Ananta: From Project Mugen To 18 Minutes Of Gameplay Videos And Accusations Of Plagiarism

Ananta was first revealed as Project Mugen at Gamescom 2023 with an anime-inspired urban RPG concept.



In late 2024, the project was rebranded as Ananta, confirming PC, PlayStation 5, and mobile platforms.



Two gameplay trailers in September 2025 showcased Nova City, multiple characters, and pre-registration.



The game features the A.C.D. storyline, chaotic events in Nova City, cinematic combat, and immersive city life beyond missions.

Ananta Begins As Project Mugen At Gamescom 2023

Ananta first appeared publicly at Gamescom 2023 under the working title Project Mugen. The debut trailer presented a futuristic urban city with vertical traversal, stylish combat, and cinematic movement that immediately drew attention.

The city itself was described as alive with unpredictable events and chaotic energy. Media comparisons highlighted Spider-Man’s traversal and Yakuza-style brawling.

“ANANTA is a free-spirited Urban World RPG where players can play as a variety of characters,” reads the description on the game’s official X account.

The first gameplay trailer caught the world by storm on Sept. 23 and has millions of views across social media platforms.

From the start, it was clear that NetEase and Naked Rain intended to create a distinctive open-world RPG blending spectacle, freedom, and urban fantasy. Over time, the game has evolved into something that goes far beyond initial expectations.

A Year Of Previews And Expanding Vision In 2023

After the initial reveal, developer interviews and early previews detailed the game’s mechanics. Players would be able to climb skyscrapers, swing between towers, drive vehicles, and use gadgets creatively.

Combat was fast and cinematic, combining melee and ranged abilities while encouraging interaction with the environment. Early reports emphasized chaos and unpredictability as defining elements of the game world.

By the end of 2023, Project Mugen had positioned itself as one of NetEase’s most ambitious projects, promising both freedom and spectacle in a dynamic cityscape.

Project Mugen Becomes Ananta

In November 2024, the project officially adopted the title Ananta, from the Sanskrit word for “endless” or “infinite,” hinting at the possibilities of exploration in Nova City. The rebrand coincided with preparations for regulatory approval in China and marked a new marketing phase for the game.

Alongside the name change, NetEase confirmed that the game would release on PC, PlayStation 5, and mobile platforms under a free-to-play model. And for the first time Ananta showed up as a verified X account.

Meet the Captain. He can swing through Nova City like Spider-Man.

“Hold up, what’s the move now that we’ve ghosted the codename? Infinite Vacay, Infinite Cash, Infinite Cola… Ugh, no time! Let’s go with ‘ANANTA,’” was the first real message from the account on Nov. 29, 2024.

It was preceded by a message with a link for pre-registrations. Currently, 12,451,856 players have done so according to the game’s official website.

Gameplay Trailers Bring Accusations Of Plagiarism

The largest reveal to date came in September 2025 with two gameplay trailers. They offer a combined 17 minutes and 48 seconds look at Nova City’s crowded streets and neon-lit rooftops.

The trailers showcased fluid traversal, car chases, and combat sequences mixing martial arts and gadget use. All of which can be traced back to titles that have been around for years already. Comments under the videos are littered with comparisons to already existing titles.

Sniping from a helicopter on the move seems easy enough.

Grimlock108 summed it up pretty well on their YouTube account: “Ananta dev team: Wouldn’t it be cool if we got the vibe from GTA with the movement mechanics of Spider-Man, with the combat style of the Batman Askham games, plus a bunch of other stuff, with an anime art direction and turned that into a video game?”

NetEase and Naked Rain are yet to offer any response to what looks to be a mash-up of known open world and fighting games.

“I don’t care how many lawsuits this game is gonna go through, I’m there day one,” FlameLOGNET commented on YouTube.

Stepping Into The A.C.D. And Nova City

Players assume the role of an elite Agent in the Anti-Chaos Directorate, or A.C.D. Their mission is to stabilize Nova City, a world plunged into chaos. Paranormal phenomena, bizarre events, and even toilets racing through traffic illustrate the game’s unpredictable tone.

Nova City is a hub of activity and exploration, filled with colorful characters, hidden secrets, and challenges. The city encourages players to uncover mysteries while gradually learning about their own identity.

Freedom of movement is central. Players can traverse rooftops, swing between buildings, or wander into unexpected encounters, making exploration both rewarding and chaotic.

New Details From The Gameplay Trailers

The September 2025 trailers revealed new gameplay depth. Nova City includes locations such as the Sonic Boom Club, Whalebone Library, and Eve Gallery, offering activities beyond missions.

Combat emphasizes creativity and cinematic style. Players can use the environment strategically, balancing chaos and order while aiding neutral forces or capturing threats to humanity.

“Looking for a change of pace? Come to Nova City! Play as the new captain of a special task force and interact with a charming (and eccentric) cast of characters and build a team of your own,” Ananta posted on X.

The second gameplay trailer was posted on Sept. 25 and furthered the hype, also with millions of views.

Life outside missions is also highlighted. Players can explore the city, engage in social interactions, and form relationships. This layer of everyday experiences enriches the world and gives the game a sense of realism beyond the main narrative.

The Ananta trailers have been seen by millions around the world already and is currently spreading like wildfire on social media.

What Still Remains Unknown

Key information about Ananta is still missing. A firm release date has not been announced, leaving players uncertain about when the game will launch globally.

Monetization details remain sparse beyond confirmation of a free-to-play model. How the game will handle in-game purchases, progression, or live service features is still unclear.

“There better be some form of gacha in here to fuel my gambling addiction,” tourment2381 commented on YouTube.

Until further announcements, the September 2025 trailers remain the clearest insight into the game’s scale, ambition, and core systems.