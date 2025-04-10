Acer Sees 71% Revenue Surge in March as Chromebook And AI Server Sales Accelerate

Acer has kicked off 2025 with impressive momentum. The Taiwanese tech giant reported consolidated revenues of $892.7 million in March, marking an astounding 71.5% increase month over month and a 6.5% rise year over year. For the full first quarter, revenues reached $1.87 billion, reflecting a 4.4% year over year growth.

While the PC market continues to face global headwinds, Acer’s results suggest the company is not just holding ground. It is adapting and expanding.

Chromebook Sales Lead The charge

One of the biggest highlights in the March results came from Acer’s Chromebook division, which posted a 59.7% year over year increase for the month and 35.2% growth for the quarter. This spike is likely driven by renewed demand from the education sector and emerging markets where cost-effective cloud-based devices remain in high demand.

Meanwhile, Altos Computing Inc., a subsidiary under Acer’s incubation wing that focuses on AI servers and high-performance workstations, reported a 20.1% year over year jump in March revenue. This is a clear signal that Acer’s bets on enterprise and AI hardware are starting to pay off.

Diversification Strategy Proves Resilient

Acer’s long-running strategy to reduce dependency on traditional PC and display sales appears to be bearing fruit. In March, 26.9% of total revenues came from businesses outside of its core PC and monitor segments. That figure grew to 31.7% in Q1, supported by 12.3% year over year growth in these diversified ventures.

The company credits its ability to “navigate through economic uncertainties” to tight coordination with supply chain partners and customers, aligning production and inventory with real-world demand across sectors.

A Quick Look at Acer

Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Taipei, Acer is one of the world’s leading tech hardware brands. While best known for its laptops, desktops, and monitors including the gaming-centric Predator and Nitro lines, Acer has increasingly pushed into enterprise solutions, AI infrastructure, and digital signage. The company operates globally and remains a top-tier PC vendor by volume, especially strong across Asia and Europe.

As the tech world pivots toward AI and enterprise innovation, Acer’s Q1 performance hints at a company quietly reshaping its identity for the next era of computing.