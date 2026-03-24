Best Sparxie Build HSR: The Elation DPS

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The best Sparxie build HSR turns her into a Punchline-stacking machine built for Memory of Chaos (MoC) and Apocalyptic Shadow (AS). She is a 5-star Fire DPS on the Path of Elation whose damage ceiling scales with how many Punchlines she accumulates and how well her team manages the Skill Point (SP) economy around her Engagement Farming chains.

In this guide, I cover the best Light Cones, Relics, stat benchmarks, and teams to maximize her output, including trace priority, Eidolon recommendations, rotation basics, and ascension materials. The core of every Sparxie build HSR is hitting 3,600 ATK in combat, capping CRIT Rate at 100%, and running at least one dedicated SP support.

[FULL TABLE OF CONTENTS WITH JUMPLINKS]

Best Sparxie Build HSR: Sparxie Overview

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Attribute Detail Rarity 5-Star Element Fire Path Elation Role Main DPS / Hybrid Sub-DPS Release March 3, 2026 (Version 4.0, Phase 2) Voice Actors EN: Lizzie Freeman

Source General Rating MoC PF AS Game8 Pending Pending Pending Pending Prydwen T0.5 T0.5 T0.5 T0.5

Sparxie is a main DPS (Damage Per Second) character scaling through Elation damage. Her build revolves around a CRIT Rate and ATK-first stat profile driven by her A2 trace, which converts every 100 ATK above 2,000 into 5% Elation bonus, capping at 80%. Each Engagement Farming chain is SP-intensive, so managing that economy is central to any Sparxie build HSR, not an afterthought.

Her core identity is burst-then-ramp. Activate the Skill to trigger up to 20 Engagement Farming stacks, accumulate Punchlines, and drive the A6 trace’s passive teamwide Critical Damage (CRIT DMG) buff of up to 80%. Sparxie is a Medium-to-High investment character who functions at E0 with quality relics and one SP support.

Best for Memory of Chaos. Sustained Punchline accumulation delivers one of the highest single-target DPS outputs in patch 4.0 across multi-cycle boss fights.

Sustained Punchline accumulation delivers one of the highest single-target DPS outputs in patch 4.0 across multi-cycle boss fights. Best for Apocalyptic Shadow. Aha Instant windows unlock the Elation Skill for multi-target burst aligned with AS scoring phases.

Aha Instant windows unlock the Elation Skill for multi-target burst aligned with AS scoring phases. Best for general farming. Her Technique restores 2 SP to all allies on combat entry, giving every team an immediate SP advantage in Calyx runs.

How to Play Sparxie in HSR

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Playing the best Sparxie build HSR comes down to two phases every fight: an SP-building phase and an SP-spending phase. In the build phase, let teammates cycle their turns and top up SP via Sparkle’s Ultimate. Hold Sparxie’s Skill until you have enough SP to run a full Engagement Farming chain. Rushing the Skill without SP headroom cuts the chain short and leaves Punchlines unearned.

Once SP is ready, trigger the Skill. Her Skill chains up to 20 Engagement Farming stacks, each generating either Straight Fire (2 Punchlines + 2 SP returned) or Unreal Banger (1 Punchline). During Certified Banger state, the Talent adds extra Elation DMG per chain hit. Save the Ultimate to enter Aha Instant alongside Yao Guang’s rotation, then fire the Elation Skill immediately. Timed correctly, that window delivers the single largest damage spike of any HSR Sparxie build cycle.

Sparxie Pros and Cons

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Sparxie delivers top-tier Elation DPS in patch 4.0 with strong single-target and AoE performance and a passive teamwide CRIT DMG buffer. Her kit is highly synergistic within Elation compositions but requires specific infrastructure to reach its ceiling.

Pros Cons ✅ Excellent Punchline battery



✅ Strong damage in both single-target bossing and multi-target AoE



✅ A6 trace provides up to 80% CRIT DMG passively to the entire team



✅ Damage ramps up significantly as Punchlines accumulate across cycles



✅ Straight Fire procs partially offset chain SP costs



✅ Transitions into sub-DPS as more Elation DPS join the roster



✅ High Toughness DMG ❌ Performance drops dramatically without Yao Guang providing Aha Instants



❌ SP-devouring playstyle that requires Sparkle or strong SP support to sustain chains



❌ Signature Light Cone is impactful; alternatives are a meaningful step down



❌ Locked into Elation-specific compositions for peak performance



❌ Elation archetype still maturing; power ceiling depends on future releases



❌ 160 energy Ultimate cost requires energy management discipline

Bottom line: Build Sparxie if you have Yao Guang or plan to pull her, and if you have an SP support to fuel the Engagement Farming chains.

