Best Aglaea Build HSR: The Supreme Stance Lightning DPS

The best Aglaea build HSR targets Memory of Chaos (MoC) and Apocalyptic Shadow (AS) as her primary endgame environments, where her Lightning Remembrance Main DPS (damage per second) kit and Garmentmaker memosprite deal sustained Blast damage across multiple waves.

This guide covers everything you need to know about the Honkai Star Rail Aglaea build, from best Light Cones and relics to stat benchmarks, team compositions, and trace priorities. If you want to know how to build Aglaea HSR from scratch,

I’ve also included a pull recommendation and final verdict below. Follow this guide, and you’ll have a complete blueprint for the best Aglaea build HSR up and running.

Best Aglaea Build HSR: Aglaea Overview

The best Aglaea build HSR centers on improving her primary playstyle, which is summoning her memosprite Garmentmaker, entering Supreme Stance via her Ultimate, and using Speed (SPD) to Attack (ATK) conversion to deal high burst damage during that active window. Skill Point (SP) economy is strong during Supreme Stance since her Enhanced Basic ATK does not spend SP. She requires CRIT and SPD investment to reach her damage ceiling, with her A2 trace converting every point of combined SPD into flat ATK for both Aglaea and Garmentmaker during Supreme Stance.

The Honkai Star Rail Aglaea build follows a two-phase playstyle: a building phase before Supreme Stance and a spending phase inside it. Before Supreme Stance, she uses Basic ATKs to conserve SP while Garmentmaker builds SPD stacks. Once her Ultimate activates at 350 Energy cost, she enters Supreme Stance, gains 100% Action Advance, and switches to Enhanced Basic ATKs. Unlike debuff-focused Lightning DPS characters (see our Best Acheron build HSR for comparison), Aglaea’s damage relies entirely on SPD amplification rather than debuff mechanics, giving her a unique team-building profile.

Understanding how to build Aglaea HSR properly means accounting for her high investment ceiling. Her signature Light Cone and premium supports significantly increase output. Even at lower investment levels, she provides consistent Lightning DPS:

Best for Memory of Chaos: Her blast AoE and high toughness damage clear multi-wave content efficiently, particularly in Lightning-weak stages.

Her blast AoE and high toughness damage clear multi-wave content efficiently, particularly in Lightning-weak stages. Best for Apocalyptic Shadow: Her burst damage window during Supreme Stance aligns with scoring phases that reward high single-turn output.

Her burst damage window during Supreme Stance aligns with scoring phases that reward high single-turn output. Best for general farming: At 134+ SPD with Energy Regen Rope, she handles standard Simulated Universe and weekly content without dedicated energy support.

Attribute Detail Rarity 5-Star Element Lightning Path Remembrance Role Main DPS Release Version 3.0 Phase 2 (February 5, 2025) Voice Actors EN: Morgan Lauré | JP: Aya Endo | CN: Chu Yue | KR: Oh Ro-ah

Source General Rating MoC PF AS Game8 S+ Overall S+ S+ S+ Prydwen Partner (Sunday) tag; drops 1-2 tiers without him T1 T1.5 T1

How to Play Aglaea in HSR

The best Aglaea build HSR divides into two phases: a building phase before Supreme Stance and a spending phase inside it. Managing the energy gap between these phases is the core skill that separates efficient and inefficient play.

In the building phase, use the Technique before combat to summon Garmentmaker and gain 30 Energy at battle start. On Aglaea’s first action, use the Skill (Rise, Exalted Renown) if Garmentmaker is absent; otherwise, use Basic ATK to apply Seam Stitch. From that point, use Basic ATKs to conserve SP. Garmentmaker auto-attacks with Thorned Snare on each of its actions, building SPD stacks from the Memosprite Talent (A Body Brewed by Tears) on each Seam Stitch hit. Each stack adds 63.8 flat SPD at Lv.10.

Once the Ultimate (Dance, Destined Weaveress) activates, Supreme Stance begins. Aglaea gains 100% Action Advance and immediately takes a turn. Inside Supreme Stance, use the Enhanced Basic ATK (Slash by a Thousandfold Kiss) every turn. Each joint attack with Garmentmaker hits the main target and adjacent enemies, applies Seam Stitch, and continues building SPD stacks. The A2 trace (The Myopic’s Doom) converts the combined SPD of both units into flat ATK: every stack gained compounds both Garmentmaker’s speed and both units’ damage output simultaneously.

Maintaining Supreme Stance requires careful energy cycling. Use the Ultimate again before the countdown fires to reset it. Sunday’s Skill advances both Aglaea’s and Garmentmaker’s actions from a single use, giving Garmentmaker more turns to accumulate SPD stacks each cycle. Huohuo’s Ultimate restores Energy based on a percentage of Aglaea’s max Energy, helping close the 350 Energy gap between Ultimates. At E0 without Sunday, run Energy Regen Rope and use the A6 trace (The Speeding Sol) to start battle at 50% Energy, cutting time to first Supreme Stance.

Aglaea Pros and Cons

The best Aglaea build HSR keeps team SP economy healthy throughout the damage window because her Enhanced Basic ATK does not spend SP during Supreme Stance. This genuine advantage over most Main DPS characters comes with a tradeoff: her 350 Energy Ultimate cost creates hard gaps without dedicated energy support.

