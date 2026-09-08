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Best Trailblazer Elation Build, Team and Eidolons HSR 2026

Johnny Dunes
Johnny Dunes Technical Writer
Fact checked by: June Kopos
Updated: September 8, 2026
Best Trailblazer Elation Build, Team and Eidolons HSR 2026
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Recent update

This guide is fully updated for Honkai Star Rail Version 4.5. For complete coverage on this character, check out our companion guides:

- Trailblazer Elation HSR: Character Overview and Kit

- Best Trailblazer Elation Light Cones HSR

This guide covers the Light Cones, Relics, Trace priority, stat priority, teams, and Eidolon verdicts for the best Trailblazer Elation build in Honkai Star Rail, so you can prime this five-star support for their optimal endgame performance.

Trailblazer Elation is a Lightning Elation support built around setting up someone else’s turn, feeding the team Punchline and Certified Banger every time they act.

TL;DR – Best Trailblazer Elation Build at a Glance

Best Light ConeWhen She Decided to See
Best F2P Light Cone AlternativeElation Brimming With Blessings
Best Relic SetDiviner of Distant Reach (4pc)
Best Planar Ornament SetLushaka, the Sunken Seas (2pc)
Main StatsBody: CRIT Rate

Boots: SPD

Planar Sphere: ATK%

Link Rope: Energy Regeneration Rate
Substat prioritySPD > CRIT Rate > CRIT DMG > HP%
Best team (Overall)Trailblazer Elation (Support)

Evanescia (DPS)

Yao Guang (Support)

Huohuo (Support)
Best team (F2P)Trailblazer Elation (Support)

Herta (DPS)

Asta (Support)

Dan Heng Permansor Terrae (Support)
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How to Play Trailblazer Elation: Rotation and Tips

Trailblazer Elation in Honkai Star Rail

Trailblazer Elation runs on a simple loop: use Skill on the enemy team to bank Certified Banger, then fire Ultimate on your designated Elation Skill user the instant it’s charged. That Ultimate immediately triggers a free copy of the target’s Elation Skill, which is where most of their kit’s value actually comes from.

Their own Elation Skill deals modest Lightning Elation DMG split across the field. Prioritize SPD in their builds so Trailblazer Elation gets to their Ultimate faster and more often, since every extra Ultimate is another free Elation Skill for the team.

Best Light Cones for Trailblazer Elation

When She Decided to See Light Cone

When She Decided to See is the strongest overall pick for a Trailblazer Elation build. It boosts the wearer’s SPD and, on entering combat or using Ultimate on an ally, grants teamwide CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG buffs alongside extra Energy Regeneration Rate for the Trailblazer themself, which directly feeds a faster Ultimate loop.

Elation Brimming With Blessings Light Cone

Elation Brimming With Blessings is the best F2P pick and it is genuinely close in practice. Obtained from Herta’s Store, it boosts the wearer’s ATK and adds bonus Elation to whichever ally is hit by the Trailblazer’s Skill or Ultimate, which is exactly the kind of passive an Elation enabler wants.

Tomorrow, Together Light Cone

Tomorrow, Together is a workable 4-star alternative. It adds CRIT DMG and, after the wearer’s Ultimate, grants a short Elation bump to the whole team, though the buff only lasts one turn, which makes it the weakest of these three.

For a more in-depth look at Trailblazer Elation’s best Light Cones, visit our Trailblazer Elation Best Light Cones Guide.

Best Relic and Planar Ornament Sets

Diviner of Distant Reach relic set

Diviner of Distant Reach (4pc) is the clear best relic set for this build. Its 2pc bonus alone grants SPD, and the full 4pc effect boosts every ally’s Elation the moment the Trailblazer’s own Elation Skill fires, which is the entire point of running them as a support.

Lushaka, the Sunken Seas relic set

Lushaka, the Sunken Seas (2pc) is the recommended Planar Ornament. It grants bonus Energy Regeneration Rate and extra ATK to whichever ally sits leftmost in the lineup, which usually ends up being the Trailblazer Elation build’s own DPS carry.

