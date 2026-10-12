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Here’s how to get Injustice 2 (Legendary Edition) free, legally: earn store credit and verify the edition before checkout. Injustice 2 is a DC superhero fighting game built around cinematic battles and gear-driven character progression. Its supplied Steam price is $49.99, a substantial barrier if you mainly want to settle Batman-versus-Superman arguments. Earn store credit through Snakzy, or buy now through Eneba after checking the key’s edition and included content.

Snakzy is a free rewards app that trades time for a Steam gift card, with no credit card required. Eneba is a legitimate marketplace offering a cheaper purchase for readers who want to play sooner. Both routes can deliver a permanent, legitimate license, but you must check which edition you’re buying. Read on for the game’s appeal, requirements, reward steps and purchasing details.

Game Info Details Game price $49.99 (Steam) Metacritic rating 86 critic / 7.9 user Genre DC superhero fighting game Developers NetherRealm Studios, QLOC Publishers WB Games

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How To Get Injustice 2 (Legendary Edition) Free: Full Game Overview

Injustice 2 has a Metacritic critic score of 86 and a user score of 7.9. On Steam, 86% of 24,637 reviews are positive, giving it a Very Positive rating. Those figures support its appeal as a superhero fighter, though they describe Injustice 2 rather than independently verifying the contents of every edition. I would separate the game’s reputation from the purchasing details: strong reviews don’t tell you which package a listing includes.

The story picks up after the original Injustice, with Batman trying to rebuild a world damaged by Superman’s regime. Gorilla Grodd’s Society threatens that recovery, while Brainiac brings a danger that reaches beyond the heroes’ existing conflict. The supplied EGM review praises the chapter-based narrative and its continuation of the earlier story. Individual fighters take the spotlight, so the campaign gives you a reason to explore characters beyond your favorite DC hero.

NetherRealm Studios and QLOC are the developers listed on Steam, with WB Games publishing. The supplied Steam release date is November 30, 2017. NetherRealm’s fighting-game background matters here: the appeal combines superhero spectacle with direct competition. The supplied Kinglink review also highlights detailed character models and environments, which help familiar costumes and locations carry the comic-book atmosphere.

Beyond the story, Injustice 2 rewards matches with gear that changes and develops your fighters. That adds an ongoing collection goal to the basic pleasure of winning battles. EGM also describes replayable character choices in some chapters and multiple endings. I see those as useful reasons to revisit the campaign, especially if you enjoy seeing how different heroes fit into the conflict.

How Much Does Injustice 2 (Legendary Edition) Cost?

The Injustice 2 listing on Steam costs $49.99; verify the live Injustice 2 (Legendary Edition) price separately. Before paying, confirm that your chosen purchase option includes the edition you want. The Eneba listing is also named Injustice 2 and does not confirm the edition’s contents. Its lower price is useful, but it does not establish that both listings contain the same package.

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Compare live prices and editions during seasonal storefront sales. Check the edition, activation region and total checkout cost rather than treating the cheapest headline as the whole decision. Here’s how to get Injustice 2 (Legendary Edition) free with Snakzy: earn store credit to fund an official purchase. It doesn’t remove the need to select the correct edition or earn enough credit for its live price.

Injustice 2 (Legendary Edition) Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 86 PS4 87 Xbox One 89 iOS Not rated

Injustice 2 is available on PC, PS4, Xbox One and iOS. The supplied platform scores are 86 for PC, 87 for PS4 and 89 for Xbox One, with no rating supplied for iOS. The mobile release needs a distinction: the supplied review identifies it as a different game with the same name, rather than the desktop or console fighter transferred directly to a phone.

The free method in this guide gets you the Steam version on PC. Snakzy rewards become Steam store credit, which you spend on the appropriate Steam purchase option. That credit does not buy a PS4, Xbox One or iOS copy.

Console players should buy through their own console store. I would also avoid assuming that owning one version grants another: nothing in the supplied sources establishes shared purchases or cross-platform entitlements. Check the exact package on your chosen platform before committing.

Injustice 2 (Legendary Edition) System Requirements

Injustice 2 lists 4 GB RAM at minimum and 8 GB RAM recommended, alongside dedicated graphics hardware. Storage rises from 52 GB minimum to 60 GB recommended.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS 64-bit Windows 7 / Windows 10 64-bit Windows 7 / Windows 10 CPU Intel Core i5-750, 2.66 GHz / AMD Phenom II X4 965, 3.4 GHz or AMD Ryzen 3 1200, 3.1 GHz Intel Core i3-2100, 3.10 GHz / AMD FX-6300, 3.5 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1400, 3.2 GHz RAM 4 GB RAM 8 GB RAM GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 / AMD Radeon HD 7950 or AMD Radeon R9 270 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060-6 GB / AMD Radeon R9 290 or RX 570 DirectX Version 11 Version 11 Storage 52 GB available space 60 GB available space

Compare your processor and graphics card with the listed alternatives rather than judging compatibility by memory alone. I would also leave room beyond the listed installation requirement and check that your system meets the full Steam specification before buying.

Injustice 2 (Legendary Edition) Mechanics

The basic loop in Injustice 2 is choosing a DC fighter, battling an opponent and using what you learn in the next match. The roster gives superhero fans a natural starting point, but sticking with a character lets you become more familiar with how they fight. Iconic locations provide the backdrop, while the detailed presentation makes the clashes feel connected to the DC universe. I would begin with a character you actually like rather than letting gear collection dictate every choice.

