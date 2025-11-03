The Best Games Like The Outer Worlds You Can’t Miss

Craving more games like Outer Worlds? Same here – I wrapped up my cosmic adventure, had an existential crisis over my dialogue choices, bonded a little too much with my companions, and instantly needed another fix. There’s just something special about that mix of sharp humor, space-age capitalism gone wrong, and the freedom to role-play as a charming hero, chaotic menace, or corporate sellout. Luckily, there are plenty of games similar to Outer Worlds that capture that same vibe while putting their own spin on it.

This roundup zeroes in on titles that deliver smart humor, meaningful player agency, standout squads, and worlds that refuse to feel bland. These are the kind of sci-fi adventures that sneak up on you with their depth and keep you playing way past bedtime. So, ready to blast off into your next favorite story?

Our Top Picks for Games Like The Outer Worlds

If you want the absolute best games like The Outer Worlds, these three stand out for how they mix RPG elements, dark humor, and real player choice. They each nail that feeling of shaping your own story in a sci-fi RPG world that reacts to your decisions.

Fallout: New Vegas (2010) – This cult classic drops you into a post-apocalyptic world full of factions, moral gray areas, and branching dialogue that still outshines most modern RPGs. Mass Effect: Legendary Edition (2021) – A galaxy-spanning sci-fi RPG set that blends emotional storytelling, character progression, and a team you actually care about. Deus Ex: Human Revolution (2011) – A sleek cyberpunk immersive sim where you can hack, sneak, or fight your way through missions. It’s freedom and creativity rolled into one.

Each of these titles nails the mix of humor, freedom, and consequence that fans of The Outer Worlds crave. So keep scrolling to discover other games that carry that same interstellar spark.

20 Games Similar to The Outer Worlds – Best Sci-Fi RPGs

Here’s the full lineup of the best games like The Outer Worlds, a mix of legendary and hidden-gem sci-fi adventures where you explore futuristic worlds, face wild enemies, and tackle quests your own way. Each one offers that same sense of freedom and discovery across a massive universe.

1. Fallout: New Vegas [Best for Branching Sci-Fi RPGs]

Our score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG, open-world, narrative Platforms PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS3 Year of release 2010 Creator/s Obsidian Entertainment (developer), Bethesda Game Studios (publisher) Average playtime 40–60h main + 100h+ with sidequests/mods Best for Players who love freedom, dark humor, and deep RPG elements What I liked Sharp writing, diverse quests, and choices that actually change the world

Fallout: New Vegas is a classic that drops you into a post-apocalyptic world where every decision matters. You play as a courier caught in the chaos between factions fighting for control of the Mojave, and trust me, you’ll explore every inch of it just to see how wild things can get. It’s packed with witty dialogue, morally grey missions, and the kind of branching choices that make you stop and think before you pull the trigger.

Why we chose it It’s the blueprint for what makes games like The Outer Worlds so addictive: freedom to mess around, make tough choices, and watch the world react. It’s no wonder fans still place it among the best adventure games.

The mix of old-school RPG mechanics and shooter combat still holds up. You can talk your way out of fights, blast through enemies, or sneak around, it’s all about how you want to play. Even today, few similar games offer this level of consequence and replay value. And if you’re craving more wasteland chaos afterward, there are plenty of other great games like Fallout that follow the same spirit of survival and faction-driven drama.

My Verdict: If you loved The Outer Worlds for its choices and sarcastic tone, Fallout: New Vegas is the OG blueprint. Still one of the best sci-fi RPGs you can lose yourself in.

What do players say?

Dino_Rawr ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Fallout: New Vegas still has some of the best dialogue options in any RPG. Every choice feels like it actually changes the story.