Trailblazer Elation’s Stat Priorities

  • Priority 1: SPD
  • Priority 2: CRIT Rate
  • Priority 3: CRIT DMG 
  • Priority 4: HP%

🎯 Ideal Stat Goals: Aim for 2,200 ATK, then target a 160 SPD breakpoint in battle. Flat substats are fine filler once percentage rolls run dry.

Trailblazer Elation’s Trace Priorities

TracesPriority LevelWhy?
Basic ATK: Make Some NoiseLowRarely the actual damage source in this build, so it’s safe to leave at a low level.
Skill: Let the Storm Rage OnMediumWorth raising for personal damage, but it’s not the priority ability.
Ultimate: May the Trailblaze Fly You StarwardHighestIncreases the CRIT DMG bonus your Ultimate target receives, the core of the whole build.
Talent: That Smile Hits DifferentHighLets the Skill deal bonus Elation DMG once Certified Banger is stacked, so level it alongside Skill.
Elation Skill: I Said ‘Elation,’ Did I Stutter?HighestDirectly increases the damage of the free Elation Skill triggered off Ultimate.
Bonus Ability: On Cloud NineHighestAdds Elation based on excess ATK, which meaningfully raises the Trailblazer’s own personal damage.
Bonus Ability: Screw It, We BallHighestGrants CRIT Rate and restores a Skill Point for the team after Ultimate, a strong economy boost.
Bonus Ability: Aha, Sic ‘Em!HighGrants extra Certified Banger after an ally uses an Elation Skill, speeding up the loop further.

Trailblazer Elation’s Ascension Materials (Max Ascension)

MaterialTotal
Thief’s Instinct15
Usurper’s Scheme15
Conqueror’s Will15
Enigmatic Ectostella65
Credits308,000

Trailblazer Elation’s Trace Materials (Max Traces)

MaterialTotal
The Fluffy Hand-drawn Storyboards15
Thief’s Instinct41
The Fluffy Serialization Memorial Issue72
Usurper’s Scheme56
The Fluffy Collector’s Edition139
Conqueror’s Will58
Vanquished Flow’s Reticence12
Tracks of Destiny8
Credits3,000,000
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Best Trailblazer Elation Teams (Overall, F2P, and Alternatives)

Listed below are Trailblazer Elation’s best overall team, F2P team, and alternative teammates to help shape your teambuilding choices based on which units are actually available in your current roster.

Best Overall Trailblazer Elation Team

Best Trailblazer Elation Team (Overall)Role
Trailblazer ElationSupport
EvanesciaDPS
Yao GuangSupport
HuohuoSupport

This team leans fully into the Elation archetype by maximizing ultimate energy cycles and field buffs. Trailblazer Elation triggers allies’ Elation skills and boosts CRIT metrics, while Yao Guang deploys her zone to share Elation stats, stack All-Type Resistance Penetration, and activate “Aha Instances” for extra team utility. 

Acting as the primary hypercarry, Evanescia converts her massive combat CRIT stats into scaling Elation damage and fills her 480-energy ultimate cap to unleash devastating fox follow-up attacks. 

Finally, Huohuo serves as the crucial sustain engine, providing necessary team-wide cleansing alongside percentage-based energy regeneration that ensures both Evanescia and Yao Guang maintain complete uptime on their high-cost ultimates.

Best F2P Trailblazer Elation Team

Best Trailblazer Elation Team (F2P)Role
Trailblazer ElationSupport
HertaDPS
AstaSupport
Dan Heng Permansor TerraeSupport

Trailblazer Elation’s Ultimate can Action Advance Herta straight into her own turn, Asta layers SPD and ATK buffs on top, and Dan Heng Permansor Terrae (swappable with Gallagher if you didn’t get DHPT for free during Version 4.0) covers sustain while boosting Herta’s ATK further.  

Best Trailblazer Elation Team Alternatives

Silver Wolf Lv. 999 icon, Honkai Star Rail

Silver Wolf Lv 999 is a top-tier DPS carry for Trailblazer Elation teams. The Certified Banger and Punchline that Trailblazer Elation generates lets her force an extra enhanced Elation Skill for more damage.

Sparxie icon, Honkai Star Rail

Sparxie is a premier Fire/Elation hypercarry who excels when paired up with Trailblazer Elation, converting her raw ATK into undiluted Elation scaling and dropping high-hit bounce damage via her Elation Skill during “Aha Instants.”

