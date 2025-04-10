Skip to content
Home » Acer Sees 71% Revenue Surge in March as Chromebook And AI Server Sales Accelerate

Acer Sees 71% Revenue Surge in March as Chromebook And AI Server Sales Accelerate

Jorgen Johansson
Jorgen Johansson Editor-in-Chief
Fact checked by: Wayne Goodchild
Updated: April 10, 2025
Acer Sees 71% Revenue Surge in March as Chromebook And AI Server Sales Accelerate

Acer has kicked off 2025 with impressive momentum. The Taiwanese tech giant reported consolidated revenues of $892.7 million in March, marking an astounding 71.5% increase month over month and a 6.5% rise year over year. For the full first quarter, revenues reached $1.87 billion, reflecting a 4.4% year over year growth.

While the PC market continues to face global headwinds, Acer’s results suggest the company is not just holding ground. It is adapting and expanding.

Chromebook Sales Lead The charge

One of the biggest highlights in the March results came from Acer’s Chromebook division, which posted a 59.7% year over year increase for the month and 35.2% growth for the quarter. This spike is likely driven by renewed demand from the education sector and emerging markets where cost-effective cloud-based devices remain in high demand.

Meanwhile, Altos Computing Inc., a subsidiary under Acer’s incubation wing that focuses on AI servers and high-performance workstations, reported a 20.1% year over year jump in March revenue. This is a clear signal that Acer’s bets on enterprise and AI hardware are starting to pay off.

Diversification Strategy Proves Resilient

Acer’s long-running strategy to reduce dependency on traditional PC and display sales appears to be bearing fruit. In March, 26.9% of total revenues came from businesses outside of its core PC and monitor segments. That figure grew to 31.7% in Q1, supported by 12.3% year over year growth in these diversified ventures.

The company credits its ability to “navigate through economic uncertainties” to tight coordination with supply chain partners and customers, aligning production and inventory with real-world demand across sectors.

A Quick Look at Acer

Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Taipei, Acer is one of the world’s leading tech hardware brands. While best known for its laptops, desktops, and monitors including the gaming-centric Predator and Nitro lines, Acer has increasingly pushed into enterprise solutions, AI infrastructure, and digital signage. The company operates globally and remains a top-tier PC vendor by volume, especially strong across Asia and Europe.

As the tech world pivots toward AI and enterprise innovation, Acer’s Q1 performance hints at a company quietly reshaping its identity for the next era of computing.

Jorgen Johansson

Jorgen Johansson

Editor-in-Chief

I have a solid background in journalism and a passion for videogames. As Editor-in-Chief of Eneba’s news team, my mission is to bring daily news articles, in-depth features, thought-provoking opinion pieces, and interviews that inform, inspire, and empower gamers of all backgrounds. Gaming is more than just entertainment – it’s a culture, a community, and a way of life.

New

9 Best Gaming Monitors for Xbox Series X in 2025

April 8, 2025

8 Best Ultrawide Gaming Monitors in 2025

April 8, 2025

20 Best Switch 2 Games You Can Play Right Now

April 4, 2025

7 Best SteelSeries Headsets in 2025 – Top Picks for Gamers

April 3, 2025

5 Best HyperX Headsets in 2025 – In-Depth Buyer’s Guide

April 3, 2025

15 Best Games Like Animal Crossing in 2025

April 1, 2025

10 Best Madden NFL Games: From Classics to 2025 Hits

March 24, 2025

10 Games Like Overwatch: Best Hero-Shooters in 2025

March 21, 2025

10 Best Dinosaur Games For Prehistoric World Fans in 2025

March 18, 2025

Valorant Skins Guide: Everything You Need to Know in 2025

March 14, 2025

10 Best Dragon Quest Games in 2025: Take Your Pick

March 7, 2025

11 Best Yakuza Games: Punching, Karaoke, and Drama in 2025

March 4, 2025

BEATABLE Brings Mixed Reality Rhythm Action to Meta Quest

April 10, 2025

Do The Game – Game Development Becomes Docu-Reality TV Series

April 10, 2025

Close to 80% of Nintendo Switch Games Not Fully Compatible With Switch 2

April 10, 2025

Framework Launch Pre-Orders For Durable Modular Laptop 12

April 10, 2025

Minecraft Soundtrack Inducted Into National Recording Registry

April 10, 2025