2. Mass Effect: Legendary Edition [Best for Galaxy-Spanning Squad Stories]

Our score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Sci-fi RPG, third-person shooter Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5 (backward compatibility) Year of release 2021 Creator/s BioWare (developer), Electronic Arts (publisher) Average playtime 90–110h (trilogy total) Best for Fans of story-rich games with deep character progression What I liked The emotional connection with companions and how every decision echoes across the galaxy

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is a remastered trilogy that lets players assume the role of Commander Shepard, humanity’s last hope in a massive, choice-driven sci-fi adventure across a living, breathing galaxy. You’ll explore alien worlds, fight hostile species, and decide the fate of entire civilizations through moral choices that carry between games.

Why we chose it This trilogy redefined what a sci-fi RPG could be, combining tight gameplay, emotional storytelling, and the freedom to create your own path through the universe. It’s perfect for fans who loved The Outer Worlds and want something equally ambitious, but on a larger scale.

Combat mixes smooth third-person shooting with ability upgrades that make every fight feel dynamic. What really makes it shine, though, is the story, the emotional depth, unforgettable characters, and the sense of camaraderie that builds within your team. And the updated art direction and polished visuals bring this great classic RPG to life again, making it feel fresh even for veterans.

My Verdict: If you crave depth, moral consequences, and a sense of connection with your crew, Mass Effect: Legendary Edition will hit hard. Few games similar to The Outer Worlds pull off this level of emotional weight and epic scope. And if you want more after saving the galaxy, you’ll find more top games like Mass Effect that deliver that same epic team-driven sci-fi feeling.

What do players say?

N7Spectre ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ This is how you do a remaster. The improved visuals, smoother gunplay, and carrying choices between games make it feel like one epic saga.

3. Deus Ex: Human Revolution [Best for Cyberpunk Choice Masters]

Our score 9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG, immersive sim Platforms PC, PS3, Xbox 360, Wii U Year of release 2011 Creator/s Eidos-Montréal (developer), Square Enix (publisher) Average playtime 20–25h Best for Players who love stealth, hacking, and moral dilemmas What I liked Mixing stealth and firepower in a gritty world where every decision feels like it matters.

Set in a futuristic world ruled by mega-corporations and moral gray areas, Deus Ex: Human Revolution throws you into a tense conspiracy filled with cybernetic ability upgrades and hard choices that shape every mission. You play as Adam Jensen, a security specialist who didn’t ask for this. After a devastating attack, he’s rebuilt with powerful augmentations that turn him into something more than human.

The story questions transhumanism and ethics in a way few RPGs dare, and the tight level design rewards curiosity and creativity. You’ll discover multiple paths, uncover hidden lore, and face choices that’ll make you stop and think.

Why we chose it Among all games similar to The Outer Worlds, this one nails the balance between freedom, story depth, and mechanical experimentation. It’s a power-trip for players who love reactive RPGs and games like Baldur’s Gate 3 where you always have more than one way to solve a problem.

This game blends FPS mechanics with deep RPG gameplay, letting you create your own approach to every mission. And visually, its gold-and-black art direction screams noir cyberpunk, giving every level a cinematic glow.

My Verdict: Fans of The Outer Worlds’ moral dilemmas and meaningful choices will settle into Deus Ex: Human Revolution like it’s their natural habitat. It’s an adventure that lets you shape the world your own way, and replaying it never gets old.

What do players say?

AugmentJunkie ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Human Revolution is a masterpiece. Every mission gives you freedom to explore, sneak, or fight your way through. The story still holds up incredibly well.

4. Cyberpunk 2077 [Best for Open-World Chaos and Style]

Our score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG, open-world adventure Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2020 Creator/s CD Projekt Red (developer, publisher) Average playtime 40–100h Best for Players who love futuristic cities, deep builds, and narrative freedom What I liked The way Night City feels alive, full of stories waiting to be uncovered

Set in the sprawling neon jungle of Night City, Cyberpunk 2077 puts you in the boots of V, a merc trying to make a name in a broken world. You’ll explore chaotic streets, play through intense missions, and dive into layered gameplay systems built around hacking, stealth, and heavy guns combat. Every quest gives you freedom to create your own path, talk your way out, sneak around, or start a full-on firefight.

