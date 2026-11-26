The best Cyber Monday PC game deals start with Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, and Black Myth: Wukong. Eneba’s Black Friday weekend cashback runs November 26 to 29.

Every pick here is a PC key on Eneba, and the Black Friday weekend cashback returns up to 40% of your spend to your Eneba Wallet on selected products.

Shopping PC game deals for Cyber Monday means checking the key’s platform and activation region first, since a key works on one platform only. Most picks here are single-player, but Helldivers 2 needs an internet connection and a squad. Ratings range from PEGI 7 to PEGI 18. These Cyber Monday PC games span shooters, RPGs, and grand strategy.

How Cyber Monday Works on Eneba This Year

NEED TO KNOW Cyber Monday on Eneba Black Friday weekend (November 26 to 29): up to 40% back on selected games, gift cards, subscriptions, DLC, and in-game currency.

up to 40% back on selected games, gift cards, subscriptions, DLC, and in-game currency. Any day: enter HUB15 at checkout to get 15% off games.

The Black Friday weekend cashback covers selected games, gift cards, subscriptions, DLC, and in-game currency, and each entry’s offer label shows if that exact PC key is on the list. Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered and Red Dead Redemption 2 are named on it.

The Best Cyber Monday PC Game Deals at a Glance

Some buyers want a long single-player campaign, others want a co-op shooter to play with friends on a weeknight. Hardware matters too, since a grand strategy game and a modern action RPG ask different things from a PC. Here are three games worth considering for a Cyber Monday purchase:

1 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 2025 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is the best Cyber Monday PC game deal for players who want a turn-based RPG with real-time mechanics. Buy now 2 Kingdom Come: Deliverance II 2025 Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is one of the best Cyber Monday PC game picks for a realistic medieval open world. Buy now 3 Black Myth: Wukong 2024 Black Myth: Wukong stands among the best Cyber Monday PC game picks for challenging action combat rooted in Chinese mythology. Buy now

All of our three top picks are single-player games that can be played offline. Expedition 33 suits players who like party builds and timed inputs. Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is a first-person medieval RPG, and Black Myth: Wukong is centered on demanding combat.

Before choosing, check the age rating: Expedition 33 and Kingdom Come: Deliverance II are PEGI 18, while Wukong is PEGI 16. Then compare your hardware with the game’s system requirements, since all three are recent releases.

12 Best Cyber Monday PC Game Deals

These Cyber Monday PC game deals open with the strongest all-round buys for a single-player library. Further down, each game earns its place through one strength, from co-op shooting to grand strategy.

Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Release Date Apr 24, 2025 Genre Turn-Based Combat, JRPG Best For Solo RPG players who want story and combat Mode Single-player Offline Play Yes Age Rating ESRB Mature 17+, PEGI 18 Developer Sandfall Interactive Publisher Kepler Interactive DLC YES Metacritic 91/100 USUAL PRICE BUY ON ENEBA FROM BUY NOW TIP: Use code COPIED!

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is a turn-based JRPG with real-time actions inside every battle. You lead a doomed expedition against the Paintress, who wakes once a year to paint an age that erases everyone past it. Sandfall Interactive sets it in a fantasy world drawn from Belle Époque, France, built around gear, stats, and skill synergies.

It’s single-player and works offline, so it suits anyone settling in for one long campaign alone. Among our Cyber Monday PC game deals, it is the strongest pick for a player who wants story and combat in equal measure. Steam reviewers say the fighting hooks people who normally skip turn-based games, and it holds a 91 Metacritic score.

Why it’s a good deal:

95% positive from 185,291 Steam reviews.

Character synergies let each Expeditioner fill a different combat role.

Offline single-player needs no subscription or connection.

Exploration and dense lore reward searching every area.

Things to consider: The Eneba key is for PC, and the game also runs on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Its ESRB Mature 17+ and PEGI 18 ratings put it out of reach for younger players. There is no multiplayer mode of any kind.

The timed inputs give its turn-based fights a pace most JRPGs never reach.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba VIEW STORE PAGE

2. Kingdom Come: Deliverance II [Best for Medieval Open-World RPGs]

Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Release Date Feb 4, 2025 Genre Medieval, Historical Best For Patient players who love historical simulation Mode Single-player Offline Play Yes Age Rating ESRB Mature 17+, PEGI 18 Developer Warhorse Studios Publisher Deep Silver DLC YES Metacritic 89/100 USUAL PRICE BUY ON ENEBA FROM BUY NOW TIP: Use code COPIED!

