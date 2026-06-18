Wuthering Waves Cyberpunk Collab Guide: How to Get the Best Lucy & Rebecca Team in Patch 3.4

The massively-hyped Wuthering Waves Cyberpunk collab has finally arrived with Patch 3.4, bringing the neon-drenched streets of Night City straight into Solaris-3. “The Dream Not Dreamed” event marks the game’s first-ever cross-IP collaboration (hopefully with more to come), introducing beloved characters from the Netflix anime, Lucy and Rebecca, as playable 5-star Resonators.

Getting the most out of these limited-time collab banners requires careful planning, as gacha collab units are highly unlikely to receive standard reruns – rarely, if at all. Kuro Games in particular have done an IP-collab rerun for Punishing Grey Raven once (NieR: Automata), but there’s no guarantee they’ll do the same for their Wuthering Waves x Cyberpunk Edgerunners collab.

This guide will tell you everything you need to know about this historic WuWa x Cyberpunk Edgerunners crossover event, maximize your rewards, and decide where to invest your hard-earned Astrites before the patch ends.

TL;DR: Prioritize Lucy S0 First to Run With Your Free Rebecca

You get one copy of Rebecca for free, so your first priority should be focusing all your gacha currency (Astrites & Dreamcatcher Tides) on securing Lucy at Sequence 0 by pulling exclusively on her collaboration banner – Dreaming Upon the Moon.

This first-ever cross-IP Wuthering Waves collab with Cyberpunk Edgerunners introduces two top-tier 5-star characters, but you don’t need to pull for both. Kuro Games is giving away Rebecca to every player who reaches Union Level 10, meaning your precious Astrites can be funneled entirely into Lucy’s limited banner.

For New Players: You can reach Union Level 10 within two to three hours of play – much less if you focus on the Main Story Quests and skip all skippable cutscenes.

Once you have one copy each (Sequence 0/S0) of Lucy and Rebecca, there are two main investment routes you can go with, depending on your remaining currencies and level of commitment to your Cyberpunk Edgerunners team comp:

All Investment Routes After Getting Lucy S0 Next Pull Priorities Best For Route 1 (Recommended) Lucy’s Signature Weapon (Spectral Trigger) > Lucy’s Duplicate (S1) Players who want to maximize their Cyberpunk Edgerunners collab team’s overall DPS Route 2 Lucy’s Duplicate (S1) > Lucy’s Signature Weapon (Spectral Trigger) Lucy fans who want a boost in her on-field survivability and AoE utility

Why go for Lucy’s Signature Weapon First? Thanks to the Sweetdream Tuning milestone event, players can get a free duplicate/Waveband of either Lucy or Rebecca after spending 160 total pulls across all Wuthering Waves Cyberpunk collab banners, letting you upgrade either of their Sequence Nodes. That’s a free Lucy S1 right there.

So, the best pulling plan for F2P players or low-spenders is actually:



Get Lucy S0 > Pull for Lucy’s Signature Weapon > Exchange your 160-pull Sweetdream Tuning milestone reward for Lucy’s Waveband > Use the free Waveband selector to get Lucy to S1

Now, if you lose the 50/50 for Lucy’s first copy (S0), do not make the mistake of pulling for her Signature Weapon. Keep on pulling on Lucy’s banner until you get her, and only then can you proceed with her Signature Weapon pulls if you don’t mind potentially going over the 160-pull milestone.

The free 160-pull milestone Waveband reward does not give you the playable Lucy herself, but only a duplicate of her that you can use to increase her Sequence Node. It’s useless if you haven’t pulled her from her banner yet.

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Why You Should Aim For 160 Total Pulls

Doing 160 total pulls across all Wuthering Waves Cyberpunk collab banners is highly recommended if you’re dedicated to your Cyberpunk Edgerunners collab team because you get a free Waveband Selector of either Lucy or Rebecca. This Waveband Selector, when used, acts like a duplicate that can increase either of their Sequence Nodes.

This is all thanks to the Sweetdream Tuning milestone event, which refunds you some Dreamcatcher Tides as well.

How realistic is 160 Total Pulls? If you’re a new player with tons of unclaimed Astrites or a veteran who has enough Astrites saved up (or Astrite sources left to farm) for at least a full pity (80 pulls) prior to starting the event, farming 160 pulls across Lucy’s banner, Rebecca’s Banner, and both their Signature Weapon banners is entirely doable.