Pros Cons ✅ 100% Action Advance on Ultimate entry into Supreme Stance



✅ SP-positive during Supreme Stance via Enhanced Basic ATK



✅ Strong blast AoE covering the main target and adjacent enemies



✅ High toughness damage across both phases of her rotation



✅ Joint ATK triggers on-hit effects twice (e.g., Robin’s Concerto damage)



✅ SPD-to-ATK scaling rewards relic investment multiplicatively ❌ 350 Energy cost creates energy gaps at E0 without premium supports



❌ Damage output outside Supreme Stance is low



❌ Best supports are all premium limited characters



❌ Performance drops 1-2 tiers without Sunday per Prydwen



❌ E1 and Signature Light Cone needed to reach her full ceiling

Bottom line: Aglaea is best suited for endgame-focused players willing to invest in Sunday and premium sustain. F2P and low-spend players can use her, but will see notably lower performance without Action Advance support and Huohuo’s energy cycling.

Aglaea HSR Overview: Kit, Abilities, and Skills

Aglaea’s primary damage source in the best Aglaea build HSR is the Enhanced Basic ATK, Slash by a Thousandfold Kiss, a joint attack shared with Garmentmaker that hits the main target and adjacent enemies. The Skill (Rise, Exalted Renown) is a utility tool for summoning or healing Garmentmaker and is rarely pressed during Supreme Stance. The Ultimate (Dance, Destined Weaveress) is the kit’s pivot point: it activates Supreme Stance, summons Garmentmaker at full HP, and grants immediate Action Advance.

The Talent (Rosy-Fingered) is the kit’s engine. It governs Garmentmaker’s SPD and HP scaling, tying the Seam Stitch mechanic together. The Memosprite Talent (A Body Brewed by Tears) adds SPD stacks to Garmentmaker on each Seam Stitch hit, fueling the SPD-to-ATK conversion in A2 (The Myopic’s Doom). A4 (Last Thread of Fate) retains one SPD stack when Garmentmaker disappears, reducing ramp-up time between Supreme Stance windows. Minor traces contribute +12% CRIT Rate, +22.4% Lightning DMG, and +12.5% DEF to the Aglaea build. This kit pushes toward a high-SPD, high-CRIT setup that scales multiplicatively: more SPD means more ATK, more damage, and more actions per cycle.

Ability Type Energy Break Description Thorned Nectar (Basic ATK) Single Target 20 10 Deals Lightning DMG equal to 140% of Aglaea’s ATK to one enemy. Slash by a Thousandfold Kiss (Enhanced Basic ATK) Blast 20 60 + 30 adjacent Aglaea and Garmentmaker launch a joint attack on the target, dealing Lightning DMG equal to 280% of Aglaea’s ATK and 280% of Garmentmaker’s ATK to the target, plus 126% of each unit’s ATK to adjacent targets. Cannot recover Skill Points. Rise, Exalted Renown (Skill) Summon/Restore 20 — Restores Garmentmaker’s HP by 50% of its Max HP. If Garmentmaker is absent, summons Garmentmaker and makes it immediately take action. Dance, Destined Weaveress (Ultimate) Enhance 5 (cost: 350) — Summons Garmentmaker (or restores HP to max if present). Aglaea enters Supreme Stance and immediately takes action. Enhances Basic ATK to Slash by a Thousandfold Kiss; Skill cannot be used. Garmentmaker becomes immune to Crowd Control. A countdown appears at fixed SPD 100. Re-using Ultimate resets the countdown. When the countdown ends, Garmentmaker self-destructs. Rosy-Fingered (Talent) Enhance 10 — Garmentmaker’s initial SPD equals 35% of Aglaea’s SPD and Max HP equals 66% of Aglaea’s Max HP plus 720 (at Lv.10). While Garmentmaker is on-field, Aglaea’s attacks inflict Seam Stitch on the target. After attacking Seam Stitch enemies, deals Lightning Additional DMG equal to 30% of Aglaea’s ATK. Meteoric Sunder (Technique) AoE 0 20 Summons Garmentmaker and launches a forward joint attack. After entering battle, regenerates 30 Energy and deals Lightning DMG equal to 100% of Aglaea’s ATK to all enemies. Randomly inflicts Seam Stitch on one enemy. Thorned Snare (Memosprite Skill) Blast 10 30 + 15 adjacent Deals Lightning DMG equal to 154% of ATK to one enemy and 92.4% of ATK to adjacent targets. A Body Brewed by Tears (Memosprite Talent) Enhance 0 — After attacking an enemy with Seam Stitch, increases Garmentmaker’s SPD by 63.8 per stack at Lv.10 (max 6 stacks). Auto-uses Thorned Snare on its turn, prioritizing Seam Stitch targets. Sub-effects: when summoned, Garmentmaker’s action advances 100%; when Garmentmaker disappears, regenerates 20 Energy for Aglaea.

