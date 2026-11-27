The best Steam Black Friday deals on Eneba are Red Dead Redemption 2, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, and Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, with Black Friday cashback running November 23 to 29 and Black Friday weekend November 26 to 29. Every game here has a PC key on Eneba, and Black Friday cashback pays up to 25% back into your Eneba Wallet on selected products.

These Black Friday PC games all need a PC, so check the platform and your account region before paying. Most of these Black Friday deals for Steam carry PEGI 18 or ESRB Mature 17+, with Minecraft and Disney Dreamlight Valley the gentler choices. The Steam Black Friday picks offer different ways to play: Helldivers 2 supports online solo and co-op missions, while Red Dead Redemption 2 and Kingdom Come: Deliverance II feature single-player campaigns.

How Black Friday Works on Eneba This Year

NEED TO KNOW Black Friday on Eneba Black Friday cashback (November 23 to 29): up to 25% back on selected games, DLC, and in-game currency. Black Friday weekend (November 26 to 29): up to 40% back on selected games, gift cards, subscriptions, DLC, and in-game currency. Cashback: added automatically to the selected products and paid into your Eneba Wallet (registered accounts only). Any day: enter HUB15 at checkout to get 15% off.

The cashback covers only the products Eneba names, so Red Dead Redemption 2, Minecraft, and Helldivers 2 qualify while Kingdom Come: Deliverance II and Ready or Not appear on neither list. Each entry’s offer label states where its own game stands.

The Best Steam Black Friday Deals at a Glance

Some readers want one big story to settle into over the break, while others want a co-op shooter to run with friends. Age rating and patience for a slow pace split the field further. Here are three games worth considering this Black Friday:

1 Red Dead Redemption 2 2019 The best Steam Black Friday deal for a story-rich Western is Red Dead Redemption 2, which includes the Red Dead Online multiplayer world. Buy now 2 Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered 2022 One of the best Steam Black Friday deals for solo superhero fans, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered pairs acrobatic combat with web-swinging through New York. Buy now 3 Death Stranding 2: On the Beach 2026 One of the best Black Friday deals on Steam for patient explorers, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach crosses hostile terrain and otherworldly enemies. Buy now

Red Dead Redemption 2 suits a player who wants one Western to settle into, with Red Dead Online for a posse afterward. Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered fits solo players who care most about movement and combat. Death Stranding 2 asks for patience with its terrain and its science fiction story.

Before choosing, check the age rating: all three sit at PEGI 16 or higher, so none suits a young player. Two of them are single-player only, so a group after co-op should look further down the list. Every key here activates on the PC.

12 Best Steam Black Friday Deals

The best Steam Black Friday deals open with the broadest picks: a Western, a superhero open world, and a science fiction journey. Lower down, each game earns its spot for one specific taste.

1. Red Dead Redemption 2 [Best for a Long Western Story]

Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Release Date Nov 5, 2019 Genre Western, Shooter Best For Players who want one long Western Mode Single-player Online co-op Online PvP Age Rating ESRB Mature 17+, PEGI 18 Developer Rockstar Games Publisher Rockstar Games Metacritic 93/100

Red Dead Redemption 2 is an open-world Western shooter that follows Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang across 1899 America. Federal agents and bounty hunters close in while the gang robs and fights its way through the heartland. Red Dead Online comes with it, so you can ride solo or form a posse.

It suits a player who wants one long campaign, and it opens the best Steam Black Friday deals with a 93 Metacritic score. The PC key is on Eneba‘s Black Friday cashback list. Cashback means credit paid into your Eneba Wallet after the purchase, up to 40% on the cashback list.

Why it’s a good deal:

The game holds a Very Positive rating from English-language reviews on Steam.

Red Dead Online adds moonshine runs, lawmen, and player-versus-player fights.

Steam reviewers single out the writing and the character work.

Things to consider: Online modes need an internet connection, and cashback needs an Eneba account. It is rated ESRB Mature 17+ and PEGI 18.

One purchase of a Steam gift card covers the full gang story and Red Dead Online. Use the code HUB10 at checkout for 10% on gift cards at Eneba.

2. Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered [Best for Superhero Open World]

Platforms PC, PS5 Release Date Aug 12, 2022 Genre Superhero, Combat Best For Solo players who want superhero traversal Mode Single-player Offline Play Yes Age Rating ESRB Teen, PEGI 16 Developer Insomniac Games, Nixxes Software Publisher PlayStation Publishing LLC DLC YES Metacritic 87/100 USUAL PRICE BUY ON ENEBA FROM BUY NOW TIP: Use code COPIED!

