Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

How To Get God of War Cheap in 2026

God of War takes Kratos beyond the Greek pantheon and into a Norse wilderness where fatherhood brings a different kind of struggle. This is the adventure first released on PlayStation 4, with a later PC version, rather than the original Greek adventure sharing its name.

You travel with his son Atreus to scatter the ashes of the boy’s mother from the highest peak in the realms. Between mountain trails and encounters with hostile gods, their uneasy relationship gives the fighting a personal purpose. Getting God of War cheap makes sense if you want a substantial single-player journey with combat that rewards practice.

The supplied listing is a PC Steam key, so check its activation restrictions and your hardware before buying. You can pursue God of War cheap without skipping those checks or assuming a console copy is included. Enter the HUB15 discount code manually at checkout and verify acceptance before paying to make the game cheaper.

God of War Overview

Kratos has built a secluded life in Midgard after leaving the destruction of his Greek past behind. The death of his wife Faye sends him and Atreus away from that refuge to fulfill her final request, a journey neither fully understands at the outset. Kratos knows how to survive a fight, but explaining himself to a grieving child tests instincts that violence cannot solve, and the distance between them shapes their conversations along the road.

Atreus brings curiosity and knowledge of local languages to places his father approaches with suspicion. Their exchanges give context to the ruins around them, while encounters with the dwarven brothers Brok and Sindri bring practical help through equipment upgrades. The wider cast draws the pair into conflicts among Norse gods, yet the story keeps returning to what Kratos chooses to teach his son about responsibility and restraint when their safety is threatened.

Exploration follows connected areas rather than a completely unrestricted map, with the Lake of Nine serving as a central hub for journeys off the main route. Boat trips and side paths offer room for favors, hidden chambers and puzzles that use abilities acquired during the adventure. If you are weighing God of War cheap against your available playing time, that structure lets you follow the main story first and return to optional challenges when you want more demanding encounters.

Combat places the camera close behind Kratos, so awareness of nearby threats becomes part of every exchange. The Leviathan Axe can strike at close range or fly toward distant targets, while Atreus helps with arrows as you direct his support during fights. Finding God of War cheap buys access to this same adventure, including its quieter stretches of travel, where the changing bond between father and son gets as much attention as the next imposing opponent on their path.

Game Info Details Genre Action-adventure Release date April 20, 2018 (PlayStation 4); January 14, 2022 (PC) Platforms PC, PlayStation 4 Metacritic Rating 93/100 (PC) Franchise (if applicable) God of War Developer Santa Monica Studio, Jetpack Interactive Publisher PlayStation Publishing LLC Protagonist Kratos

Get God of War Cheap Through Snakzy

Snakzy is a rewards app where you can play eligible mobile games and earn rewards toward available gift cards. Before treating it as a route to God of War cheap, check the current in-app reward catalog for an option compatible with your intended storefront and account region. You are not playing Kratos’s adventure inside Snakzy.

Read an offer’s eligibility rules and earning requirements before you spend time on it. Availability can vary, and different activities may require specific milestones before rewards become redeemable. Choose an eligible game you actually want to play, then follow its tracking and completion instructions rather than assuming every session qualifies.

If a compatible Steam gift card is available, check its region and redemption terms before choosing it. Steam credit applies to Steam purchases, not automatically to Eneba checkout. A reward for another storefront only helps if that storefront sells the game and the available card works with your account.

Rewards may reduce out-of-pocket spending as you pursue God of War cheap, but they are not an automatic discount code or a guaranteed free copy. If the catalog has no compatible reward, there is no direct purchase route to promise. Check the current terms rather than budgeting around an assumed earning rate or redemption time.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get God of War Cheap Through Snakzy Earn rewards with Snakzy and redeem an available gift card toward your game purchase. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Try Snakzy Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

God of War Best Features

The Leviathan Axe’s Throw and Recall

Throw the axe into an enemy, freeze a mechanism, or recall it through a foe while you reposition for the next attack. Its return gives ranged attacks a satisfying physical rhythm, and fighting with your fists while it sits elsewhere opens another way to build an enemy’s stun meter.

