For your Steam gift card Black Friday purchase on Eneba, try HUB10 for an extra 10% off eligible offers at checkout. The store’s seasonal cashback campaign runs from November 23 to 29, but Steam Wallet gift cards are not among the featured promotional products.

Black Friday isn’t your only opportunity to pick up games for less, either. Individual publishers can offer their own discounts on Steam during the event, and the platform’s annual Winter Sale is just around the corner. Adding funds to your wallet gives you a budget to work with when the games on your wishlist go on sale.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba VIEW STORE PAGE



Is There a Steam Gift Card Black Friday Deal This Year?

NEED TO KNOW Black Friday on Eneba Black Friday cashback (November 23 to 29): up to 25% back on selected games, DLC, and in-game currency. Black Friday weekend (November 26 to 29): up to 40% back on selected games, gift cards, subscriptions, DLC, and in-game currency. Steam gift card offers: Try HUB10 for an extra 10% off eligible purchases on Eneba. Promotional conditions: Enter HUB10 manually at checkout. Orders purchased using a discount code don’t earn cashback.

Eneba’s seasonal cashback campaign and HUB10 are two separate ways to save. The former rewards you with Eneba Wallet credit for eligible purchases, while the latter brings down the purchase price directly at checkout.

When shopping for a Steam Wallet gift card, pay particular attention to the final cost. Marketplace listings can be priced above the card’s face value, so compare the discounted total, including any service fees, with the amount of credit you’ll receive.

Which Steam Gift Card Should You Buy?

Your Steam wishlist is a good starting point when deciding how much credit to buy. A smaller top-up might cover an expansion or a discounted indie game, while a larger balance comes in handy if you’re planning to pick up several titles during the seasonal sales.

Eneba lists the following US dollar denominations for compatible Steam accounts.

Things to consider: Steam Wallet codes come with currency and regional restrictions. The cards featured here are intended for US accounts using US dollars. Check your account’s wallet currency and the product’s activation requirements before buying.

If you’re after something new to play, our roundup of the best games on Steam is a good place to find inspiration. Once you’ve narrowed down your picks, work out how much additional wallet credit you actually need.

How to Buy and Redeem a Steam Gift Card on Eneba

After purchasing a digital code on Eneba, you can add the balance to your account through the Steam desktop client or website.

Find a compatible wallet code. Browse the available Steam gift cards on Eneba and select a denomination that matches your account region and wallet currency. Use the promotional code. Proceed to checkout and enter HUB10 in the discount code field. Check the updated order total to confirm that your purchase qualifies for the 10% discount. Pay for your gift card. Choose an available payment method, review the final cost, and complete your order. Access your purchased code. Open your Eneba order details or confirmation email and copy the wallet code. Redeem your wallet credit. In the Steam desktop client, open the Games menu and select Redeem a Steam Wallet Code. Alternatively, sign in through your browser and visit the Steam Wallet redemption page. Enter your code and follow the remaining instructions.

After redemption, the credit will appear in your Steam Wallet, ready to spend on eligible games, DLC, and in-game purchases.

Pro tip Add your favorite games to your Steam wishlist. You can receive notifications when eligible titles go on sale, making it easier to decide when to spend your wallet balance.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba VIEW STORE PAGE

Is a Steam Gift Card Worth Buying for Black Friday?

A discounted Steam gift card can be a worthwhile purchase if you’re already setting money aside for new games. While Steam isn’t hosting a dedicated Black Friday sale this year, it plans to highlight participating publishers’ offers through its Discounts & Events page from November 26 to 30.

If nothing catches your eye during Black Friday, the Steam Winter Sale runs from December 17 to January 4. You can leave the funds in your wallet until then, giving yourself more time to find games worth spending your money on.

For someone who regularly plays on PC, a Steam gift card also makes a flexible holiday present. There’s no need to figure out which games they already own or which genres they enjoy most.

More Steam Gift Card Options on Eneba

Give yourself some room in your gaming budget before the next round of Steam sales. Browse the available wallet codes on Eneba, pick an amount that suits your wishlist, and try HUB10 for an extra 10% off eligible offers.

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