Best Aglaea Build HSR: The Supreme Stance Lightning DPS
The best Aglaea build HSR targets Memory of Chaos (MoC) and Apocalyptic Shadow (AS) as her primary endgame environments, where her Lightning Remembrance Main DPS (damage per second) kit and Garmentmaker memosprite deal sustained Blast damage across multiple waves.
This guide covers everything you need to know about the Honkai Star Rail Aglaea build, from best Light Cones and relics to stat benchmarks, team compositions, and trace priorities. If you want to know how to build Aglaea HSR from scratch,
I’ve also included a pull recommendation and final verdict below. Follow this guide, and you’ll have a complete blueprint for the best Aglaea build HSR up and running.
Jump to:
Best Aglaea Build HSR: Aglaea Overview
The best Aglaea build HSR centers on improving her primary playstyle, which is summoning her memosprite Garmentmaker, entering Supreme Stance via her Ultimate, and using Speed (SPD) to Attack (ATK) conversion to deal high burst damage during that active window. Skill Point (SP) economy is strong during Supreme Stance since her Enhanced Basic ATK does not spend SP. She requires CRIT and SPD investment to reach her damage ceiling, with her A2 trace converting every point of combined SPD into flat ATK for both Aglaea and Garmentmaker during Supreme Stance.
The Honkai Star Rail Aglaea build follows a two-phase playstyle: a building phase before Supreme Stance and a spending phase inside it. Before Supreme Stance, she uses Basic ATKs to conserve SP while Garmentmaker builds SPD stacks. Once her Ultimate activates at 350 Energy cost, she enters Supreme Stance, gains 100% Action Advance, and switches to Enhanced Basic ATKs. Unlike debuff-focused Lightning DPS characters (see our Best Acheron build HSR for comparison), Aglaea’s damage relies entirely on SPD amplification rather than debuff mechanics, giving her a unique team-building profile.
Understanding how to build Aglaea HSR properly means accounting for her high investment ceiling. Her signature Light Cone and premium supports significantly increase output. Even at lower investment levels, she provides consistent Lightning DPS:
- Best for Memory of Chaos: Her blast AoE and high toughness damage clear multi-wave content efficiently, particularly in Lightning-weak stages.
- Best for Apocalyptic Shadow: Her burst damage window during Supreme Stance aligns with scoring phases that reward high single-turn output.
- Best for general farming: At 134+ SPD with Energy Regen Rope, she handles standard Simulated Universe and weekly content without dedicated energy support.
|Attribute
|Detail
|Rarity
|5-Star
|Element
|Lightning
|Path
|Remembrance
|Role
|Main DPS
|Release
|Version 3.0 Phase 2 (February 5, 2025)
|Voice Actors
|EN: Morgan Lauré | JP: Aya Endo | CN: Chu Yue | KR: Oh Ro-ah
|Source
|General Rating
|MoC
|PF
|AS
|Game8
|S+ Overall
|S+
|S+
|S+
|Prydwen
|Partner (Sunday) tag; drops 1-2 tiers without him
|T1
|T1.5
|T1
How to Play Aglaea in HSR
The best Aglaea build HSR divides into two phases: a building phase before Supreme Stance and a spending phase inside it. Managing the energy gap between these phases is the core skill that separates efficient and inefficient play.
In the building phase, use the Technique before combat to summon Garmentmaker and gain 30 Energy at battle start. On Aglaea’s first action, use the Skill (Rise, Exalted Renown) if Garmentmaker is absent; otherwise, use Basic ATK to apply Seam Stitch. From that point, use Basic ATKs to conserve SP. Garmentmaker auto-attacks with Thorned Snare on each of its actions, building SPD stacks from the Memosprite Talent (A Body Brewed by Tears) on each Seam Stitch hit. Each stack adds 63.8 flat SPD at Lv.10.
Once the Ultimate (Dance, Destined Weaveress) activates, Supreme Stance begins. Aglaea gains 100% Action Advance and immediately takes a turn. Inside Supreme Stance, use the Enhanced Basic ATK (Slash by a Thousandfold Kiss) every turn. Each joint attack with Garmentmaker hits the main target and adjacent enemies, applies Seam Stitch, and continues building SPD stacks. The A2 trace (The Myopic’s Doom) converts the combined SPD of both units into flat ATK: every stack gained compounds both Garmentmaker’s speed and both units’ damage output simultaneously.
Maintaining Supreme Stance requires careful energy cycling. Use the Ultimate again before the countdown fires to reset it. Sunday’s Skill advances both Aglaea’s and Garmentmaker’s actions from a single use, giving Garmentmaker more turns to accumulate SPD stacks each cycle. Huohuo’s Ultimate restores Energy based on a percentage of Aglaea’s max Energy, helping close the 350 Energy gap between Ultimates. At E0 without Sunday, run Energy Regen Rope and use the A6 trace (The Speeding Sol) to start battle at 50% Energy, cutting time to first Supreme Stance.
