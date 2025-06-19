Architect Life: A House Design Simulator Joins a Genre That’s Getting Weirder by The Minute

Sims seem to be getting weirder with every new release and their game trailers are starting to resemble ads for jobs in need of people. In Architect Life, players take on the demanding role of, unsurprisingly, the head of an architectural firm.

Armed with necessary tools to design a house, the task at hand is to design a house. There are 60 plots in the game and the best course of action is to start by drawing the outline of the house on the property. Once the doodling-phase is over it’s time to put up walls, include windows, lay down the flooring, and other all-too-important finishing touches.

“Good home staging helps people envision themselves in a house by revealing its full potential,” NACON and Shine Research studios said in a joint press release. “Finally, visit the freshly built house to admire the accomplished work.”

Architect Life is currently available on PC, Nintendo Switch, PS5 and the Xbox Series X|S.

An Architectural Firm of Beginners

As far as sims go, the reality of the architectural firm in the game is right out the stylish window. The career mode setting lets players advance from project to project as long as the expectations of clients are met. Their satisfaction will allow players to unlock new skills which will come in handy as clients’ expectations will get higher.

This means that the Architectural Firm headed by the player doesn’t start out as a company with the necessary skills to bring early customers’ expectations to life. Imagine going to the dentist in Dentist Simulator but being told to wait until the dentist has seen enough patients to unlock drilling.

Our house, in the middle of our street – our house…

Full Flaunt Mode Available

The free mode lets players break all the rules and design pretty much whatever they want. There are no budget constraints and all possibilities are available to players who feel like designing their very own dream house.

Without time limits the options are almost endless. Place an above-ground pool on the roof; Swap places between the attic and the basement but don’t change their names; Put a glass-walled garage in the kitchen or a basketball court in the bedroom. Whatever dream house in mind – achieve it.

A World of Sim Crossovers

The world of sims is so granular today that it’s almost crazy that there aren’t more crossovers between whacky concepts. Picture the all-encompassing MMO sim – One Sim to Simulate everything. Then the options are truly endless for all players involved.

For example: design a city in Sim City where as a player you hop on your bike in American Motorcycle Simulator to get to work in Bartender Simulator. The only problem is that another player from the Heavy Truck Simulator is slowing you down.

To make matters worse, no one playing the Emergency Road Services Simulator is online to make repairs. A detour will not work because a bunch of Eco Warrior Simulator players are out in force to protest the work of players enjoying a bit of Gold Mining Simulator and Forest Simulator.

Time will drag out due to not enough Highway Patrol Simulator players online. The only solution might be to visit someone playing Gun Store Simulator and check in with a player immersed in Holiday Motel Simulator after.

To speed things up it could be proper to get in touch with anyone on the server playing Drug Dealer Simulator 2 or if the motel is on the outskirts of the city, you could help someone playing Farm Simulator unless there’s an overwhelming urge to commit a crime, then Crime Simulator is the perfect choice.

Not to worry, there are surely players from Crime Scene Cleaner available to sort out the mess. Just stay away from Cultist Simulator, those players are weird.