The Best Games Like The Outer Worlds You Can’t Miss

Iria Rodríguez
Iria Rodríguez Contributing Writer | Weave Fascinating Stories for Digital Worlds
Last updated: Nov 3, 2025 | 33 min read
Image credit: BioWare

Craving more games like Outer Worlds? Same here – I wrapped up my cosmic adventure, had an existential crisis over my dialogue choices, bonded a little too much with my companions, and instantly needed another fix. There’s just something special about that mix of sharp humor, space-age capitalism gone wrong, and the freedom to role-play as a charming hero, chaotic menace, or corporate sellout. Luckily, there are plenty of games similar to Outer Worlds that capture that same vibe while putting their own spin on it.

This roundup zeroes in on titles that deliver smart humor, meaningful player agency, standout squads, and worlds that refuse to feel bland. These are the kind of sci-fi adventures that sneak up on you with their depth and keep you playing way past bedtime. So, ready to blast off into your next favorite story?

Our Top Picks for Games Like The Outer Worlds

If you want the absolute best games like The Outer Worlds, these three stand out for how they mix RPG elements, dark humor, and real player choice. They each nail that feeling of shaping your own story in a sci-fi RPG world that reacts to your decisions.

  1. Fallout: New Vegas (2010) – This cult classic drops you into a post-apocalyptic world full of factions, moral gray areas, and branching dialogue that still outshines most modern RPGs. 
  2. Mass Effect: Legendary Edition (2021) – A galaxy-spanning sci-fi RPG set that blends emotional storytelling, character progression, and a team you actually care about. 
  3. Deus Ex: Human Revolution (2011) – A sleek cyberpunk immersive sim where you can hack, sneak, or fight your way through missions. It’s freedom and creativity rolled into one.

Each of these titles nails the mix of humor, freedom, and consequence that fans of The Outer Worlds crave. So keep scrolling to discover other games that carry that same interstellar spark.

20 Games Similar to The Outer Worlds – Best Sci-Fi RPGs

Here’s the full lineup of the best games like The Outer Worlds, a mix of legendary and hidden-gem sci-fi adventures where you explore futuristic worlds, face wild enemies, and tackle quests your own way. Each one offers that same sense of freedom and discovery across a massive universe.

1. Fallout: New Vegas [Best for Branching Sci-Fi RPGs]

Fallout: New Vegas - Best for Branching Sci-Fi RPGs
Our score
10
Type of gameAction RPG, open-world, narrative
PlatformsPC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS3
Year of release2010
Creator/sObsidian Entertainment (developer), Bethesda Game Studios (publisher)
Average playtime40–60h main + 100h+ with sidequests/mods
Best forPlayers who love freedom, dark humor, and deep RPG elements
What I likedSharp writing, diverse quests, and choices that actually change the world

Fallout: New Vegas is a classic that drops you into a post-apocalyptic world where every decision matters. You play as a courier caught in the chaos between factions fighting for control of the Mojave, and trust me, you’ll explore every inch of it just to see how wild things can get. It’s packed with witty dialogue, morally grey missions, and the kind of branching choices that make you stop and think before you pull the trigger.

Why we chose it

It’s the blueprint for what makes games like The Outer Worlds so addictive: freedom to mess around, make tough choices, and watch the world react. It’s no wonder fans still place it among the best adventure games

The mix of old-school RPG mechanics and shooter combat still holds up. You can talk your way out of fights, blast through enemies, or sneak around, it’s all about how you want to play. Even today, few similar games offer this level of consequence and replay value. And if you’re craving more wasteland chaos afterward, there are plenty of other great games like Fallout that follow the same spirit of survival and faction-driven drama.

My Verdict: If you loved The Outer Worlds for its choices and sarcastic tone, Fallout: New Vegas is the OG blueprint. Still one of the best sci-fi RPGs you can lose yourself in.

Get Fallout: New Vegas on Eneba

What do players say?

Dino_Rawr
Fallout: New Vegas still has some of the best dialogue options in any RPG. Every choice feels like it actually changes the story.

2. Mass Effect: Legendary Edition [Best for Galaxy-Spanning Squad Stories]

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition - Best for Galaxy-Spanning Squad Stories
Our score
9.8
Type of gameSci-fi RPG, third-person shooter
PlatformsPC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5 (backward compatibility)
Year of release2021
Creator/sBioWare (developer), Electronic Arts (publisher)
Average playtime90–110h (trilogy total)
Best forFans of story-rich games with deep character progression
What I likedThe emotional connection with companions and how every decision echoes across the galaxy

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is a remastered trilogy that lets players assume the role of Commander Shepard, humanity’s last hope in a massive, choice-driven sci-fi adventure across a living, breathing galaxy. You’ll explore alien worlds, fight hostile species, and decide the fate of entire civilizations through moral choices that carry between games.

