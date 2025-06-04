Anima: Gate of Memories I & II Remaster – An Action-RPG Saga Reforged for Modern Platforms

PRESS RELEASE – June 4, 2025 – Spain-based indie studio Anima Project has announced a fully remastered and unified version of its action-RPG saga Anima: Gate of Memories I&II Remaster.

Anima: Gate of Memories I&II Remaster will launch in Fall 2025 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, with a dedicated version for Nintendo Switch 2 arriving in 2026. Prepare to (re)discover the world of Gaia, the way it’s meant to be experienced.

This release rebuilds Gate of Memories and The Nameless Chronicles from the ground up, with enhanced visuals, rebalanced combat, and gameplay improvements on a single new title. Whether a longtime fan or discovering Gaia for the first time, this is the ultimate way to experience the saga.

About The Game

Anima Gate of Memories I&II Remaster brings together two acclaimed action RPGs in one enhanced game.

Anima is a third-person Action RPG that weaves together two fates, one of a legendary monster and a mysterious girl with no memory of her past, the other of an immortal soul cursed to wander the world forever.

Their existence will take an unexpected turn when they discover that all of them have been involved in something sinister, a war in the shadows in which they will have an involuntary leading role in opposing sides of the table.

Experience the original Anima: Gate of Memories and its companion story Anima: The Nameless Chronicles, both fully remastered with improved visuals and gameplay.

Explore a rich fantasy universe inspired by the Anima Beyond Fantasy tabletop RPG saga, filled with deep lore, fast-paced combat, and branching storylines shaped by player choices.

Whether players are new to the saga or returning, this is the ultimate way to discover the world of Anima.

The difference literally looks like night and day.

Key Features

Two Games in One: Experience Anima: Gate of Memories and Anima: The Nameless Chronicles in a single, definitive package, both titles featuring enhanced visuals and reworked, refined gameplay.

A Deep, Dual-Perspective Story: Uncover the mysteries of the Tower of Arcane through two opposing narratives: the Bearer of Calamities and the immortal Nameless. Player choices will shape the fate of both protagonists.

Dynamic Action-Combat with RPG Depth: Engage in fast-paced battles that blend real-time action with classic RPG mechanics. Perform spectacular combos and strategic attacks using an intuitive, skill-based system.

Dual System & the Hand of Tanathos: Instantly switch between characters to chain devastating attacks with the Dual System or as The Nameless, unleash The Hand of Tanathos, a unique mechanic that lets players merge with Death itself to enhance their abilities.

An Interconnected World: Explore a world forged from memories and delve into the lives of the Messengers of the End, beings destined to bring about the world’s destruction.

About Anima Project

Anima Project is a small indie video game studio based in Spain, made up of three members: Carlos B. Garcia, Sergio Almagro, and Miguel Hernandez. They strive to share their passion with their players through everything they create. After publishing the Anima: Beyond Fantasy RPG book series, they developed two video games set in the world of Gaia – Anima: Gate of Memories and The Nameless Chronicles. They’re currently working on their next title, Song from the Abyss.