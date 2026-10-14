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Here’s how to get Squirrel with a Gun free legally, using rewards to cover an official purchase. Squirrel with a Gun mixes sandbox shooting, puzzle platforming and suburban mayhem, with golden acorns giving its armed-rodent joke a purpose. The regular $19.99 Steam price is the barrier, although the current sale brings it down to $4.99. You can earn the purchase through Snakzy or pay for a discounted Eneba key if you want to play now.

Snakzy is a free rewards app that trades time instead of money for a Steam gift card. Eneba is a legitimate marketplace offering a cheaper paid alternative. Both routes end with a permanent, legitimate license, but only the rewards route avoids spending your own money. Below, you’ll find the game’s strengths, prices, platforms, requirements and the steps to claim your copy.

Game Info Details Game price $19.99 (Steam) Metacritic rating 63 critic / 6.1 user Genre Sandbox shooter and puzzle platformer Developers Dee Dee Creations LLC Publishers Maximum Entertainment Time to earn: Main story ~5.5 hours Time to earn: Main + Extra content ~7 hours Time to earn: 100% Completionist ~9 hours

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Squirrel with a Gun Free Get Squirrel with a Gun Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

How To Get Squirrel with a Gun Free: Full Game Overview

Squirrel with a Gun has a warmer reception from Steam players than from critics. Its 3,989 reviews are 84% positive, earning a Very Positive label. Metacritic lists a 63 PC critic score and a 6.1 user score. I read that split as a reason to approach it for its specific brand of silliness, rather than expect a polished action blockbuster.

Developed by Dee Dee Creations LLC and published by Maximum Entertainment, the game launched on Steam on August 29, 2024. You play a squirrel escaping a secret underground facility, fighting the Agents and pursuing golden acorns. The premise is deliberately absurd: a tiny animal carrying oversized firearms through places where a squirrel normally wouldn’t cause quite this much trouble.

The neighborhood gives that joke a structure. As WayTooManyGames describes, you explore suburban spaces, solve puzzles and collect golden acorns to unlock a car and reach new areas. Weapons serve as tools for platforming as well as combat. That makes Squirrel with a Gun closer to a collectathon puzzle platformer than a sandbox where your only objective is causing damage.

The scale suits a shorter diversion. HowLongToBeat lists 5.5 hours for the main story, 7 hours with extras and 9 hours for completionists. I would choose it for playful exploration and unusual puzzle solutions, rather than a deep narrative. The appeal is seeing how far the developers can stretch the armed-squirrel premise through combat, collection and movement.

How Much Does Squirrel with a Gun Cost?

The regular Squirrel with a Gun price on Steam is $19.99. The supplied store listing currently shows $4.99, a 75% discount, so the official checkout price is already below the standard cost. An Eneba Squirrel with a Gun Steam key is another paid option, listed at $1.78. Neither discount makes the game free; the Snakzy route covers your purchase with earned rewards instead.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Seasonal storefront sales are useful times to compare prices, but they aren’t a promise that this particular game will reach a lower price. I would check the active Steam offer before deciding how much wallet credit the purchase needs. For anyone comparing the Squirrel with a Gun price across stores, remember that sale prices and key listings can change independently. Snakzy sidesteps the out-of-pocket cost by letting you earn the funds, though the cash-out minimum still applies even during a cheap sale.

Squirrel with a Gun Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 63 PS5 64 Xbox Series X|S 70 Switch 2 Not rated

Squirrel with a Gun is available on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Switch 2. The supplied platform scores are 63 for PC, 64 for PS5 and 70 for Xbox Series X|S. Switch 2 has no listed Metascore. Those are separate platform ratings, so I wouldn’t treat the PC score as a review of every version.

The free method in this guide gets you the Steam PC version. Snakzy rewards become a Steam gift card, which adds funds to that store’s wallet for an official purchase. It doesn’t provide a console copy or credit for another platform’s store.

Console players should buy through their own console store. If your goal is to get Squirrel with a Gun for free using this particular rewards route, make sure the Steam version is the one you want before investing time. The store destination matters as much as the game title.

Squirrel with a Gun System Requirements

Steam lists a 2.6 GHz CPU, 8 GB RAM, a GTX 1080 and 10 GB of storage as minimum requirements. The minimum operating system is 64-bit Windows 7, while the recommended listing specifies 64-bit Windows 10.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 7 (64 bit) Windows 10 (64 bit) CPU 2.6 GHz Not listed RAM 8 GB RAM Not listed GPU GTX 1080, Lowest target so far is Steam Deck Not listed DirectX Version 11 Not listed Storage 10 GB available space Not listed

The graphics entry also names Steam Deck as the lowest target so far, but that wording isn’t a verified compatibility rating. Compare your hardware with the listed requirements rather than assuming the small protagonist means a lightweight game.

Squirrel with a Gun Mechanics

Squirrel with a Gun starts with an escape from the underground facility before opening into neighborhood exploration. You fight Agents, search for golden acorns and investigate spaces that contain platforming challenges or puzzles. The firearms are part of the joke, but they also have practical roles beyond shooting enemies. The supplied reviews describe using guns to solve movement challenges, so a weapon can be something to experiment with when the path forward isn’t obvious.

Golden acorns provide the progression structure. Collecting them lets you unlock a car and explore new areas, turning suburban mischief into a series of goals. Reviews describe puzzles such as throwing an explosive into a grill to get it running. That example captures the design: ordinary neighborhood objects become setups for absurd solutions. I would approach each area by looking for possible interactions before treating every problem as a fight. The reward is finding what the sandbox allows, then using that discovery to continue exploring.