Why we chose it This one stands out for its massive open-world design and character customization. Both RPG depth and shooter mechanics make every decision feel personal, and the futuristic vibe hits differently when you see how alive the city is.

The story digs into identity, loyalty, and survival in a collapsing society. Side quests connect you with memorable friends, shady fixers, and rivals, while expansions like Phantom Liberty raise the stakes even higher. It’s a game built for replaying, just to see what happens if you make different choices next time.

My Verdict: Cyberpunk 2077 is for anyone who loved the player agency and dark humor of The Outer Worlds. It’s basically Deus Ex meets Fallout in a living cyberpunk world, full of danger, chaos, and unforgettable moments.

What do players say?

SynthDreamer ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ After the updates, Cyberpunk 2077 feels incredible. Night City looks stunning, and every mission has multiple ways to play it. The story got me hooked.

5. Prey [Best for Sci-Fi Mystery and Mind-Bending Gameplay]

Our score 9.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Immersive sim, first-person sci-fi RPG Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2017 Creator/s Arkane Studios (developer), Bethesda Softworks (publisher) Average playtime 20–30h Best for Players who love exploration, mystery, and freedom of choice What I liked How every room feels like a puzzle box full of danger and opportunity

Onboard the space station Talos I, nothing is what it seems. In Prey, you play as Morgan Yu, waking up in orbit around a dying planet, surrounded by alien enemies that can mimic almost anything. The gameplay mixes stealth, tools, and psychic powers to let you handle threats however you want. It’s smart, tense, and full of surprises.

Why we chose it Few games similar to The Outer Worlds manage such depth in both world design and atmosphere. The crafting system, creative problem-solving, and freedom to approach every obstacle differently make it stand out as one of Arkane’s best works.

The story unfolds through environmental clues and recordings, pulling you deeper into a haunting mystery about identity and survival. Every decision has consequences, and replaying it reveals new paths you might’ve missed before.

My Verdict: If you’re into sci-fi intrigue, moral choices, and clever systems, Prey is a must. It’s tense, rewarding, and one of those games similar to The Outer Worlds that stays in your head long after you finish it.

What do players say?

ArkaneFan ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Prey is a masterpiece of level design. The freedom to play your own way and uncover the story at your pace is unmatched.

6. BioShock Infinite [Best for Storytelling and Visual Spectacle]

Our score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game First-person shooter, story-driven adventure Platforms PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2013 Creator/s Irrational Games (developer), 2K Games (publisher) Average playtime 10–15h Best for Players who love emotional storytelling and rich worldbuilding What I liked The floating city of Columbia and how every moment feels cinematic

Floating above the clouds in the steampunk city of Columbia, BioShock Infinite pulls you into one of the most striking worlds in gaming. You play as Booker DeWitt, a man sent to save a mysterious girl named Elizabeth while uncovering a conspiracy that questions morality, fate, and reality itself. Its gameplay blends fast-paced gunfights with supernatural powers called Vigors, letting you mix strategy and chaos in equal measure.

Why we chose it Few shooters developed such emotional depth and philosophical themes. The chemistry between Booker and Elizabeth adds heart to the chaos, while the game’s visuals and atmosphere remain breathtaking even years later.

The narrative twists, funny side moments, and DLCs like Burial at Sea expand the universe and tie back to earlier BioShock entries, adding even more meaning to an already incredible journey.

My Verdict: BioShock Infinite is a story-driven adventure that hits hard emotionally and visually. Every scene leaves a mark, it’s one of those experiences that you’ll remember for years.

What do players say?

SkylineRunner ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The world of Columbia is breathtaking. The story blew my mind, and the ending still gives me chills. One of the best single-player games ever.