Aglaea Pros and Cons
The best Aglaea build HSR keeps team SP economy healthy throughout the damage window because her Enhanced Basic ATK does not spend SP during Supreme Stance. This genuine advantage over most Main DPS characters comes with a tradeoff: her 350 Energy Ultimate cost creates hard gaps without dedicated energy support.
|Pros
|Cons
|✅ 100% Action Advance on Ultimate entry into Supreme Stance
✅ SP-positive during Supreme Stance via Enhanced Basic ATK
✅ Strong blast AoE covering the main target and adjacent enemies
✅ High toughness damage across both phases of her rotation
✅ Joint ATK triggers on-hit effects twice (e.g., Robin’s Concerto damage)
✅ SPD-to-ATK scaling rewards relic investment multiplicatively
|❌ 350 Energy cost creates energy gaps at E0 without premium supports
❌ Damage output outside Supreme Stance is low
❌ Best supports are all premium limited characters
❌ Performance drops 1-2 tiers without Sunday per Prydwen
❌ E1 and Signature Light Cone needed to reach her full ceiling
Bottom line: Aglaea is best suited for endgame-focused players willing to invest in Sunday and premium sustain. F2P and low-spend players can use her, but will see notably lower performance without Action Advance support and Huohuo’s energy cycling.
Aglaea HSR Overview: Kit, Abilities, and Skills
Aglaea’s primary damage source in the best Aglaea build HSR is the Enhanced Basic ATK, Slash by a Thousandfold Kiss, a joint attack shared with Garmentmaker that hits the main target and adjacent enemies. The Skill (Rise, Exalted Renown) is a utility tool for summoning or healing Garmentmaker and is rarely pressed during Supreme Stance. The Ultimate (Dance, Destined Weaveress) is the kit’s pivot point: it activates Supreme Stance, summons Garmentmaker at full HP, and grants immediate Action Advance.
The Talent (Rosy-Fingered) is the kit’s engine. It governs Garmentmaker’s SPD and HP scaling, tying the Seam Stitch mechanic together. The Memosprite Talent (A Body Brewed by Tears) adds SPD stacks to Garmentmaker on each Seam Stitch hit, fueling the SPD-to-ATK conversion in A2 (The Myopic’s Doom). A4 (Last Thread of Fate) retains one SPD stack when Garmentmaker disappears, reducing ramp-up time between Supreme Stance windows. Minor traces contribute +12% CRIT Rate, +22.4% Lightning DMG, and +12.5% DEF to the Aglaea build. This kit pushes toward a high-SPD, high-CRIT setup that scales multiplicatively: more SPD means more ATK, more damage, and more actions per cycle.
|Ability
|Type
|Energy
|Break
|Description
|Thorned Nectar (Basic ATK)
|Single Target
|20
|10
|Deals Lightning DMG equal to 140% of Aglaea’s ATK to one enemy.
|Slash by a Thousandfold Kiss (Enhanced Basic ATK)
|Blast
|20
|60 + 30 adjacent
|Aglaea and Garmentmaker launch a joint attack on the target, dealing Lightning DMG equal to 280% of Aglaea’s ATK and 280% of Garmentmaker’s ATK to the target, plus 126% of each unit’s ATK to adjacent targets. Cannot recover Skill Points.
|Rise, Exalted Renown (Skill)
|Summon/Restore
|20
|—
|Restores Garmentmaker’s HP by 50% of its Max HP. If Garmentmaker is absent, summons Garmentmaker and makes it immediately take action.
|Dance, Destined Weaveress (Ultimate)
|Enhance
|5 (cost: 350)
|—
|Summons Garmentmaker (or restores HP to max if present). Aglaea enters Supreme Stance and immediately takes action. Enhances Basic ATK to Slash by a Thousandfold Kiss; Skill cannot be used. Garmentmaker becomes immune to Crowd Control. A countdown appears at fixed SPD 100. Re-using Ultimate resets the countdown. When the countdown ends, Garmentmaker self-destructs.
|Rosy-Fingered (Talent)
|Enhance
|10
|—
|Garmentmaker’s initial SPD equals 35% of Aglaea’s SPD and Max HP equals 66% of Aglaea’s Max HP plus 720 (at Lv.10). While Garmentmaker is on-field, Aglaea’s attacks inflict Seam Stitch on the target. After attacking Seam Stitch enemies, deals Lightning Additional DMG equal to 30% of Aglaea’s ATK.
|Meteoric Sunder (Technique)
|AoE
|0
|20
|Summons Garmentmaker and launches a forward joint attack. After entering battle, regenerates 30 Energy and deals Lightning DMG equal to 100% of Aglaea’s ATK to all enemies. Randomly inflicts Seam Stitch on one enemy.
|Thorned Snare (Memosprite Skill)
|Blast
|10
|30 + 15 adjacent
|Deals Lightning DMG equal to 154% of ATK to one enemy and 92.4% of ATK to adjacent targets.
|A Body Brewed by Tears (Memosprite Talent)
|Enhance
|0
|—
|After attacking an enemy with Seam Stitch, increases Garmentmaker’s SPD by 63.8 per stack at Lv.10 (max 6 stacks). Auto-uses Thorned Snare on its turn, prioritizing Seam Stitch targets. Sub-effects: when summoned, Garmentmaker’s action advances 100%; when Garmentmaker disappears, regenerates 20 Energy for Aglaea.
|Trace
|Name
|Effect
|A2
|The Myopic’s Doom
|While in Supreme Stance, increases Aglaea’s and Garmentmaker’s ATK by an amount equal to 720% of Aglaea’s SPD plus 360% of Garmentmaker’s SPD.
|A4
|Last Thread of Fate
|When Garmentmaker disappears, up to 1 stack of the SPD Boost from the Memosprite Talent can be retained. When Garmentmaker is summoned again, it gains the retained SPD Boost stacks.
|A6
|The Speeding Sol
|At the start of battle, if this unit’s Energy is lower than 50%, regenerates this unit’s Energy to 50%.