Trace Name Effect A2 The Myopic’s Doom While in Supreme Stance, increases Aglaea’s and Garmentmaker’s ATK by an amount equal to 720% of Aglaea’s SPD plus 360% of Garmentmaker’s SPD. A4 Last Thread of Fate When Garmentmaker disappears, up to 1 stack of the SPD Boost from the Memosprite Talent can be retained. When Garmentmaker is summoned again, it gains the retained SPD Boost stacks. A6 The Speeding Sol At the start of battle, if this unit’s Energy is lower than 50%, regenerates this unit’s Energy to 50%.

Aglaea HSR Traces and Eidolons

Trace priority in the HSR Aglaea build targets traces that directly increase Garmentmaker’s SPD stack value and joint attack damage. Max the Memosprite Talent, Memosprite Skill, Basic ATK, and Ultimate as a first-priority group: these four traces form the core damage output during Supreme Stance. The Skill is the lowest priority since it only restores Garmentmaker’s HP and is rarely used during active Supreme Stance turns.

Trace Priority Explanation Memosprite Talent (A Body Brewed by Tears) ★★★★★ Highest Governs Garmentmaker’s SPD stack value per hit – up to 63.8 SPD per stack at Lv.10. Max first since this directly sets the Supreme Stance damage ceiling. Memosprite Skill (Thorned Snare) ★★★★★ Highest Garmentmaker’s primary attack. All Garmentmaker damage scales with this trace level. Max alongside Memosprite Talent. Basic ATK (Thorned Nectar / Slash by a Thousandfold Kiss) ★★★★★ Highest Primary damage source during Supreme Stance. Max alongside Memosprite traces. Ultimate (Dance, Destined Weaveress) ★★★★★ Highest Each upgrade increases SPD% per Boost stack from 10% at Lv.1 to 15% at Lv.10. Higher Ultimate level means more combat SPD during Supreme Stance. Talent (Rosy-Fingered) ★★★★☆ High Increases Garmentmaker’s Max HP and Additional DMG. Level 7-8 is recommended for practical HP survivability; diminishing returns vs. other traces beyond that. Skill (Rise, Exalted Renown) ★★☆☆☆ Low Only increases Garmentmaker’s HP restore amount. Rarely used during Supreme Stance. Level last or skip.

Bonus Ability Priority Why It Matters A2: The Myopic’s Doom ★★★★★ Highest The SPD-to-ATK conversion mechanic. Every SPD point from Garmentmaker stacks or relic SPD translates directly to flat ATK for both units. Max first. A4: Last Thread of Fate ★★★★★ Highest Retains 1 SPD stack between summons, reducing ramp-up time after Garmentmaker disappears. Critical for damage consistency across Supreme Stance windows. A6: The Speeding Sol ★★★★☆ High Refills Energy to 50% at battle start if below 50%. Speeds up the first Ultimate use in multi-wave MoC content significantly.

At E0, the best Aglaea build HSR is functional but faces energy management pressure due to her 350 Energy Ultimate. E1 is the recommended stopping point for most spenders: it solves the biggest E0 weakness by generating 20 Energy per hit on the Seam Stitch target.

E# Name Full Effect Investment Verdict E1 Drift at the Whim of Venus The enemy afflicted with Seam Stitch takes 15% increased DMG. After Aglaea or Garmentmaker attacks this target, additionally regenerates 20 Energy. Recommended stop point for most spenders. Directly solves energy gaps and adds 15% DMG increase. Game8 rates this Amazing. E2 Sail on the Raft of Eyelids When Aglaea or Garmentmaker takes action, enables DMG dealt by Aglaea and Garmentmaker to ignore 14% of the target’s DEF. Stacks up to 3 times, lasts until any other unit actively uses an ability. Good. Up to 42% DEF ignore at full stacks. Solid secondary target for dedicated spenders. E3 Bequeath in the Coalescence of Dew Skill Lv. +2 (max 15). Basic ATK Lv. +1 (max 10). Memosprite Talent Lv. +1 (max 10). Passive level boost. Benefits Basic ATK and Memosprite Talent directly. E4 Flicker Below the Surface of Marble The SPD Boost effect from the Memosprite Talent has its max stack limit increased by 1. After Aglaea uses an attack, can also make Garmentmaker gain the SPD Boost effect from the Memosprite Talent. Good. One extra SPD Boost stack increases Garmentmaker’s speed and the ATK bonus from A2. Game8 rates this Good. E5 Weave Under the Shroud of Woe Ultimate Lv. +2 (max 15). Talent Lv. +2 (max 15). Memosprite Skill Lv. +1 (max 10). Passive level boost; raises SPD% per stack and Garmentmaker damage. Primarily a stepping stone toward E6. E6 Fluctuate in the Tapestry of Fates While in Supreme Stance, increases Aglaea’s and Garmentmaker’s Lightning RES PEN (Resistance Penetration) by 20%. When Aglaea’s or Garmentmaker’s SPD exceeds 160/240/320, Joint ATK DMG increases by 10%/30%/60%. Whale tier. Transformative at the 320 SPD threshold, but reaching it requires significant SPD investment. Game8 rates this Amazing.

Best Aglaea Light Cones (Ranked)

A strong Light Cone for the best Aglaea build HSR boosts flat base SPD (not SPD%), provides CRIT DMG, or buffs Basic ATK DMG in a way that applies to both Aglaea and Garmentmaker. Because Garmentmaker triggers on-hit effects independently from Aglaea, Light Cones that buff both the wearer and the memosprite are disproportionately valuable. The list below is ranked from strongest to weakest.