7. Starfield [Best for Endless Space Exploration]

Our score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Sci-fi RPG, open-world exploration Platforms PC, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2023 Creator/s Bethesda Game Studios (developer), Bethesda Softworks (publisher) Average playtime 60–200h Best for Players who dream of building ships and exploring new worlds What I liked That feeling of landing on a random planet and finding something unexpected every time

Starfield takes the open-world format to a galaxy level, letting you play as an explorer charting unknown systems, scanning alien life, and hopping between hundreds of planets. You’ll customize your ship, recruit friends for your crew, and shape your identity through deep role-playing choices. It’s like Bethesda took everything they learned from The Elder Scrolls and pushed it straight into space.

Why we chose it Few games similar to The Outer Worlds reach this kind of scale. Its detailed environments and faction systems make it feel alive, and the way it’s developed gives players the chance to carve their own path among the stars.

With its huge sandbox, detailed crafting systems, and satisfying progression loop, Starfield gives you freedom to create your own space saga. You can mine resources, explore distant planets, or chill with your crew between missions, there’s always something unexpected waiting out there in this futuristic frontier.

My Verdict: If exploring freely and shaping your own story in The Outer Worlds was your thing, Starfield takes that feeling and launches it into the cosmos. You can lose hours chasing secrets across the galaxy, and still feel like you’ve barely scratched the surface.

What do players say?

SpaceNomad77 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I can’t stop exploring. Every planet feels different and the ship-building system is incredible.

8. GreedFall [Best for Diplomatic RPG Fans]

Our score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG, narrative-driven diplomacy Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2019 Creator/s Spiders (developer), Focus Entertainment (publisher) Average playtime 30–40h Best for Players who enjoy faction politics and layered character interactions What I liked How every faction and companion feels like they have real motives and histories

Set on the mysterious island of Teer Fradee, GreedFall lets you play as a diplomat, explorer, or warrior depending on how you approach each quest. You’ll navigate tense political alliances, engage in tactical combat, and use crafting to enhance gear or brew potions that fit your playstyle. The setting feels refreshingly different from typical fantasy games, more colonial fantasy than medieval epic.

Why we chose it GreedFall stands out with its focus on negotiation and faction dynamics. The way it was developed encourages you to handle situations through charm, stealth, or force, whatever fits your character best.

Its diplomacy, exploration, and player choice gives it strong replay appeal. The companions bring heart to the journey, and their loyalty can change the outcome of key moments, making every decision matter.

My Verdict: GreedFall is a grounded, richly detailed RPG that rewards creativity and smart decision-making. It’s perfect if you want a narrative-driven world full of alliances, secrets, and choices that shape your destiny.

What do players say?

ColonialDreamer ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ GreedFall surprised me. The diplomacy system and companion quests are genuinely great, and the setting feels unique.

9. The Technomancer [Best for Mars-Bound Sci-Fi Fans]

Our score 8.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Sci-fi RPG, action-driven narrative Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2016 Creator/s Spiders (developer), Focus Entertainment (publisher) Average playtime 25–35h Best for Players who enjoy tactical combat and faction choices What I liked That gritty Martian vibe and the feeling that every choice can change who you are

Life on Mars is survival. In The Technomancer, you play as Zachariah, a warrior gifted with electric powers, caught in a web of political tension between rival factions. The combat blends melee, ranged attacks, and tech-based powers, giving every fight a sharp edge. Its world feels harsh and grounded, with decisions that impact allies, enemies, and how people see you across the red planet.

Why we chose it If you loved The Outer Worlds, this one captures a similar spirit but in a bleaker, more desperate setting. The sci-fi atmosphere, faction politics, and companion mechanics make it one of those underrated RPGs you can really sink into, and it’s easily among the best indie games for how much ambition it brings on a smaller budget.

You’ll craft gear, build relationships, and navigate tough moral choices that keep you guessing. It’s a version of the future where survival and loyalty mean everything, and where every spark of power comes at a cost.

My Verdict: The Technomancer may not be perfect, but it’s a solid sci-fi experience packed with tension, tactical combat, and personality. It nails that sense of isolation and discovery that made The Outer Worlds so addictive.

What do players say?

RedDustWanderer ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The world-building is great. The combat feels weighty, and the choices have real impact on how people treat you.