Sweetdream Tuning Milestone Event Pull Milestone Rewards 20 Pulls 2x Dreamcatcher Tides 40 Pulls 3x Dreamcatcher Tides 80 Pulls 5x Dreamcatcher Tides 120 Pulls 5x Dreamcatcher Tides 160 Pulls 1x Free Waveband Selector (Lucy or Rebecca) 200 Pulls 5x Dreamcatcher Tides 280 Pulls 5x Dreamcatcher Tides 360 Pulls 5x Dreamcatcher Tides 420 Pulls 1x Free Waveband Selector (Lucy or Rebecca)

These refunded pulls go directly back to your inventory once claimed, which significantly drops the actual cost of your pulling sessions. Stopping a few pulls short of 160 means you walk away right before the massive value spike, which is a mistake because the net cost of reaching the final tier is actually lower than it appears on paper.

When you analyze the math of the milestone event, reaching the 160-pull mark refunds 15 pulls. This means that a player who commits 160 total pulls is actually only spending a net total of 145 pulls which, if you add up all the free Astrites and Dreamcatcher Tides you get from events, isn’t really that daunting.

Can F2P Get Both Lucy and Rebecca?

Free-to-play players can easily secure both characters, mainly because Rebecca is already a 100% free reward from the Instant Flashlight login event that all players can claim once they reach Union Level 10.

This means your only real gacha goal is pulling Lucy, which is highly achievable. During Version 3.4, exploring the new Somnoire: Night City map and clearing events will reward all players with around 10,250 Astrites and up to 22 Dreamcatcher Tides, adding up to roughly ~86 total limited Wuthering Waves Cyberpunk collab banner pulls.

This generous distribution means that even if you start the patch with zero saved Astrites, newbie or vet, you’re guaranteed to reach the 80-pull pity threshold on Lucy’s banner if you play the game enough. Also, this doesn’t even include other Astrite sources like Main/Side Story Quests or exploration rewards, which you can take full advantage of if you’re a newbie.

Half of your Wuthering Waves Cyberpunk collab team is handed to you on a silver platter, while the other half requires simple, consistent in-game progression. Good luck!

All Wuthering Waves Cyberpunk Collab Banners

The Wuthering Waves x Cyberpunk Edgerunners collaboration features four distinct, limited-time banners that use collab-exclusive currencies instead of the usual Radiant Tides or Forging Tides. This is unlike President Lucilla’s limited banners, for example, which arrived later but now runs concurrently with these collab banners.

Wuthering Waves Version 3.4 introduces entirely separate banners for the Cyberpunk Edgerunners characters and their signature weapons. These limited-time pools run for 32 days, and they do not share pity with the standard limited banners.

You must use Dreamcatcher Tides for the characters and Shadowforge Tides for the weapons. This means any standard Radiant Tides and Forging Tides you have stored in your inventory are completely useless for this Wuthering Waves collab event.

All Wuthering Waves Cyberpunk Collab Banners Description Dreaming Upon the Moon The main 5-star character banner featuring Lucy, the Spectro Pistol main DPS. Rekindled Embers of Rage The secondary 5-star character banner featuring Rebecca, the Electro Pistol sub-DPS. Absolute Pulsation – Spectral Trigger Weapon Pool The limited weapon banner for Lucy’s 5-star signature pistols, Spectral Trigger. Absolute Pulsation – Skull Thrasher The limited weapon banner for Rebecca’s 5-star signature pistols, Skull Thrasher.

Because these characters and weapons are limited collaboration units, they are highly unlikely to receive standard reruns in the future. This makes planning your pulls incredibly critical, as any leftover pity on these specific banners also will not carry over to future non-collab banners.

Value Comparison: Lucy S1 vs Lucy S0 with her Signature Weapon

Securing Lucy’s signature weapon, Spectral Trigger, provides a far greater damage increase than pulling for her first Sequence Node (S1).

If you have leftover premium currency after getting Lucy, you should prioritize her signature pistols before trying to unlock her Sequence 1 upgrade. Spectral Trigger provides a massive flat attack boost and a dedicated passive that massively increases her heavy attack damage after using a skill.

On the other hand, her Sequence Node 1 (S1) upgrade, “The Moon, a Ticket, and a Longing Glance,” only offers interruption resistance during her Forte animations and a minor debuff spread mechanism, which does not significantly increase your actual team damage output.