Atreus as a Combat Companion

Direct Atreus’s arrows to interrupt threats and support Kratos while you manage dodges, blocks and axe attacks. His growing confidence also changes their conversations, so the boy beside you has a role beyond combat assistance and gradually becomes a partner his guarded father must learn to trust.

Lake of Nine Exploration

Travel by boat between shores, investigate dwarven favors, and revisit obstacles once new tools open the route forward. These excursions give you reasons to explore beyond the immediate objective without abandoning the central journey, with optional combat challenges for players who want to test their equipment and timing.

Equipment and Runic Attacks

Armor perks and runic attacks let you adjust Kratos around your preferred approach instead of relying on basic axe swings alone. For anyone buying God of War cheap, those systems add room to experiment with cooldowns and ability combinations as tougher encounters demand better use of your available tools.

Cheaper God of War Key Price

Buy the God of War key at a cheaper price for access to this action-adventure and its optional challenges. Get the journey without breaking your wallet with the HUB15 discount code, but enter it yourself at checkout and confirm that your selected order qualifies before you complete payment.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

God of War Platforms, Performance and Ratings

God of War released on PlayStation 4 before arriving on PC, and the PlayStation 4 version is also playable on PlayStation 5 through backward compatibility. The linked product is for Steam on PC. Check that distinction when comparing a God of War discount across storefronts.

The PC version supports unlocked frame rates, ultrawide displays and customizable mouse-and-keyboard bindings, with controller support available too. Graphics options include adjustable shadows and reflections, while compatible NVIDIA hardware can use DLSS and Reflex. Your results still depend on hardware and settings, so getting God of War cheap should start with the requirements below rather than an assumed performance target.

The PC critic rating of 93 indicates strong critical reception. Enjoy the full experience of its father-and-son premise and axe combat when you play on a compatible PC or console.

System Requirements for God of War

Minimal system requirements:

CPU: Intel i5-2500k (4 core 3.3 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 (4 core 3.1 GHz)

RAM: 8 GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GTX 960 (4 GB) or AMD R9 290X (4 GB)

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 4096 MB

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 70 GB

Recommended system requirements:

CPU: Intel i5-6600k (4 core 3.5 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 5 2400 G (4 core 3.6 GHz)

RAM: 8 GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GTX 1060 (6 GB) or AMD RX 570 (4 GB)

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 4096 MB

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 70 GB

How To Get God of War Cheaper at Eneba

To get God of War cheap at Eneba, browse the available listings and open the product that matches your intended platform. The link below points to a PC Steam key, so compare its title and edition details against the game you want, then read the region restrictions and activation instructions before adding it to your cart. Do not assume the word Global overrides any specific country exclusions shown on the listing.

Proceed to checkout and review the selected product, quantity and any charges shown in the order summary before deciding to pay. Find the promo or discount code field, manually enter HUB15, and select Apply so checkout can validate it against your order. Check for explicit acceptance and a corresponding discount in the updated summary, because clicking the product link only opens the listing and does not enter HUB15 for you.

If checkout rejects HUB15 or the expected adjustment is absent, read the displayed message and relevant offer terms rather than assuming the order qualifies. A God of War discount is only useful when it appears in the checkout you actually pay, so pause to resolve a mismatch or reconsider the purchase before submitting payment. Once the details are correct, choose your payment method and keep the order confirmation so you can locate your purchase and any delivery instructions later.

After payment, follow Eneba’s order instructions to access the key, then sign into the correct Steam account and use its product activation option to redeem it. Check the game title in your library before downloading, and retain your receipt in case you need help with the order or activation. Use the link below to open the product listing for God of War cheap, then enter HUB15 manually at checkout, select Apply, and verify acceptance before paying.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

What To Play Cheaper Next