10. Wasteland 3 [Best for Tactical Chaos and Cold Choices]

Our score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Tactical CRPG, squad-based strategy Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2020 Creator/s inXile Entertainment (developer, publisher) Average playtime 40–80h Best for Players who love strategy, dark settings, and deep customization What I liked The brutal choices and the sense of control over every fight

In Wasteland 3, you play as part of the Desert Rangers sent to bring order to a frozen Colorado, and things go downhill fast. You’ll command a squad, manage resources, and survive brutal turn-based combat where positioning and planning decide who lives or dies. The world feels unforgiving but strangely alive, with factions to deal with and plenty of weird encounters.

Why we chose it Wasteland 3 takes that post-apocalyptic feel and turns it into a cold, tactical battlefield. The gameplay rewards careful strategy, and its hand-crafted encounters feel genuinely challenging, making it a standout among the best strategy games.

Every battle, upgrade, and squad decision feels meaningful, making it perfect for players who crave structure and consequence without the chaos of action combat.

My Verdict: Wasteland 3 is a tough, satisfying tactical RPG that lets you lead your squad, make impossible choices, and fight to save what’s left of a frozen world. If you ever wished The Outer Worlds had a strategy layer, this is your next stop.

What do players say?

ColdCommander ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s brutal but fair. Every fight feels like a puzzle, and the writing is top-notch. One of the best CRPGs in years.

11. No Man’s Sky [Best for Endless Planet-Hopping Exploration]

Our score 8.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Open-world survival RPG Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2016 Creator/s Hello Games (developer, publisher) Average playtime 30–100h+ Best for Players who enjoy discovering new planets and crafting bases What I liked The sheer size of the planet-systems and the surprises waiting in each one

Sliding into an ever-expanding cosmos, No Man’s Sky opens a vast procedural world where every planet feels unique. You’ll scan alien life, build bases from scratch, trade or fight your way through the galaxy, and join up with friends for unexpected encounters.

Why we chose it This one stands out by cranking up the scale: you’re not just on one planet, you’re hopping dozens with endless possibilities. It feels like a natural step into the future of space exploration games, letting you jump from planet to planet without limits.

With constant updates bringing new systems, multiplayer features, and emergent narratives, it’s a ride with no real end-date. If you like to roam, trade, build and challenge yourself in an open cosmos, this is a top pick.

My Verdict: No Man’s Sky is perfect for anyone who loved the exploration and companions in The Outer Worlds. It gives you all of that plus a near-infinite frontier to keep discovering.

What do players say?

GalacticWandrer ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Still one of the best exploration experiences out there. Every planet has a surprise, and teaming up with friends turned it into a whole new ride.

12. Borderlands 2 [Best for Loot-Heavy Gunplay Mayhem]

Our score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Shooter-RPG, co-op friendly Platforms PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One Year of release 2012 Creator/s Gearbox Software (developer), 2K Games (publisher) Average playtime 25–50h (+ DLCs) Best for Players who love experimenting with guns and teaming up with friends What I liked Crazy loot, memorable characters, and the sheer fun of blasting through Pandora

Pandora is pure chaos in the best way possible. Borderlands 2 throws you into hell with ridiculous guns, insane loot drops, and loud-mouthed friends who never shut up. The characters are so unhinged that even side talks make you laugh, and every new NPC feels like a cartoon someone forgot to censor.

Classes feel legit different, so you can experiment with wild gun builds and play exactly how you want: sniping from rooftops, running in like a maniac, or setting everything on fire because why not. It’s a shooter that loves your bad decisions.

Why we chose it When you want something heavy on action, loot and personality, this one hits hard. For fans of The Outer Worlds, it brings that same sense of player choice (in gear and style) and pairs it with insane gunplay and co-op chaos.

Running co-op is a blast, but solo still brings the heat thanks to big moments and DLCs that keep the world growing.