Let’s look at the raw value of these upgrade options in the comparison table below:

Upgrade Option Utility & Mechanics Max Pull Cost (Hard Pity + Lost 50/50) Best For Lucy S0 + Spectral Trigger + 12% ATK+ 20% Spectro DMG Bonus to the wielder for 14s upon casting Resonance Skill, stacking up to 2 times. + 30% Heavy Attack DMG Amplification to the wielder for 14s upon Inflicting Hack – Shifting, during which Heavy Attack DMG ignores 10% of the target’s DEF. 240 pulls max (+1 free Sequence from 160-pull milestone rewards, secures S1 Lucy) More significant DPS boost for Lucy and the Cyberpunk Edgerunners collab team Lucy S0 > Lucy S1 + Immunity to interruptions while casting Resonance Skill – Payload, Resonance Skill – Pulse Interference, Heavy Attack – Dual Threading, and Heavy Attack – Multi-Threading+ Casting Intro Skill – Outdated Hallucination increases ATK by 20% for 14s+ AoE for Spoofing Program effects 160 pulls max (+1 free Sequence from 160-pull milestone rewards) More survivability and AoE effectiveness for Lucy

Lucy’s Signature Weapon – Spectral Trigger – is specifically designed to elevate her raw attack output, making it the superior investment for any player looking to optimize their damage in endgame modes like the Tower of Adversity or Endstate Matrix using the Wuthering Waves Cyberpunk collab team.

REMEMBER, if you’re planning on going all the way to 160 pulls, you’re going to get Lucy S1 through the free Waveband selector anyway. So, if you win the 50/50 or get Lucy early, pivot immediately to pulling for Spectral Trigger.

Best F2P-friendly Weapon Alternatives for Lucy

If you cannot pull for Lucy’s signature weapon, don’t worry – you can use either high-refinement four-star pistols or standard five-star options to maintain solid damage:

Phasic Homogenizer (5-Star): : The best 5-star option you can get from the Standard Weapon Banner . Gives Lucy a 48.6% Crit DMG substat, just like her Signature Weapon. It increases the user’s ATK and grants a 20% All-Attribute DMG Bonus to the wielder for 14 seconds when any squad member triggers a Tune Break, maximizing Lucy’s dual-role capabilities.

. Gives Lucy a 48.6% Crit DMG substat, just like her Signature Weapon. It increases the user’s ATK and grants a 20% All-Attribute DMG Bonus to the wielder for 14 seconds when any squad member triggers a Tune Break, maximizing Lucy’s dual-role capabilities. Static Mist (5-Star): A solid F2P-friendly 5-star option that offers great base stats, critical rate, and an Outro effect that transfers an ATK boost to the next incoming character.

A solid F2P-friendly 5-star option that offers great base stats, critical rate, and an Outro effect that transfers an ATK boost to the next incoming character. Relativistic Jet (4-Star): A gacha-only four-star weapon that provides excellent Energy Regeneration, allowing Lucy to cast her cyberspace ultimate much more frequently.

These options make sure you can still clear difficult endgame content without feeling forced to spend real money on the weapon banner.

Best Teams for Lucy & Rebecca

The best Wuthering Waves Cyberpunk collab team setup pairs Lucy and Rebecca together with a strong healer like Mornye, Shorekeeper, or Verina to maximize their synergistic damage buffs.

Lucy and Rebecca are designed to function as a unified core, where one character constantly enables the other. Rebecca’s Outro Skill, Preem Choom, summons an automatic turret and provides “Edgerunner Bonds” to the incoming Resonator.

This effect grants All-DMG Amplification and stacking Heavy Attack DMG Amplification. Because Lucy is an on-field carry whose damage is packed into her Single-Thread and Multi-Thread heavy attack chain, she can instantly max out these amplification stacks.

To support this duo, you mainly need a support who can keep the team healthy and provide persistent off-field buffs:

Best Cyberpunk Edgerunners Collab Premium Teams Main DPS Sub-DPS Support

Lucy

Rebecca

Mornye

or

Shorekeeper

Mornye provides an unconditional 25% All-Damage Outro Amplification for 30 seconds. Her true ceiling, however, is unlocked in specialized break teams. Her Resonance Field grants a 50% increase to off-tune buildup rate, and at Sequence 1 (S1), she unlocks a massive 40% damage bonus that sheds its usual mechanical restrictions.

