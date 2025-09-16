Assassin’s Creed Shadows Expansion Claws of Awaji Arrives, But Ubisoft Still Faces Old Problems

Ubisoft releases Claws of Awaji, a 10-hour expansion for Assassin’s Creed Shadows



New island, faction, weapons, and Legendary Bo staff headline the update



Historical accuracy criticisms continue to shadow the franchise’s Japan setting



Ubisoft deflects from sales figures, focusing on active players and monetization

Ubisoft And The Assassin’s Creed Machine

Ubisoft has rolled out Claws of Awaji, the first major expansion for Assassin’s Creed Shadows. Available across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and cloud platforms, it delivers over 10 hours of new content. While the expansion adds fresh regions and gear, gamers are saying that the expansion only offers more of the same.

Structurally, the expansion resembles post launch content seen in The Witcher 3’s Blood and Wine or Ghost of Tsushima’s Iki Island, though Ubisoft’s framing is more overtly tied to its subscription model. Rather than functioning as a bonus chapter for dedicated players, Claws of Awaji becomes part of a wider ecosystem designed to sustain engagement metrics.

“Access to the Claws of Awaji is contingent upon completion of the main story arcs for both Naoe and Yasuke. Make sure you have finished the quest ‘Out of the Shadows,’ which is available after completing the personal quests for Naoe, Yasuke, and Junjiro” Ubisoft said on its website.

“Then simply track down Hanzo’s contact at your Hideout in Settsu and you’ll be able to embark on the new journey to the mysterious island of Awaji.”

Ubisoft’s image has been further complicated by statements in a recent company report, suggesting that monetization is “fun” and that anyone who disagrees is a threat to the company’s online reputation.

Claws of Awaji Expands The Shadows

The Claws of Awaji expansion places protagonists Naoe and Yasuke on the island of Awaji. Their mission is to confront the Sanzoku Ippa, a violent faction threatening the region. Ubisoft Bordeaux, the studio behind the expansion, crafted a mix of story-driven quests, traps, and new bosses that extend the game’s main narrative.

Players can unlock the Bo staff for Naoe, a weapon emphasizing fluid combos and quick strikes. Legendary variants exclusive to Awaji are also included, adding incentive for those seeking high-tier loot, or skipping ahead by paying for it.

“However, the various Legendary Bo Staves, each with their own unique engravings, will primarily be available on the island of Awaji by completing the story and clearing castles. Additional Legendary Bo Staves will be released via the Animus Hub and through bundles in the Store,” Ubisoft said.

The new Bo weapon can be found through exploration or, of course, through the purchase of a bundle.

Both protagonists receive new gear and abilities, continuing the loop of incremental progression Ubisoft has emphasized across recent Assassin’s Creed titles.

The Question of Historical Accuracy

While Ubisoft promotes Claws of Awaji as a deepening of Assassin’s Creed Shadows, the game has not escaped harsh criticism. The shift to feudal Japan was long requested by fans, but historians and critics have pointed out inaccuracies in how Japanese culture and figures are represented.

The introduction of Yasuke, a real African who served under Oda Nobunaga, generated both excitement and skepticism. Some historians argue Ubisoft’s dramatization distorts the historical record, while others highlight the tension between entertainment and authenticity. The expansion’s addition of the Sanzoku Ippa faction continues this trend, presenting a fictionalized enemy force without grounding in actual history.

This criticism echoes long-standing debates in the series, from the liberties taken with Renaissance Italy to the portrayal of the Crusades. Ubisoft often markets Assassin’s Creed as a “history playground,” but repeated inaccuracies have undermined claims of authenticity.

Post Launch Support and Monetization Strategy

Ubisoft has invested heavily in Shadows’ post launch lifecycle. New Game Plus, Nightmare difficulty, and quality-of-life updates such as time skipping and automatic map clearing were introduced before Claws of Awaji. These additions reinforce Ubisoft’s ongoing reliance on keeping players engaged long after release.

However, the expansion arrives against the backdrop of Ubisoft’s controversial monetization practices. Microtransactions, cosmetics, and bundled content are positioned as part of what the company sees as fun.

For many players, though, the push toward recurring spending undermines immersion. When viewed alongside the shift to reporting active players instead of sales, it becomes clear that Ubisoft measures success less by the number of games sold and more by the total hours players spend interacting with its monetized systems.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows in Context

Assassin’s Creed Shadows represents Ubisoft’s latest effort to reinvent its flagship series, this time through a feudal Japanese lens. The dual-protagonist structure of Naoe and Yasuke provides variety, with stealth and brute force approaches available. Yet beneath the surface lies a formula familiar to longtime fans: expansions, seasonal updates, and content designed to stretch player engagement rather than deliver a finite historical experience.

Since 2007, Assassin’s Creed has been one of Ubisoft’s most important series, with more than 230 million copies sold over its lifetime. Yet in recent years, Ubisoft has shifted from celebrating raw sales numbers to citing active player counts. This subtle change reflects industry trends, but also raises questions about transparency. Active player numbers can highlight engagement but do not reveal whether a game is commercially thriving.

Claws of Awaji may add value for committed players, but it also highlights the same criticisms that have followed the franchise for years. Ubisoft continues to struggle with balancing historical representation, corporate strategy, and fan expectations. For a company that once prided itself on authentic historical immersion, the emphasis now rests on sustaining engagement and monetization.