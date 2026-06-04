007 First Light Review: When a Beloved Franchise Meets the Perfect Game Developer

This 007 First Light review comes from someone who grew up watching a bit of Brosnan’s and a whole lot of Craig’s Bond films, all while hoping that the multi-year gaming drought would finally be broken with a top-of-the-line adaptation that it rightfully deserves.

The good news for both new and long-time Bond fans? I really think IO Interactive got it right with this one. Not only did they give us an excellent third-person action-adventure focused heavily on stealth, but also a well-written, fresh take on the cool, charming, and deadly spy in his rookie days.

As far as critical reception goes, 007 First Light ratings were outstanding across the board. The game launched May 27, 2026 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, with strong Metacritic scores of 88, 87, and 86, respectively. By all metrics and community consensus, this game is IO Interactive‘s highest-rated release ever. That’s saying something, considering their lineup.

My 007 First Light review will go over everything you get for an admittedly steep entry price of $69.99 – just to help you decide if the full price makes sense for your gaming budget, 007 fan or not.

TL;DR – The Gist of My 007 First Light Review

Genre Third-person stealth action-adventure / spy thriller Core loop Arrive at location → choose approach (stealth / bluff / gadgets / gunfight) → reach objective → extract and/or neutralize Biggest strength Perfectly encapsulates what a James Bond game should be: cool, smooth, and elegantly restrained Biggest weakness The antagonists are a tad underwhelming compared to classic Bond villains Clear verdict A terrific start for a (hopefully) similarly impressive future series Release date May 27, 2026 (early access May 26) Platforms PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC (Steam + Epic + Microsoft Store) – Switch 2 later in Summer 2026 Price Standard Edition: $69.99Deluxe Edition: $79.99 Campaign length ~15 to 35 hours (varies by playstyle and difficulty) Best for Fans of James Bond, Hitman, Uncharted, and narrative stealth lovers Game Pass No. Standalone purchase is required on all platforms. Tacsim mode Secondary challenge mode with combat/stealth scenarios, unlockable cosmetics, and leaderboards

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Before He Earned The Number: Bond’s Origin Story

The story kicks off with James Bond, as a fresh-faced, 26-year-old Royal Navy air crewman who inadvertently takes the reins of a covert MI6 op after emerging as the sole survivor of a helicopter crash in Iceland.

His reckless, instinctive heroism immediately gets him noticed and recruited into MI6’s newly revived Double-0 program, followed-up by action hero-style training montages that brilliantly double as the game’s tutorial phase.

This sets the stage for a Bond who’s earnest, yet deeply prone to breaking rules, and making the kind of reckless mistakes that a seasoned veteran never would.

The 007 First Light James Bond is played by Patrick Gibson. I really loved his work in Dexter: Original Sin, and frankly, I think it’s a butchered opportunity that the show didn’t get more seasons. He really nailed the whole “socially-awkward teenager with a dark secret” schtick there, but here? Any trace of that endearingly dorky, bloodthirsty vigilante killer is totally gone.

As any great actor, Patrick completely owned the role with Bond’s casual swagger by giving us the OGs’ witty quips, magnetic charm, and even the small mannerisms (gotta love those iconic cuff fixes).

BUT, he also gave us something that neither the films, games, or novels ever have – an improvising, occasionally overconfident, and less cynical 007 with a lot still left to sacrifice before he truly earns his number.

This game has a standalone narrative that’s developed entirely by IO Interactive, so you don’t need to follow any movies or books to understand it. Now, this might be a bit of a buzzkill for fans of the classics, but I can assure you, this is about as close to a 10/10 James Bond origin story as we can get.

Without spoiling anything, one thing I personally found a bit underwhelming, is the game’s main “big bads”. They’re quite predictable and conventionally written compared to the ones I’m used to in the Bond films, but really, that’s likely just because multifaceted icons like Le Chiffre and Raoul Silva are just tough antagonists to live up to.