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is a first-person open-world RPG set in 15th century medieval Europe. You play Henry, a young man on a long journey through a world Warhorse Studios built on historical detail. Its 89 Metacritic score reflects a simulation that takes its period seriously.

It is the deepest historical campaign among Cyber Monday PC game deals, and it runs entirely offline for one player. Steam reviewers describe wandering away from the main quest for hours and a world that reacts to what Henry does. It suits patient players who explore first and push the story later.

Why it’s a good deal:

93% positive across 149,505 Steam reviews.

Open-world exploration sits alongside the main story.

Steam reviewers report it runs on modest, older hardware.

The first-person view keeps every encounter grounded and personal.

Things to consider: The Eneba key activates on PC, while the game also runs on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. PEGI 18 and ESRB Mature 17+ rule it out for younger players. It is single-player only, so there is nothing to play with a friend.

Henry’s journey is the kind of campaign you plan a month around.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba VIEW STORE PAGE

3. Black Myth: Wukong [Best for Mythology Action Combat]

Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Release Date Aug 20, 2024 Genre Mythology, Action RPG Best For Action players who enjoy demanding boss fights Mode Single-player Offline Play Yes Age Rating ESRB Teen, PEGI 16 Developer Game Science Publisher Game Science DLC YES Metacritic 81/100 USUAL PRICE BUY ON ENEBA FROM BUY NOW TIP: Use code COPIED!

Black Myth: Wukong is an action RPG rooted in Chinese mythology. Its story draws on Journey to the West, and you play the Destined One across landscapes pulled from the classic tale. Bosses punish a careless approach. Game Science developed and published it.

This game earns its spot among Cyber Monday PC game deals just for the quality of its combat. Steam reviewers single out the boss fights and the variety of transformations. It suits players who enjoy learning a fight through repetition.

Why it’s a good deal:

An 81 Metacritic score backs a well-received action campaign.

Transformations give the Destined One several ways to fight.

Souls-like structure rewards studying each boss before committing.

A PEGI 16 rating opens it to older teens.

Things to consider: The Eneba key is for PC, and the game also runs on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Its Soulslike difficulty assumes you will lose fights and retry them. There is no co-op or online mode.

The combat carries it, and the mythology gives every boss a reason to exist.

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4. Death Stranding 2: On the Beach [Best for Atmospheric Sci-Fi Journeys]

Platforms PC, PS5 Release Date Jun 26, 2025 Genre Walking Simulator, Third-Person Shooter Best For Solo players who like slow, atmospheric journeys Mode Single-player Offline Play Yes Age Rating ESRB Mature 17+, PEGI 18 Developer KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS, Nixxes Software Publisher PlayStation Publishing LLC, KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS DLC YES Metacritic 91/100 USUAL PRICE BUY ON ENEBA FROM BUY NOW TIP: Use code COPIED!

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is an open-world traversal game with third-person shooting. Sam hauls cargo across countries where the terrain itself is the main obstacle. KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS worked with Nixxes Software on the PC version.

For anyone scanning these Cyber Monday picks for a long solo campaign, this is the slow-burn option. It is single-player and offline, with a story that Steam reviewers describe as emotionally heavy. The pace is deliberate, and planning a route is most of the play.

Why it’s a good deal:

It holds a 91 Metacritic score.

Every obstacle can be fought, sneaked past, or avoided.

94% positive from 16,220 Steam reviews.

Weather and time of day change the landscapes you cross.

Things to consider: The Eneba key for Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is for PC. PS5 is its only other platform. Its PEGI 18 rating and slow pace suit an adult player with time to spare.

Route planning is the game, so buyers wanting constant action should look elsewhere.

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Platforms PC Release Date Aug 12, 2022 Genre Superhero, Combat Best For Teen players wanting a first open-world Mode Single-player Offline Play Yes Age Rating ESRB Teen, PEGI 16 Developer Insomniac Games, Nixxes Software Publisher PlayStation Publishing LLC Metacritic 87/100 USUAL PRICE BUY ON ENEBA FROM BUY NOW TIP: Use code COPIED!

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is a superhero open-world action game set in Marvel‘s New York. Insomniac Games and Nixxes Software put an experienced Peter Parker eight years behind the mask. Web-swinging between neighborhoods links the improvisational combat and the iconic villains.