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is a single-player superhero action game set in Marvel’s New York, developed by Insomniac Games and optimized for PC by Nixxes Software. You play an experienced Peter Parker, eight years behind the mask. You web-swing between neighborhoods and improvise fights with whatever the street offers.

It is a solo buy for a PC player who wants a story to finish, and one of the best Black Friday PC games for a superhero fan. The PC key sits on Eneba‘s Black Friday cashback list, which runs November 26 to 29 with up to 40% cashback. An 87 Metacritic score backs it.

Why it’s a good deal:

The game holds an Overwhelmingly Positive rating from English-language reviews on Steam.

Steam reviewers say the traversal beats using fast travel.

The PC version plays offline with no subscription.

Things to consider: The key activates on PC, but the remaster is also available on PS5. It carries ESRB Teen and PEGI 16 ratings, so check the age fit for a younger player.

A PC and a city to swing across are all this one asks for.

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3. Death Stranding 2: On the Beach [Best for Atmospheric Sci-Fi Exploration]

Platforms PC, PS5 Release Date Mar 19, 2026 Genre Walking Simulator, Third-Person Shooter Best For Patient explorers who like atmosphere Mode Single-player Offline Play Yes Age Rating ESRB Mature 17+, PEGI 18 Developer KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS, Nixxes Software Publisher PlayStation Publishing LLC, KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS DLC YES Metacritic 91/100 USUAL PRICE BUY ON ENEBA FROM BUY NOW TIP: Use code COPIED!

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is a third-person shooter and walking simulator from KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS, with Nixxes Software handling the PC version. Sam crosses an open world where terrain, weather, and time of day reshape the route ahead. You can face obstacles head-on, sneak around them, or avoid the dangerous ground entirely.

This is a single-player pick for patient explorers, and it belongs among the Black Friday Steam games that lean on atmosphere. The PC key is on Eneba‘s Black Friday cashback list, running November 23 to 29 with up to 25% cashback. A 91 Metacritic score sits behind it.

Why it’s a good deal:

Steam reviewers call the slow pace its greatest strength.

Roads and ladders you build help other players’ routes.

The game holds a Very Positive rating from English-language reviews on Steam.

Steam reviewers report it running well on modest PC hardware.

Things to consider: The Eneba key is for PC, while the game also runs on PS5. It is rated ESRB Mature 17+ and PEGI 18, so it is an adult pick.

The deliberate pace is the catch, and the PC cashback list is where this one pays off.

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4. Kingdom Come: Deliverance II [Best for Medieval Story Rich RPG]

Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Release Date Feb 4, 2025 Genre Medieval, Historical Best For Solo players who want grounded history Mode Single-player Offline Play Yes Age Rating ESRB Mature 17+, PEGI 18 Developer Warhorse Studios Publisher Deep Silver DLC YES Metacritic 89/100 USUAL PRICE BUY ON ENEBA FROM BUY NOW TIP: Use code COPIED!

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is a first-person medieval RPG from Warhorse Studios, set in 15th century Europe. You play young Henry across an open world where a tavern argument can spill into a brawl and pull in the guards. The setting stays grounded in history.

It suits a solo player who wants a dense historical world, and it belongs among the best Black Friday deals for a Steam library. An 89 Metacritic score and a Very Positive rating from English-language reviews on Steam back the pick.

Why it’s a good deal:

Steam reviewers single out exploration that derailed their main quest.

Steam reviewers report it running on older PC hardware.

Single-player and offline, so no online membership is needed.

Things to consider: The key is for PC, though the game also runs on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Its ESRB Mature 17+ and PEGI 18 ratings make it an adult buy.

Henry’s world rewards slow, curious play, and the PC key is the version to buy.

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5. Minecraft [Best for Multiplayer Survival Adventures]

Platforms PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch 2, Switch, iOS Release Date Nov 18, 2011 Genre Survival, Action-Adventure Best For Households with younger players Mode Single-player Multiplayer Offline Play Yes Age Rating ESRB Everyone 10+, PEGI 7 Developer Mojang Studios, Microsoft Publisher Xbox Game Studios, Mojang Studios Metacritic 93/100

Minecraft is a survival action-adventure game from Mojang Studios, published by Xbox Game Studios. It runs on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and iOS, with single-player and multiplayer support. The game holds a 93 Metacritic score and officially launched in 2011 after its initial public release in 2009.

It is the household pick here, rated ESRB Everyone 10+ and PEGI 7. Eneba‘s Black Friday cashback list names the PC key, and so does the wider Black Friday cashback list running November 23 to 29.

Why it’s a good deal:

A timeless title you can easily lost hours to

PEGI 7 keeps it open to younger players.