Aglaea HSR Traces and Eidolons
Trace priority in the HSR Aglaea build targets traces that directly increase Garmentmaker’s SPD stack value and joint attack damage. Max the Memosprite Talent, Memosprite Skill, Basic ATK, and Ultimate as a first-priority group: these four traces form the core damage output during Supreme Stance. The Skill is the lowest priority since it only restores Garmentmaker’s HP and is rarely used during active Supreme Stance turns.
|Trace
|Priority
|Explanation
|Memosprite Talent (A Body Brewed by Tears)
|★★★★★ Highest
|Governs Garmentmaker’s SPD stack value per hit – up to 63.8 SPD per stack at Lv.10. Max first since this directly sets the Supreme Stance damage ceiling.
|Memosprite Skill (Thorned Snare)
|★★★★★ Highest
|Garmentmaker’s primary attack. All Garmentmaker damage scales with this trace level. Max alongside Memosprite Talent.
|Basic ATK (Thorned Nectar / Slash by a Thousandfold Kiss)
|★★★★★ Highest
|Primary damage source during Supreme Stance. Max alongside Memosprite traces.
|Ultimate (Dance, Destined Weaveress)
|★★★★★ Highest
|Each upgrade increases SPD% per Boost stack from 10% at Lv.1 to 15% at Lv.10. Higher Ultimate level means more combat SPD during Supreme Stance.
|Talent (Rosy-Fingered)
|★★★★☆ High
|Increases Garmentmaker’s Max HP and Additional DMG. Level 7-8 is recommended for practical HP survivability; diminishing returns vs. other traces beyond that.
|Skill (Rise, Exalted Renown)
|★★☆☆☆ Low
|Only increases Garmentmaker’s HP restore amount. Rarely used during Supreme Stance. Level last or skip.
|Bonus Ability
|Priority
|Why It Matters
|A2: The Myopic’s Doom
|★★★★★ Highest
|The SPD-to-ATK conversion mechanic. Every SPD point from Garmentmaker stacks or relic SPD translates directly to flat ATK for both units. Max first.
|A4: Last Thread of Fate
|★★★★★ Highest
|Retains 1 SPD stack between summons, reducing ramp-up time after Garmentmaker disappears. Critical for damage consistency across Supreme Stance windows.
|A6: The Speeding Sol
|★★★★☆ High
|Refills Energy to 50% at battle start if below 50%. Speeds up the first Ultimate use in multi-wave MoC content significantly.
At E0, the best Aglaea build HSR is functional but faces energy management pressure due to her 350 Energy Ultimate. E1 is the recommended stopping point for most spenders: it solves the biggest E0 weakness by generating 20 Energy per hit on the Seam Stitch target.
|E#
|Name
|Full Effect
|Investment Verdict
|E1
|Drift at the Whim of Venus
|The enemy afflicted with Seam Stitch takes 15% increased DMG. After Aglaea or Garmentmaker attacks this target, additionally regenerates 20 Energy.
|Recommended stop point for most spenders. Directly solves energy gaps and adds 15% DMG increase. Game8 rates this Amazing.
|E2
|Sail on the Raft of Eyelids
|When Aglaea or Garmentmaker takes action, enables DMG dealt by Aglaea and Garmentmaker to ignore 14% of the target’s DEF. Stacks up to 3 times, lasts until any other unit actively uses an ability.
|Good. Up to 42% DEF ignore at full stacks. Solid secondary target for dedicated spenders.
|E3
|Bequeath in the Coalescence of Dew
|Skill Lv. +2 (max 15). Basic ATK Lv. +1 (max 10). Memosprite Talent Lv. +1 (max 10).
|Passive level boost. Benefits Basic ATK and Memosprite Talent directly.
|E4
|Flicker Below the Surface of Marble
|The SPD Boost effect from the Memosprite Talent has its max stack limit increased by 1. After Aglaea uses an attack, can also make Garmentmaker gain the SPD Boost effect from the Memosprite Talent.
|Good. One extra SPD Boost stack increases Garmentmaker’s speed and the ATK bonus from A2. Game8 rates this Good.
|E5
|Weave Under the Shroud of Woe
|Ultimate Lv. +2 (max 15). Talent Lv. +2 (max 15). Memosprite Skill Lv. +1 (max 10).
|Passive level boost; raises SPD% per stack and Garmentmaker damage. Primarily a stepping stone toward E6.
|E6
|Fluctuate in the Tapestry of Fates
|While in Supreme Stance, increases Aglaea’s and Garmentmaker’s Lightning RES PEN (Resistance Penetration) by 20%. When Aglaea’s or Garmentmaker’s SPD exceeds 160/240/320, Joint ATK DMG increases by 10%/30%/60%.
|Whale tier. Transformative at the 320 SPD threshold, but reaching it requires significant SPD investment. Game8 rates this Amazing.
Best Aglaea Light Cones (Ranked)
A strong Light Cone for the best Aglaea build HSR boosts flat base SPD (not SPD%), provides CRIT DMG, or buffs Basic ATK DMG in a way that applies to both Aglaea and Garmentmaker. Because Garmentmaker triggers on-hit effects independently from Aglaea, Light Cones that buff both the wearer and the memosprite are disproportionately valuable. The list below is ranked from strongest to weakest.
|Light Cone
|Rarity
|Value
|Time Woven Into Gold
|★★★★★
|Best in Slot
|Sweat Now, Cry Less
|★★★★
|Strong Alternative
|Geniuses’ Greetings
|★★★★
|Situational
|Reminiscence
|★★★
|Budget
#1. Best Overall – Time Woven Into Gold
Time Woven Into Gold is Aglaea’s signature and the clear best-in-slot across all sources. The key differentiator is +12 flat base SPD. Because Garmentmaker’s initial SPD and the SPD Boost stacks from the Memosprite Talent both scale as a percentage of Aglaea’s base SPD, a flat base SPD increase is multiplicatively more valuable than standard SPD substats. The Brocade mechanic stacks rapidly during Supreme Stance since both Aglaea and Garmentmaker each trigger a stack per joint attack. At 6 stacks, the cone provides +54% CRIT DMG and +54% Basic ATK DMG for both units, directly amplifying her primary damage source.