Sparxie HSR Overview: Kit, Abilities, and Skills

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Sparxie’s Basic Attack serves as a rotation entry but is rarely used in base form during optimized play. The Skill, Boom! Sparxicle’s Poppin’, is her primary damage tool: it starts the livestream and chains up to 20 Engagement Farming stacks, which buff her Enhanced Basic hits. The Ultimate deals AoE Fire damage, generates Punchline and Thrill depending on how many Elation characters are in the team (2/4/8 and 1/1/4, respectively)

The Talent, Sleight of Sparx Hand, is the kit’s engine. During Certified Banger state, it adds Elation DMG instances to every Enhanced Basic hit and the Ultimate. The Major Traces complete the picture: A2 converts ATK into Elation bonus; A4 grants extra Punchlines and Thrill on Ultimate scaling with Elation allies; A6 turns Punchline count into a passive teamwide CRIT DMG buff. This kit pushes the best Sparxie build HSR toward ATK-first, CRIT Rate-second, high-SP burst play within dedicated Elation teams.

Ability Type Energy Break Description Cat Got Your Flametongue? (Basic ATK) Single Target 20 10 Deals Fire DMG equal to 100% of Sparxie’s ATK to one designated enemy. Bloom! Winner Takes All (Enhanced Basic ATK) Blast 40 10 + 5 adj Deals Fire DMG equal to 100% ATK to primary target and 50% ATK to adjacent targets. DMG multiplier +20% (10% adj) per Engagement Farming trigger. Boom! Sparxicle’s Poppin’ (Skill) Enhance 0 N/A Starts livestream. Transforms Basic ATK into Enhanced Basic ATK and triggers Engagement Farming up to 20 times. Does not count as using a Skill. Engagement Farming (Skill Enhanced) Enhance 0 N/A Raises Enhanced Basic DMG multiplier +20% (10% adj). Grants: Straight Fire (2 Punchlines + 2 SP) or Unreal Banger (1 Punchline). Does not count as using a Skill. Party’s Wildin’ and Camera’s Rollin’ (Ultimate) AoE 5 (cost 160) 20 Gains 2 Punchlines. Deals Fire DMG equal to (0.6 x Elation + 50%) of Sparxie’s ATK to all enemies. During Certified Banger: also deals 48% Fire Elation DMG to all enemies. Sleight of Sparx Hand (Talent) Enhance 5 per Enh. BA N/A During Certified Banger: Enhanced Basic deals 40% Elation DMG to target + 20% to adjacent. Each Engagement Farming trigger adds 1 extra instance of 20% Elation DMG. Ultimate also deals 48% Elation DMG. Signal Overflow: The Great Encore! (Elation Skill) AoE 5 N/A 50% Fire Elation DMG to all + 20 additional instances of 25% Fire Elation DMG to random enemies. Grants 2 Thrill (each offsets 1 SP consumed). Content Monetization (Technique) Impair 0 N/A Inflicts Block on nearby enemies for 10s. On combat entry via Blocked enemy: 50% ATK Fire DMG to all + 2 SP restored for allies.

Major Traces

Trace Name Effect A2 Sweet! Punchline Signing Per 100 ATK above 2,000: +5% Elation (max 80% at 3,600 ATK in combat). Drives the ATK-first build priority. A4 Dazzling! Persona Kaleidoscope On Ultimate with 1/2/3+ Elation allies: gains 2/4/8 extra Punchlines and 1/1/4 Thrill. Rewards Elation team compositions. A6 Frenzy! Palette of Truth and Lies Per 1 Punchline owned, all allies gain 8% CRIT DMG (max 80%). Turns Sparxie into a passive teamwide CRIT buffer.