The PC key sits on Eneba’s Black Friday weekend cashback list, running November 26 to 29 with up to 40% cashback, a return of part of your spend after purchase. It is single-player and offline, so a teen player can start it without a squad. Steam reviewers point to the side missions and the suits worth unlocking.

Why it’s a good deal:

An 87 Metacritic score and 96% positive Steam reviews.

Web-swinging makes crossing the city the fun part.

PEGI 16 and ESRB Teen suit a teenage player.

Things to consider: The Eneba key activates on PC, the only platform this remaster runs on. It is single-player with no online modes, so no subscription is needed.

Traversal this satisfying is rare, and the cashback window sweetens the timing.

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6. Red Dead Redemption 2 [Best for Story-Rich Western Epics]

Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Release Date Oct 26, 2018 Genre Western, Shooter Best For Players who want a long Western story Mode Single-player Online co-op Online PvP Offline Play Yes Age Rating ESRB Mature 17+, PEGI 18 Developer Rockstar Games Publisher Rockstar Games Metacritic 93/100 USUAL PRICE BUY ON ENEBA FROM BUY NOW TIP: Use code COPIED!

Red Dead Redemption 2 is an open-world Western shooter set in America in 1899, where Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang rob and fight ahead of federal agents. Its 93 Metacritic score backs a story about loyalty as the gang splits apart. Steam reviewers single out the writing and the characters.

It suits a player who wants one long single-player campaign rather than short sessions. The PC key sits on Eneba’s Black Friday weekend cashback list, running November 26 to 29 with up to 40% cashback, a return of part of what you spend. Players who want more open worlds of this scale can browse games like Red Dead Redemption 2.

Why it’s a good deal:

Red Dead Online adds poses, moonshine running, and fights with lawmen.

Over 860,000 Steam reviews sit at 92% positive.

The story campaign plays solo, with no squad required.

Things to consider: The Eneba key is for PC, while the game also runs on PS4 and Xbox One, where online play needs PlayStation Plus or Xbox Game Pass Core. Its ESRB Mature 17+ and PEGI 18 ratings rule it out for younger players.

Arthur’s story is the reason to buy it, and Red Dead Online keeps the frontier open afterward.

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7. Helldivers 2 [Best for Online Co-op Shooters]

Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Release Date Feb 8, 2024 Genre Third-Person Shooter, Shooter Best For Online squads of four friends Mode Online co-op Offline Play No Age Rating ESRB Mature 17+, PEGI 18 Developer Arrowhead Game Studios Publisher PlayStation Publishing LLC Metacritic 83/100 USUAL PRICE BUY ON ENEBA FROM BUY NOW TIP: Use code COPIED!

Helldivers 2 is a third-person co-op shooter that sends squads of up to four Helldivers into hostile territory on Player versus Environment missions, where players fight the game’s enemies together. Friendly fire is part of the deal, and victory depends on teamwork. Loadouts let a squad sneak through enemy land or charge straight in.

Among PC game deals this Cyber Monday, this is the pick for a group that already plays online together. Steam reviewers split sharply: many praise the chaotic squad moments, while others report anti-cheat blocks and dropped sessions.

Why it’s a good deal:

Four-player squads tackle every mission together online.

Loadouts support stealthy approaches or a direct assault.

An 83 Metacritic score backs the co-op shooting.

Things to consider: The game is online only, with no offline mode, and the Eneba key covers PC. It also runs on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, where online play needs PlayStation Plus or Xbox Game Pass Core. PEGI 18 and ESRB Mature 17+ apply.

The whole game rests on four players covering each other, so it works best as a group purchase.

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8. Stray [Best for Cyberpunk Cat Exploration]

Platforms PC, Mac, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch 2, Switch Release Date Jul 19, 2022 Genre Cats, Cyberpunk Best For Solo players who love cats Mode Single-player Offline Play Yes Age Rating ESRB Everyone 10+, PEGI 12 Developer BlueTwelve Studio Publisher Annapurna Interactive DLC YES Metacritic 82/100 USUAL PRICE BUY ON ENEBA FROM BUY NOW TIP: Use code COPIED!

Stray is a third-person cat adventure set in a decaying cybercity of neon alleys, curious droids, and dangerous creatures. You roam high and low, solve puzzles, and pester the locals while a small flying drone named B-12 helps you find the way out. The whole game is single-player and runs offline.

It suits players who want a quieter, atmospheric adventure they can finish solo. Steam reviewers single out the visuals, the soundtrack, and the cat’s behavior, though several call it short. A 97% positive Steam rating across 159,459 reviews reflects that.