Why we chose it

This trilogy redefined what a sci-fi RPG could be, combining tight gameplay, emotional storytelling, and the freedom to create your own path through the universe. It’s perfect for fans who loved The Outer Worlds and want something equally ambitious, but on a larger scale.

Combat mixes smooth third-person shooting with ability upgrades that make every fight feel dynamic. What really makes it shine, though, is the story, the emotional depth, unforgettable characters, and the sense of camaraderie that builds within your team. And the updated art direction and polished visuals bring this great classic RPG to life again, making it feel fresh even for veterans.

My Verdict: If you crave depth, moral consequences, and a sense of connection with your crew, Mass Effect: Legendary Edition will hit hard. Few games similar to The Outer Worlds pull off this level of emotional weight and epic scope. And if you want more after saving the galaxy, you’ll find more top games like Mass Effect that deliver that same epic team-driven sci-fi feeling.

Get Mass Effect: Legendary Edition on Eneba

What do players say?

N7Spectre
This is how you do a remaster. The improved visuals, smoother gunplay, and carrying choices between games make it feel like one epic saga.

3. Deus Ex: Human Revolution [Best for Cyberpunk Choice Masters]

Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Best for Cyberpunk Choice Masters
Our score
9.6
Type of gameAction RPG, immersive sim
PlatformsPC, PS3, Xbox 360, Wii U
Year of release2011
Creator/sEidos-Montréal (developer), Square Enix (publisher)
Average playtime20–25h
Best forPlayers who love stealth, hacking, and moral dilemmas
What I likedMixing stealth and firepower in a gritty world where every decision feels like it matters.

Set in a futuristic world ruled by mega-corporations and moral gray areas, Deus Ex: Human Revolution throws you into a tense conspiracy filled with cybernetic ability upgrades and hard choices that shape every mission. You play as Adam Jensen, a security specialist who didn’t ask for this. After a devastating attack, he’s rebuilt with powerful augmentations that turn him into something more than human.

The story questions transhumanism and ethics in a way few RPGs dare, and the tight level design rewards curiosity and creativity. You’ll discover multiple paths, uncover hidden lore, and face choices that’ll make you stop and think.

Why we chose it

Among all games similar to The Outer Worlds, this one nails the balance between freedom, story depth, and mechanical experimentation. It’s a power-trip for players who love reactive RPGs and games like Baldur’s Gate 3 where you always have more than one way to solve a problem.

This game blends FPS mechanics with deep RPG gameplay, letting you create your own approach to every mission. And visually, its gold-and-black art direction screams noir cyberpunk, giving every level a cinematic glow.

My Verdict: Fans of The Outer Worlds’ moral dilemmas and meaningful choices will settle into Deus Ex: Human Revolution like it’s their natural habitat. It’s an adventure that lets you shape the world your own way, and replaying it never gets old.

Get Deus Ex: Human Revolution on Eneba

What do players say?

AugmentJunkie
Human Revolution is a masterpiece. Every mission gives you freedom to explore, sneak, or fight your way through. The story still holds up incredibly well.

4. Cyberpunk 2077 [Best for Open-World Chaos and Style]

Cyberpunk 2077 - Best for Open-World Chaos and Style
Our score
9.5
Type of gameAction RPG, open-world adventure
PlatformsPC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
Year of release2020
Creator/sCD Projekt Red (developer, publisher)
Average playtime40–100h
Best forPlayers who love futuristic cities, deep builds, and narrative freedom
What I likedThe way Night City feels alive, full of stories waiting to be uncovered

Set in the sprawling neon jungle of Night City, Cyberpunk 2077 puts you in the boots of V, a merc trying to make a name in a broken world. You’ll explore chaotic streets, play through intense missions, and dive into layered gameplay systems built around hacking, stealth, and heavy guns combat. Every quest gives you freedom to create your own path, talk your way out, sneak around, or start a full-on firefight.

Why we chose it

This one stands out for its massive open-world design and character customization. Both RPG depth and shooter mechanics make every decision feel personal, and the futuristic vibe hits differently when you see how alive the city is.

The story digs into identity, loyalty, and survival in a collapsing society. Side quests connect you with memorable friends, shady fixers, and rivals, while expansions like Phantom Liberty raise the stakes even higher. It’s a game built for replaying, just to see what happens if you make different choices next time.

My Verdict: Cyberpunk 2077 is for anyone who loved the player agency and dark humor of The Outer Worlds. It’s basically Deus Ex meets Fallout in a living cyberpunk world, full of danger, chaos, and unforgettable moments.

Get Cyberpunk 2077 on Eneba

What do players say?

