10 Days Left to Take on Le Chiffre, The latest Elusive Target in HITMAN World of Assassination

PRESS RELEASE – June 27, 2025 – IO Interactive, the independent video game developer and publisher behind, among others, the internationally acclaimed HITMAN franchise, shares today an update on how players have been faring against the brand-new Elusive Target featuring the likeness and voiceover work of Mads Mikkelsen as the fan-favorite villain from the 2006 film Casino Royale.

With only 10 days to go, it is now or never to take a seat at the poker table. The Banker Elusive Target is available globally on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and the newly launched Nintendo Switch 2, until Monday, July 6.

Le Chiffre has immediately become a fan favorite Elusive Target for players with almost 2M active players tuning into HITMAN World of Assassination across the last 30 days. This particular Elusive Target has proven to be a challenge, with 46% of the players succeeding in their mission.

His trickery at the poker table has surprised many, but 22% of players managed to keep their calm and find the antidote after being poisoned. 55% of players chose to go for a poker game for the ages against Le Chiffre as part of their assignment, while the rest chose the safer approach with a game of roulette.

Players once again unleashed their creativity during this mission, with the Lethal Poison Vial, Sieger 300 Ghost, and the ICA19 among the most-used weapons to take out their target. There are almost as many playstyles in HITMAN as there are players, as attests the disparity between the quickest time to finish the mission, with 27 seconds needed for the fastest player, compared to 167 minutes for the longest completion time.

Together with The Banker Elusive Target, IO Interactive released The Banker Pack, a DLC that includes: The Monarchique, which grants permanent access to the Banker through the Elusive Target Arcade mode, a set of cosmetics for the Freelancer Safehouse, a new suit, as well as three items.

The Season of the High-Stakes is also running, with new content coming to the game in the upcoming weeks, such as Challenges, Curated Contracts Packs, and new Twitch Drops to unlock. Fans can already look forward to two additional Elusive Targets this year, with more details to be shared later.

Finally, there is still time to unlock an exclusive suit for 007 First Light, in celebration of the game’s reveal. Play The Banker Elusive Target and sign up for an IOI account to receive an exclusive suit to redeem for 007 First Light. (The Casino Suit will be visible on the players’ IOI Account profile at a later stage).

007 First Light is available to wishlist on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and for PC on Steam and Epic Games Store, and Amazon.com pages.

About HITMAN World of Assassination

HITMAN World of Assassination brings together the best of HITMAN, HITMAN 2, and HITMAN 3 in a bumper package of content that includes the main campaign, Contracts mode, Escalations, Elusive Target Arcades, and featured live content. HITMAN World of Assassination – Signature Edition is available now exclusively on Nintendo Switch 2.

HITMAN World of Assassination also includes the ‘Freelancer’ mode, a new way to play on your own terms, that combines rogue-like elements and deep strategic planning with a persistent and infinitely replayable gameplay experience.

About 007 First Light

Coming in 2026, 007 First Light is a third-person action-adventure game that blends IO Interactive’s signature stealth and action gameplay mechanics, featuring a re-imagined origin story of a young James Bond.

Players will step into the shoes of a 26-year-old Bond, a promising yet rebellious Royal Navy air crewman who is recruited into MI6, immersing them in the exotic and dangerous world of espionage captured in the films. Bond’s adventures will take players all around the globe, coming face to face with allies and foes while choosing how they overcome obstacles and challenges, whether it be with brute force, cunning guile, or charming wit.

About IO Interactive

IO Interactive is an independent videogame developer and publisher with studios in Copenhagen, Malmö, Barcelona, Istanbul, and Brighton. As the creative force behind some of the most talked-about multiplatform video games in the last two decades, IOI is dedicated to creating unforgettable characters and experiences using their award-winning proprietary Glacier technology.



IO Interactive will develop and publish a reimagined James Bond origin story with 007 First Light and is currently developing a new IP under the codename Project Fantasy.

About Mads Mikkelsen

MADS MIKKELSEN received a BAFTA Award nomination and a European Film Award for the Academy Award winner Another Round (2020), which marked Mikkelsen’s return to Danish cinema.

In addition to working in his native Denmark, Mikkelsen made his mark in Hollywood with leading turns in a wide range of films. In 2023 he starred in “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” opposite Harrison Ford. He has also starred in such films as “Arctic” (2019), “Polar” (2019), “Doctor Strange” (2016), “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” (2016), “Casino Royale” (2006), “King Arthur” (2004), as well as the title role in the celebrated TV series “Hannibal” (2013-2015).

In 2011, Mikkelsen received the European Film Award for his contribution to World Cinema and presided on the 2016 Cannes jury.

Lately Mads appeared in Mufasa: The Lion King (2024) as Kiros. Mads also reunited with Hannibal’s Bryan Fuller on his recent feature Dust Bunny, which will release in 2025.