Why it’s a good deal:

Puzzle solving and stealth shape most of the play.

The drone B-12 helps unravel the city’s mystery.

An 82 Metacritic score backs the world and story.

Things to consider: The Stray Eneba key is for PC. The game also runs on Mac, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch 2, and Switch. It is single-player only, so nobody joins you on the couch.

A PEGI 12 rating and offline single-player make it an easy pick for a younger teen’s PC.

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9. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth [Best for JRPG Story Campaigns]

Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2 Release Date Feb 29, 2024 Genre JRPG, Action RPG Best For JRPG fans who want scale Mode Single-player Offline Play Yes Age Rating ESRB Teen, PEGI 16 Developer Square Enix Publisher Square Enix DLC YES Metacritic 90/100 USUAL PRICE BUY ON ENEBA FROM BUY NOW TIP: Use code COPIED!

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is an action JRPG and the second game of the Final Fantasy VII remake trilogy, sending Cloud and his comrades past Midgar into a wide world. Chocobo travel, real-time battles, and a card game side activity fill the journey. It is written as a standalone entry in the trilogy.

It suits a player who wants a long single-player campaign, and its world is one of the largest on this list. The PC version supports up to 4K and 120 FPS, plus NVIDIA DLSS, the upscaling tech that raises frame rates. Steam reviewers praise the world and combat but complain about filler side content and PC performance.

Why it’s a good deal:

A 90 Metacritic score backs the story campaign.

DualSense controller support carries over to PC.

Single-player and offline, with no subscription needed.

Things to consider: The Eneba key is for PC, while the game also runs on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Switch 2. Its PEGI 16 and ESRB Teen ratings suit older teens. Steam reviewers report uneven performance, so check your hardware against the PC options.

The scale is the selling point, and the side content is the part to pace yourself through.

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10. Ready or Not [Best for Tactical SWAT Missions]

Platforms PC Release Date Dec 17, 2021 Genre Tactical, FPS Best For Methodical tactical shooter players Mode Single-player Online co-op Offline Play Yes Age Rating ESRB Mature 17+, PEGI 18 Developer VOID Interactive Publisher VOID Interactive DLC YES Metacritic 79/100 USUAL PRICE BUY ON ENEBA FROM BUY NOW TIP: Use code COPIED!

Ready or Not is a tactical first-person shooter about SWAT units defusing hostile standoffs in a modern city. Missions run on procedure, from mirroring a locked door to breaching with a shotgun and clearing rooms with a flashbang. Civilian casualties and lost officers count against you.

It suits methodical players who want a shooter that punishes rushing, solo or in online co-op. The Digital Deluxe Edition bundles the base game with the Home Invasion, Dark Waters, and Boiling Point DLC packs. Steam reviewers single out the tension and the mission procedure.

Why it’s a good deal:

Single-player missions run without an online squad.

Dark Waters adds three coastal missions and five weapons.

Home Invasion adds three missions, three weapons, and gear.

Things to consider: It is PC only, so console players cannot use this key. Online co-op needs an internet connection, and the ESRB Mature 17+ and PEGI 18 ratings reflect the subject matter. The extra missions come with the Digital Deluxe Edition, so check which version the key covers.

Buy it for the planning, and bring a squad that follows orders.

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11. Hearts of Iron IV [Best for Grand Strategy Fans]

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Platforms PC, Mac, Linux Release Date Jun 6, 2016 Genre World War II, Grand Strategy Best For Grand strategy planners who like detail Mode Single-player Online co-op Offline Play Yes Age Rating PEGI 7 Developer Paradox Development Studio Publisher Paradox Interactive Cross-platform YES DLC YES Metacritic 83/100 USUAL PRICE BUY ON ENEBA FROM BUY NOW TIP: Use code COPIED!

Hearts of Iron IV is a World War II grand strategy wargame from Paradox Development Studio. You take any nation of the period and run its factories, research, and diplomacy, then design the division templates your armies fight with. Decisions push history off its rails, so a long forgotten monarchy can return.

It suits patient solo players, and online co-op opens the same campaign to friends. Steam reviewers give it 90% positive and single out how differently each run unfolds. If the depth sounds like a lot, we also have a guide on how to get Hearts of Iron IV free.

Why it’s a good deal:

Any nation of the period can be led to victory.

Factory orders and research plans put the detail in your hands.