This is the strongest single pull investment for any player who wants to maintain the best Aglaea build HSR long term. The flat SPD bonus opens higher SPD breakpoints that would otherwise require multiple relic pieces to reach.
|Rarity
|★★★★★
|ATK
|635
|HP
|1,058
|DEF
|396
#2. Strong Alternative – Sweat Now, Cry Less
Sweat Now, Cry Less provides +12% CRIT Rate at S1 and a permanent 24% DMG bonus for both Aglaea and Garmentmaker as long as Garmentmaker is on-field. During Supreme Stance, Garmentmaker is always active, so the DMG bonus is live throughout the peak damage window. Game8 rates this as the top non-signature option. Note that this Light Cone requires the Battle Pass (Nameless Glory Lv.30) and is not a free-to-play option. Players without Battle Pass access should use Geniuses’ Greetings or Reminiscence from the standard Warp pool instead.
This is the strongest option for players with Battle Pass access who want to maximize the HSR Aglaea build output without a limited 5-star Light Cone.
|Rarity
|★★★★
|ATK
|529
|HP
|1,058
|DEF
|198
#3. Situational – Geniuses’ Greetings
Geniuses’ Greetings provides +16% ATK and +20% Basic ATK DMG for 3 turns after each Ultimate use. Since Aglaea enters Supreme Stance immediately after activating her Ultimate, the 3-turn window aligns well with her active damage phase. However, this Light Cone loses significant value when CRIT DMG buffs from team sources such as Sunday and relic sets are already active, due to diminishing returns on CRIT DMG stacking. It performs best when team CRIT DMG buffs are lower than average or when ATK investment is below the 2,600 target.
Use this if you have it from standard Warp pulls and lack Sweat Now, Cry Less or Time Woven Into Gold.
|Rarity
|★★★★
|ATK
|476
|HP
|952
|DEF
|330
#4. Budget Option – Reminiscence
Reminiscence at S5 provides stacking DMG bonuses up to 32% at 4 stacks for both the wearer and the memosprite. Stacks reset when Garmentmaker disappears, so there is a ramp phase after each Ultimate re-summon. Game8 rates this as a good budget option. Its value improves at E1 since extended Supreme Stance uptime allows more consistent stack accumulation before the countdown fires. Superimpose to S5 via any standard Warp banner.
Best for early-stage investment or players without any of the higher-tier options.
|Rarity
|★★★
|ATK
|423
|HP
|635
|DEF
|264
Best Aglaea Relics and Planar Sets
The best relics for the Aglaea build HSR focus on three areas: SPD breakpoints (134/135 or 160/161 before team buffs), CRIT Rate thresholds (targeting 100% in-combat with all buffs applied), and Energy Regeneration to sustain the Supreme Stance loop. Each relic and ornament choice feeds directly into the SPD-to-ATK mechanic from A2 (The Myopic’s Doom).
Relics
|Name
|Value
|Features
|Hero of Triumphant Song
|Best
|2pc: ATK +12%. 4pc: While memosprite is on-field, SPD +6% for wearer; when memosprite attacks, CRIT DMG +30% for wearer and memosprite for 2 turns.
|Musketeer of Wild Wheat
|Decent
|2pc: ATK +12%. 4pc: After Basic ATK, SPD +10% and Basic ATK DMG +20% for 1 turn (wearer only).
Hero of Triumphant Song is the best-in-slot relic set for this Aglaea build by a wide margin. The 4pc bonus activates passively throughout Supreme Stance: the SPD bonus stacks multiplicatively with Aglaea’s existing SPD for the A2 conversion, and the CRIT DMG bonus applies to both Aglaea and Garmentmaker on each memosprite attack. The 2-turn uptime refreshes continuously as long as Garmentmaker is attacking.
Musketeer of Wild Wheat is a budget alternative when Hero of Triumphant Song pieces are not available. The 4pc bonus only benefits Aglaea’s own Basic ATK and SPD, and does not extend to Garmentmaker. Use it as a bridge during early farming before the full 4pc Hero of Triumphant Song set is complete.
Planar Ornaments
|Name
|Value
|Features
|The Wondrous BananAmusement Park
|Best
|2pc: CRIT DMG +16%. While a target summoned by the wearer is on-field, CRIT DMG +32% additionally. Total: +48% CRIT DMG while Garmentmaker is active.
|Rutilant Arena
|Good
|2pc: CRIT Rate +8%. When CRIT Rate reaches 70% or higher, Basic ATK and Skill DMG +20%. Benefits Aglaea only.
|Firmament Frontline: Glamoth
|Decent
|2pc: ATK +12%. When wearer’s SPD is 135 or 160+, DMG increases by 12% or 18% respectively. Does not apply to Garmentmaker directly.