SynthDreamer
After the updates, Cyberpunk 2077 feels incredible. Night City looks stunning, and every mission has multiple ways to play it. The story got me hooked.

5. Prey [Best for Sci-Fi Mystery and Mind-Bending Gameplay]

Prey - Best for Sci-Fi Mystery and Mind-Bending Gameplay
Our score
9.4
Type of gameImmersive sim, first-person sci-fi RPG
PlatformsPC, PS4, Xbox One
Year of release2017
Creator/sArkane Studios (developer), Bethesda Softworks (publisher)
Average playtime20–30h
Best forPlayers who love exploration, mystery, and freedom of choice
What I likedHow every room feels like a puzzle box full of danger and opportunity

Onboard the space station Talos I, nothing is what it seems. In Prey, you play as Morgan Yu, waking up in orbit around a dying planet, surrounded by alien enemies that can mimic almost anything. The gameplay mixes stealth, tools, and psychic powers to let you handle threats however you want. It’s smart, tense, and full of surprises.

Why we chose it

Few games similar to The Outer Worlds manage such depth in both world design and atmosphere. The crafting system, creative problem-solving, and freedom to approach every obstacle differently make it stand out as one of Arkane’s best works.

The story unfolds through environmental clues and recordings, pulling you deeper into a haunting mystery about identity and survival. Every decision has consequences, and replaying it reveals new paths you might’ve missed before.

My Verdict: If you’re into sci-fi intrigue, moral choices, and clever systems, Prey is a must. It’s tense, rewarding, and one of those games similar to The Outer Worlds that stays in your head long after you finish it.

Get Prey on Eneba

What do players say?

ArkaneFan
Prey is a masterpiece of level design. The freedom to play your own way and uncover the story at your pace is unmatched.

6. BioShock Infinite [Best for Storytelling and Visual Spectacle]

BioShock Infinite - Best for Storytelling and Visual Spectacle
Our score
9.2
Type of gameFirst-person shooter, story-driven adventure
PlatformsPC, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
Year of release2013
Creator/sIrrational Games (developer), 2K Games (publisher)
Average playtime10–15h
Best forPlayers who love emotional storytelling and rich worldbuilding
What I likedThe floating city of Columbia and how every moment feels cinematic

Floating above the clouds in the steampunk city of Columbia, BioShock Infinite pulls you into one of the most striking worlds in gaming. You play as Booker DeWitt, a man sent to save a mysterious girl named Elizabeth while uncovering a conspiracy that questions morality, fate, and reality itself. Its gameplay blends fast-paced gunfights with supernatural powers called Vigors, letting you mix strategy and chaos in equal measure.

Why we chose it

Few shooters developed such emotional depth and philosophical themes. The chemistry between Booker and Elizabeth adds heart to the chaos, while the game’s visuals and atmosphere remain breathtaking even years later. 

The narrative twists, funny side moments, and DLCs like Burial at Sea expand the universe and tie back to earlier BioShock entries, adding even more meaning to an already incredible journey.

My Verdict: BioShock Infinite is a story-driven adventure that hits hard emotionally and visually. Every scene leaves a mark, it’s one of those experiences that you’ll remember for years.

Get BioShock Infinite on Eneba

What do players say?

SkylineRunner
The world of Columbia is breathtaking. The story blew my mind, and the ending still gives me chills. One of the best single-player games ever.

7. Starfield [Best for Endless Space Exploration]

Starfield - Best for Endless Space Exploration
Our score
9
Type of gameSci-fi RPG, open-world exploration
PlatformsPC, Xbox Series X/S
Year of release2023
Creator/sBethesda Game Studios (developer), Bethesda Softworks (publisher)
Average playtime60–200h
Best forPlayers who dream of building ships and exploring new worlds
What I likedThat feeling of landing on a random planet and finding something unexpected every time

Starfield takes the open-world format to a galaxy level, letting you play as an explorer charting unknown systems, scanning alien life, and hopping between hundreds of planets. You’ll customize your ship, recruit friends for your crew, and shape your identity through deep role-playing choices. It’s like Bethesda took everything they learned from The Elder Scrolls and pushed it straight into space.

Why we chose it

Few games similar to The Outer Worlds reach this kind of scale. Its detailed environments and faction systems make it feel alive, and the way it’s developed gives players the chance to carve their own path among the stars.

With its huge sandbox, detailed crafting systems, and satisfying progression loop, Starfield gives you freedom to create your own space saga. You can mine resources, explore distant planets, or chill with your crew between missions, there’s always something unexpected waiting out there in this futuristic frontier.

My Verdict: If exploring freely and shaping your own story in The Outer Worlds was your thing, Starfield takes that feeling and launches it into the cosmos. You can lose hours chasing secrets across the galaxy, and still feel like you’ve barely scratched the surface.