An 83 Metacritic score backs its reputation for depth.

PEGI 7 keeps it open to younger strategy players.

Things to consider: The Eneba key is for PC, and the game also runs on Mac and Linux. Steam reviewers warn that expansions carry systems the base game leaves out.

It is the PC game deal here for players who want a war to plan, not a war to shoot.

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12. Battlefield 6 [Best for Large-Scale Multiplayer Warfare]

Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Release Date Oct 10, 2025 Genre FPS, Military Best For Squads who want large-scale warfare Mode Single-player Online PvP Offline Play Yes Age Rating ESRB Mature 17+, PEGI 16 Developer Battlefield Studios Publisher Electronic Arts Cross-platform YES DLC YES Metacritic 82/100 USUAL PRICE BUY ON ENEBA FROM BUY NOW TIP: Use code COPIED!

Battlefield 6 is a large-scale military FPS built around squads, tanks, and fighter jets. The Kinesthetic Combat System governs movement, and destruction opens new lines of attack through the environment. Maps run from wide vehicle battlegrounds to close-quarters streets in Cairo, Brooklyn, and Gibraltar.

It fits players with a regular squad and a taste for online PvP, and single-player is there for nights without one. Battlefield Portal reworks the rules of a match. Steam reviewers sit at 62% positive, with the sharpest complaints aimed at progression and cosmetics.

Why it’s a good deal:

Playing the objective wins rounds that kill counts do not.

An 82 Metacritic score sits behind the multiplayer spectacle.

Steam players note it runs without EA’s own launcher.

Vehicle and infantry combat share the same massive maps.

Things to consider: The Eneba key is for PC, so PS5 and Xbox Series X/S copies are separate. Online play on those consoles needs PlayStation Plus or Xbox Game Pass Core. It is rated PEGI 16 and ESRB Mature 17+.

Its scale pays off with a regular squad, which is exactly who this purchase is for.

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Best Cyber Monday PC Game Deals Compared

The table sets every pick side by side, so you can weigh mode, age rating, and review scores at a glance. If you are comparing Cyber Monday Steam deals with keys sold on Eneba, check which store and platform each key activates on.

Use this table to narrow these Cyber Monday PC game deals to the mode you will actually play. A single-player RPG and an online shooter serve very different evenings.

How to Compare and Get the Best Cyber Monday Deal on Eneba

The strongest offer is the one that holds up at checkout. Cyber Monday PC games span turn-based RPGs and online shooters, so compare the final checkout total and each offer’s conditions before paying.

Compare the final price at checkout. Read the total after any code, not the listed price. A shortlist from our PC RPGs guide makes it easier to price-check the same title across storefronts, including Cyber Monday Steam deals. Weigh cashback against a code. Cashback is money paid into your Eneba Wallet after a purchase, added automatically on selected products, so you need an Eneba account. A code lowers the total at checkout instead. Read each campaign’s conditions. The Black Friday weekend cashback covers selected games, gift cards, subscriptions, DLC, and in-game currency. Red Dead Redemption 2 and Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered are on that list, so check the exact edition and platform you are buying. Match the key to your account. A key is tied to one platform and one region, so check both against your account before paying. Our PC shooters list can help you choose between Helldivers 2, Ready or Not, and Battlefield 6. Enter HUB15 by hand at checkout. Type HUB15 into the code field, select Apply, and check it was accepted before you pay. HUB15 covers digital games only.

The Cyber Monday Steam deals worth your time are the ones you can verify in the cart. Confirm the platform, the region, and the accepted code before paying.

Pro tip A Steam Wallet gift card can be spent on any game in the Steam store, so it is an option when the game you want isn’t on Eneba’s list.

When Do Cyber Monday Game Deals End?

Eneba’s Black Friday weekend cashback of up to 40% runs from November 26 to 29. Eneba plans a Cyber Monday code on November 30, but it isn’t confirmed on its campaign page yet. HUB15 takes 15% off at checkout on any day.

Final Verdict on the Best Cyber Monday PC Game Deals

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is our best pick for a single-player RPG with turn-based combat and offline play. Black Myth: Wukong suits players who want demanding mythology action at a Teen rating. Helldivers 2 is the squad choice for online co-op.

Stray is the pick for a younger player at PEGI 12, while most of this list is Mature 17+. Every key activates on PC only, so console players need another purchase. Check the same title on Steam first. The best Cyber Monday PC game deals fit the library you already have.

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