Stealth, Gadgets, and the Good Ol’ License to Kill

This 007 First Light review wouldn’t be complete if I didn’t rave about exactly why I think James Bond and IO Interactive are a match made in heaven. I’m of course talking about the stealth-based core gameplay experience that the developers perfected and elevated the Hitman titles, which are among the most beloved stealth games of all time. It’s practically made for a James Bond video game adaptation.

The whole game is centered around a mix of linear cinematic set pieces and open sandbox missions across ten main story beats. Sure, the linear levels here felt far more scripted than what you’ll usually find in some of the best Hitman games, but I personally found that the variety of ways you can approach a mission is enough for me to want to give it a replay or two.

The Hitman-adjacent 007 First Light gameplay loop is quite simple, but unsurprisingly replayable if you already know how IO Interactive cooks. You get to use disguises, distract guards, and even avoid confrontation entirely if you have the patience to sneak around from cover to cover.

IO Interactive also threw in a bluffing mechanic that lets you literally talk your way past enemies when your cover fails. I ended up using it a lot to bypass checkpoints just to hear what sort of smooth tomfoolery Bond would spin to get out of problematic situations.

Plus, bluffing integrates incredibly naturally with the Q-Watch feature (it lets you hack electronics Watchdogs-style) as well as the other gadgets you can use to neutralize threats and citizens alike, as they do have limited uses via collectible resource caps.

For those of you still asking “Is 007 First Light worth it?” based on pure playtime, there’s also the Tacsim challenge mode, which gives you bite-sized combat and stealth scenarios with online leaderboards and cosmetic unlocks to extend your hours of fun.

Keep your mindset grounded regarding the difficulty. You can pick from multiple settings, but the game is not exactly a run-and-gun power fantasy. Hell, you won’t even be allowed to pull out your gun without your License to Kill active (it only activates if enemies are coming at you with intent to kill), so a pure, untouchable murder hobo run isn’t possible in the first place.

I did my first playthrough on Intended (Normal) Difficulty, and I found that even in that, Bond tends to die incredibly fast if you step out of cover at the wrong time, or just pick the wrong place to hide in.

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Is 007 First Light Worth The 14-Year Wait?

To give those of you who have no idea just how long I, and many other Bond diehards, have been waiting for a phenomenal video game adaptation like 007 First Light, here’s a table showing all James Bond games and their release dates:

Game Year Platforms ~Length Best For GoldenEye 007 1997 Nintendo 64, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch ~7h Multiplayer fans, nostalgia 007: Nightfire 2002 PlayStation 2, Xbox, Nintendo GameCube, PC, Game Boy Advance ~7h Classic Bond action fans 007: Everything or Nothing 2004 PlayStation 2, Xbox, Nintendo GameCube, Game Boy Advance ~9h Narrative + co-op fans 007 Legends 2012 PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Wii U, PC ~7h Completionists only 007 First Light 2026 PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch 2 (Summer 2026) ~15 to 35h Story fans, stealth fans, Bond newcomers

Now, don’t get me wrong, these are all very solid spy thriller games (especially GoldenEye 007) for their time, but we can only revisit old games for so long before we eventually end up begging for something a little more updated in terms of visuals, mechanics, and narrative depth.

Fortunately, 007 First Light by IO Interactive did not disappoint on all these fronts. It is visually stunning, runs smoothly, and has an excellent core player experience a perfect Bond game should have. It even ended up as the second-best rated James Bond game of all time behind only GoldenEye 007, which is a near-mythical classic that’s close to impossible to dethrone.

As you can probably already tell, my 007 First Light rating is quite high, but I’d say every bit of it was earned. I don’t really mind waiting a bit more (crazy, I know) just to see what kind of shenanigans our all-new 007 First Light James Bond gets up to in future installments, along with his similarly engaging supporting cast.

How 007 First Light Handled Its Own Bond Aesthetic

IO Interactive does a lot of things right, but one thing they’re known to be the best at is crafting deeply immersive, multi-layered, living environments – particularly their well-admired, pulsing nightclub and rave sequences where the music, lighting, and crowd density are just…peak.

In First Light, they showed exactly why the gaming community thinks so highly of their level and atmosphere design by giving us another banger of a nightclub mission. It’s backed by a booming dancefloor D&B track by Chase & Status that dynamically ramps up the tension as Bond parkours, flirts, and fistfights his way through the sequence.