Sparkle icon, Honkai Star Rail

Sparkle is a solid replacement for Yao Guang, advancing the team’s DPS forward, layering offensive buffs, and restoring Skill Points that this build burns through quickly.

Tribbie icon, Honkai Star Rail

Tribbie also fills the Yao Guang slot well, adding All-Type RES PEN and extra supplemental damage that stacks cleanly with the team’s Elation DMG.

Gallagher icon, Honkai Star Rail

Gallagher is another sustain alternative, healing the team through his Besotted debuff instead of a straight shield.

Any good alt teammate for Trailblazer Elation shares the same underlying logic: as long as a unit can put Trailblazer Elation’s Certified Banger and Punchline generation to use, or free up more of the team’s Elation Skills, they slot in cleanly for Trailblazer Elation’s comps.

Trailblazer Elation Eidolons: Which Are Worth It

EidolonsReturn on (Time) InvestmentExplanation
E1: Believe In the LightHighStacks up to 3 extra Certified Banger onto the next Ultimate’s target after a Skill, speeding up the loop.
E2: History in the Making…HighestAdds a flat 12% Elation buff to the Ultimate’s target, a direct damage increase for the whole team.
E3: Into the SpotlightLowA stat and ability-level node with no new combat effect.
E4: Save the World. Just Because.HighIncreases enemy DMG taken by 10% for 2 turns whenever an Elation Skill fires, a real team-wide boost.
E5: Love and Courage: Always in StyleLowAnother “filler” ability-level node.
E6: The Cosmic Legend Cometh!HighAdds a large personal CRIT DMG buff when using the Elation Skill.

Verdict: Is Trailblazer Elation Worth Building in 2026?

Trailblazer Elation’s Tier Ratings
Overall RatingEX
Endgame RatingsMemory of Chaos: EX

Pure Fiction: S

Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

Trailblazer Elation is a genuinely strong free support – top-tier, even, for anyone building an Elation team. They aren’t as broadly meta-defining as the Trailblazer’s Remembrance form, but within their own archetype they’re one of the best enablers available to every player without exception.

The catch is that they’re fairly narrow value-wise outside Elation teams, so they’re worth fully investing in only if you’re already leaning into that archetype with characters like Sparxie or Silver Wolf Lv 999. If you already own an Elation DPS, though, building Trailblazer Elation is an easy recommendation since they’re fully F2P-accessible.

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FAQs

What is the best Trailblazer Elation build in HSR?

The best Trailblazer Elation build in HSR runs When She Decided to See for the highest overall SPD and CRIT buffs, the Diviner of Distant Reach 4pc relic set for teamwide Elation, and Lushaka, the Sunken Seas as the Planar Ornament, paired with an Elation hypercarry DPS.

What is the best team for Trailblazer Elation?

The best team for Trailblazer Elation pairs them with Evanescia as the main DPS, Yao Guang for RES PEN and Elation DMG, and Huohuo for sustain, while Herta, Asta, and Dan Heng Permansor Terrae form a fully F2P alternative.

Is Trailblazer Elation’s Eidolon 2 worth it?

Yes, Trailblazer Elation’s Eidolon 2 is worth it to unlock ASAP because it adds a flat 12% Elation buff to whoever their Ultimate targets, which is the single biggest team-wide damage increase across all six of their Eidolons.

What Light Cone should Trailblazer Elation use?

Trailblazer Elation’s best Light Cone is When She Decided to See for its SPD and teamwide CRIT buffs, while Elation Brimming With Blessings from Herta’s Store is the strongest fully F2P option.

What relics does Trailblazer Elation use?

Trailblazer Elation should run the Diviner of Distant Reach and Lushaka, the Sunken Seas relic sets with CRIT Rate on the Body, SPD on the Boots, ATK% on the Planar Sphere, and Energy Regeneration Rate on the Link Rope for their main stats.

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Johnny Dunes

Technical Writer

I’m an author, casual gamer, and all-around foodie who loves mobile games, eating out with friends, and traveling. When I’m not writing, I’m either leveling up in my favorite games or getting lost in a new city. On my blog, I mix gaming tips, ways to earn on the side, and quirky tales from my latest adventures.

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