Single-player and multiplayer sit in the same game.

Things to consider: Buying the game on Steam allows you to play on a PC or Steam console, so a Switch or PlayStation player needs a separate copy for that platform.

Grab the game with a Steam Wallet gift card through Eneba. Use the code HUB10 at checkout and get 10% off.

6. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth [Best for JRPG Fans]

Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2 Release Date Jan 23, 2025 Genre JRPG, Action RPG Best For Solo JRPG players who explore everything Mode Single-player Offline Play Yes Age Rating ESRB Teen, PEGI 16 Developer Square Enix Publisher Square Enix DLC YES Metacritic 90/100 USUAL PRICE BUY ON ENEBA FROM BUY NOW TIP: Use code COPIED!

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is the second chapter of Square Enix’s remake trilogy, an action JRPG that carries Cloud’s party out of Midgar into an open world. Chocobo rides link the grassy plains between story beats, and the PC release supports up to 4K and 120 FPS with NVIDIA DLSS, the upscaling technology that trades resolution for frame rate.

It suits solo players who want one long campaign, and this standalone entry carries its own arc within the trilogy. Steam reviewers are split: many enjoy the card minigame and the world, while others call the side content repetitive and the PC performance rough.

Why it’s a good deal:

Critics put the trilogy’s middle chapter at 90 on Metacritic.

The single-player campaign runs offline, with no subscription required.

DualSense controller support carries over to the PC version.

Enhanced lighting, textures, and variable refresh rate reward a strong PC.

The linked Digital Deluxe Edition includes a digital artbook, mini soundtrack, and three bonus in-game items

Things to consider: The Eneba key is for PC, while PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Switch 2 versions are separate. PEGI 16 and ESRB Teen put it above younger players.

The PC key buys the trilogy’s most expansive chapter, and it rewards players who explore every corner.

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7. Dragon’s Dogma 2 [Best for Fantasy Action RPG]

Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Release Date Mar 21, 2024 Genre Action RPG, Dragons Best For Solo players who want untamed fantasy Mode Single-player Age Rating ESRB Mature 17+, PEGI 18 Developer CAPCOM Co., Ltd. Publisher CAPCOM Co., Ltd. DLC YES Metacritic 88/100 USUAL PRICE BUY ON ENEBA FROM BUY NOW TIP: Use code COPIED!

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a single-player fantasy action RPG from Capcom built around the Arisen, a hero whose appearance, vocation, and party are yours to set. Otherworldly companions called Pawns fill out that party and behave like other players’ characters while you adventure on your own.

It suits players who want a demanding solo journey rather than a guided tour. The PC key sits on Eneba‘s Black Friday cashback list, which pays credit into your Eneba Wallet after the purchase for registered accounts. Steam reviewers single out the exploration and combat, and several report that performance fixes have made it run far better.

Why it’s a good deal:

Metacritic scores the fantasy sequel at 88.

Character creation covers your Arisen’s look, vocation, and party.

Swords, bows, and magick offer three separate ways to fight.

Physics and AI systems shape how the world reacts.

Things to consider: The linked key activates on PC, and PEGI 18 plus ESRB Mature 17+ mark it as an adult game. Other sets also include this item, so check the edition before you buy.

Capcom’s sequel rewards curiosity more than checklists, and that is the reason to take it.

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8. Helldivers 2 [Best for Online Co-op Shooters]

Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Release Date Feb 8, 2024 Genre Third-Person Shooter, Shooter Best For Four-player online squads with headsets Mode Online co-op Offline Play No Age Rating ESRB Mature 17+, PEGI 18 Developer Arrowhead Game Studios Publisher PlayStation Publishing LLC Metacritic 83/100 USUAL PRICE BUY ON ENEBA FROM BUY NOW TIP: Use code COPIED!

Helldivers 2 is a third-person shooter built for squads of up to four Helldivers on PvE missions, where the team fights the game’s enemies together. Friendly fire is always active, so where you stand counts as much as what you shoot. Loadouts let one player rain fire from above while another sneaks through enemy territory.

The PC key sits on Eneba‘s Black Friday cashback list, one of the best Steam Black Friday deals for a group that plays together regularly. Steam reviewers joke about fearing their teammates more than the bugs, and anyone still deciding can read how to get Helldivers 2 free. Every mission requires an internet connection, but you can play alone or join a squad of up to four players.

Why it’s a good deal:

Four-player squads take on strategic missions across a hostile galaxy.

Loadouts support quiet infiltration or a head-first assault.

An 83 Metacritic score sits behind the co-op shooting.

