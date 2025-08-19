4chan Fires Back After Ofcom Threats of Daily Fines 

Ofcom is investigating 4chan for failing to comply with the UK’s Online Safety Act 2023.

4chan’s legal team strongly rejected Ofcom’s authority, citing U.S. First Amendment protections.

Ofcom claims it can impose fines or seek third-party action to block or disrupt non-compliant services.

Critics argue the UK’s censorship laws are excessive, with thousands already arrested for online posts.

Ofcom’s Legal Reach Questioned as 4chan Holds Its Ground

The UK’s internet watchdog Ofcom recently tried to intimidate online imageboard website 4chan with threats of daily fines for not complying with the Online Safety Act (OSA) meant to shield children from harmful content.

It didn’t take long for 4chan to make it clear that they have no intentions of succumbing to demands of curtailing its users’ constitutional First Amendment rights to free speech, and called on the Trump Administration to protect American companies from extraterritorial censorship mandates.

Representing the 4chan community, the law firms Byrne & Storm and Coleman Law replied to Ofcom in the most 4chan way possible: “American businesses do not surrender their First Amendment rights because a foreign bureaucrat sends them an e-mail. Under settled principles of U.S. law, American courts will not enforce foreign penal fines or censorship codes.”

Ofcom Launched Investigation Into 4chan in June, 2025

Ofcom started looking into 4chan on June 10 this year to determine whether the site was – and still is – failing to comply with its obligations under the Online Safety Act 2023. The investigation focused mainly on three areas: failing to respond to a statutory information request; failure to complete and keep a record of a suitable and sufficient illegal content risk and assessment; and non-compliance with the safety duties about illegal content.

It’s not clear how Ofcom intends to compel companies outside of its jurisdiction to abide by laws in the UK, besides sending e-mails with threats of fines. Still, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s government believes that Ofcom has legal rights worldwide.

“Where we identify compliance failures, we can impose fines of up to £18 million or 10% of qualifying worldwide revenue (whichever is greater). In the most serious cases of non-compliance, and where appropriate, given the risks of harm to individuals in the UK, we can seek a court order to require third parties to take action to disrupt the business of the provider,” Ofcom says on its website.

“This may require third parties (such as providers of payment or advertising services, or Internet Service Providers) to withdraw services from, or block access to, a regulated service in the UK.”

Picking a Fight With a Fearless Opponent

4chan’s notorious forum thread /b, commonly known as the “b-board” is a breeding ground for virtually all memes online. This is where LOLcats, Chocolate Rain, Rickrolling, and many others rose to popularity.

It’s also the birthplace of the hacktivist group Anonymous, which is known for taking on the Church of Scientology and were early supporters of the global Occupy movement and the Arab Spring.

Rickrolling is an online prank where clicking a link leads to Rick Astley’s music video “Never Gonna Give You Up.”

Its members and supporters, ironically, are also known for wearing Guy Fawkes masks popularized in the graphic novel and movie V for Vendetta where the plot is centered around standing up to a totalitarian government in a fictional version of the UK.

Members of Anonymous have resorted to crashing websites with so-called DDOS attacks and flooding helplines with phone calls in the past. It’s been more than a year since Anonymous was in the spotlight, but it’s only a matter of time until they gather again on 4chan under the banner of “Operation Ofcom.”

Censorship And Frivolous Arrests

Ofcom has already demanded that platforms supplying video games enforce age restrictions and gating to protect children from accessing harmful content. But it doesn’t stop there. Social media and adult content websites have also been targeted.

Critics of the Online Security Act say that the UK government is overreaching and infringe on people’s freedom of speech. More than 12,000 people were arrested in the UK under section 127 of the Communications Act 2003 and section 1 of the Malicious Communications Act 1988.

These arrests were made on the basis of messages online, phone or mail causing “annoyance,” “inconvenience,” or “anxiety,” according to data collected by The Times newspaper.