The Wondrous BananAmusement Park is the best-in-slot planar ornament for the best Aglaea build HSR. The combined +48% CRIT DMG while Garmentmaker is active during Supreme Stance is the largest passive CRIT DMG bonus available from any ornament in this slot. Rutilant Arena is a solid secondary option for players who reach 70% CRIT Rate on the character sheet before combat buffs, but it falls behind BananAmusement Park since it does not benefit Garmentmaker. Firmament Frontline: Glamoth is useful if you naturally reach the 135 or 160 SPD breakpoints, but it’s the weakest of the three options for this build specifically.
Aglaea Stat Priority
Primary scaling for the best Aglaea build HSR is SPD first, CRIT Rate second, and CRIT DMG third. ATK is a secondary concern because A2 (The Myopic’s Doom) converts SPD directly into flat ATK: every SPD point above baseline already yields ATK passively. Each point of Aglaea’s SPD adds 720% of that value as flat ATK for herself and 360% for Garmentmaker during Supreme Stance, making SPD the most efficient stat to stack. With Sunday providing CRIT Rate via his Talent, players running that team can shift more relic priority toward SPD and CRIT DMG.
Main Stats
|Relic Slot
|Main Stat
|Reason
|Body
|CRIT DMG% (with Sunday) / CRIT Rate% (without Sunday)
|Use CRIT DMG Body when Sunday provides CRIT Rate via his Talent. Use CRIT Rate Body if Sunday is not in the team or CRIT Rate is below 70%.
|Feet
|SPD
|Priority main stat. ATK% Feet only if running both Sunday and Huohuo together, where their combined support covers the SPD loss per Game8.
|Planar Sphere
|Lightning DMG%
|Preferred across all sources. ATK% Sphere can be considered only if ATK falls below 2,600.
|Link Rope
|Energy Regen Rate%
|Default main stat. Switch to ATK% Rope only once Sunday and Huohuo together fully cover the energy loop.
Secondary/Sub-Stat Priority
SPD > CRIT Rate% > CRIT DMG% > ATK% > Flat ATK
|Sub-Stat
|Priority
|Notes
|SPD
|★★★ High
|Feeds both action count and ATK via A2. Target 134-135 or 160-161 before team buffs. If using Sunday, stay exactly 1 SPD above him so Action Advance always catches Aglaea.
|CRIT Rate%
|★★★ High
|Target 100% in-combat, including Hero of Triumphant Song 4pc proc and team CRIT Rate buffs. Missed crits are costly given the high frequency of joint attacks during Supreme Stance.
|CRIT DMG%
|★★★ High
|Target 120%+ pre-combat. Sunday’s Ultimate provides a CRIT DMG bonus; BananAmusement Park adds +48% while Garmentmaker is active.
|ATK%
|★★ Medium
|Target 2,600+ ATK. Secondary to SPD and CRIT stats since A2 provides flat ATK from SPD, reducing the marginal value of ATK% substats.
|Flat ATK
|★ Low
|Useful filler once other stat targets are met.
Target Stat Benchmarks
|Stat
|Target
|Notes
|SPD
|134-135 or 160-161
|1 above Sunday’s SPD if using him. SPD Feet is required as the default.
|CRIT Rate
|100% in-combat
|Including Hero of Triumphant Song 4pc proc and team CRIT Rate buffs.
|CRIT DMG
|120%+ pre-combat
|Higher once SPD and CRIT Rate targets are met and team buffs are factored in.
|ATK
|2,600+
|A2 provides flat ATK from SPD, making this target easier to hit than most other DPS characters.
|Energy Regen Rate
|Energy Regen Rope (default)
|Switch to ATK% Rope only when Sunday and Huohuo together cover the 350 Energy gap.
Low Investment Strategy
For players learning how to build Aglaea HSR on a budget, focus on three priorities in order: hit the first SPD breakpoint of 134-135 using SPD Feet and SPD substats; reach 70%+ CRIT Rate to activate Rutilant Arena; and run Energy Regen Rope to maintain the Supreme Stance loop. Until the full 4pc Hero of Triumphant Song set is available, use 2pc Hero of Triumphant Song plus 2pc of any ATK set as a bridge. Start with Lightning DMG Sphere and Energy Regen Rope as main stats regardless of other gear status.
Aglaea Base Stat Comparison
|Level
|ATK
|DEF
|HP
|SPD
|1
|95
|66
|169
|102
|40
|356
|248
|634
|102
|80
|699
|485
|1,242
|102
Aglaea’s ATK scales from 95 to 699 between Level 1 and Level 80, confirming that ATK% relics and A2’s SPD-to-ATK conversion compound well on her base. Her SPD is fixed at 102 across all levels: every SPD point above baseline comes entirely from relics, Light Cone bonuses, and team buffs. This means the 134-135 and 160-161 SPD breakpoints for the best Aglaea build HSR are wholly dependent on equipment, making SPD relic farming critical rather than optional.
The practical takeaway: prioritize SPD substats and SPD Feet early to reach the first breakpoint at 134-135 SPD. This opens the Firmament Frontline: Glamoth ornament bonus and ensures basic Supreme Stance energy discipline. Every additional SPD substat beyond that breakpoint compounds into ATK via A2, making SPD the most investment-efficient stat to chase in Aglaea’s relic pool.
HSR Aglaea Teammates
Teammates for the best Aglaea build were selected based on three criteria: Action Advance for Garmentmaker to accumulate SPD stacks faster, energy generation to close the 350 Energy Ultimate gap, and CRIT DMG amplification that stacks efficiently with Aglaea’s own investment. Sunday’s ability to advance both Aglaea’s and Garmentmaker’s actions from a single Skill use is the key interaction that elevates the Honkai Star Rail Aglaea build to top-tier status.
