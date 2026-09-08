Best Trailblazer Elation Light Cones HSR 2026

Trailblazer Elation is one of Honkai Star Rail‘s best F2P supports, and picking the right Trailblazer Elation Light Cone changes how much value they squeeze out of every Ultimate. This guide covers all the best Trailblazer Elation Light Cone options, from the strongest free option to the top alternatives.

Before you pick the best Trailblazer Elation Light Cone for your build, there’s one important fact to keep in mind – Trailblazer Elation walks the Elation Path. Though they can equip a Light Cone from any Path for its base stats, its unique passive abilities and skill effects will only trigger if they’re equipped with an Elation Light Cone.

Best Trailblazer Elation Light Cones Ranked (TL;DR)

Rank Light Cone Why It Ranks Here 1 When She Decided to See Yao Guang’s signature Light Cone Gives Trailblazer Elation massive CRIT and Energy Regeneration output. 2 Elation Brimming With Blessings This Herta’s Store pick boosts ATK, and buffs the Elation of whoever Trailblazer Elation’s Ultimate targets, synergizing with their kit almost perfectly. 3 Mushy Shroomy’s Adventures A solid F2P pick that stacks extra Elation DMG taken onto enemies. 4 Tomorrow, Together An event reward that adds a CRIT DMG boost plus a short teamwide Elation buff right after the Ultimate goes off.

When She Decided to See – Best in Slot

When She Decided to See is Yao Guang’s signature Light Cone, and it’s the highest-ranked option for Trailblazer Elation on raw stat output.

At Superimposition 1, it adds 18% SPD, and whenever the wearer enters combat or uses their Ultimate on an ally, both the wearer and that ally gain a buff that raises teamwide CRIT Rate by 10% and CRIT DMG by 30% for three turns, on top of extra Energy Regeneration for Trailblazer Elation.

The catch is access – you’d need to pull Yao Guang’s own limited banner to get a copy and be willing to loan it to Trailblazer Elation (note that Yao Guang is one of their best teammates), which makes this a luxury pick and not really much of a practical choice for most players.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Best Alternatives to When She Decided to See

Mushy Shroomy’s Adventures can be bought from the Light Cone Manifest shop. At Superimposition 1, it raises Trailblazer Elation’s own Elation stat by 12%, and whenever they use their Elation Skill, all enemies take 6% more Elation DMG for two turns. That enemy-side debuff stacks with multiple copies and helps a lot in mob-heavy fights.

Tomorrow, Together is another Light Cone free-to-play players can lean toward if Elation Brimming With Blessings somehow isn’t in your inventory yet, since it’s a grindable event reward and obtainable F2P.

At Superimposition 1, it adds a 12% CRIT DMG boost to the wearer, and after Trailblazer Elation uses their Ultimate, the whole team’s Elation rises by 8% for one turn. That teamwide window is short, so it won’t outshine a proper Support-oriented Light Cone in a serious Elation stack, but it’s a solid stat stick for anyone still gearing up.

Best F2P Light Cone for Trailblazer Elation

Elation Brimming With Blessings is the F2P Light Cone I’d recommend most players slot onto Trailblazer Elation. At Superimposition 1, it adds a flat 20% ATK boost and raises the Elation stat of whichever ally is hit by Trailblazer Elation’s Skill or Ultimate by 12% for two turns.

That second effect lines up directly with how the Ultimate already works, since it targets one ally and can even force them into using their own Elation Skill for free.

If you’re not min-maxing every last fraction of performance, this is the pick to lock in, and it won’t cost a single Stellar Jade. Superimposition only adds a few extra percentage points to both effects past S1, so there’s no real need to farm past the first copy.

Verdict: Which Light Cone Should You Give Trailblazer Elation?

When She Decided to See is the best pick for Trailblazer Elation if you have Yao Guang’s signature cone sitting unused, since the stat gain over the more accessible options is real, though not really dramatic enough to chase on its own.

Elation Brimming With Blessings is the by far the best pick for Trailblazer Elation if you want the strongest free option that also happens to sync with their kit.

In case you don’t have either, Tomorrow, Together and Mushy Shroomy’s Adventures are quite accessible alternatives you may consider equipping them with instead.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

FAQs