Get Starfield on Eneba

What do players say?

SpaceNomad77
I can’t stop exploring. Every planet feels different and the ship-building system is incredible.

8. GreedFall [Best for Diplomatic RPG Fans]

GreedFall - Best for Diplomatic RPG Fans
Our score
8.8
Type of gameAction RPG, narrative-driven diplomacy
PlatformsPC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
Year of release2019
Creator/sSpiders (developer), Focus Entertainment (publisher)
Average playtime30–40h
Best forPlayers who enjoy faction politics and layered character interactions
What I likedHow every faction and companion feels like they have real motives and histories

Set on the mysterious island of Teer Fradee, GreedFall lets you play as a diplomat, explorer, or warrior depending on how you approach each quest. You’ll navigate tense political alliances, engage in tactical combat, and use crafting to enhance gear or brew potions that fit your playstyle. The setting feels refreshingly different from typical fantasy games, more colonial fantasy than medieval epic.

Why we chose it

GreedFall stands out with its focus on negotiation and faction dynamics. The way it was developed encourages you to handle situations through charm, stealth, or force, whatever fits your character best.

Its diplomacy, exploration, and player choice gives it strong replay appeal. The companions bring heart to the journey, and their loyalty can change the outcome of key moments, making every decision matter.

My Verdict: GreedFall is a grounded, richly detailed RPG that rewards creativity and smart decision-making. It’s perfect if you want a narrative-driven world full of alliances, secrets, and choices that shape your destiny.

Get GreedFall on Eneba

What do players say?

ColonialDreamer
GreedFall surprised me. The diplomacy system and companion quests are genuinely great, and the setting feels unique.

9. The Technomancer [Best for Mars-Bound Sci-Fi Fans]

The Technomancer - Best for Mars-Bound Sci-Fi Fans
Our score
8.6
Type of gameSci-fi RPG, action-driven narrative
PlatformsPC, PS4, Xbox One
Year of release2016
Creator/sSpiders (developer), Focus Entertainment (publisher)
Average playtime25–35h
Best forPlayers who enjoy tactical combat and faction choices
What I likedThat gritty Martian vibe and the feeling that every choice can change who you are

Life on Mars is survival. In The Technomancer, you play as Zachariah, a warrior gifted with electric powers, caught in a web of political tension between rival factions. The combat blends melee, ranged attacks, and tech-based powers, giving every fight a sharp edge. Its world feels harsh and grounded, with decisions that impact allies, enemies, and how people see you across the red planet.

Why we chose it

If you loved The Outer Worlds, this one captures a similar spirit but in a bleaker, more desperate setting. The sci-fi atmosphere, faction politics, and companion mechanics make it one of those underrated RPGs you can really sink into, and it’s easily among the best indie games for how much ambition it brings on a smaller budget.

You’ll craft gear, build relationships, and navigate tough moral choices that keep you guessing. It’s a version of the future where survival and loyalty mean everything, and where every spark of power comes at a cost.

My Verdict: The Technomancer may not be perfect, but it’s a solid sci-fi experience packed with tension, tactical combat, and personality. It nails that sense of isolation and discovery that made The Outer Worlds so addictive.

Get The Technomancer on Eneba

What do players say?

RedDustWanderer
The world-building is great. The combat feels weighty, and the choices have real impact on how people treat you.

10. Wasteland 3 [Best for Tactical Chaos and Cold Choices]

Wasteland 3 - Best for Tactical Chaos and Cold Choices
Our score
8.5
Type of gameTactical CRPG, squad-based strategy
PlatformsPC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
Year of release2020
Creator/sinXile Entertainment (developer, publisher)
Average playtime40–80h
Best forPlayers who love strategy, dark settings, and deep customization
What I likedThe brutal choices and the sense of control over every fight

In Wasteland 3, you play as part of the Desert Rangers sent to bring order to a frozen Colorado, and things go downhill fast. You’ll command a squad, manage resources, and survive brutal turn-based combat where positioning and planning decide who lives or dies. The world feels unforgiving but strangely alive, with factions to deal with and plenty of weird encounters.

Why we chose it

Wasteland 3 takes that post-apocalyptic feel and turns it into a cold, tactical battlefield. The gameplay rewards careful strategy, and its hand-crafted encounters feel genuinely challenging, making it a standout among the best strategy games.

Every battle, upgrade, and squad decision feels meaningful, making it perfect for players who crave structure and consequence without the chaos of action combat.

My Verdict: Wasteland 3 is a tough, satisfying tactical RPG that lets you lead your squad, make impossible choices, and fight to save what’s left of a frozen world. If you ever wished The Outer Worlds had a strategy layer, this is your next stop.