Minor Traces

Stat Total Bonus Elation +28% CRIT Rate +12% CRIT DMG +13.3%

Sparxie HSR Traces & Eidolons

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For the best Sparxie build HSR, max the Elation Skill and Talent first since both scale directly with Aha Instant and Certified Banger output. Skill, Basic ATK, and Ultimate are secondary but each carry meaningful multiplier increases. Unlock all three Major Traces as soon as materials allow: A4 for the Punchline surge on Ultimate, A6 for the teamwide CRIT DMG buffer, A2 once ATK benchmarks are within reach.

Trace priority order:

Elation Skill / Talent (co-highest) Skill = Basic ATK = Ultimate (high, roughly equal impact) All Major Traces unlocked as early as possible

Trace Priority Explanation Elation Skill ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Highest Core damage during Aha Instant; each level increases bounce DMG multiplier. Talent ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Highest Scales extra Elation DMG during Certified Banger per Engagement Farming trigger. Skill ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ High Raises Enhanced Basic ATK DMG multiplier. Sets the floor for every chain. Basic ATK ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ High Enhanced Basic multiplier increase. Lower marginal impact than Skill and Talent. Ultimate ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ High Increases AoE DMG output and Punchline generation per use.

Bonus Abilities (Major Traces) Priority

Bonus Ability Priority Why It Matters Dazzling! Persona Kaleidoscope (A4) ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Highest Extra Punchlines + Thrill on Ultimate, scaling with Elation team members. Frenzy! Palette of Truth and Lies (A6) ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Highest Up to 80% CRIT DMG for all allies, a massive passive teamwide buff. Sweet! Punchline Signing (A2) ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Highest ATK-to-Elation conversion; enables 80% Elation bonus at 3,600 ATK in combat.

Eidolons

Sparxie is fully viable at E0. E2 is the recommended stopping point for spenders: it grants an extra turn after Aha Instant ends and CRIT DMG stacks per Thrill consumed, sharply raising burst ceiling. Pull E1 only if targeting E2. E6 is whale territory.

E# Name Full Effect Investment Verdict E1 #GoingViral #WhoIsShe When Aha Instant ends, gains 5 Punchlines. Per 1 Punchline owned, all allies gain 1.5% All-Type RES PEN (max 15%). Pull only if targeting E2 E2 #AudienceKnows When Aha Instant ends, gains 1 extra turn and 2 Thrill. Per Thrill consumed, +10% CRIT DMG for 2 turns (max 4 stacks = 40%). Best value, recommended stop E3 #LinkUp #HeartSkip Skill Lv. +2 (max 15). Basic ATK Lv. +1 (max 10). Elation Skill Lv. +1 (max 15). Passive level boost only E4 #LockedIn #FaceCard On Ultimate: gains 5 Punchlines + Sparxie’s Elation +36% for 3 turns. Comfort upgrade E5 #HealingTheWorld #GoodVibesOnly Ultimate Lv. +2 (max 15). Talent Lv. +2 (max 15). Elation Skill Lv. +1 (max 15). Passive level boost only E6 #BuiltDifferent #GoingExtinct All-Type RES PEN +20%. Per Punchline counted by Elation Skill, +1 bounce instance (max 40 extra). Whale tier only

Best Sparxie Light Cones (Ranked)

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For the best Sparxie build HSR, a Light Cone should deliver CRIT DMG, Elation scaling, SP economy improvement, or DEF ignore. This list is ranked strongest to weakest at best Superimposition level.

Light Cone Rarity Value Dazzled by a Flowery World ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Best Today’s Good Luck ★ ★ ★ ★ Great Mushy Shroomy’s Adventures ★ ★ ★ ★ Best F2P Lingering Tear ★ ★ ★ Situational

#1. Best Overall – Dazzled by a Flowery World

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Sparxie’s signature is the clear top pick for any Sparxie build HSR. At S1, it provides +48% CRIT DMG, raises the SP cap by 1 per Elation ally on the field (up to +3), and converts each SP consumed into 5% DEF ignore for Elation DMG (max 4 stacks). If 4+ SP are consumed in a single turn, all allies gain 20% Elation via the Stream Promo passive. The expanded SP cap is uniquely suited to this Honkai Star Rail Sparxie build: longer chains mean more Punchlines, a higher A6 CRIT DMG buffer, and more team-wide output per cycle. Pull it if you plan to main Sparxie for serious endgame content.