Action Advance / Harmony Support
Sunday (5★ Limited)
- Role: Harmony Support
- Why they work with Aglaea: Sunday’s Skill advances both Aglaea’s and Garmentmaker’s actions independently from one use, giving Garmentmaker more turns to accumulate SPD stacks each cycle. His Ultimate restores approximately 70 Energy to Aglaea based on her maximum Energy cost, significantly reducing Supreme Stance downtime. His CRIT DMG Talent buff applies during his Ultimate’s duration and compounds directly with BananAmusement Park and Hero of Triumphant Song bonuses. Prydwen notes that Sunday solves a large majority of Aglaea’s biggest issues while also providing immense damage amplification. For more on this support, see our Best Sunday build HSR.
- Rotation note: Use Sunday’s Skill on Aglaea each rotation. Set Sunday 1 SPD below Aglaea: 134 if Aglaea is at 135, or 160 if she is at 161, so Action Advance always triggers correctly.
|Pros
|Cons
|✅ Action Advance for both Aglaea and Garmentmaker from one Skill use
✅ Approximately 70 Energy per Ultimate toward Aglaea’s 350 cost
|❌ Limited 5-star with high pull cost
❌ SPD tuning required to avoid misaligning Action Advance
Cyrene (5★ Limited)
- Role: Support — DMG Amplification
- Why they work with Aglaea: As a Chrysos Heir, Cyrene provides the Ode to Romance buff to Aglaea, granting +72% DMG and 36% DEF ignore during Supreme Stance, plus an instant SPD stack reset on Garmentmaker and +70 Energy toward Aglaea’s next Ultimate. This is Aglaea’s second-best support in the best Aglaea build HSR when Sunday is already in the team. For more on this character, see our Best Cyrene build HSR.
- Rotation note: Use Cyrene’s Ultimate before or during Supreme Stance to align the Ode to Romance window with Aglaea’s peak damage turns.
|Pros
|Cons
|✅ +72% DMG and 36% DEF ignore during Supreme Stance
✅ Instant SPD stack reset on Garmentmaker and +70 Energy
|❌ Limited 5-star, rarely on rate-up
❌ Less energy cycling utility than Huohuo
Sustain Options
Huohuo (5★ Limited)
- Role: Healer
- SP economy: SP negative
- Why they work: Huohuo’s Ultimate restores Energy to all allies based on a percentage of their maximum Energy. For Aglaea at 350 max Energy, this provides a significant Energy injection that helps chain Ultimates. Without Huohuo, E1 Aglaea is typically needed to close the energy gap through in-combat generation per Seam Stitch hits. Her ATK buff from Ultimate also benefits Aglaea directly. Note: Huohuo is a healer, providing reactive sustain after taking damage rather than preventing it.
|Pros
|Cons
|✅ Percentage-based energy Ultimate closes the 350 Energy gap efficiently
✅ ATK buff from Ultimate benefits Aglaea directly
|❌ Limited 5-star
❌ SP negative — requires careful SP management
Permansor Terrae (5★ Limited)
- Role: Sustain — Shielder and ATK Buffer
- SP economy: SP positive
- Why they work: As a Chrysos Heir, Permansor Terrae provides ATK buffs tailored to Aglaea specifically alongside shield protection. Game8 lists this as the best sustain for the premium team alongside Cyrene and Sunday.
|Pros
|Cons
|✅ Shields provide burst protection; ATK buffs specific to Chrysos Heirs
✅ SP positive
|❌ Limited 5-star
❌ Less energy cycling support than Huohuo
Gallagher (4★ Free)
- Role: Healer
- SP economy: SP positive
- Why they work: Gallagher’s Ultimate applies the Besotted debuff and provides healing. His Skill heals when HP drops below comfortable thresholds. His SP-positive nature supports Aglaea’s SP economy during the building phase. Available from early progression.
|Pros
|Cons
|✅ Free character, accessible from early progression
✅ SP positive, supports Aglaea’s SP economy
|❌ Weaker sustain output compared to premium options
❌ No energy cycling utility
Other Viable Teammates
|Character
|Role
|Notes
|Trailblazer — Remembrance (E2, Free)
|Support — True DMG and Action Advance
|True DMG bypasses DEF and resistance, CRIT DMG transfer, and action advance. Best free Sunday replacement per Game8. E2 is required for Action Advance.
|Robin (5★ Limited)
|Harmony Support
|100% Action Advance to all allies, including Garmentmaker on Ultimate. Each joint attack triggers Robin’s Concerto bonus twice.
|Bronya (5★ Standard)
|Support — Action Advance
|Bronya’s Skill advances Aglaea’s action. Note: her Skill does not affect Garmentmaker when used on Aglaea, limiting synergy compared to Sunday.
|Fu Xuan (5★ Standard)
|Sustain
|Provides DMG mitigation and CRIT Rate buffs to the whole team. Note: Fu Xuan is a matrix protector and does not provide shields.
|Ruan Mei (5★ Limited)
|Support — SPD and RES PEN
|Ruan Mei’s 10% SPD aura, DMG bonus, and All-Type RES PEN apply cleanly to Aglaea with minimal ATK dilution.
|Tingyun (4★)
|Support — Energy and ATK
|Provides Energy regeneration and ATK buffs. SP-positive. Useful when stronger energy batteries are unavailable.
Best Aglaea Teams
Aglaea’s best teams for the best Aglaea build HSR maximize Supreme Stance uptime through energy cycling, provide Action Advance for Garmentmaker to accumulate SPD stacks rapidly, and amplify CRIT DMG where Aglaea already carries a strong foundation. Teams are listed from strongest to most accessible.