This makes an S1 Mornye the absolute best healer at accelerating break windows and maximizing damage while Lucy and Rebecca rotate their long on-field skill loops, but make no mistake – S0 Mornye is still a top-tier Support for this team.

Shorekeeper specializes in raw, unconditional stat scaling. Instead of relying on specific elemental or mechanical triggers like Tune Break, Shorekeeper establishes a massive field that directly boosts the active character’s Crit Rate and Crit DMG. Her utility is entirely plug-and-play, making her a safer choice if you decide to swap Lucy or Rebecca out for a non-break DPS down the line.

Best Cyberpunk Edgerunners Collab F2P Teams Main DPS Sub-DPS Support

Lucy

Rebecca

Verina

or

Baizhi

Verina remains the universal standard for efficient F2P-friendly supports. Her Outro skill grants an unconditional 15% All-Damage Deepen buff to the entire team for 30 seconds. Because her ultimate marks targets to heal any active character who attacks them, both Lucy and Rebecca safely inherit her buffs sequentially as they rotate through their field time.

Baizhi is fully accessible to everyone, but should be treated as a placeholder support. Her Outro skill grants a 15% Damage Deepen buff that ticks continuously onto whoever is active on the field. BUT her secondary core buff, Euphonia, drops at her feet. This can break the flow of your rotation, as Lucy or Rebecca might have to walk over manually to pick it up and get the 20-second 15% ATK boost.

Surviving the WuWa x Cyberpunk Edgerunners Currency Bottleneck

There’s no doubt that the WuWa x Cyberpunk Edgerunners collab is one of the best gacha game crossover events of all time, but surviving this patch requires absolute discipline because you cannot use Radiant Tides and Forging Tides on the collaboration banners.

The biggest trap in Version 3.4 is the introduction of exclusive collaboration currencies. Your saved standard limited-character pulls cannot be converted into the Dreamcatcher Tides required for Lucy. This creates a massive bottleneck for players who hoarded tickets instead of raw Astrites.

All Wuthering Waves Cyberpunk Collab Exclusive Currencies Usage Dreamcatcher Tides COLLAB-exclusive Character bannersDreaming Upon the MoonRekindled Embers of Rage Shadowforge Tides COLLAB-exclusive Signature Weapon bannersAbsolute Pulsation – Spectral TriggerAbsolute Pulsation – Skull Thrasher Illusive Corals COLLAB-exclusive Item Exchange



To get the most out of this event, you must direct all your incoming Astrites into the Wuthering Waves Cyberpunk collab banners, ignoring all other banners entirely until you get Lucy at the very least.

Doing so will not only bring you to the ideal 160-pull milestone goal naturally, but give you tons of Illusive Corals, which you can then exchange for more Dreamcatcher Tides and Shadowforge Tides in the COLLAB-exclusive Item Exchange.

How to Farm Astrites, Dreamcatcher Tides, and Shadowforge Tides Fast

Clearing the Episodic Quest ”To The Stars Yet to Shine – At Dream’s End”, exploring the Somnoire: Night City map, and finishing the limited Wuthering Waves Cyberpunk collab events are the fastest ways to stack up your pulling currency:

Gifts of Dreamchasers Event: Simply log in daily to claim 15 free Dreamcatcher Tides over the course of the event.

Simply log in daily to claim over the course of the event. Night City Roaming: Complete limited-time milestone challenges to earn up to 5 Dreamcatcher Tides and 120 Astrites .

Complete limited-time milestone challenges to earn . Nightmare Adam Smasher Boss Fight: Defeat this special event boss to claim more free Astrites and exclusive “Nightmare Flashdrive” upgrade materials needed to ascend your new characters.

Defeat this special event boss to claim more free Astrites and exclusive “Nightmare Flashdrive” upgrade materials needed to ascend your new characters. Collab Map Exploration: Clear all chests and puzzle challenges in the neon-lit streets of Night City for tons of free Astrites.

Once you’ve finished all the limited Wuthering Waves Cyberpunk collab events and collected as much Astrites and Dreamcatcher Tides as you can, you can immediately pivot to the following sources of Astrites to farm all your remaining Wuthering Waves Cyberpunk collab pulls:

Clear Main Story Quests (recommended): By far the best source of Astrites for new players, as it also unlocks more sources of Astrites as you play. While I don’t recommend it, use the Skip function if you’re in a rush. You can revisit major story beats in the Gallery later.