Rarity ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ATK 582 HP 1,058 DEF 463

#2. Best F2P – Mushy Shroomy’s Adventures

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Mushy Shroomy’s Adventures is the best free option for the HSR Sparxie build, available from the Forgotten Hall Store. At S5, it provides +20% Elation and inflicts a debuff after the Elation Skill that makes enemies take 10% more Elation DMG for 2 turns, activating precisely during Sparxie’s peak damage window. Reach maximum Superimposition before upgrading the cone level.

Rarity ★ ★ ★ ★ ATK 476 HP 846 DEF 396

#3. Best Premium Alternative – Today’s Good Luck

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Today’s Good Luck from the Battle Pass is the strongest non-signature option for this Sparxie build HSR at S5. It provides +20% CRIT Rate and stacks +20% Elation twice after each Elation Skill use (max +40% per turn). The CRIT Rate contribution frees substat rolls for ATK% and CRIT DMG instead. Best for players who already own copies at high Superimposition from previous Battle Passes.

Rarity ★ ★ ★ ★ ATK 529 HP 952 DEF 396

#4. Situational – Lingering Tear

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Lingering Tear is a 3-star standard drop that provides +40% CRIT DMG at S5 once Sparxie holds 10+ Punchlines, a condition that takes several rotations to reach while also contributing little in early fight cycles. Use only as a placeholder and replace it once Mushy Shroomy’s Adventures becomes available.

Rarity ★ ★ ★ ATK 317 HP 846 DEF 264

Best Sparxie Relics and Planar Sets

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Relic selection for the best Sparxie build HSR should be evaluated through three lenses: Engagement Farming chain scaling, CRIT thresholds (hitting 100% CRIT Rate and 140-180%+ CRIT DMG without sacrificing ATK%), and SP rotation fit.

Relics

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Name Value Features Ever-Glorious Magical Girl (4pc) Best 2pc: +16% CRIT DMG. 4pc: Elation DMG ignores 10% DEF. Per 5 Punchlines allies gain, Elation DMG ignores 1% more DEF (max 10 stacks = 20% total DEF ignore). BIS. Scholar Lost in Erudition (4pc) Alternative 2pc: +8% CRIT Rate. 4pc: +20% Skill and Ultimate DMG. After Ultimate, next Skill +25% DMG. Good substitute while farming BIS. Wavestrider Captain (4pc) Alternative 2pc: +16% CRIT DMG. 4pc: Gains Help stacks when targeted by allies; at 2 stacks on Ultimate, +48% ATK for 1 turn. Flex 2pc + 2pc Mix Decent Ever-Glorious Magical Girl 2pc + Wavestrider Captain 2pc. Double CRIT DMG bonus.

Ever-Glorious Magical Girl 4pc is the clear choice, used by over 96% of players in the Prydwen scan. The 4pc DEF ignore scales passively with Punchline generation throughout the fight, reaching up to 20% total with no additional actions required. Use Scholar Lost in Erudition as a substitute while farming.

Planar Ornaments

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Name Value Features Tengoku Livestream Best +16% CRIT DMG. If 3+ SP consumed in one turn, +32% CRIT DMG for 3 turns (total +48%). Trivially easy to activate during Engagement Farming. The Wondrous BananAmusement Park Great (conditional) +16% CRIT DMG. +32% CRIT DMG when a summoned target is on field. Requires Dan Heng – Permansor Terrae as Bondmate. Rutilant Arena Good +8% CRIT Rate. When CRIT Rate reaches 70%+, Basic ATK and Skill DMG +20%. Usable while farming BIS. Izumo Gensei and Takama Divine Realm Budget Alt +12% ATK. If one other ally shares the same Path, +12% CRIT Rate. Activates reliably with Yao Guang.

Tengoku Livestream is the default for any Sparxie build HSR: it scales from +16% to +48% CRIT DMG the moment 3+ SP are consumed, triggering automatically during Engagement Farming chains. The Wondrous BananAmusement Park matches this ceiling but only when Permansor Terrae is on the field as Bondmate.

Sparxie Stat Priority

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The best Sparxie build HSR prioritizes ATK first, CRIT Rate second, and CRIT DMG third. ATK is the highest-impact stat until the 3,600 in-combat threshold is met, driven by the A2 trace converting every 100 ATK above 2,000 into +5% Elation. Note that scaled buffs from Permansor Terrae and Robin do not factor into this A2 Elation conversion.