My Verdict: Borderlands 2 is ideal for anyone who enjoyed the companions, sarcasm and combat of The Outer Worlds, but wants to run with friends and go nuts with loot-driven mayhem.

What do players say?

VaultHunterX ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Still my favourite co-op shooter. The loot, the classes, the weird characters — it never gets old.

13. Dishonored 2 [Best for Master-Class Stealth Systems]

Our score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG, immersive-sim style Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2016 Creator/s Arkane Studios (developer), Bethesda Softworks (publisher) Average playtime 15–20h per play-through Best for Players who love stealth, systems, and replayability What I liked Every approach feels valid. Sneak, hack, punch, or vanish. Your style matters

Diving into a world of aristocratic conspiracies and supernatural powers, Dishonored 2 lets you operate as one of two assassins fighting to reclaim a stolen throne. Your tools? Augmentations, smart tools, and the shadows around you while the city watches and reacts to every move.

Why we chose it It’s one of those rare titles where the systems are the main event. If you’re into the tactical side of The Outer Worlds, this gives you that same player-shaped experience with even more control and intensity.

You can slip through mansions unseen or strike fast and improvise your way out when things get messy, the game always supports the way you want to handle challenges. And thanks to varied powers and clever level layouts, jumping back in with a different approach makes the experience feel fresh again, similar to the replay vibe found in best roguelite games built around player creativity.

My Verdict: Dishonored 2 is perfect if you love the idea of bending a city to your style: stealth, chaos, or anything in between, it’s all on you.

What do players say?

Swarley133 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The level design in clockwork mansion is absolutely incredible. Love this series so much.

14. Metro Exodus [Best for Cinematic Survival Shooters]

Our score 7.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game First-person survival shooter Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2019 Creator/s 4A Games (developer), Deep Silver (publisher) Average playtime 30–40h Best for Players who dig intense atmosphere and immersive worlds What I liked The shift between claustrophobic tunnels and open, brutal wilderness is simply stunning

Emerging from the underground, you’ll traverse a planet torn by nuclear fallout in Metro Exodus. Across cinematic landscapes and episodic chapters, you’ll scavenge for supplies, sneak past mutants, and fight for every breath.

Why we chose it For fans of The Outer Worlds who want an edge of survival and grit, this is it. The tone shifts from narrative‐driven to heart-pounding very quickly. Things escalate fast and survival is never guaranteed.

With stealth segments, resource management, and a constant fight for survival, the game gives you meaningful tension and reward. Each choice in gear, path and strategy leaves an impression. And the heavy atmosphere isn’t just visual either. The sound design, from quiet breathing to howls echoing through empty fields, constantly reminds you how close danger is.

My Verdict: Metro Exodus hits hard if you enjoy single-player shooters that feel intense, personal and unpredictable. It’s a perfect follow-up if The Outer Worlds left you wanting something darker and harsher.

What do players say?

suroxify ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Artyom’s story is amazing and I love the fact that they expanded the cast of characters in Exodus to include his crew. A game I’d easily recommend to everyone.

15. BioShock: The Collection [Best for Thought–Provoking FPS Trilogy]

Our score 7.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game First-person shooter, narrative anthology Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2016 Creator/s Blind Squirrel Games (compilation developer), 2K Games (publisher) Average playtime 30–60h (all three games) Best for Players who enjoy clever themes, strong atmospheres, and multiple endings What I liked Visiting Rapture and Columbia back to back, seeing how each game shifts tone and still feels fresh

The collection delivers three high-quality shooter experiences where ideas matter almost as much as the guns you carry. You’ll descend into the under­sea horror of Rapture, ascend to the sky-city of Columbia, and confront questions about ideology and control in every environment.

Why we chose it If The Outer Worlds hooked you with meaningful choices and smart themes, this collection hits a similar note, only with three distinct worlds to dive into. Each installment changes style, pace and tone while keeping that core of player choice and rich atmosphere.

With remastered lighting, texture upgrades and full DLC included, it’s one bundle that gives serious value.

What do players say?