Light Cone Rarity Value Time Woven Into Gold ★★★★★ Best in Slot Sweat Now, Cry Less ★★★★ Strong Alternative Geniuses’ Greetings ★★★★ Situational Reminiscence ★★★ Budget

#1. Best Overall – Time Woven Into Gold

Time Woven Into Gold is Aglaea’s signature and the clear best-in-slot across all sources. The key differentiator is +12 flat base SPD. Because Garmentmaker’s initial SPD and the SPD Boost stacks from the Memosprite Talent both scale as a percentage of Aglaea’s base SPD, a flat base SPD increase is multiplicatively more valuable than standard SPD substats. The Brocade mechanic stacks rapidly during Supreme Stance since both Aglaea and Garmentmaker each trigger a stack per joint attack. At 6 stacks, the cone provides +54% CRIT DMG and +54% Basic ATK DMG for both units, directly amplifying her primary damage source.

This is the strongest single pull investment for any player who wants to maintain the best Aglaea build HSR long term. The flat SPD bonus opens higher SPD breakpoints that would otherwise require multiple relic pieces to reach.

Rarity ★★★★★ ATK 635 HP 1,058 DEF 396

#2. Strong Alternative – Sweat Now, Cry Less

Sweat Now, Cry Less provides +12% CRIT Rate at S1 and a permanent 24% DMG bonus for both Aglaea and Garmentmaker as long as Garmentmaker is on-field. During Supreme Stance, Garmentmaker is always active, so the DMG bonus is live throughout the peak damage window. Game8 rates this as the top non-signature option. Note that this Light Cone requires the Battle Pass (Nameless Glory Lv.30) and is not a free-to-play option. Players without Battle Pass access should use Geniuses’ Greetings or Reminiscence from the standard Warp pool instead.

This is the strongest option for players with Battle Pass access who want to maximize the HSR Aglaea build output without a limited 5-star Light Cone.

Rarity ★★★★ ATK 529 HP 1,058 DEF 198

#3. Situational – Geniuses’ Greetings

Geniuses’ Greetings provides +16% ATK and +20% Basic ATK DMG for 3 turns after each Ultimate use. Since Aglaea enters Supreme Stance immediately after activating her Ultimate, the 3-turn window aligns well with her active damage phase. However, this Light Cone loses significant value when CRIT DMG buffs from team sources such as Sunday and relic sets are already active, due to diminishing returns on CRIT DMG stacking. It performs best when team CRIT DMG buffs are lower than average or when ATK investment is below the 2,600 target.

Use this if you have it from standard Warp pulls and lack Sweat Now, Cry Less or Time Woven Into Gold.

Rarity ★★★★ ATK 476 HP 952 DEF 330

#4. Budget Option – Reminiscence

Reminiscence at S5 provides stacking DMG bonuses up to 32% at 4 stacks for both the wearer and the memosprite. Stacks reset when Garmentmaker disappears, so there is a ramp phase after each Ultimate re-summon. Game8 rates this as a good budget option. Its value improves at E1 since extended Supreme Stance uptime allows more consistent stack accumulation before the countdown fires. Superimpose to S5 via any standard Warp banner.

Best for early-stage investment or players without any of the higher-tier options.

Rarity ★★★ ATK 423 HP 635 DEF 264

Best Aglaea Relics and Planar Sets

The best relics for the Aglaea build HSR focus on three areas: SPD breakpoints (134/135 or 160/161 before team buffs), CRIT Rate thresholds (targeting 100% in-combat with all buffs applied), and Energy Regeneration to sustain the Supreme Stance loop. Each relic and ornament choice feeds directly into the SPD-to-ATK mechanic from A2 (The Myopic’s Doom).

Relics

Name Value Features Hero of Triumphant Song Best 2pc: ATK +12%. 4pc: While memosprite is on-field, SPD +6% for wearer; when memosprite attacks, CRIT DMG +30% for wearer and memosprite for 2 turns. Musketeer of Wild Wheat Decent 2pc: ATK +12%. 4pc: After Basic ATK, SPD +10% and Basic ATK DMG +20% for 1 turn (wearer only).

Hero of Triumphant Song is the best-in-slot relic set for this Aglaea build by a wide margin. The 4pc bonus activates passively throughout Supreme Stance: the SPD bonus stacks multiplicatively with Aglaea’s existing SPD for the A2 conversion, and the CRIT DMG bonus applies to both Aglaea and Garmentmaker on each memosprite attack. The 2-turn uptime refreshes continuously as long as Garmentmaker is attacking.

Musketeer of Wild Wheat is a budget alternative when Hero of Triumphant Song pieces are not available. The 4pc bonus only benefits Aglaea’s own Basic ATK and SPD, and does not extend to Garmentmaker. Use it as a bridge during early farming before the full 4pc Hero of Triumphant Song set is complete.

