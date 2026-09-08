Best Trailblazer Elation Build, Team and Eidolons HSR 2026

This guide covers the Light Cones, Relics, Trace priority, stat priority, teams, and Eidolon verdicts for the best Trailblazer Elation build in Honkai Star Rail, so you can prime this five-star support for their optimal endgame performance.

Trailblazer Elation is a Lightning Elation support built around setting up someone else’s turn, feeding the team Punchline and Certified Banger every time they act.

TL;DR – Best Trailblazer Elation Build at a Glance

Best Light Cone When She Decided to See Best F2P Light Cone Alternative Elation Brimming With Blessings Best Relic Set Diviner of Distant Reach (4pc) Best Planar Ornament Set Lushaka, the Sunken Seas (2pc) Main Stats Body: CRIT Rate



Boots: SPD



Planar Sphere: ATK%



Link Rope: Energy Regeneration Rate Substat priority SPD > CRIT Rate > CRIT DMG > HP% Best team (Overall) Trailblazer Elation (Support)



Evanescia (DPS)



Yao Guang (Support)



Huohuo (Support) Best team (F2P) Trailblazer Elation (Support)



Herta (DPS)



Asta (Support)



Dan Heng Permansor Terrae (Support)

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How to Play Trailblazer Elation: Rotation and Tips

Trailblazer Elation runs on a simple loop: use Skill on the enemy team to bank Certified Banger, then fire Ultimate on your designated Elation Skill user the instant it’s charged. That Ultimate immediately triggers a free copy of the target’s Elation Skill, which is where most of their kit’s value actually comes from.

Their own Elation Skill deals modest Lightning Elation DMG split across the field. Prioritize SPD in their builds so Trailblazer Elation gets to their Ultimate faster and more often, since every extra Ultimate is another free Elation Skill for the team.

Best Light Cones for Trailblazer Elation

When She Decided to See is the strongest overall pick for a Trailblazer Elation build. It boosts the wearer’s SPD and, on entering combat or using Ultimate on an ally, grants teamwide CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG buffs alongside extra Energy Regeneration Rate for the Trailblazer themself, which directly feeds a faster Ultimate loop.

Elation Brimming With Blessings is the best F2P pick and it is genuinely close in practice. Obtained from Herta’s Store, it boosts the wearer’s ATK and adds bonus Elation to whichever ally is hit by the Trailblazer’s Skill or Ultimate, which is exactly the kind of passive an Elation enabler wants.

Tomorrow, Together is a workable 4-star alternative. It adds CRIT DMG and, after the wearer’s Ultimate, grants a short Elation bump to the whole team, though the buff only lasts one turn, which makes it the weakest of these three.

For a more in-depth look at Trailblazer Elation’s best Light Cones, visit our Trailblazer Elation Best Light Cones Guide.

Best Relic and Planar Ornament Sets

Diviner of Distant Reach (4pc) is the clear best relic set for this build. Its 2pc bonus alone grants SPD, and the full 4pc effect boosts every ally’s Elation the moment the Trailblazer’s own Elation Skill fires, which is the entire point of running them as a support.

Lushaka, the Sunken Seas (2pc) is the recommended Planar Ornament. It grants bonus Energy Regeneration Rate and extra ATK to whichever ally sits leftmost in the lineup, which usually ends up being the Trailblazer Elation build’s own DPS carry.

Trailblazer Elation’s Stat Priorities

Priority 1: SPD

SPD Priority 2: CRIT Rate

CRIT Rate Priority 3: CRIT DMG

CRIT DMG Priority 4: HP%

🎯 Ideal Stat Goals: Aim for 2,200 ATK, then target a 160 SPD breakpoint in battle. Flat substats are fine filler once percentage rolls run dry.

Trailblazer Elation’s Trace Priorities

Traces Priority Level Why? Basic ATK: Make Some Noise Low Rarely the actual damage source in this build, so it’s safe to leave at a low level. Skill: Let the Storm Rage On Medium Worth raising for personal damage, but it’s not the priority ability. Ultimate: May the Trailblaze Fly You Starward Highest Increases the CRIT DMG bonus your Ultimate target receives, the core of the whole build. Talent: That Smile Hits Different High Lets the Skill deal bonus Elation DMG once Certified Banger is stacked, so level it alongside Skill. Elation Skill: I Said ‘Elation,’ Did I Stutter? Highest Directly increases the damage of the free Elation Skill triggered off Ultimate. Bonus Ability: On Cloud Nine Highest Adds Elation based on excess ATK, which meaningfully raises the Trailblazer’s own personal damage. Bonus Ability: Screw It, We Ball Highest Grants CRIT Rate and restores a Skill Point for the team after Ultimate, a strong economy boost. Bonus Ability: Aha, Sic ‘Em! High Grants extra Certified Banger after an ally uses an Elation Skill, speeding up the loop further.