Get Wasteland 3 on Eneba

What do players say?

ColdCommander
It’s brutal but fair. Every fight feels like a puzzle, and the writing is top-notch. One of the best CRPGs in years.

11. No Man’s Sky [Best for Endless Planet-Hopping Exploration]

No Man’s Sky - Best for Endless Planet-Hopping Exploration
Our score
8.4
Type of gameOpen-world survival RPG
PlatformsPC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
Year of release2016
Creator/sHello Games (developer, publisher)
Average playtime30–100h+
Best forPlayers who enjoy discovering new planets and crafting bases
What I likedThe sheer size of the planet-systems and the surprises waiting in each one

Sliding into an ever-expanding cosmos, No Man’s Sky opens a vast procedural world where every planet feels unique. You’ll scan alien life, build bases from scratch, trade or fight your way through the galaxy, and join up with friends for unexpected encounters.

Why we chose it

This one stands out by cranking up the scale: you’re not just on one planet, you’re hopping dozens with endless possibilities. It feels like a natural step into the future of space exploration games, letting you jump from planet to planet without limits.

With constant updates bringing new systems, multiplayer features, and emergent narratives, it’s a ride with no real end-date. If you like to roam, trade, build and challenge yourself in an open cosmos, this is a top pick.

My Verdict: No Man’s Sky is perfect for anyone who loved the exploration and companions in The Outer Worlds. It gives you all of that plus a near-infinite frontier to keep discovering.

Get No Man’s Sky on Eneba

What do players say?

GalacticWandrer
Still one of the best exploration experiences out there. Every planet has a surprise, and teaming up with friends turned it into a whole new ride.

12. Borderlands 2 [Best for Loot-Heavy Gunplay Mayhem]

Borderlands 2 - Best for Loot-Heavy Gunplay Mayhem
Our score
8.2
Type of gameShooter-RPG, co-op friendly
PlatformsPC, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One
Year of release2012
Creator/sGearbox Software (developer), 2K Games (publisher)
Average playtime25–50h (+ DLCs)
Best forPlayers who love experimenting with guns and teaming up with friends
What I likedCrazy loot, memorable characters, and the sheer fun of blasting through Pandora

Pandora is pure chaos in the best way possible. Borderlands 2 throws you into hell with ridiculous guns, insane loot drops, and loud-mouthed friends who never shut up. The characters are so unhinged that even side talks make you laugh, and every new NPC feels like a cartoon someone forgot to censor. 

Classes feel legit different, so you can experiment with wild gun builds and play exactly how you want: sniping from rooftops, running in like a maniac, or setting everything on fire because why not. It’s a shooter that loves your bad decisions.

Why we chose it

When you want something heavy on action, loot and personality, this one hits hard. For fans of The Outer Worlds, it brings that same sense of player choice (in gear and style) and pairs it with insane gunplay and co-op chaos.

Running co-op is a blast, but solo still brings the heat thanks to big moments and DLCs that keep the world growing. 

My Verdict: Borderlands 2 is ideal for anyone who enjoyed the companions, sarcasm and combat of The Outer Worlds, but wants to run with friends and go nuts with loot-driven mayhem.

Get Borderlands 2 on Eneba

What do players say?

VaultHunterX
Still my favourite co-op shooter. The loot, the classes, the weird characters — it never gets old.

13. Dishonored 2 [Best for Master-Class Stealth Systems]

Dishonored 2 - Best for Master-Class Stealth Systems
Our score
8
Type of gameAction RPG, immersive-sim style
PlatformsPC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
Year of release2016
Creator/sArkane Studios (developer), Bethesda Softworks (publisher)
Average playtime15–20h per play-through
Best forPlayers who love stealth, systems, and replayability
What I likedEvery approach feels valid. Sneak, hack, punch, or vanish. Your style matters

Diving into a world of aristocratic conspiracies and supernatural powers, Dishonored 2 lets you operate as one of two assassins fighting to reclaim a stolen throne. Your tools? Augmentations, smart tools, and the shadows around you while the city watches and reacts to every move.

Why we chose it

It’s one of those rare titles where the systems are the main event. If you’re into the tactical side of The Outer Worlds, this gives you that same player-shaped experience with even more control and intensity.

You can slip through mansions unseen or strike fast and improvise your way out when things get messy, the game always supports the way you want to handle challenges. And thanks to varied powers and clever level layouts, jumping back in with a different approach makes the experience feel fresh again, similar to the replay vibe found in best roguelite games built around player creativity.

My Verdict: Dishonored 2 is perfect if you love the idea of bending a city to your style: stealth, chaos, or anything in between, it’s all on you.

Get Dishonored 2 on Eneba

What do players say?

