Aspyr Reveals Dungeons & Dragons Neverwinter Nights 2: Enhanced Edition, Launching on PC And Consoles July 15

PRESS RELEASE – June 8, 2025 – Aspyr has announced Dungeons & Dragons Neverwinter Nights 2: Enhanced Edition for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Developed and published by Aspyr, this new definitive title brings the award-winning Neverwinter Nights 2 to consoles for the very first time and features a variety of gameplay enhancements, improved textures, full controller support, all three expansions, modding, and more.

Dungeons & Dragons Neverwinter Nights 2: Enhanced Edition preserves everything players love about the acclaimed original adventure. Assemble a team of friends – with full crossplay for up to four players across all platforms – and embark on an epic quest.

Make a mark on the Forgotten Realms with over 100 hours of immersive storytelling and gameplay across four unique campaigns. Core enhancements include:

Experience the Complete Saga with All Classic Expansions Included: Journey through the cursed Shadow Realm in Mask of the Betrayer as a Shard-Bearer battling an insatiable spiritual hunger. Lead a shipwrecked crew through a hostile jungle in Storm of Zehir, uncovering a plot that threatens all of Faerûn. And delve into the treacherous underbelly of Mysteries of Westgate, where secrets and danger lurk around every corner.

First Time on Consoles with New Controls: Experience Neverwinter Nights 2 on consoles for the very first time! Enjoy tailored controls with full controller support, as well as the option for classic mouse-and-keyboard gameplay.