Planar Ornaments

Name Value Features The Wondrous BananAmusement Park Best 2pc: CRIT DMG +16%. While a target summoned by the wearer is on-field, CRIT DMG +32% additionally. Total: +48% CRIT DMG while Garmentmaker is active. Rutilant Arena Good 2pc: CRIT Rate +8%. When CRIT Rate reaches 70% or higher, Basic ATK and Skill DMG +20%. Benefits Aglaea only. Firmament Frontline: Glamoth Decent 2pc: ATK +12%. When wearer’s SPD is 135 or 160+, DMG increases by 12% or 18% respectively. Does not apply to Garmentmaker directly.

The Wondrous BananAmusement Park is the best-in-slot planar ornament for the best Aglaea build HSR. The combined +48% CRIT DMG while Garmentmaker is active during Supreme Stance is the largest passive CRIT DMG bonus available from any ornament in this slot. Rutilant Arena is a solid secondary option for players who reach 70% CRIT Rate on the character sheet before combat buffs, but it falls behind BananAmusement Park since it does not benefit Garmentmaker. Firmament Frontline: Glamoth is useful if you naturally reach the 135 or 160 SPD breakpoints, but it’s the weakest of the three options for this build specifically.

Aglaea Stat Priority

Primary scaling for the best Aglaea build HSR is SPD first, CRIT Rate second, and CRIT DMG third. ATK is a secondary concern because A2 (The Myopic’s Doom) converts SPD directly into flat ATK: every SPD point above baseline already yields ATK passively. Each point of Aglaea’s SPD adds 720% of that value as flat ATK for herself and 360% for Garmentmaker during Supreme Stance, making SPD the most efficient stat to stack. With Sunday providing CRIT Rate via his Talent, players running that team can shift more relic priority toward SPD and CRIT DMG.

Main Stats

Relic Slot Main Stat Reason Body CRIT DMG% (with Sunday) / CRIT Rate% (without Sunday) Use CRIT DMG Body when Sunday provides CRIT Rate via his Talent. Use CRIT Rate Body if Sunday is not in the team or CRIT Rate is below 70%. Feet SPD Priority main stat. ATK% Feet only if running both Sunday and Huohuo together, where their combined support covers the SPD loss per Game8. Planar Sphere Lightning DMG% Preferred across all sources. ATK% Sphere can be considered only if ATK falls below 2,600. Link Rope Energy Regen Rate% Default main stat. Switch to ATK% Rope only once Sunday and Huohuo together fully cover the energy loop.

Secondary/Sub-Stat Priority

SPD > CRIT Rate% > CRIT DMG% > ATK% > Flat ATK

Sub-Stat Priority Notes SPD ★★★ High Feeds both action count and ATK via A2. Target 134-135 or 160-161 before team buffs. If using Sunday, stay exactly 1 SPD above him so Action Advance always catches Aglaea. CRIT Rate% ★★★ High Target 100% in-combat, including Hero of Triumphant Song 4pc proc and team CRIT Rate buffs. Missed crits are costly given the high frequency of joint attacks during Supreme Stance. CRIT DMG% ★★★ High Target 120%+ pre-combat. Sunday’s Ultimate provides a CRIT DMG bonus; BananAmusement Park adds +48% while Garmentmaker is active. ATK% ★★ Medium Target 2,600+ ATK. Secondary to SPD and CRIT stats since A2 provides flat ATK from SPD, reducing the marginal value of ATK% substats. Flat ATK ★ Low Useful filler once other stat targets are met.

Target Stat Benchmarks

Stat Target Notes SPD 134-135 or 160-161 1 above Sunday’s SPD if using him. SPD Feet is required as the default. CRIT Rate 100% in-combat Including Hero of Triumphant Song 4pc proc and team CRIT Rate buffs. CRIT DMG 120%+ pre-combat Higher once SPD and CRIT Rate targets are met and team buffs are factored in. ATK 2,600+ A2 provides flat ATK from SPD, making this target easier to hit than most other DPS characters. Energy Regen Rate Energy Regen Rope (default) Switch to ATK% Rope only when Sunday and Huohuo together cover the 350 Energy gap.

Low Investment Strategy

For players learning how to build Aglaea HSR on a budget, focus on three priorities in order: hit the first SPD breakpoint of 134-135 using SPD Feet and SPD substats; reach 70%+ CRIT Rate to activate Rutilant Arena; and run Energy Regen Rope to maintain the Supreme Stance loop. Until the full 4pc Hero of Triumphant Song set is available, use 2pc Hero of Triumphant Song plus 2pc of any ATK set as a bridge. Start with Lightning DMG Sphere and Energy Regen Rope as main stats regardless of other gear status.

Aglaea Base Stat Comparison

Level ATK DEF HP SPD 1 95 66 169 102 40 356 248 634 102 80 699 485 1,242 102

Aglaea’s ATK scales from 95 to 699 between Level 1 and Level 80, confirming that ATK% relics and A2’s SPD-to-ATK conversion compound well on her base. Her SPD is fixed at 102 across all levels: every SPD point above baseline comes entirely from relics, Light Cone bonuses, and team buffs. This means the 134-135 and 160-161 SPD breakpoints for the best Aglaea build HSR are wholly dependent on equipment, making SPD relic farming critical rather than optional.