Best Team – Golden Concerto Hypercarry
|Role
|Character
|Synergy
|DPS
|Aglaea (5★)
|Main damage dealer; Supreme Stance source
|Main Support
|Sunday (5★)
|Action Advance for Aglaea and Garmentmaker; approximately 70 Energy per Ultimate
|Support
|Robin or Cyrene (5★)
|Robin: 100% advance to all allies, double Concerto triggers per joint attack. Cyrene: +72% DMG and 36% DEF ignore during Supreme Stance.
|Sustain
|Huohuo (5★)
|Percentage-based energy Ultimate closes the 350 Energy gap between Ultimates
The best Aglaea build HSR composition combines Sunday’s Action Advance with Robin’s or Cyrene’s amplification buffs and Huohuo’s energy cycling. Sunday advances both Aglaea and Garmentmaker each cycle while providing CRIT DMG via his Talent. Huohuo’s Ultimate provides the energy injection needed to chain Supreme Stance activations back-to-back. Use Robin for raw action advance and joint attack synergy, or Cyrene for the dedicated Ode to Romance burst window.
Best Alternative – Chrysos Heir Synergy
|Role
|Character
|Synergy
|DPS
|Aglaea (5★)
|Main damage dealer
|Main Support
|Sunday (5★)
|Action Advance; CRIT DMG Talent buff; energy support
|Support
|Cyrene (5★)
|Ode to Romance: +72% DMG, 36% DEF ignore, SPD stack reset, +70 Energy
|Sustain
|Permansor Terrae (5★)
|Shield sustain and ATK buffs specific to Chrysos Heirs
The Chrysos Heir Synergy composition leverages cross-character bonuses specific to this group. Cyrene’s Ode to Romance buff creates a spike damage window aligned with Supreme Stance, while Permansor Terrae covers sustain and ATK amplification. The tradeoff versus the premium team is slightly less flexible energy management compared to Huohuo.
Best F2P Team – Aglaea Core
|Role
|Character
|Synergy
|DPS
|Aglaea (5★)
|Main damage dealer
|Support
|Trailblazer — Remembrance (E2, Free)
|True DMG, CRIT DMG transfer, and Action Advance
|Support
|Asta (4★)
|SPD and ATK buffs via Charging stacks at no premium pull cost
|Sustain
|Lynx (4★)
|SP-positive healing and Taunt to protect Aglaea from focus damage
Game8’s recommended free-to-play composition. Remembrance Trailblazer at E2 provides True DMG and action advance for Aglaea. Asta adds SPD and ATK buffs from the standard roster. Lynx provides SP-positive healing and protects Aglaea from focus damage. This team handles mid-tier MoC comfortably. The natural upgrade path is replacing Asta with Sunday first, then Lynx with Huohuo.
Alternative F2P – Standard Support Core
|Role
|Character
|Synergy
|DPS
|Aglaea (5★)
|Main damage dealer
|Support
|Bronya (5★ Standard)
|Action Advance for Aglaea; does not advance Garmentmaker
|Support
|Tingyun (4★)
|Energy regeneration and ATK buffs to help reach 350 Energy
|Sustain
|Gallagher (4★)
|SP-positive healing, Besotted debuff
A standard-pull composition for players with Bronya but not Sunday. Bronya’s Skill does not advance Garmentmaker when used on Aglaea, making this weaker for SPD stack accumulation than Sunday-based setups. Tingyun adds energy cycling to help close the 350 Energy gap faster. Gallagher’s SP-positive healing maintains team SP economy throughout the building phase.
Aglaea Trace and Ascension Materials
The materials below cover everything needed to fully max the best Aglaea build HSR across both Ascension and Trace upgrade tracks. The combined Credit cost is 3,308,000. Fear-Stomped Flesh, Courage-Torn Chest, and Glory-Aspersed Torso are shared between both tracks, allowing parallel farming to progress them simultaneously.
Max Trace Nodes
|Trace Materials
|Total
|Credit
|3,000,000
|Bija of Consciousness
|18
|Fear-Stomped Flesh
|41
|Seedling of Manas
|69
|Courage-Torn Chest
|56
|Flower of Alaya
|139
|Glory-Aspersed Torso
|58
|Auspice Sliver
|12
|Tracks of Destiny
|8
Max Ascension
|Ascension Materials
|Total
|Credit
|308,000
|Fear-Stomped Flesh
|15
|Courage-Torn Chest
|15
|Nail of the Beast Coffin
|65
|Glory-Aspersed Torso
|15
Farm Titankin enemies in Amphoreus for common drops while completing Stagnant Shadow: Shape of Mechwolf in The Shackling Prison to progress Ascension. Materials like Fear-Stomped Flesh, Courage-Torn Chest, and Glory-Aspersed Torso are shared across both tracks. Prioritize Auspice Sliver from the Echo of War: Inner Beast’s Battlefield first, as it gates Lv. 8–10 Traces for her Basic ATK, Ultimate, and Talent.
How to Get Aglaea
Aglaea is a 5-star limited character available exclusively through the Limited Character Event Warp. Her banner is named Tailored Fate. She cannot be obtained from the standard Stellar Warp pool, and she is not available as the 50/50 guarantee when the limited outcome is lost; the 50/50 must be won to receive Aglaea. Her original release ran in Version 3.0 Phase 2 from February 5, 2025 to February 25, 2025 (UTC-5).