Things to consider: The Eneba key activates on PC, while PS5 and Xbox Series X/S players need their own copy and an online subscription for co-op. There is no offline mode, and the PEGI 18 rating suits adults only.

Bring three friends who can laugh at a friendly-fire wipe, and the galaxy opens up.

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9. Hearts of Iron IV [Best for World War II Strategy]

Platforms PC, Mac, Linux Release Date Jun 6, 2016 Genre World War II, Grand Strategy Best For Strategy players who love deep systems Mode Single-player Online co-op Age Rating PEGI 7 Developer Paradox Development Studio Publisher Paradox Interactive Cross-platform YES DLC YES Metacritic 83/100 USUAL PRICE BUY ON ENEBA FROM BUY NOW TIP: Use code COPIED!

Hearts of Iron IV is a grand strategy wargame from Paradox Development Studio that hands you any nation in World War II. You design division templates, set factory instructions, and steer research and diplomacy, and almost every decision can push history onto an alternate path.

It runs on PC, Mac, and Linux, and the Eneba key is for PC, with online co-op alongside the single-player campaign. Among Black Friday Steam games it suits patient players who prefer systems to spectacle. Steam reviewers praise the depth and the mod scene, though several warn that DLC costs pile up, so check how to get Hearts of Iron IV free as well.

Why it’s a good deal:

The game has received positive feedback from players on Steam.

Command any nation and rewrite its historical path.

Division templates and factory orders give granular control.

Cross-platform play links PC, Mac, and Linux players.

Things to consider: The Eneba key activates on PC, while Mac and Linux copies are separate. Expansions are sold apart from the base game, so decide which ones your campaign needs.

Its PEGI 7 rating hides one of the steepest learning curves on this list.

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10. Assassin’s Creed Shadows [Best for Feudal Japan Stealth]

Platforms PC, macOS, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2 Release Date Mar 20, 2025 Genre Action-Adventure, Ninja Best For Stealth players who want a samurai option Mode Single-player Age Rating ESRB Mature 17+, PEGI 18 Developer Ubisoft Quebec, Ubisoft Belgrade Publisher Ubisoft DLC YES Metacritic 79/100

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is an open-world action-adventure set in feudal Japan with two playable heroes. Naoe is a shinobi who bends light, sound, and shadows to slip past guards, with a grappling hook for new parkour routes, while Yasuke is a samurai built for katana and naginata combos.

The Steam game can be bought with a discounted Steam Wallet gift card, and the campaign is single-player, so no subscription is needed. It suits players who like choosing between a quiet approach and a loud one. Steam reviewers report crashes on some setups and complain about paid cosmetics.

Why it’s a good deal:

Two heroes let you swap between stealth and strength.

The grappling hook adds fresh routes into enemy strongholds.

Shuriken and smoke bombs distract guards before a takedown.

Yasuke’s katana and naginata handle fights Naoe avoids.

Things to consider: The linked key is for PC, and PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Switch 2 copies are separate. PEGI 18 and ESRB Mature 17+ mean adults only, and some Steam reviewers describe frequent crashes on PC.

Two ways to play every stronghold give this open world its replay value. Enjoy 10% off on a Steam Wallet gift card that covers the game by using the code HUB10 at the Eneba checkout.

11. Ready or Not [Best for Tactical SWAT Shooters]

Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Release Date Dec 13, 2023 Genre Tactical, FPS Best For Squads who want methodical SWAT missions Mode Single-player Online co-op Age Rating ESRB Mature 17+, PEGI 18 Developer VOID Interactive Publisher VOID Interactive DLC YES Metacritic 79/100 USUAL PRICE BUY ON ENEBA FROM BUY NOW TIP: Use code COPIED!

Ready or Not is a tactical first-person shooter in which SWAT teams defuse hostile standoffs across a modern city. Missions ask for arrests and rescued civilians, not a body count. Steam reviewers single out the door-breach routine and how harshly a panicked shot is judged.

It runs on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, with single-player and online co-op for players who prefer coordinated tactical missions. For a team that plays weekly, the Digital Deluxe Edition adds Home Invasion, Dark Waters, and Boiling Point, while the key linked here is the standard edition. Anyone still weighing it up can read how to get Ready or Not free.

Why it’s a good deal:

A 79 Metacritic score backs the slow, methodical gunplay.

Suspect AI punishes rushing a room without checking it first.

Single-player keeps missions playable when the squad is offline.

Home Invasion adds three missions, three weapons, and six gear pieces.

Things to consider: The Eneba key is for PC, so console players cannot use it. Check the edition before buying, since the base game and the Digital Deluxe Edition hold different missions. Its PEGI 18 rating keeps it with adults.