Trailblazer Elation’s Ascension Materials (Max Ascension)

Material Total Thief’s Instinct 15 Usurper’s Scheme 15 Conqueror’s Will 15 Enigmatic Ectostella 65 Credits 308,000

Trailblazer Elation’s Trace Materials (Max Traces)

Material Total The Fluffy Hand-drawn Storyboards 15 Thief’s Instinct 41 The Fluffy Serialization Memorial Issue 72 Usurper’s Scheme 56 The Fluffy Collector’s Edition 139 Conqueror’s Will 58 Vanquished Flow’s Reticence 12 Tracks of Destiny 8 Credits 3,000,000

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Best Trailblazer Elation Teams (Overall, F2P, and Alternatives)

Listed below are Trailblazer Elation’s best overall team, F2P team, and alternative teammates to help shape your teambuilding choices based on which units are actually available in your current roster.

Best Overall Trailblazer Elation Team

Best Trailblazer Elation Team (Overall) Role Trailblazer Elation Support Evanescia DPS Yao Guang Support Huohuo Support

This team leans fully into the Elation archetype by maximizing ultimate energy cycles and field buffs. Trailblazer Elation triggers allies’ Elation skills and boosts CRIT metrics, while Yao Guang deploys her zone to share Elation stats, stack All-Type Resistance Penetration, and activate “Aha Instances” for extra team utility.

Acting as the primary hypercarry, Evanescia converts her massive combat CRIT stats into scaling Elation damage and fills her 480-energy ultimate cap to unleash devastating fox follow-up attacks.

Finally, Huohuo serves as the crucial sustain engine, providing necessary team-wide cleansing alongside percentage-based energy regeneration that ensures both Evanescia and Yao Guang maintain complete uptime on their high-cost ultimates.

Best F2P Trailblazer Elation Team

Best Trailblazer Elation Team (F2P) Role Trailblazer Elation Support Herta DPS Asta Support Dan Heng Permansor Terrae Support

Trailblazer Elation’s Ultimate can Action Advance Herta straight into her own turn, Asta layers SPD and ATK buffs on top, and Dan Heng Permansor Terrae (swappable with Gallagher if you didn’t get DHPT for free during Version 4.0) covers sustain while boosting Herta’s ATK further.

Best Trailblazer Elation Team Alternatives

Silver Wolf Lv 999 is a top-tier DPS carry for Trailblazer Elation teams. The Certified Banger and Punchline that Trailblazer Elation generates lets her force an extra enhanced Elation Skill for more damage.

Sparxie is a premier Fire/Elation hypercarry who excels when paired up with Trailblazer Elation, converting her raw ATK into undiluted Elation scaling and dropping high-hit bounce damage via her Elation Skill during “Aha Instants.”

Sparkle is a solid replacement for Yao Guang, advancing the team’s DPS forward, layering offensive buffs, and restoring Skill Points that this build burns through quickly.

Tribbie also fills the Yao Guang slot well, adding All-Type RES PEN and extra supplemental damage that stacks cleanly with the team’s Elation DMG.

Gallagher is another sustain alternative, healing the team through his Besotted debuff instead of a straight shield.

Any good alt teammate for Trailblazer Elation shares the same underlying logic: as long as a unit can put Trailblazer Elation’s Certified Banger and Punchline generation to use, or free up more of the team’s Elation Skills, they slot in cleanly for Trailblazer Elation’s comps.

Trailblazer Elation Eidolons: Which Are Worth It

Eidolons Return on (Time) Investment Explanation E1: Believe In the Light High Stacks up to 3 extra Certified Banger onto the next Ultimate’s target after a Skill, speeding up the loop. E2: History in the Making… Highest Adds a flat 12% Elation buff to the Ultimate’s target, a direct damage increase for the whole team. E3: Into the Spotlight Low A stat and ability-level node with no new combat effect. E4: Save the World. Just Because. High Increases enemy DMG taken by 10% for 2 turns whenever an Elation Skill fires, a real team-wide boost. E5: Love and Courage: Always in Style Low Another “filler” ability-level node. E6: The Cosmic Legend Cometh! High Adds a large personal CRIT DMG buff when using the Elation Skill.

Verdict: Is Trailblazer Elation Worth Building in 2026?

Trailblazer Elation’s Tier Ratings Overall Rating EX Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: EX



Pure Fiction: S



Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

Trailblazer Elation is a genuinely strong free support – top-tier, even, for anyone building an Elation team. They aren’t as broadly meta-defining as the Trailblazer’s Remembrance form, but within their own archetype they’re one of the best enablers available to every player without exception.

The catch is that they’re fairly narrow value-wise outside Elation teams, so they’re worth fully investing in only if you’re already leaning into that archetype with characters like Sparxie or Silver Wolf Lv 999. If you already own an Elation DPS, though, building Trailblazer Elation is an easy recommendation since they’re fully F2P-accessible.

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