Now – personal opinion – I still think my GOAT Adele had the best Bond theme song of all time, but goodness did Lana Del Rey’s First Light come close and ace that mysterious, smoky, spy-noir vibe. Really, the soundtrack was just a treat from start to finish. No complaints at all here!

Reviewer’s Platform (PC) GPU AMD Radeon RX 9060XT 16GB CPU AMD Ryzen 5 5600G RAM Dual-channel, 32GB @ 3600mhz Average FPS (Native – 1440p, Ultra) ~55 FPS Average FPS (AMD FSR Quality Upscaling – 1440p, Ultra) ~70 FPS Frame Gen? Not available on AMD cards.

As you can see above, this 007 First Light review is really more of a 007 First Light PC review than anything, as I’ve done my entire playthrough on an unbalanced, lower-midrange Team Red PC.

Despite the 10 to 20% FPS hit I’m potentially taking due to my outdated APU (yeah, I’m not replacing it until component prices become more reasonable), the game actually looked phenomenal and played smoothly. Even when I turned down the Texture Quality for benchmarking purposes, it still looked like what a bonafide AAA title should.

Bottom line: 007 First Light, in my experience, was incredibly optimized. I was able to play it just fine at 1440p Ultra without upscaling or frame gen. My only gripe with the game from a technical standpoint, really, is that it has no built-in frame generation support for AMD or Intel graphics cards.

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My Overall Verdict – Is 007 First Light Worth It?

Enebameter 9/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

To cap off this 007 First Light review, I have to admit that dropping seventy dollars on a stealth title felt like a pretty huge gamble in an era dominated by endless, microtransaction-riddled slop and formulaic franchises. But in my eyes, IO Interactive completely justified that price tag by delivering a focused, polished experience that respects your intelligence.

I think 007 First Light’s gameplay worked like a charm, specifically for this IP, because it demanded actual patience and creativity, punishing anyone who tries to treat James Bond like a generic action hero.

You can easily pull twenty hours from the main story alone, and the Tacsim leaderboards will keep you coming back long after that mesmerizing Lana Del Rey opening sequence fades from memory.

Platform recommendation: I highly recommend getting 007 First Light on PC (preferably one with an NVIDIA GPU, if you want built-in frame gen support), as my personal benchmarks and playthrough showed virtually no issues gameplay or performance-wise.

PROS CONS ✅Best Bond narrative in game history



✅Patrick Gibson’s performance earns the character



✅IO Interactive‘s highest-rated game ever



✅Top-notch graphics and optimization



✅Outstanding soundtrack and opening theme



✅Sandbox missions with genuine replay value



✅Gadget variety and the Bluff mechanic meaningfully change your approaches



✅Fully standalone story – no prior Bond knowledge needed ❌Antagonists lack depth vs Bond films



❌Linear levels offer less freedom than Hitman



❌The $69.99 price tag is a steep entry fee and can be a huge financial gamble



❌No out-of-the-box Frame Gen support for AMD or Intel GPUs

I think 007 First Light is great for:

James Bond fans of any age

Fans of Uncharted, Naughty Dog, and narrative-driven action-adventure titles

Hitman fans curious how the DNA translates

Stealth genre enthusiasts who want a more cinematic take on the formula

Anyone who wants a strong single-player story in 2026

BUT less ideal for:

Players who need fluid melee combat as their primary enjoyment loop

Anyone seeking co-op or multiplayer

Players expecting the same level of open-ended replayability as Hitman: World of Assassination

Fans of more intense, combat-forward action RPGs

If you spent your childhood obsessing over 007 GoldenEye or poured weeks into the recent Hitman trilogy, buy this right now. It turns out the fourteen-year wait was exactly what this franchise needed to remember that it had everything that it takes to make the best spy games.

As for me, I’ll be waiting patiently for the sequels, as IO Interactive has already expressed an interest in making a full 007 trilogy with this game as their icebreaker.

And, man, what a hell of an icebreaker 007 First Light is.