Progression extends beyond winning individual fights. The official description says matches award gear that you can equip to customize and evolve your roster. That creates a second motivation: developing your own version of a familiar hero. A match can therefore matter even when you’re focused on collecting and improving equipment. The rough edge is the grind. Kinglink’s review describes chasing levels and optimal gear becoming repetitive enough that automated fights displaced active play, a warning for anyone who dislikes stat-driven progression.

The campaign offers a more directed way into Injustice 2. Its chapter structure follows individual fighters through the conflict, introducing perspectives across the roster instead of keeping you with a single protagonist. EGM describes some chapters with different character choices, plus endings shaped by a later decision. That makes replaying the story more appealing than simply repeating identical scenes. My advice is to enjoy the campaign and the fights first, then pursue gear goals that still feel fun rather than treating every upgrade as mandatory homework.

Injustice 2 (Legendary Edition) Top Features

DC Legends: Injustice 2 lets you choose familiar heroes and villains for direct fighting-game clashes. The roster makes personal favorites a natural entry point. Gear-Based Progression: Matches award equipment that customizes and develops your fighters. Collection gives you a goal beyond the result of an individual battle. Chapter-Based Story: The campaign follows different characters through Batman’s struggle and the threats surrounding Earth. That structure gives several perspectives on the same conflict. Brainiac’s Threat: The world collector brings an external danger to a setting already divided by Superman’s regime. It gives the heroes another reason to confront their fractured alliances. Replayable Story Choices: The supplied EGM review describes alternate character choices in some chapters and multiple endings. Returning to the campaign can reveal a different path through its events.

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How To Get Injustice 2 (Legendary Edition) Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app where offers, downloaded apps, surveys and partner games earn coins. No credit card is required. The trade is time instead of money: completed activities build rewards that can become store credit. To get Injustice 2 (Legendary Edition) for free using rewards, earn enough credit for the purchase option you intend to buy.

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android. Set up the app and review the available rewards before committing time to an activity. Browse available offers: choose surveys, apps or partner games that fit your interests. Read each offer’s completion conditions so you understand what earns the advertised coins. Complete offers to earn coins: track your progress toward the supplied $49.99 purchase price, rather than stopping at the $35 cash-out minimum. Check the live price of your chosen edition and adjust your earnings target accordingly. Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: build enough redeemable value to cover the $49.99 reference price, or the live price of your chosen edition. Check the available card denominations and any applicable checkout charges before redeeming. Buy Injustice 2 (Legendary Edition) on Steam: apply the gift card and complete your purchase.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 within 6.5 days. The $35 minimum payout threshold applies before you can cash out, and the average earnings don’t cover this game’s $49.99 reference price. You may need multiple payouts or a larger balance before redeeming. Offers and earning rates vary by region.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. No credit card needed: coins come from offers, surveys and partner games. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

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Get Injustice 2 (Legendary Edition) Cheaper With Eneba

Eneba is the paid alternative for readers who want to play sooner instead of completing Snakzy offers. Against the supplied official price of $49.99, its Injustice 2 key is listed at $2.20, with a supplied saving of 96%. A compatible key activates as a permanent license on Steam. However, this listing is named Injustice 2, so I cannot call it a confirmed Injustice 2 (Legendary Edition) Steam key. Check the edition, included content and activation region before paying. The discount is compelling for the listed product, but it should not be read as a verified Legendary Edition discount. If your goal is specifically that edition, choose only a listing that explicitly identifies it and details its contents.

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Prices shift, so check the live listing. The buying flow is simple: select a compatible product, review its details, pay and redeem the code. Your options are Snakzy for an earned free purchase, an Eneba key for a cheaper paid copy, or an Eneba gift card for an official wallet-funded purchase. Each route ends with a legitimate copy of the product you select.

Is It Legal To Get Injustice 2 (Legendary Edition) Free With Snakzy?

Yes, using Snakzy is legal. Advertisers pay for completed activities, you receive coins, and those coins become a real Steam gift card. You then make an official purchase through Steam, receiving a permanent license for the selected edition. The rewards fund the purchase; they do not bypass the store, alter game files or substitute an unauthorized download for ownership.

Piracy is illegal and risky. An Injustice 2 (Legendary Edition) free download promoted as a crack can expose you to malware, account bans and a copy with no real license. It also hurts NetherRealm Studios and QLOC, whose work made the game available. A suspicious download is no substitute for earning store credit or buying a valid key.

Keep the distinction between free funding and a free product clear: Injustice 2 remains a paid game, even when rewards cover your bill. I would use the official client and retain the purchase record. Neither a low marketplace price nor a rewards-funded checkout changes the need to verify exactly what you’re receiving.

To add funds to your Steam account, visit Eneba‘s convenient Steam gift card hub. The card below covers the Injustice 2 listing’s price; verify your chosen edition’s live price before buying.

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The $50 card covers the supplied $49.99 price with $0.01 left in your Steam Wallet.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Injustice 2 (Legendary Edition) Free

Injustice 2 looks like a strong fit for DC fans who enjoy fighting games and character progression. Its 86 Metacritic critic score, Very Positive reception on Steam and chapter-based campaign give that recommendation substance. The gear grind is the main caveat, and the supplied cheaper key isn’t confirmed as Legendary Edition. For a different kind of game using the same reward approach, consider a practical way to get Lunacid free.

Snakzy lets you turn completed activities into store credit and use that credit for a permanent, legitimate Steam copy without paying out of pocket.

Check the edition first, then work toward enough credit for its live purchase price rather than redeeming too early. If you’re comparing an Injustice 2 (Legendary Edition) Steam key, verify its contents separately. With Snakzy, that’s how to get Injustice 2 (Legendary Edition) free: earn sufficient rewards, redeem the card and buy the correct edition.

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