BookerFromRapture ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Playing BioShock and Infinite back to back gave me a whole new appreciation for the themes. This collection is a must if you missed the originals.

Our score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game First-person shooter, episodic single-player Platforms PC, Xbox 360, PS3, macOS Year of release 2006 Creator/s Valve (developer, publisher) Average playtime 4–6h Best for Players who want a tight narrative run, cinematic moments and strong AI companions What I liked How every scene ramps up tension and how well Alyx supports you without stealing the show

Picking up right after Half-Life 2, Episode One throws you straight into trouble with a City 17 that’s falling apart fast. You move through collapsing environments, fight off Combine patrols, and solve challenges that channel the creativity of the best puzzle games, pushing you to think fast even while explosions are going off around you.

Why we chose it Alyx Vance makes every moment better. She reacts to what you do, supports you without getting in the way, and adds real emotional pull to the chaos. It feels like a blockbuster but without filler, and it’s super accessible since it’s included in bundles like The Orange Box or the 20-year Half-Life update.

It’s short, but it keeps momentum the whole way through and looks great thanks to improved Source-engine lighting, physics and character animation.

My Verdict: If you want a compact FPS where every scene hits hard, this is exactly that kind of ride: short, polished and packed with cool moments.

What do players say?

GravityGunFan ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Alyx steals the show. Still one of the best companions ever done in a shooter.

Our score 7.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Choice-driven RPG Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2025 (released recently on October 21) Creator/s The Chinese Room (developer), Paradox Interactive (publisher) Average playtime 20–40h (and more with branching paths) Best for Players who love deep narration, moral ambiguity and multiple builds What I liked Choosing a clan, shaping alliances and watching the city change around you (everything feels interconnected)

You awaken as an elder vampire in a modern-day city where every move and alliance changes the power map. You can go full stealth, rely on persuasion and manipulation, or jump into brutal melee with vampiric powers. Every build feels unique, and each choice shifts who backs you and who wants you gone. The gothic city vibe stays strong throughout, and NPCs actually influence how things play out.

Why we chose it For fans of The Outer Worlds who want their RPG with chewing-on-ideas as well as bullets, this one hits hard. The branching paths, tough social choices and memorable writing make each play-through feel personal and unpredictable.

Multiple endings, clan-specific content, and a strong mod/community support ecosystem mean you’ll revisit this game again and again. It’s an RPG that rewards curiosity and manipulation in equal measure.

My Verdict: If you’re after a dark, stylish experience where your decisions ripple through the city, Vampire: The Masquerade-Bloodlines 2 is your next must-play.

What do players say?

ClanBrujahMain ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Bloodlines is still one of the most immersive RPG experiences ever. If the sequel nails even half of that atmosphere, we’re eating good.

18. Borderlands 4 [Best for Massive Loot-Shooter Mayhem]

Our score 7.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Looter-shooter, Action RPG Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2025 Creator/s Gearbox Software (developer), 2K Games (publisher) Average playtime 30–50h for main content (more with DLCs) Best for Anyone who loves co-op mayhem, ridiculous weapons and wild worlds What I liked A huge sandbox full of weapon variety, wild bosses and colorful worlds that keep surprising you

Released on September 12, 2025, Borderlands 4 takes the loot-em-up formula to a new planet and cranks the chaos up. You’ll hunt for vaults, customize insane guns, dodge and dive across biomes, and team up (or go solo) in co-op mayhem.

Why we chose it If The Outer Worlds got you into first-person RPGs with choices and cool characters, Borderlands 4 gives you that vibe but with a ton more chaos. New biomes, beefy builds, and nonstop action make it one of those titles you keep coming back to because there’s always better loot waiting.

There’s also a strong post-launch roadmap with seasonal stuff and raids, so it won’t get old anytime soon.

My Verdict: If you want a shooter where the guns are ridiculous and the energy never drops, you’ll have a blast jumping into Borderlands 4 with your crew.

What do players say?