By far the best source of Astrites for new players, as it also unlocks more sources of Astrites as you play. While I don’t recommend it, use the Skip function if you’re in a rush. You can revisit major story beats in the Gallery later. Clear non-collab Events: Clear as many non-collab events as you can. Some may be too hard or outright inaccessible to new players, but always keep a lookout on the Events page for anything that you can clear and give you Astrites.

Clear as many non-collab events as you can. Some may be too hard or outright inaccessible to new players, but always keep a lookout on the Events page for anything that you can clear and give you Astrites. Map Exploration: Hunt for collectibles all over the world map, like chests, tidal heritages, blobs, and environmental puzzles.

These aren’t the only sources of Astrites in the game, but they are the most generous and accessible, especially for newbies who don’t have teams strong enough for late game content yet.

But in case you’re willing to spend for extra pulls, remember to stick to collab-exclusive bundles, the Lunite Subscription (better if you get this early during the Wuthering Waves Cyberpunk collab), or cheap Lunite top-ups from trusted sites to get the most pulls out of your money.

Why Pre-Converting Your Astrites Can Ruin Your Account

Pre-converting your Astrites into standard Radiant Tides can permanently lock you out of pulling for Lucy because Wuthering Waves Cyberpunk collab banners require Dreamcatcher Tides and Shadowforge Tides, not Radiant Tides and Forging Tides.

Some players have a bad habit of instantly converting their Astrites into Radiant Tides as soon as they earn them. In Version 3.4, doing this will completely brick your pulling power for the collaboration. The game does not allow you to trade standard limited pulls for Wuthering Waves Cyberpunk collab pulls, meaning any Astrites you spend converting into Radiant Tides or Forging Tides are gone forever.

Missing out on Lucy due to a conversion error is a devastating mistake (Rebecca is, frankly, not a top-tier unit without her), so keep your wallet safe by leaving your premium balance as raw Astrites. Only convert Astrites directly on the Convene screen when the game prompts you to do so.

The Free Rebecca Trap: Are Rebecca’s Duplicates and Weapon Worth Pulling For?

Spending your premium pulls on Rebecca’s duplicates or her signature weapon is a massive bait that most players should actively avoid.

Since Rebecca is given away for free, pulling on her banner for duplicates is a massive trap for light spenders. Her base kit at Sequence 0 is already incredibly complete, providing almost all of her supportive value without any extra investment.

Her signature weapon, Skull Thrasher, is powerful, but spending your limited pulls on it will drain the exact resources you need to secure Lucy and her Signature Weapon.

F2P Recommendation: Stick to her free Sequence 0 copy and equip her with a F2P weapon, like Static Mist (more team DPS), Phasic Homogenizer (more individual DPS for Rebecca), or Stopping Smoke.

Stick to her free Sequence 0 copy and equip her with a F2P weapon, like Static Mist (more team DPS), Phasic Homogenizer (more individual DPS for Rebecca), or Stopping Smoke. Light Spender Strategy: Focus entirely on getting Lucy and her weapon first, ignoring Rebecca’s banners completely unless you have a surplus of currency.

Focus entirely on getting Lucy and her weapon first, ignoring Rebecca’s banners completely unless you have a surplus of currency. Dolphin/Whale Strategy: Get Rebecca’s Signature Weapon. Only pull for Rebecca’s sequences if you plan to invest heavily into the Wuthering Waves Cyberpunk collab team for the absolute maximum damage output.

The bottomline is that saving your resources for future characters or Lucy’s signature weapon is a far smarter long-term plan for your account, rather than spending anything on Rebecca’s character and weapon banners.

Best Value Store Packs vs. Direct Top-Ups for the Wuthering Waves Cyberpunk Collab

Purchasing limited Wuthering Waves Cyberpunk collab bundles offers significantly better pull-per-dollar value than buying raw Lunites through standard top-ups – unless you still have the first-purchase bonus, which doubles the amount of Lunites you get.

If you plan to spend real money to secure Lucy and her weapon, you should generally avoid direct top-ups until you’ve exhausted the limited store packs. Kuro Games has added special collaboration bundles that combine Dreamcatcher Tides, Shadowforge Tides, and raw Astrites at a massive discount.

