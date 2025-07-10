A Free Demo For KOEI TECMO’s WILD HEARTS S is Now Available on The Nintendo Switch 2 

PRESS RELEASE – July 10, 2025 – Today, KOEI TECMO America and developer Omega Force have released a free demo for their upcoming fantasy hunting game, WILD HEARTS S, on the Nintendo Switch 2. Players can experience the first stages of the game solo or while hunting in a pack alongside up to three other players in online* or local co-op. WILD HEARTS S is scheduled to release worldwide July 25, 2025 exclusively on Nintendo Switch 2, and is now available for pre-order.

In the WILD HEARTS S demo, players can experience the first stages of the game from the prologue, up to “Minato”. Whether deciding to explore the lands of Azuma on their own or in a pack of four players, aspiring hunters will face off against fearsome nature-infused beasts such as the “Ragetail”, the “Sapscourge”, or the formidable “Kingtusk”, a giant boar with massive trunk-like teeth.

Players will need to be resourceful as they craft and assemble various “Karakuri” (automaton) to shape the hunting ground accordingly and arm themselves with powerful weapons in order to destroy these massive monsters. Upon completing the demo, players will be able to carry over their save data to the full game to continue the hunt.

*A Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) is required for online play.