Swarley133
The level design in clockwork mansion is absolutely incredible. Love this series so much.

14. Metro Exodus [Best for Cinematic Survival Shooters]

Metro Exodus - Best for Cinematic Survival Shooters
Our score
7.8
Type of gameFirst-person survival shooter
PlatformsPC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
Year of release2019
Creator/s4A Games (developer), Deep Silver (publisher)
Average playtime30–40h
Best forPlayers who dig intense atmosphere and immersive worlds
What I likedThe shift between claustrophobic tunnels and open, brutal wilderness is simply stunning

Emerging from the underground, you’ll traverse a planet torn by nuclear fallout in Metro Exodus. Across cinematic landscapes and episodic chapters, you’ll scavenge for supplies, sneak past mutants, and fight for every breath.

Why we chose it

For fans of The Outer Worlds who want an edge of survival and grit, this is it. The tone shifts from narrative‐driven to heart-pounding very quickly. Things escalate fast and survival is never guaranteed.

With stealth segments, resource management, and a constant fight for survival, the game gives you meaningful tension and reward. Each choice in gear, path and strategy leaves an impression. And the heavy atmosphere isn’t just visual either. The sound design, from quiet breathing to howls echoing through empty fields, constantly reminds you how close danger is.

My Verdict: Metro Exodus hits hard if you enjoy single-player shooters that feel intense, personal and unpredictable. It’s a perfect follow-up if The Outer Worlds left you wanting something darker and harsher.

Get Metro Exodus on Eneba

What do players say?

suroxify
Artyom’s story is amazing and I love the fact that they expanded the cast of characters in Exodus to include his crew. A game I’d easily recommend to everyone.

15. BioShock: The Collection [Best for Thought–Provoking FPS Trilogy]

BioShock: The Collection - Best for Thought–Provoking FPS Trilogy
Our score
7.6
Type of gameFirst-person shooter, narrative anthology
PlatformsPC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
Year of release2016
Creator/sBlind Squirrel Games (compilation developer), 2K Games (publisher)
Average playtime30–60h (all three games)
Best forPlayers who enjoy clever themes, strong atmospheres, and multiple endings
What I likedVisiting Rapture and Columbia back to back, seeing how each game shifts tone and still feels fresh

The collection delivers three high-quality shooter experiences where ideas matter almost as much as the guns you carry. You’ll descend into the under­sea horror of Rapture, ascend to the sky-city of Columbia, and confront questions about ideology and control in every environment. 

Why we chose it

If The Outer Worlds hooked you with meaningful choices and smart themes, this collection hits a similar note, only with three distinct worlds to dive into. Each installment changes style, pace and tone while keeping that core of player choice and rich atmosphere.

With remastered lighting, texture upgrades and full DLC included, it’s one bundle that gives serious value.

Get BioShock: The Collection on Eneba

What do players say?

BookerFromRapture
Playing BioShock and Infinite back to back gave me a whole new appreciation for the themes. This collection is a must if you missed the originals.

16. Half-Life 2: Episode 1 [Best for Tight, High-Momentum FPS Episodes]

Half-Life 2: Episode 1 - Best for Tight, High-Momentum FPS Episodes
Our score
7.5
Type of gameFirst-person shooter, episodic single-player
PlatformsPC, Xbox 360, PS3, macOS
Year of release2006
Creator/sValve (developer, publisher)
Average playtime4–6h
Best forPlayers who want a tight narrative run, cinematic moments and strong AI companions
What I likedHow every scene ramps up tension and how well Alyx supports you without stealing the show

Picking up right after Half-Life 2, Episode One throws you straight into trouble with a City 17 that’s falling apart fast. You move through collapsing environments, fight off Combine patrols, and solve challenges that channel the creativity of the best puzzle games, pushing you to think fast even while explosions are going off around you.

Why we chose it

Alyx Vance makes every moment better. She reacts to what you do, supports you without getting in the way, and adds real emotional pull to the chaos. It feels like a blockbuster but without filler, and it’s super accessible since it’s included in bundles like The Orange Box or the 20-year Half-Life update.

It’s short, but it keeps momentum the whole way through and looks great thanks to improved Source-engine lighting, physics and character animation.

My Verdict: If you want a compact FPS where every scene hits hard, this is exactly that kind of ride: short, polished and packed with cool moments.

Get Half-Life 2: Episode One on Eneba

What do players say?

GravityGunFan
Alyx steals the show. Still one of the best companions ever done in a shooter.