Let’s break down the actual value of the best store bundles for the Wuthering Waves Cyberpunk collab in the comparison table below:

Store Bundles Included Items Real-World Cost Pulls-per-Dollar Value Lunite Subscription 90x Astrites per daily login (up to 30 days)300x Lunites 4.99 USD 3.76 Renegade’s Shadowforge Collection I 5x Shadowforge Tides 4.99 USD 1.00 Renegade’s Dreamcatcher Collection 10x Dreamcatcher Tides400x Astrites 14.99 USD 0.83 Renegade’s Shadowforge Collection II 10x Shadowforge Tides400x Astrites 14.99 USD 0.83 Direct Lunite Top-Up (with First Time Purchase Bonus – 2x Lunites) 60x Lunites to 6840x Lunites 0.99 USD to 99.99 USD 0.76 to 0.81

As you can see from the table above, the Lunite Subscription has the highest possible pulls per dollar and is by far the best purchase you can make if you want more collab pulls, but there’s a caveat – you only get the full amount if you log in and claim the Astrites for 30 days. The earlier you get this subscription during the Cyberpunk Edgerunner collab event, the better.

The collab-limited shop bundles – Renegade’s Shadowforge Collection I, Renegade’s Dreamcatcher Collection, and Renegade’s Shadowforge Collection II – are the next best shop items to buy in terms of pure cost-effectiveness, followed by direct Lunite top-ups with the First-Time Purchase Bonus active.

AVOID the bundles not listed here if you’re specifically going for the highest-value purchases for this limited collaboration. Again, only Astrites, Dreamcatcher Tides, and Shadowforge Tides can be used in the Wuthering Waves Cyberpunk collab banner.

If you want to go even further beyond getting your money’s worth, there are amazing sites that let you buy Lunites at a cheaper price. Perfect if you want more Wuthering Waves Cyberpunk collab banner pulls, but also save more cash for future hyped characters.

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Final Verdict: The Best Wuthering Waves Cyberpunk Collab Pull Strategy for F2P and Light Spenders

The smartest pull strategy is to claim your free Rebecca, pour everything into securing Lucy S0, and then go for Lucy’s signature weapon if you have leftover currency. Ideally, your total pull goal should be 160 pulls, which gives you the Lucy’s S1 completely for free through the Sweetdream Tuning milestone event.

Once both Lucy and Rebecca are secured, make sure to get the new 1-piece Echo set “Shadow of Shattered Dreams” by farming the Nightmare Adam Smasher Boss Challenge.

When equipped in the main slot of either character, this Echo grants a massive 15% Crit Rate boost and converts the Echo skill into character-specific attacks. When they trigger the “Shatter: Deviation” effect, their Normal and Heavy attack damage bonuses increase by 35% for 15 seconds, creating an incredibly powerful endgame combat loop.

Step 1: Reach Union Level 10 (or simply log-in if you already are) to claim your free Sequence 0 Rebecca via the Instant Flashlight event.

Reach Union Level 10 (or simply log-in if you already are) to claim your free Sequence 0 Rebecca via the Instant Flashlight event. Step 2: Dump every single Astrite and Dreamcatcher Tides into Lucy’s Dreaming Upon the Moon banner until you secure her at S0. Ideally, wait until you get all the free Dreamcatcher Tides from all Wuthering Waves Cyberpunk collab events before doing pulls to avoid overspending Astrites, in case you get lucky and pull her early.

Dump every single Astrite and Dreamcatcher Tides into Lucy’s Dreaming Upon the Moon banner until you secure her at S0. Ideally, before doing pulls to avoid overspending Astrites, in case you get lucky and pull her early. Step 3: If you win Lucy early or win the 50/50, invest your remaining Astrites to the weapon banner for her signature pistols, Spectral Trigger. Otherwise, go all in on Lucy’s banner until you get her.

If you win Lucy early or win the 50/50, invest your remaining Astrites to the weapon banner for her signature pistols, Spectral Trigger. Otherwise, go all in on Lucy’s banner until you get her. Step 4: If you reach 160 total pulls, claim your milestone event reward (Lucy or Rebecca’s Waveband Selector) and use it to get Lucy to S1.

Following this simple order makes sure you walk away with a highly competitive Wuthering Waves Cyberpunk collab team without bricking your account’s financial health. Have fun with the event!