blend of modern systems, enhanced presentation, and newly added content, Spiderweb Software intends to prove that cult classics can be reborn without losing their soul.

Spiderweb Software’s Return To The Underworld

Spiderweb Software has carved out a reputation as one of the most enduring independent RPG developers. Founded in 1994, the studio has consistently delivered intricate, story-rich role playing experiences without relying on blockbuster budgets.

Avernum 4: Greed and Glory continues that legacy. Originally released in 2005, the game stood as a cult classic for fans who appreciated deep mechanics and complex storytelling. The studio’s Kickstarter campaign demonstrated that this was not a project living on faded reputation alone.

Never miss out on an opportunity to train members of the roster.

Backed by more than 1,600 fans, the campaign raised over $97,000, giving Spiderweb the resources to expand the game beyond its original scope. For a company of its size, such support is more than financial, it is a clear validation of its approach to role playing games.