17. Vampire: The Masquerade — Bloodlines 2 [Best for Gothic Choice-Driven RPGs]

Vampire: The Masquerade — Bloodlines 2 - Best for Gothic Choice-Driven RPGs
Our score
7.4
Type of gameChoice-driven RPG
PlatformsPC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S
Year of release2025 (released recently on October 21)
Creator/sThe Chinese Room (developer), Paradox Interactive (publisher)
Average playtime20–40h (and more with branching paths)
Best forPlayers who love deep narration, moral ambiguity and multiple builds
What I likedChoosing a clan, shaping alliances and watching the city change around you (everything feels interconnected)

You awaken as an elder vampire in a modern-day city where every move and alliance changes the power map. You can go full stealth, rely on persuasion and manipulation, or jump into brutal melee with vampiric powers. Every build feels unique, and each choice shifts who backs you and who wants you gone. The gothic city vibe stays strong throughout, and NPCs actually influence how things play out.

Why we chose it

For fans of The Outer Worlds who want their RPG with chewing-on-ideas as well as bullets, this one hits hard. The branching paths, tough social choices and memorable writing make each play-through feel personal and unpredictable.

Multiple endings, clan-specific content, and a strong mod/community support ecosystem mean you’ll revisit this game again and again. It’s an RPG that rewards curiosity and manipulation in equal measure.

My Verdict: If you’re after a dark, stylish experience where your decisions ripple through the city, Vampire: The Masquerade-Bloodlines 2 is your next must-play.

Get Vampire: The Masquerade-Bloodlines 2 on Eneba

What do players say?

ClanBrujahMain
Bloodlines is still one of the most immersive RPG experiences ever. If the sequel nails even half of that atmosphere, we’re eating good.

18. Borderlands 4 [Best for Massive Loot-Shooter Mayhem]

Borderlands 4 - Best for Massive Loot-Shooter Mayhem
Our score
7.2
Type of gameLooter-shooter, Action RPG
PlatformsPC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S
Year of release2025
Creator/sGearbox Software (developer), 2K Games (publisher)
Average playtime30–50h for main content (more with DLCs)
Best forAnyone who loves co-op mayhem, ridiculous weapons and wild worlds
What I likedA huge sandbox full of weapon variety, wild bosses and colorful worlds that keep surprising you

Released on September 12, 2025, Borderlands 4 takes the loot-em-up formula to a new planet and cranks the chaos up. You’ll hunt for vaults, customize insane guns, dodge and dive across biomes, and team up (or go solo) in co-op mayhem.

Why we chose it

If The Outer Worlds got you into first-person RPGs with choices and cool characters, Borderlands 4 gives you that vibe but with a ton more chaos. New biomes, beefy builds, and nonstop action make it one of those titles you keep coming back to because there’s always better loot waiting.

There’s also a strong post-launch roadmap with seasonal stuff and raids, so it won’t get old anytime soon.

My Verdict: If you want a shooter where the guns are ridiculous and the energy never drops, you’ll have a blast jumping into Borderlands 4 with your crew.

Get Borderlands 4 on Eneba

What do players say?

PS5 Review Megathread user
Borderlands 4 is an incredibly fun game with a couple of flaws. The world of Kairos is beautiful to play through and there’s no shortage of loot drops.

19. Elex II [Best for Faction-Heavy Action RPGs]

Elex II - Best for Faction-Heavy Action RPGs
Our score
7
Type of gameAction RPG
PlatformsPC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
Year of release2022
Creator/sPiranha Bytes (developer), THQ Nordic (publisher)
Average playtime20-30h (longer with full exploration)
Best forPlayers who enjoy open worlds, strong faction systems and build variety
What I likedJetpack-powered vertical movement plus combat and magic-style ability blends give real freedom of style

In Elex II you land on a vast science-fantasy world where you harness a jetpack, switch between ranged weapons, melee, and Elex-powered abilities. Six distinct factions welcome or oppose you depending on your choices, your allegiances affect who aids you and how the campaign unfolds. 

Why we chose it

It hits many boxes for players who liked the RPG systems in The Outer Worlds and want even more build variety and faction dynamics. The jetpack and high-mobility traversal mean exploration isn’t just wide, it’s vertical and freeform.

Despite mixed reviews, fans of old-school Piranha Bytes design will appreciate the exploration, faction systems and “rough around the edges” charm.

My Verdict: If you want an RPG where you pick your faction, pick your powers and fly into the fight in half the time it would take someone to walk, Elex II is a wild ride.

Get Elex II on Eneba

What do players say?

JetpackJax
The jet-pack finally feels like it was worth the upgrade and combat is smoother than the first game.

20. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl [Best for Brutal Survival FPS in Living Worlds]

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl - Best for Brutal Survival FPS in Living Worlds
Our score
6.8
Type of gameSurvival first-person shooter
PlatformsPC, Xbox Series X/S
Year of release2024
Creator/sGSC Game World (developer, publisher)
Average playtime25–40 h main story (more with full exploration)
Best forPlayers who crave tension, survival systems and reactive open-world shooters
What I likedWalking into the irradiated “Zone”, gear falling apart, mutants creeping up…every moment keeps you on edge

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl drops you into one of the most harrowing open worlds out there: radioactive, unpredictable and utterly immersive. You’ll scavenge for weapons and supplies, customize gear, navigate faction conflict and fight for every breath in a landscape packed with anomalies, mutants and moral choices. Tension and dread are constant companions.

Why we chose it

If you adore the narrative-action blend in The Outer Worlds but want your next title with a dose of survival grit, this is your match. The environmental storytelling keeps you alert, the unpredictable AI forces quick decisions, and the survival systems make every encounter feel raw and unforgettable.

The post-launch support, PC/Xbox focus and strong modding potential mean it’s built to evolve, and that appeals to players who want more than just a polished shooter.

My Verdict: S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is ideal for those ready to dive into survival chaos, gear failure, lethal landscapes and a world that keeps fighting back.

Get S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl on Eneba

What do players say?

ZoneVeteran
This game hits hard — the gear breaking mid-fight and the mutants emerging from shadows kept me glued. Rough, but worth it.

My Overall Verdict on Games Like the Outer Worlds

Finding games like The Outer Worlds or The Outer Worlds 2 comes down to what kind of world you want to jump into next and how you like to fight your way through it. Every player vibes differently, so here’s a quick guide to help you choose the right direction:

For fans of branching paths and sharp writing Fallout: New Vegas. It’s still unmatched when it comes to factions, choices, and memorable characters.

For players who want tech-powered chaos Borderlands 4. Wild weapons, co-op mayhem, and a world full of trouble waiting for you.

For explorers who like to go off-script Starfield. A whole galaxy to roam, plenty of enemies to prepare for, and total freedom to approach things your way.

For something darker and more intense Metro Exodus. Survival hits hard, the danger never chills out, and every move matters.

And hey, if you loved Obsidian’s vibe so much you just want more of that feeling, there’s always more out there to try. They’re not in my Top 20 list, but the Spacer’s Choice Edition of The Outer Worlds is perfect if you want a better version of what you already loved. And if sci-fi isn’t the mood anymore and you want to head into fantasy instead, an Elder Scrolls classic always delivers.

Whichever path you pick, every title here is built for gamers who like to decide how things go and make their world their own.

FAQs

What makes a game similar to The Outer Worlds?

A game similar to The Outer Worlds is one where player choice matters. Titles like Fallout: New Vegas let you decide which factions to support and how conflicts unfold across a reactive world, keeping your actions at the center of the experience.

Are there any multiplayer games like The Outer Worlds?

Yes. There are multiplayer games like The Outer Worlds. Borderlands 4 brings fast loot-driven co-op that feels great with friends, and it keeps the action wild as you gear up and fight through colorful locations together.

How long does it take to finish The Outer Worlds?

Finishing The Outer Worlds takes around 20–30 hours, depending on how much you explore and who you save along the way. The Spacer’s Choice Edition adds more tuning and missions, so it can last longer if you enjoy chasing everything.

Can I customize my character in games like The Outer Worlds?

Yes. You can customize your character in games like The Outer Worlds. In Deus Ex: Human Revolution your ability choices change how you handle problems, while Borderlands 4 constantly upgrades your style with new loot that shapes every fight.

What are the best story-driven RPGs like The Outer Worlds?

The best story-driven RPG like The Outer Worlds is Fallout: New Vegas, thanks to its choices and characters with personality. Mass Effect Legendary Edition also delivers a memorable galaxy full of squadmates who stick with you.

Can I play games like The Outer Worlds on consoles?

Yes. You can play games like The Outer Worlds on consoles. Many of these titles, including Starfield and even classics from The Elder Scrolls, are available on PS5 or Xbox Series systems with huge worlds to explore.

Are there any upcoming games similar to The Outer Worlds?

Yes. There are new releases similar to The Outer Worlds. Vampire: The Masquerade — Bloodlines 2 dropped on October 21, 2025, and delivers strong player decisions, faction tension, and a dark modern world where your path shapes who stands with you and who tries to take you down.

Which game has the best moral choices like The Outer Worlds?

The game with the best moral choices like The Outer Worlds is Fallout: New Vegas. Your decisions shape who stands beside you across its harsh world, and how big conflicts resolve in the end.

I'm a screenwriter and content writer with a background in audiovisual storytelling and I've worked across formats from branded videos to docuseries and blogs. I’m especially drawn to the narrative possibilities of video games, where story, gameplay and design come together to create immersive experiences.

When I'm not writing, you’ll probably find me replaying an indie gem, digging into RPG lore or geeking out over a great plot twist.

