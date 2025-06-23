3D Realms’ Painkiller Launches October 9 on PC, PlayStation 5 And Xbox Series X|S

PRESS RELEASE – June 24, 2025 – Saber Interactive’s 3D Realms label and developer Anshar Studios have revealed that Painkiller, the modern reimagining of the classic action franchise featuring co-op gameplay, will launch on October 9, 2025, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

Pre-orders for the game’s Standard and Deluxe Editions are available today on digital storefronts, with the Standard Edition also available to pre-order on PlayStation and Xbox at physical retailers. Get a fresh look at the carnage that awaits in the brand-new pre-order trailer.

The Standard Edition of Painkiller is available to pre-order digitally today and includes the “Iron Crusade” skin pack as a pre-order bonus, featuring skins for all four characters – Ink, Void, Sol, and Roch – along with skins for six weapons: the Electrodriver, Stakegun, Shotgun, SMG, Hand Cannon and Rocket Launcher.

Physical pre-orders of the Standard Edition on consoles will come with the retail-exclusive “Burnished Pride” weapons pack, which includes additional gold skins for those six weapons.

Painkiller’s Deluxe Edition is also available to pre-order digitally today and comes with the “Iron Crusade” pre-order bonus skin pack, as well as three additional post-launch DLCs, each including six weapon skins and four character skins.

Welcome to Purgatory! You’ve been sentenced for your transgressions against Heaven, but the Voice of the Creator is giving you one chance to redeem yourself. Blast through hordes of demons in brutal, fast-paced combat with an array of infernal weapons. Battle across gruesome gothic environments to stop the fallen angel Azazel’s invasion of Earth and earn your salvation – solo or in online co-op for up to three players.

Key Features

Purgatory Is Your Playground: Jump, hook and dash across vast, spine-chilling biomes while fighting nightmarish enemies in bloody, fast-paced combat with a host of new and classic Painkiller weapons.

Three-Player Online Co-op: Play online with up to two friends, exploring diverse locations, uncovering secrets and facing off against terrifying enemies.

Grotesque Terrors Await: Challenge a variety of horrifying foes, from hordes of demons to titanic terrors like the monstrous children of Azazel – the Nephilim.

Unleash The Pain: Use tarot cards to upgrade abilities, rank up to expand the arsenal, and team up with other players to obliterate all foes.

Choose Your Character Wisely: Play as one of four distinctive characters – Ink, Void, Sol and Roch – with unique perks to boost energy, health, power and damage.

Painkiller is coming to PlayStation 5 (Deluxe), Xbox Series X|S (Deluxe), and PC via Steam on Oct. 9, 2025, and is available to pre-order today. For more information, visit the game’s website, and follow along on Instagram, Facebook, Threads, and X for the latest updates.

About Saber Interactive

Saber Interactive is a worldwide publisher and developer consisting of 13 studios in the Americas and Europe. Creating games for all major platforms based on original and licensed IPs, Saber’s titles include Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando, Jurassic Park: Survival, Turok: Origins, World War Z, A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead, SnowRunner, Expeditions: A MudRunner Game and RoadCraft.

Founded in 2001, Saber is known for development partnerships with leading developers and publishers, including producing The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for Nintendo Switch, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Crysis Remastered, and many others.

About 3D Realms

Redefining AAA – Action, Attitude, Adrenaline, 3D Realms has rocked the world for almost 30 years by publishing unforgettable, iconic games like Duke Nukem, Terminal Velocity, Shadow Warrior, Death Rally, Max Payne, and more recently Ghostrunner, Ion Fury, Cultic, Tempest Rising, and RIPOUT.

About Anshar Studios

Anshar Studios, based in Katowice, Poland, is a dynamic game development studio known for producing AA-quality games across multiple platforms. Since 2012, the team of nearly 200 skilled professionals have been dedicated to crafting meaningful gaming experiences with a focus on narrative depth and immersive gameplay.

Notable releases include the self-published Gamedec, Bloober Team’s Layers of Fear and Observer: System Redux, and more.