PS5 Review Megathread user ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Borderlands 4 is an incredibly fun game with a couple of flaws. The world of Kairos is beautiful to play through and there’s no shortage of loot drops.

19. Elex II [Best for Faction-Heavy Action RPGs]

Our score 7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2022 Creator/s Piranha Bytes (developer), THQ Nordic (publisher) Average playtime 20-30h (longer with full exploration) Best for Players who enjoy open worlds, strong faction systems and build variety What I liked Jetpack-powered vertical movement plus combat and magic-style ability blends give real freedom of style

In Elex II you land on a vast science-fantasy world where you harness a jetpack, switch between ranged weapons, melee, and Elex-powered abilities. Six distinct factions welcome or oppose you depending on your choices, your allegiances affect who aids you and how the campaign unfolds.

Why we chose it It hits many boxes for players who liked the RPG systems in The Outer Worlds and want even more build variety and faction dynamics. The jetpack and high-mobility traversal mean exploration isn’t just wide, it’s vertical and freeform.

Despite mixed reviews, fans of old-school Piranha Bytes design will appreciate the exploration, faction systems and “rough around the edges” charm.

My Verdict: If you want an RPG where you pick your faction, pick your powers and fly into the fight in half the time it would take someone to walk, Elex II is a wild ride.

What do players say?

JetpackJax ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The jet-pack finally feels like it was worth the upgrade and combat is smoother than the first game.

20. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl [Best for Brutal Survival FPS in Living Worlds]

Our score 6.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Survival first-person shooter Platforms PC, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2024 Creator/s GSC Game World (developer, publisher) Average playtime 25–40 h main story (more with full exploration) Best for Players who crave tension, survival systems and reactive open-world shooters What I liked Walking into the irradiated “Zone”, gear falling apart, mutants creeping up…every moment keeps you on edge

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl drops you into one of the most harrowing open worlds out there: radioactive, unpredictable and utterly immersive. You’ll scavenge for weapons and supplies, customize gear, navigate faction conflict and fight for every breath in a landscape packed with anomalies, mutants and moral choices. Tension and dread are constant companions.

Why we chose it If you adore the narrative-action blend in The Outer Worlds but want your next title with a dose of survival grit, this is your match. The environmental storytelling keeps you alert, the unpredictable AI forces quick decisions, and the survival systems make every encounter feel raw and unforgettable.

The post-launch support, PC/Xbox focus and strong modding potential mean it’s built to evolve, and that appeals to players who want more than just a polished shooter.

My Verdict: S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is ideal for those ready to dive into survival chaos, gear failure, lethal landscapes and a world that keeps fighting back.

What do players say?

ZoneVeteran ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ This game hits hard — the gear breaking mid-fight and the mutants emerging from shadows kept me glued. Rough, but worth it.

My Overall Verdict on Games Like the Outer Worlds

Finding games like The Outer Worlds or The Outer Worlds 2 comes down to what kind of world you want to jump into next and how you like to fight your way through it. Every player vibes differently, so here’s a quick guide to help you choose the right direction:

For fans of branching paths and sharp writing → Fallout: New Vegas. It’s still unmatched when it comes to factions, choices, and memorable characters.

For players who want tech-powered chaos → Borderlands 4. Wild weapons, co-op mayhem, and a world full of trouble waiting for you.

For explorers who like to go off-script → Starfield. A whole galaxy to roam, plenty of enemies to prepare for, and total freedom to approach things your way.

For something darker and more intense → Metro Exodus. Survival hits hard, the danger never chills out, and every move matters.

And hey, if you loved Obsidian’s vibe so much you just want more of that feeling, there’s always more out there to try. They’re not in my Top 20 list, but the Spacer’s Choice Edition of The Outer Worlds is perfect if you want a better version of what you already loved. And if sci-fi isn’t the mood anymore and you want to head into fantasy instead, an Elder Scrolls classic always delivers.

Whichever path you pick, every title here is built for gamers who like to decide how things go and make their world their own.

FAQs