The draw is a shooter that treats one wrong shot as the end of the mission.

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12. Disney Dreamlight Valley [Best for Cozy Disney Life Sims]

Platforms PC, macOS, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch 2, Switch, iOS Release Date Dec 5, 2023 Genre Life Sim, Farming Sim Best For Disney fans who want calm evenings Mode Single-player Multiplayer Age Rating ESRB Everyone, PEGI 3 Developer Gameloft Publisher Gameloft DLC YES Metacritic 70/100 USUAL PRICE BUY ON ENEBA FROM BUY NOW TIP: Use code COPIED!

Disney Dreamlight Valley is a life sim about restoring a village after the Forgetting wiped everyone’s memories. You clear Night Thorns, rebuild the valley, and unlock quests from 50-plus Disney and Pixar characters. Garden with WALL-E, cook with Remy, or fish with Goofy between story beats.

It runs on PC, macOS, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch 2, Switch, and iOS, while the Eneba key covers the PC version. The pace suits players who want a gentle single-player routine, and Steam reviewers, many of them adults without children, describe it as their way to unwind. Multiplayer is there for anyone who wants company.

Why it’s a good deal:

PEGI 3 and ESRB Everyone keep it safe for younger players.

Fishing, mining, and crafting fill the gaps between story quests.

Character customization lets you dress your villager your own way.

The game holds a Very Positive rating from English-language reviews on Steam.

Things to consider: The Eneba key is for PC, so a Switch or PlayStation player needs that platform’s own copy. Online multiplayer on a console requires Nintendo Switch Online, PlayStation Plus, or Xbox Game Pass Core.

For a family that wants one gentle game shared across ages, this is the easiest buy on the list.

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Best Steam Black Friday Deals Compared

The comparison table puts each game’s platforms, genre, and Metacritic score side by side. Use it to narrow the list before you check an offer.

Mode is the fastest filter here: Helldivers 2 requires an internet connection for solo and co-op missions, while Red Dead Redemption 2, Minecraft, Ready or Not, Hearts of Iron IV, and Disney Dreamlight Valley offer both single-player and multiplayer modes. Age rating narrows it further, with Disney Dreamlight Valley, Minecraft, and Hearts of Iron IV the lowest-rated options.

How to Compare and Get the Best Black Friday Deal on Eneba

HUB15 lowers what you pay at the final checkout step. Cashback and a code work in different ways, so compare them before you commit.

Compare the final price at checkout. A code changes the total you pay, while cashback arrives later as wallet credit. Read the checkout summary with any code applied before you pay. Weigh cashback against a code. Cashback is money returned to your Eneba Wallet after the purchase, added automatically on selected products for registered users. A code lowers what you pay at checkout instead, so the two are different kinds of saving. Check what each campaign covers. Black Friday cashback applies to selected games, DLC, and in-game currency, while Black Friday weekend adds gift cards and subscriptions to that coverage. Each entry’s offer label says if its exact PC edition is on the list. Match the key to your platform. One key covers a single platform, and these activate on PC through Steam or through Steam Wallet gift cards, so check the activation platform and the region restriction on the product page. The Hub’s roundup of Steam Deck games helps if handheld play is the plan. Enter HUB15 by hand at checkout. Type HUB15 into the code field yourself, select Apply, and check the code was accepted before paying. Entering HUB15 by hand is how you get 15% off.

Run those checks in order and the decision comes down to the game you will actually finish. If none of these twelve fit your library, the wider list of games on Steam is a better place to keep looking.

Pro tip A Steam Wallet gift card can be spent on any game in the Steam store, so it is an option when the game you want isn’t on Eneba’s list.

When Do Black Friday Game Deals End?

Eneba‘s Black Friday cashback of up to 25% runs from November 23 to 29 and the Black Friday weekend cashback of up to 40% from November 26 to 29. Eneba plans a Cyber Monday code on November 30, but it isn’t confirmed on its campaign page yet. HUB15 takes 15% off at checkout on any day.

Final Verdict on the Best Steam Black Friday Deals

Red Dead Redemption 2 is the pick for a long single-player Western, and Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered suits solo superhero action at ESRB Teen. Disney Dreamlight Valley is the choice for younger players at PEGI 3. Helldivers 2 supports solo missions, but its combat and objectives are designed around squads of up to four players.

Every key here activates on PC, so the best Steam Black Friday deals on this page do nothing for a console-only library. Dragon’s Dogma 2 and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth sit lower with Steam reviewers than with critics, so read a few player impressions first. Check the platform, the age rating, and the offer label before you pay.

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