The practical takeaway: prioritize SPD substats and SPD Feet early to reach the first breakpoint at 134-135 SPD. This opens the Firmament Frontline: Glamoth ornament bonus and ensures basic Supreme Stance energy discipline. Every additional SPD substat beyond that breakpoint compounds into ATK via A2, making SPD the most investment-efficient stat to chase in Aglaea’s relic pool.

HSR Aglaea Teammates

Teammates for the best Aglaea build were selected based on three criteria: Action Advance for Garmentmaker to accumulate SPD stacks faster, energy generation to close the 350 Energy Ultimate gap, and CRIT DMG amplification that stacks efficiently with Aglaea’s own investment. Sunday’s ability to advance both Aglaea’s and Garmentmaker’s actions from a single Skill use is the key interaction that elevates the Honkai Star Rail Aglaea build to top-tier status.

Action Advance / Harmony Support

Sunday (5★ Limited)

Role: Harmony Support

Harmony Support Why they work with Aglaea: Sunday’s Skill advances both Aglaea’s and Garmentmaker’s actions independently from one use, giving Garmentmaker more turns to accumulate SPD stacks each cycle. His Ultimate restores approximately 70 Energy to Aglaea based on her maximum Energy cost, significantly reducing Supreme Stance downtime. His CRIT DMG Talent buff applies during his Ultimate’s duration and compounds directly with BananAmusement Park and Hero of Triumphant Song bonuses. Prydwen notes that Sunday solves a large majority of Aglaea’s biggest issues while also providing immense damage amplification. For more on this support, see our Best Sunday build HSR.

Sunday’s Skill advances both Aglaea’s and Garmentmaker’s actions independently from one use, giving Garmentmaker more turns to accumulate SPD stacks each cycle. His Ultimate restores approximately 70 Energy to Aglaea based on her maximum Energy cost, significantly reducing Supreme Stance downtime. His CRIT DMG Talent buff applies during his Ultimate’s duration and compounds directly with BananAmusement Park and Hero of Triumphant Song bonuses. Prydwen notes that Sunday solves a large majority of Aglaea’s biggest issues while also providing immense damage amplification. For more on this support, see our Best Sunday build HSR. Rotation note: Use Sunday’s Skill on Aglaea each rotation. Set Sunday 1 SPD below Aglaea: 134 if Aglaea is at 135, or 160 if she is at 161, so Action Advance always triggers correctly.

Pros Cons ✅ Action Advance for both Aglaea and Garmentmaker from one Skill use



✅ Approximately 70 Energy per Ultimate toward Aglaea’s 350 cost ❌ Limited 5-star with high pull cost



❌ SPD tuning required to avoid misaligning Action Advance

Cyrene (5★ Limited)

Role: Support — DMG Amplification

Support — DMG Amplification Why they work with Aglaea: As a Chrysos Heir, Cyrene provides the Ode to Romance buff to Aglaea, granting +72% DMG and 36% DEF ignore during Supreme Stance, plus an instant SPD stack reset on Garmentmaker and +70 Energy toward Aglaea’s next Ultimate. This is Aglaea’s second-best support in the best Aglaea build HSR when Sunday is already in the team. For more on this character, see our Best Cyrene build HSR.

As a Chrysos Heir, Cyrene provides the Ode to Romance buff to Aglaea, granting +72% DMG and 36% DEF ignore during Supreme Stance, plus an instant SPD stack reset on Garmentmaker and +70 Energy toward Aglaea’s next Ultimate. This is Aglaea’s second-best support in the best Aglaea build HSR when Sunday is already in the team. For more on this character, see our Best Cyrene build HSR. Rotation note: Use Cyrene’s Ultimate before or during Supreme Stance to align the Ode to Romance window with Aglaea’s peak damage turns.

Pros Cons ✅ +72% DMG and 36% DEF ignore during Supreme Stance



✅ Instant SPD stack reset on Garmentmaker and +70 Energy ❌ Limited 5-star, rarely on rate-up



❌ Less energy cycling utility than Huohuo

Sustain Options

Huohuo (5★ Limited)

Role: Healer

Healer SP economy: SP negative

SP negative Why they work: Huohuo’s Ultimate restores Energy to all allies based on a percentage of their maximum Energy. For Aglaea at 350 max Energy, this provides a significant Energy injection that helps chain Ultimates. Without Huohuo, E1 Aglaea is typically needed to close the energy gap through in-combat generation per Seam Stitch hits. Her ATK buff from Ultimate also benefits Aglaea directly. Note: Huohuo is a healer, providing reactive sustain after taking damage rather than preventing it.

Pros Cons ✅ Percentage-based energy Ultimate closes the 350 Energy gap efficiently



✅ ATK buff from Ultimate benefits Aglaea directly ❌ Limited 5-star



❌ SP negative — requires careful SP management

Permansor Terrae (5★ Limited)

Role: Sustain — Shielder and ATK Buffer

Sustain — Shielder and ATK Buffer SP economy: SP positive

SP positive Why they work: As a Chrysos Heir, Permansor Terrae provides ATK buffs tailored to Aglaea specifically alongside shield protection. Game8 lists this as the best sustain for the premium team alongside Cyrene and Sunday.