The reason to revisit Squirrel with a Gun is experimentation and collecting missed content, rather than an elaborate narrative. Its shorter length also makes it a sensible game to play in small sessions. The rough edge is clear: reviewers report glitchy physics, Agents clipping through scenery and awkward landings that force platforming sequences to be repeated. Those problems matter when a puzzle depends on precise movement. I would recommend it to someone who enjoys comic physics and collectathon exploration, but not to someone whose main priority is consistently tight platforming.

Squirrel with a Gun Top Features

Golden Acorns: These collectibles give Squirrel with a Gun a progression goal beyond random destruction. Gathering them helps unlock a car and access to new areas. Armed Platforming: Guns have uses outside combat, including movement challenges described in the reviews. Experimenting with them is part of solving the environment. Neighborhood Sandbox: Suburban spaces become playgrounds for exploration and mischief. Ordinary objects can hide puzzles with deliberately ridiculous solutions. Agent Encounters: Escape the secret underground facility and fight the Agents with tooth, claw and firearms. Combat carries the same absurd tone as the exploration. Collectathon Structure: Exploration, puzzles and acorn hunting give the central joke a game underneath it. The main story and optional content suit a compact diversion rather than a lengthy campaign.

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How To Get Squirrel with a Gun Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app where offers, apps, surveys and partner games earn coins that can become store gift cards. No credit card is required. This is a time-investment route: you complete eligible activities instead of paying out of pocket. To get Squirrel with a Gun for free, the reward needs to cover an official Steam purchase.

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android. Use the app to review the offers and reward options available to you before committing time. Browse available offers: choose activities that fit your interests and read their completion conditions. Check what each offer requires, rather than selecting it only because its displayed reward looks appealing. Complete offers to earn coins: follow the offer requirements and track credited coins in your balance. Build toward the $35 minimum cash-out, even though both the regular and current sale prices are below that threshold. Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: once you meet the $35 minimum, select an available card that covers the purchase. The game costs $19.99 regularly or $4.99 at the supplied sale price. Buy Squirrel with a Gun on Steam: apply the gift card and complete your purchase.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 within 6.5 days. That exceeds this game’s regular price, but it is earnings, not cash-out eligibility: the $35 minimum payout threshold applies before you can cash out. One qualifying redemption can cover the game. Offers and earning rates vary by region.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. No credit card needed: coins come from offers, surveys and partner games. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Squirrel with a Gun Free Get Squirrel with a Gun Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

Get Squirrel with a Gun Cheaper With Eneba

If you want to play now rather than complete Snakzy offers, Eneba provides a discounted paid alternative. A Squirrel with a Gun Steam key is listed at $1.78, compared with the regular official price of $19.99, a supplied saving of 91%. That saving is measured against the regular price, not the current $4.99 Steam sale. The key activates as a permanent license on Steam. I would check the listing’s activation region and product details before paying, especially if you’re shopping from a different region. This route spends money to skip the rewards process; it isn’t a free method or a replacement for earning the game through Snakzy.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Prices shift, so check the live listing. The buying flow is straightforward: select the correct product, check its restrictions, pay and redeem the supplied code. Your choices are Snakzy for an earned purchase, an Eneba key for a discounted purchase, or an Eneba gift card for wallet funds. Each route ends with a legitimate copy when you buy the appropriate product.

Is It Legal To Get Squirrel with a Gun Free With Snakzy?

Yes, using Snakzy to fund an official purchase is legal. Redeem your Snakzy rewards for a Steam gift card to fund the purchase. You then purchase the game through Steam, receiving a permanent license tied to your account. The rewards cover the payment; they don’t bypass the store or distribute an unauthorized copy.

Piracy is illegal and risky. An unofficial Squirrel with a Gun free download offering a cracked copy can expose you to malware, account bans and files with no legitimate license. It also hurts Dee Dee Creations LLC, the developer whose work you’re playing. A cheap official purchase or an earned store balance supports a legitimate transaction instead of relying on an unauthorized download.

If you’re researching how to get Squirrel with a Gun free, keep the purchase on an official store and avoid cracked installers. If you’re comparing this game’s puzzle exploration with other options, these varied adventure games offer a broader starting point. I would choose a game that fits your tastes before spending either money or time earning it.

If you’d prefer to add funds to your Steam account, Eneba‘s Steam gift card hub also stocks cards: here is the closest one above Squirrel with a Gun‘s regular price.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

The $20 card covers the regular $19.99 price with $0.01 left in your Steam Wallet; that leftover applies to the regular price, not the current sale.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Squirrel with a Gun Free

Squirrel with a Gun makes sense for players who enjoy absurd sandbox situations with a collectathon goal. Its 84% positive Steam reception and 5.5-hour main-story estimate suggest a compact diversion, while awkward platforming is the caveat I’d weigh before buying. The armed-squirrel premise needs to appeal to you, because the game builds its puzzles and combat around that joke. For another comic action option, try this accessible guide to getting High On Life free.

Snakzy lets you trade time for coins, redeem a Steam gift card and purchase a permanent copy without spending your own money.

Check your PC against the requirements, review the available Snakzy offers and work toward the cash-out minimum. Once you have enough redeemable credit, that’s how to get Squirrel with a Gun free: claim the card and complete the official purchase.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Squirrel with a Gun Free Get Squirrel with a Gun Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

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