Main Stats

Relic Slot Main Stat Reason Body CRIT Rate% Default to hit 100% CRIT Rate in combat. Swap to CRIT DMG% only if already capped via substats and team buffs. Feet ATK% Default for reaching 3,600 ATK in combat. Planar Sphere ATK% Default.. Switch only if in-combat ATK cap is already met. Link Rope Energy Regen Rate Default once ATK in-combat cap is met. Use ATK% if still below 3,600 ATK after team buffs.

Secondary / Sub-Stat Priority

ATK% > CRIT Rate > CRIT DMG > Flat ATK

In SP-rich teams with Sparkle, her ATK buff (+45%) covers more of the gap to 3,600, freeing substat rolls for CRIT. In SP-tight teams, prioritize ATK% substats directly.

Sub-Stat Priority Notes ATK% ★ ★ ★ High Build to 3,600 ATK in combat after buffs. Scaled buffs like Robin’s Ult do not factor into A2 Elation conversion. CRIT Rate ★ ★ ★ High Target 100% in combat. Missed crits on Enhanced Basic ATK hits are a significant DPS loss. CRIT DMG ★ ★ Medium Target 140-180%+ pre-combat. She receives CRIT DMG from allies via A6 trace and from Sparkle buffs. Flat ATK ★ Low Useful filler once other thresholds are met.

Target Stat Benchmarks

Stat Prydwen Target LDShop Target ATK 3,600 in combat after buffs 2,900+ CRIT Rate 100% in combat after buffs 90%+ CRIT DMG 140-180%+ pre-combat 180%+ SPD 107 base (standard). 134 for advanced Aha SPD optimization only. 134+ Energy Regen Use ERR Rope once ATK cap met ERR or ATK% Rope

Low Investment Strategy

Prioritize ATK% main stats on Sphere and Feet until the in-combat ATK target is met, then shift focus to CRIT-focused substats. Run a 2pc + 2pc CRIT DMG mix while farming Ever-Glorious Magical Girl 4pc.

Sparxie Base Stat Comparison

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Level HP ATK DEF SPD Level 1 142 87 62 107 (fixed) Level 40 535 326 235 107 (fixed) Level 80 1,051 640 460 107 (fixed)

Sparxie’s 640 base ATK at level 80 means percentage buffs from teammates like Sparkle (+45% ATK) efficiently bridge the gap to the 3,600 in-combat target. SPD is fixed at 107 across all levels, so every breakpoint comes from relics and team buffs. Build ATK% early for this Sparxie build HSR, then shift to CRIT-focused substats once the ATK threshold is secured.

HSR Sparxie Teammates

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Teammates for the best Sparxie build HSR were selected based on buff uptime during Engagement Farming turns, SP economy contribution, and damage formula support. The ideal team covers an Elation support for Aha Instant, an SP support for chains, and a sustain that does not drain SP.

Harmony / Elation Support

Yao Guang

Role: Elation Support / Buffer

Elation Support / Buffer Why they work with Sparxie: Yao Guang’s Ultimate triggers Aha Instant, enabling Certified Banger state and Elation Skill access. She provides 20 Punchlines on entry, 20% shared Elation, a 16% DMG Vulnerability debuff, and 20% All-Type RES PEN (Resistance Penetration). See the Yao Guang build HSR guide for her full setup.

Yao Guang’s Ultimate triggers Aha Instant, enabling Certified Banger state and Elation Skill access. She provides 20 Punchlines on entry, 20% shared Elation, a 16% DMG Vulnerability debuff, and 20% All-Type RES PEN (Resistance Penetration). See the Yao Guang build HSR guide for her full setup. Rotation note: Use her Ultimate as close to Sparxie’s planned Skill chain as possible.

Pros Cons ✅ Triggers Aha Instant, enabling Elation Skill and Certified Banger



✅ Yao Guang’s ultimate activates an Aha Instant that uses a fixed 20 Punchline value independent of the team’s actual stacks.



✅ 16% DMG Vulnerability and 20% All-Type RES PEN in one unit ❌ Limited 5-star; not accessible to all players



❌ Adds significant pull cost alongside Sparxie



❌ Aha Instant timing requires coordination with Sparxie’s SP state

Sparkle

Role: SP Support / Harmony Buffer

SP Support / Harmony Buffer Why they work with Sparxie: Sparkle’s Ultimate restores 6 SP at zero cost and raises the SP cap, enabling full 20-hit Engagement Farming chains. She provides ~100% CRIT DMG, 10% RES PEN, and 30% DMG Vulnerability. See the Sparkle build HSR guide for her setup.