Pros Cons ✅ Shields provide burst protection; ATK buffs specific to Chrysos Heirs



✅ SP positive ❌ Limited 5-star



❌ Less energy cycling support than Huohuo

Gallagher (4★ Free)

Role: Healer

Healer SP economy: SP positive

SP positive Why they work: Gallagher’s Ultimate applies the Besotted debuff and provides healing. His Skill heals when HP drops below comfortable thresholds. His SP-positive nature supports Aglaea’s SP economy during the building phase. Available from early progression.

Pros Cons ✅ Free character, accessible from early progression



✅ SP positive, supports Aglaea’s SP economy ❌ Weaker sustain output compared to premium options



❌ No energy cycling utility

Other Viable Teammates

Character Role Notes Trailblazer — Remembrance (E2, Free) Support — True DMG and Action Advance True DMG bypasses DEF and resistance, CRIT DMG transfer, and action advance. Best free Sunday replacement per Game8. E2 is required for Action Advance. Robin (5★ Limited) Harmony Support 100% Action Advance to all allies, including Garmentmaker on Ultimate. Each joint attack triggers Robin’s Concerto bonus twice. Bronya (5★ Standard) Support — Action Advance Bronya’s Skill advances Aglaea’s action. Note: her Skill does not affect Garmentmaker when used on Aglaea, limiting synergy compared to Sunday. Fu Xuan (5★ Standard) Sustain Provides DMG mitigation and CRIT Rate buffs to the whole team. Note: Fu Xuan is a matrix protector and does not provide shields. Ruan Mei (5★ Limited) Support — SPD and RES PEN Ruan Mei’s 10% SPD aura, DMG bonus, and All-Type RES PEN apply cleanly to Aglaea with minimal ATK dilution. Tingyun (4★) Support — Energy and ATK Provides Energy regeneration and ATK buffs. SP-positive. Useful when stronger energy batteries are unavailable.

Best Aglaea Teams

Aglaea’s best teams for the best Aglaea build HSR maximize Supreme Stance uptime through energy cycling, provide Action Advance for Garmentmaker to accumulate SPD stacks rapidly, and amplify CRIT DMG where Aglaea already carries a strong foundation. Teams are listed from strongest to most accessible.

Best Team – Golden Concerto Hypercarry

Role Character Synergy DPS Aglaea (5★) Main damage dealer; Supreme Stance source Main Support Sunday (5★) Action Advance for Aglaea and Garmentmaker; approximately 70 Energy per Ultimate Support Robin or Cyrene (5★) Robin: 100% advance to all allies, double Concerto triggers per joint attack. Cyrene: +72% DMG and 36% DEF ignore during Supreme Stance. Sustain Huohuo (5★) Percentage-based energy Ultimate closes the 350 Energy gap between Ultimates

The best Aglaea build HSR composition combines Sunday’s Action Advance with Robin’s or Cyrene’s amplification buffs and Huohuo’s energy cycling. Sunday advances both Aglaea and Garmentmaker each cycle while providing CRIT DMG via his Talent. Huohuo’s Ultimate provides the energy injection needed to chain Supreme Stance activations back-to-back. Use Robin for raw action advance and joint attack synergy, or Cyrene for the dedicated Ode to Romance burst window.

Best Alternative – Chrysos Heir Synergy

Role Character Synergy DPS Aglaea (5★) Main damage dealer Main Support Sunday (5★) Action Advance; CRIT DMG Talent buff; energy support Support Cyrene (5★) Ode to Romance: +72% DMG, 36% DEF ignore, SPD stack reset, +70 Energy Sustain Permansor Terrae (5★) Shield sustain and ATK buffs specific to Chrysos Heirs

The Chrysos Heir Synergy composition leverages cross-character bonuses specific to this group. Cyrene’s Ode to Romance buff creates a spike damage window aligned with Supreme Stance, while Permansor Terrae covers sustain and ATK amplification. The tradeoff versus the premium team is slightly less flexible energy management compared to Huohuo.

Best F2P Team – Aglaea Core

Role Character Synergy DPS Aglaea (5★) Main damage dealer Support Trailblazer — Remembrance (E2, Free) True DMG, CRIT DMG transfer, and Action Advance Support Asta (4★) SPD and ATK buffs via Charging stacks at no premium pull cost Sustain Lynx (4★) SP-positive healing and Taunt to protect Aglaea from focus damage

Game8’s recommended free-to-play composition. Remembrance Trailblazer at E2 provides True DMG and action advance for Aglaea. Asta adds SPD and ATK buffs from the standard roster. Lynx provides SP-positive healing and protects Aglaea from focus damage. This team handles mid-tier MoC comfortably. The natural upgrade path is replacing Asta with Sunday first, then Lynx with Huohuo.

Alternative F2P – Standard Support Core

Role Character Synergy DPS Aglaea (5★) Main damage dealer Support Bronya (5★ Standard) Action Advance for Aglaea; does not advance Garmentmaker Support Tingyun (4★) Energy regeneration and ATK buffs to help reach 350 Energy Sustain Gallagher (4★) SP-positive healing, Besotted debuff

A standard-pull composition for players with Bronya but not Sunday. Bronya’s Skill does not advance Garmentmaker when used on Aglaea, making this weaker for SPD stack accumulation than Sunday-based setups. Tingyun adds energy cycling to help close the 350 Energy gap faster. Gallagher’s SP-positive healing maintains team SP economy throughout the building phase.

