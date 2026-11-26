Call of Duty Black Friday: How to Get Modern Warfare 4 Cheaper

The Call of Duty Black Friday offer on Eneba gets you up to 40% cashback through the Black Friday weekend campaign, which runs from November 26 to 29. Eneba’s cashback also includes Modern Warfare 4.

Eneba sells Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 as a key, and the HUB15 code gets 15% off at checkout.

Cashback is store credit paid into your Eneba Wallet after purchase.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 is a first-person shooter with a single-player campaign, online co-op, and online PvP, built around a North Korean invasion of the Korean Peninsula. Cross-platform play lets friends on other hardware join the same online matches.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba VIEW STORE PAGE

Is There a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Black Friday Deal This Year?

MUST-KNOW Black Friday on Eneba Black Friday cashback (November 23 to 29): up to 25% back on selected games, DLC, and in-game currency. Black Friday weekend (November 26 to 29): up to 40% back on selected games, gift cards, subscriptions, DLC, and in-game currency. Cashback: added automatically to the selected products and paid into your Eneba Wallet (registered accounts only). Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4: is on Eneba’s Black Friday weekend list. Enter HUB15 at checkout to get 15% off.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 is on Eneba’s Black Friday weekend product list, which runs from November 26 to 29 and pays up to 40% cashback.

Eneba runs a longer Black Friday cashback campaign from November 23 to 29 on selected games, DLC, and in-game currency, so check out Eneba’s shop for more deals throughout the week. Use the HUB15 code at checkout to get 15% off.

Which Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Edition Should You Buy?

Edition Platform On Eneba Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 (Windows/Xbox Series X/S) XBOX LIVE Xbox Shop on Eneba

Remember that buying Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 on Eneba gets you the Xbox Live key for Windows and Xbox Series X/S, so it won’t activate on PS5 or Switch 2. The game is rated ESRB Mature 17+ and PEGI 18, and you’ll need an active online membership for online multiplayer features.

On Eneba, you can choose between the Xbox Live edition for Windows and Xbox Series X/S. A player on PS5 or Switch 2 needs a different key sold for that hardware.

Cross-platform play is supported, so friends on other platforms can still join the same online matches. Players weighing this release against older entries in the series can use our ranking of Call of Duty games to decide which one they want to buy.

How to Get Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Cheaper on Eneba

Follow these four steps to get Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 on Eneba.

Match the key to the account. Eneba’s listed edition activates through Xbox Live on Windows and Xbox Series X/S. Confirm your region is supported on the product page. Add the key to the cart. Add the edition to the cart from the game’s product page and continue to checkout from your Eneba account. Enter HUB15 by hand. Type HUB15 into the discount code field and select apply to get 15% off on any day. Redeem the key or pass it on. Redeem the key on the player’s own account so the game lands in their library. For a gift, send the code and the redemption steps instead of activating it.

Check that the code was accepted before paying, and keep the key unused until the player is ready to redeem it.

Pro tip If you’uying Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 as a gift, send the key in a card or a message on the day, and the player redeems it on their own account.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba VIEW STORE PAGE

Is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Worth Buying for Black Friday?

Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2 Release Date Oct 23, 2026 Genre Shooter, FPS Best For FPS players on Xbox and PC Mode Single-player Online co-op Online PvP Offline Play Yes Age Rating ESRB Mature 17+, PEGI 18 Developer Infinity Ward, Beenox Publisher Activision Cross-platform YES Metacritic 85/100 USUAL PRICE BUY ON ENEBA FROM BUY NOW TIP: Use code COPIED!

Modern Warfare 4 is a military first-person shooter about a North Korean invasion of the Korean Peninsula. The campaign follows a young South Korean squad on the front lines and Captain Price on an off-book mission, with fights in New York, Paris, and Mumbai. It holds a Metacritic score of 85. Players choosing between the two strands of the series can compare Call of Duty: Black Ops games.

Online co-op and online player versus player both run through cross-platform play, so a group spread across PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Switch 2 can play together.

More Black Friday Game Deals

We rounded up a list of first-person shooters and online multiplayer games that Call of Duty fans will enjoy.

FAQs