Sparkle’s Ultimate restores 6 SP at zero cost and raises the SP cap, enabling full 20-hit Engagement Farming chains. She provides ~100% CRIT DMG, 10% RES PEN, and 30% DMG Vulnerability. See the Sparkle build HSR guide for her setup. Rotation note: Use her Ultimate before Sparxie’s Skill chain to maximize available SP.

Pros Cons ✅ 6 SP from Ultimate enables full Engagement Farming chains



✅ ~100% CRIT DMG buff dramatically raises the damage ceiling



✅ Zero SP cost on her own actions, net SP positive for the team ❌ Limited 5-star with high pull cost



❌ Does not trigger Aha Instant; Yao Guang is still required for Elation Skill



❌ Action advance can desync rotation timing

Sustain Options

Dan Heng – Permansor Terrae

Role: Shielder / Sustain | SP Economy: SP positive

Shielder / Sustain | SP positive ATK buffs feed into Sparxie’s in-combat ATK target. Bondmate summon enables The Wondrous BananAmusement Park ornament bonus. Best overall sustain for the full Elation team. See the Permansor Terrae build HSR guide for setup details.

Huohuo

Role: Healer | SP Economy: SP negative

Healer | SP negative Teamwide ATK buffs and energy restoration are for the whole team.

DHPT also protects against burst (shields), and he’s better equipped for it as Huohuo is more reactive (heals).

Gallagher

Role: Healer | SP Economy: SP positive

Healer | SP positive 4-star Free-to-Play (F2P) option with SP-positive healing that does not compete with Sparxie’s SP needs.

Other Viable Teammates

Character Role Notes Tribbie Support Alt All-Type RES PEN and supplemental DMG. Strong substitute when Sparkle is unavailable. See the Tribbie build HSR guide. Cipher Support Alt Records Elation DMG and raises Tally, boosting Elation team damage ceiling. See the Cipher build HSR guide. Hanya SP Support Alt SP via Skill, ATK buffs via Ultimate. F2P-accessible SP support. Ruan Mei Harmony Support All-Type RES PEN and SPD buffs. Fu Xuan Sustain Alt Teamwide CRIT Rate buff and DMG mitigation for survivability-tight content. Bronya SP Support Alt Action advance and CRIT DMG buffs for SP-rich setups.

Best Sparxie Teams

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The teams below were selected for consistent MoC and Apocalyptic Shadow performance with stable SP economy and reliable buff and debuff uptime. Teams without Yao Guang or Sparkle will function but operate below their ceiling.

Premium Team #1 – Full Elation Core

The strongest team for any Honkai Star Rail Sparxie build, combining full Elation synergy with maximum SP economy and CRIT amplification.

Role Character Synergy DPS Sparxie Elation DPS, Punchline stacker Elation Support Yao Guang Aha Instant trigger, RES PEN, Vulnerability SP Support Sparkle SP engine, CRIT DMG buff, Vulnerability debuff Sustain Dan Heng – Permansor Terrae ATK buffs, SP positive, Bondmate summon

Premium Team #2 – Elation Core + Huohuo

A more resilient option for longer fights. Huohuo replaces DHPT for better burst protection and energy cycling over maximum amplification.

Role Character Synergy DPS Sparxie Elation DPS, Punchline stacker Elation Support Yao Guang Aha Instant trigger, RES PEN, Vulnerability SP Support Sparkle SP engine, CRIT DMG, Vulnerability Sustain Huohuo ATK and energy buffs, heals

F2P Team

Requires no limited 5-stars beyond Sparxie. Cannot trigger extra Aha Instants but still generates Punchlines for the A6 CRIT DMG buffer.

Role Character Synergy DPS Sparxie Elation DPS Support Trailblazer – Remembrance Utility buffs Support Asta ATK% and SPD buffs Sustain Natasha / Gallagher SP-positive healing

Sparxie Trace and Ascension Materials

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This section covers all materials needed to fully ascend Sparxie and max every Trace node for this Sparxie build HSR, split into Ascension and Trace totals to help plan Trailblaze Power and Credit spending ahead of time.