Aglaea Trace and Ascension Materials

The materials below cover everything needed to fully max the best Aglaea build HSR across both Ascension and Trace upgrade tracks. The combined Credit cost is 3,308,000. Fear-Stomped Flesh, Courage-Torn Chest, and Glory-Aspersed Torso are shared between both tracks, allowing parallel farming to progress them simultaneously.

Max Trace Nodes

Trace Materials Total Credit 3,000,000 Bija of Consciousness 18 Fear-Stomped Flesh 41 Seedling of Manas 69 Courage-Torn Chest 56 Flower of Alaya 139 Glory-Aspersed Torso 58 Auspice Sliver 12 Tracks of Destiny 8

Max Ascension

Ascension Materials Total Credit 308,000 Fear-Stomped Flesh 15 Courage-Torn Chest 15 Nail of the Beast Coffin 65 Glory-Aspersed Torso 15

Farm Titankin enemies in Amphoreus for common drops while completing Stagnant Shadow: Shape of Mechwolf in The Shackling Prison to progress Ascension. Materials like Fear-Stomped Flesh, Courage-Torn Chest, and Glory-Aspersed Torso are shared across both tracks. Prioritize Auspice Sliver from the Echo of War: Inner Beast’s Battlefield first, as it gates Lv. 8–10 Traces for her Basic ATK, Ultimate, and Talent.

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How to Get Aglaea

Aglaea is a 5-star limited character available exclusively through the Limited Character Event Warp. Her banner is named Tailored Fate. She cannot be obtained from the standard Stellar Warp pool, and she is not available as the 50/50 guarantee when the limited outcome is lost; the 50/50 must be won to receive Aglaea. Her original release ran in Version 3.0 Phase 2 from February 5, 2025 to February 25, 2025 (UTC-5).

Her most recent rerun was on the Tailored Fate banner in Version 3.8 Phase 3, available from January 28, 2026 to February 12, 2026. Her signature Light Cone, Time Woven Into Gold, was available through the Bygone Reminiscence banner during the same phase. The featured 4-star characters on the Version 3.8 rerun were Tingyun, Yukong, and Dan Heng.

Like all limited characters in Honkai: Star Rail, Aglaea will return on future reruns. Timing is not announced in advance. Players who missed the Version 3.8 rerun should watch HoYoverse’s pre-patch Special Program livestreams each new version for banner announcements. Building Stellar Jade reserves through content completion and the Simulated Universe is the best preparation for the best Aglaea build HSR on her next appearance.

Aglaea HSR — Pull Recommendation

Knowing how to build Aglaea HSR at each investment tier helps prioritize your Stellar Jade spending. Her 350 Energy Ultimate cost is the primary friction point at lower investment levels, and the main reason E1 delivers such a large quality-of-life improvement.

Investment Tier Assessment E0S0 Playable but energy gaps are significant. Supreme Stance uptime is limited without E1’s passive energy generation. Requires Energy Regen Rope and Huohuo to maintain reasonable loop consistency. Performance improves substantially with Sunday even at E0. E1S0 Recommended stopping point for most spenders. E1 (Drift at the Whim of Venus) adds 20 Energy per Seam Stitch hit and 15% DMG increase, directly solving the biggest E0 weakness. Game8 rates this Amazing. Also opens the ATK% Rope option. E2S0 E2 (Sail on the Raft of Eyelids) adds up to 42% DEF ignore at full stacks. Game8 rates this Good. Recommended stop if budget allows E2 but not the Signature Light Cone. E2S1 Pairing E2 with Time Woven Into Gold provides the full value of the SPD-to-ATK loop. The +12 flat base SPD enables higher SPD breakpoints in combat, compounding with A2 for a larger ATK bonus. Benchmark premium setup. E6S1 E6 (Fluctuate in the Tapestry of Fates) adds 20% Lightning RES PEN and up to 60% Joint ATK DMG at 320+ SPD. Game8 rates this Amazing. Transformative but requires significant SPD investment to reach the highest bracket.

My Overall Verdict on the Best Aglaea Build HSR

Aglaea is worth building for players who want a top-tier Lightning Main DPS with a kit that rewards speed tuning and premium support investment. Game8 rates her S+ across Memory of Chaos, Pure Fiction, and Apocalyptic Shadow as of February 2026, with strong blast AoE, high toughness output, and SPD-to-ATK scaling that keeps her competitive across all three modes.

At E0 with Reminiscence and Remembrance Trailblazer (E2, free), Aglaea clears mid-tier content but performs below her ceiling. The 350 Energy cost is the hardest F2P friction point: without Huohuo or Sunday, energy gaps between Supreme Stance windows require careful management. E1 is the single most impactful upgrade, generating 20 Energy per Seam Stitch hit and removing most of that energy pressure.

Aglaea’s A2 SPD-to-ATK mechanic ensures she benefits from each future SPD-enabling support or relic set released, keeping her relevant long-term.

Investment label: High. Secure E1 on her next rerun, run Energy Regen Rope as the default Link Rope, and prioritize Hero of Triumphant Song 4pc and The Wondrous BananAmusement Park as the relic targets.

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