Her most recent rerun was on the Tailored Fate banner in Version 3.8 Phase 3, available from January 28, 2026 to February 12, 2026. Her signature Light Cone, Time Woven Into Gold, was available through the Bygone Reminiscence banner during the same phase. The featured 4-star characters on the Version 3.8 rerun were Tingyun, Yukong, and Dan Heng.
Like all limited characters in Honkai: Star Rail, Aglaea will return on future reruns. Timing is not announced in advance. Players who missed the Version 3.8 rerun should watch HoYoverse’s pre-patch Special Program livestreams each new version for banner announcements. Building Stellar Jade reserves through content completion and the Simulated Universe is the best preparation for the best Aglaea build HSR on her next appearance.
Aglaea HSR — Pull Recommendation
Knowing how to build Aglaea HSR at each investment tier helps prioritize your Stellar Jade spending. Her 350 Energy Ultimate cost is the primary friction point at lower investment levels, and the main reason E1 delivers such a large quality-of-life improvement.
|Investment Tier
|Assessment
|E0S0
|Playable but energy gaps are significant. Supreme Stance uptime is limited without E1’s passive energy generation. Requires Energy Regen Rope and Huohuo to maintain reasonable loop consistency. Performance improves substantially with Sunday even at E0.
|E1S0
|Recommended stopping point for most spenders. E1 (Drift at the Whim of Venus) adds 20 Energy per Seam Stitch hit and 15% DMG increase, directly solving the biggest E0 weakness. Game8 rates this Amazing. Also opens the ATK% Rope option.
|E2S0
|E2 (Sail on the Raft of Eyelids) adds up to 42% DEF ignore at full stacks. Game8 rates this Good. Recommended stop if budget allows E2 but not the Signature Light Cone.
|E2S1
|Pairing E2 with Time Woven Into Gold provides the full value of the SPD-to-ATK loop. The +12 flat base SPD enables higher SPD breakpoints in combat, compounding with A2 for a larger ATK bonus. Benchmark premium setup.
|E6S1
|E6 (Fluctuate in the Tapestry of Fates) adds 20% Lightning RES PEN and up to 60% Joint ATK DMG at 320+ SPD. Game8 rates this Amazing. Transformative but requires significant SPD investment to reach the highest bracket.
My Overall Verdict on the Best Aglaea Build HSR
Aglaea is worth building for players who want a top-tier Lightning Main DPS with a kit that rewards speed tuning and premium support investment. Game8 rates her S+ across Memory of Chaos, Pure Fiction, and Apocalyptic Shadow as of February 2026, with strong blast AoE, high toughness output, and SPD-to-ATK scaling that keeps her competitive across all three modes.
At E0 with Reminiscence and Remembrance Trailblazer (E2, free), Aglaea clears mid-tier content but performs below her ceiling. The 350 Energy cost is the hardest F2P friction point: without Huohuo or Sunday, energy gaps between Supreme Stance windows require careful management. E1 is the single most impactful upgrade, generating 20 Energy per Seam Stitch hit and removing most of that energy pressure.
Aglaea’s A2 SPD-to-ATK mechanic ensures she benefits from each future SPD-enabling support or relic set released, keeping her relevant long-term.
Investment label: High. Secure E1 on her next rerun, run Energy Regen Rope as the default Link Rope, and prioritize Hero of Triumphant Song 4pc and The Wondrous BananAmusement Park as the relic targets.
FAQs
The best Aglaea build HSR uses Hero of Triumphant Song 4pc relics for combined SPD and CRIT DMG bonuses to both Aglaea and Garmentmaker, The Wondrous BananAmusement Park for +48% CRIT DMG while Garmentmaker is active, and Time Woven Into Gold as the Signature Light Cone for its flat +12 base SPD. Main stats are CRIT DMG or CRIT Rate on Body, SPD Feet, Lightning DMG Sphere, and Energy Regen Rope, with targets of 134-135 SPD, 100% CRIT Rate in-combat, and 120%+ CRIT DMG pre-combat.
Yes, Aglaea is playable without Sunday but performs noticeably below her ceiling, as his Skill advances both Aglaea’s and Garmentmaker’s actions independently, enabling faster SPD stack accumulation and more Supreme Stance turns per cycle. The best free replacement for the Honkai Star Rail Aglaea build is Remembrance Trailblazer at E2, which provides True DMG, CRIT DMG transfer, and an action advance.
The premium team is Aglaea with Sunday, Robin, or Cyrene, and Huohuo, where Huohuo’s energy Ultimate enables chained Supreme Stance activations, and Sunday advances both Aglaea and Garmentmaker each cycle. For free-to-play players, the best accessible team is Aglaea with Remembrance Trailblazer (E2), Asta, and Lynx per Game8, with Sunday and Huohuo as the natural upgrade path for the best Aglaea build HSR.
Aglaea is functional at E0 but benefits most from E1 (Drift at the Whim of Venus), which is the recommended stopping point and adds 20 Energy per hit on Seam Stitch targets plus a 15% DMG increase to address the biggest energy gap in the HSR Aglaea build. E2 is a solid secondary target, adding up to 42% DEF ignore, while E6 is transformative but whale-tier only.
Use CRIT DMG on Body if running Sunday, who provides CRIT Rate via his Talent, or CRIT Rate on Body otherwise, with SPD Feet, Lightning DMG Sphere, and Energy Regen Rate Link Rope as the defaults when learning how to build Aglaea HSR. Sub-stat priority is SPD first, then CRIT Rate, then CRIT DMG, then ATK%.