Max Trace Nodes

Trace Materials Total Credit 3,000,000 The Fluffy Hand-drawn Storyboards 15 The Fluffy Serialization Memorial Issue 72 The Fluffy Collector’s Edition 139 Whimsy Wax 41 Dreamweave Steel 56 Lucid Awl 58 Vanquished Flow’s Reticence 12 Tracks of Destiny 8

Max Ascension

Ascension Materials Total Credit 308,000 Whimsy Wax 15 Dreamweave Steel 15 Lucid Awl 15 Radiant Prominence 65 Total Credits Combined 3,887,800

Farm Whimsy Wax first: it is shared across Ascension and Traces for 56 units combined. Run Stagnant Shadow (Shape of Ashes) for Radiant Prominence in parallel.

★ Top up – Honkai Star Rail Honkai Star Rail Oneiric Shard Shop on Eneba

How to Get Sparxie

Sparxie is a Limited 5-star obtained exclusively through the Limited Character Event Warp Project: Party Time, which ran March 3 to March 24, 2026 during Version 4.0, Phase 2. Rate-up 4-stars on the banner were Pela, Hanya, and Qingque.

She is not in the Standard character pool: you cannot obtain her by losing the 50/50 guarantee, and no event alternative exists. A future rerun is the only path for players who missed her banner.

Limited characters receive reruns on a recurring schedule, though timing is never announced in advance. Watch official pre-patch Special Program livestreams and save Stellar Jade if Sparxie is on your target list.

My Overall Verdict on the Best Sparxie Build HSR

The best Sparxie build HSR is worth pursuing for players invested in MoC and Apocalyptic Shadow who have, or plan to build, a Yao Guang and Sparkle core. She is a strong Elation main DPS whose Punchline stacking drives a passive teamwide CRIT DMG buff, making her valuable for the whole roster. The playstyle is SP-intensive and rotation-dependent, but the reward is one of the highest damage ceilings in patch 4.0.

F2P and low-spend players can get solid results at E0 using Mushy Shroomy’s Adventures and Ever-Glorious Magical Girl. The biggest failure point is SP starvation: without Sparkle, use Hanya or Remembrance Trailblazer and keep SP reserves topped up before each Skill chain.

The A4 trace scales with future Elation releases, keeping this Sparxie build HSR relevant as the archetype grows. Investment label: Medium. Farm Ever-Glorious Magical Girl 4pc first, hit 3,600 ATK in combat, then target Today’s Good Luck or her signature.

FAQs

What is the best Sparxie build in HSR?

The best Sparxie build HSR uses Ever-Glorious Magical Girl 4pc, Tengoku Livestream, and Dazzled by a Flowery World, targeting 3,600 ATK in combat, 100% CRIT Rate, and 140-180%+ CRIT DMG pre-buffs. F2P alternatives are Mushy Shroomy’s Adventures from the Forgotten Hall Store and Lingering Tear.

Is Sparxie good without Yao Guang?

Sparxie is functional without Yao Guang but well below her ceiling, since no Aha Instant means no Certified Banger state or Elation Skill access. She still generates Punchlines for the A6 teamwide CRIT DMG buff, but no alternative fully replicates the Aha Instant mechanic.

What teams work best with Sparxie in HSR?

The strongest Honkai Star Rail Sparxie build team is Sparxie + Yao Guang + Sparkle + Dan Heng – Permansor Terrae, covering full Elation synergy, maximum SP economy, and the BananAmusement Park ornament bonus (If you aren’t using Tengoku@Livestream). F2P players can substitute Remembrance Trailblazer and Hanya with Gallagher as sustain.

How many Eidolons does Sparxie need?

Sparxie is fully viable at E0, with E2 as the recommended stopping point since it grants an extra turn after Aha Instant and stacks CRIT DMG per Thrill consumed. Only pull E1 if you are already targeting E2.

What main stats should I use on Sparxie’s relics?

For the HSR Sparxie build, use CRIT Rate% Body, ATK% Feet, ATK% Planar Sphere, and Energy Regen Rate Link Rope once the in-combat ATK cap is met. DMG Boosts do not affect Elation DMG (yet), making ATK% the correct Sphere choice in most setups.