Jump to:

Skip to content
Home » Best Young Strikers in FM26: Top Talents You Need to Sign

Best Young Strikers in FM26: Top Talents You Need to Sign

Johnny Dunes
Johnny Dunes Technical Writer
Last updated: Nov 3, 2025 | 10 min read
Best Young Strikers in FM26: Top Talents You Need to Sign
Image credit: Sports Interactive

The best young strikers in FM26 are not just defined by raw finishing; they bring strong movement, composure, and tactical awareness that let them thrive in any system. Building a winning squad in Football Manager 2026 starts with finding a striker who can grow into a consistent goal scorer. 

A forward with high Potential Ability (PA) and the right mental traits can quickly transform your attack from average to elite. This guide looks beyond famous names to include lesser-known players who offer real value, smart development potential, and long-term impact for every type of save.

Best Young Strikers in FM26: Top Talents You Need to Sign

Finding the right young striker in this best most-played soccer game can set the tone for your entire save. These world-class players not only lead the line but often dictate how your team plays in the final third. 

In this section, we’ll focus on high-potential strikers under 25 who offer a mix of finishing, movement, and consistency, with some suited to top clubs and others perfect for budget-conscious rebuilds.

While some names, like Kylian Mbappé and Endrick, are already familiar to most FM players, others such as Mason Melia or Patrik Kristal fly under the radar yet offer strong development curves and affordable price tags. 

Role suitability is also a key factor. Whether you’re building around a Poacher, a Pressing Forward, or a Deep-Lying Forward, you’ll find options that can grow into those roles naturally.

These picks cover a range of budgets and tactical needs. Here are the best young players in FM26 worth tracking, scouting, or signing as early as possible.

Best Young Strikers in FM26: Top Talents You Need to Sign
PlayerAgeClubRole FitMarket Value
Kylian Mbappé25Real MadridComplete Forward, CF£140M – £160M+
Endrick18Real MadridPoacher, Channel Forward£96M – £118M
Youssoufa Moukoko20FC KøbenhavnPoacher, Pressing Forward£18.5M – £23M
Rodrigo Mora18FC PortoSecond Striker, False Nine£60M – £74M
Arda Güler20Real MadridAdvanced Playmaker / 10£96M – £118M
Patrik Kristal17FC Köln (reserves)Deep-Lying Forward, SSUndisclosed
Harry Gray16Leeds UnitedPressing ForwardUndisclosed
Mohamed Meite18RennesTarget Man, PoacherUndisclosed
Mason Melia18St Patrick’s AthleticPoacher, Advanced ForwardPre-transfer to Spurs
Enzo Alves16Real MadridAdvanced Forward, CFYouth Contract
Vitor Roque19BarcelonaPressing Forward, Poacher~£40M – £60M
Benjamin Šeško21RB LeipzigTarget Forward, CF~£50M – £70M

Best Wonderkid Strikers in FM26

The best saves in Football Manager often start with one thing – a top wonderkid in FM26 you can build around for years. In FM26, a handful of wonderkids stand out with the kind of Potential Ability that turns average attacks into title-chasing front lines

These players offer growth, versatility, and resale value, and if developed properly, can become the focal point of your squad for a decade or more.

Some are already household names. Others are emerging from youth academies or mid-table sides, available before the big clubs drive their price up. Each one brings different strengths to the table: some are poachers who live off the shoulder, others drop deep to link play or burst past the top defenders FM26 with acceleration and flair. No matter your system 4-2-3-1, 4-4-2, or 3-5-2 – the right wonderkid striker can make all the difference.

Here are 10 of the most promising wonderkid strikers in FM26, based on Potential Ability, early development paths, and positional flexibility. Use this list to get ahead of the curve before they hit world-class status.

Best Wonderkid Strikers in FM26
PlayerAgeClubPosition(s)Value (Est.)StrengthsPotential
Francesco Camarda16AC MilanST£12M – £18MComposure, Finishing, MovementVery High
Rodrigo Mora18PortoAMC/AML/ST£60M – £74MDribbling, Vision, Acceleration170+
Chido Obi-Martin16Man UnitedSTUndisclosedStrength, Finishing, First TouchVery High
Endrick18Real MadridST/AMR£96M – £118MPower, Acceleration, Technique184
José Reyes17Real MadridAMRL/ST£23MFlair, Off the Ball, First Touch174
Kenan Yildiz19JuventusAMRL/ST£191MBalance, Passing, Versatility170
George Ilenikhena18AS MonacoST£39MFinishing, Strength, Runs in Behind170
Harry Gray16Leeds UnitedF C/ST£11MMovement, Acceleration, Off the Ball170
Shumaira Mheuka17ChelseaST£12MDetermination, Finishing, Agility170
Dijylian N’Guessan16Saint-ÉtienneST£6MFinishing, Vision, Anticipation170

Top Bargain Young Strikers in FM26

Not every save comes with a big transfer budget, and that’s where the right bargain signing can make all the difference. FM26 features several young strikers with excellent upside who are still flying under the radar. These players are affordable at the start of the game but can grow into reliable starters or valuable assets you can sell for a profit down the line.

It doesn’t matter if you’re managing in the Championship Ligue 2, or a lower-tier Serie A side, you don’t need to break the bank to find future stars. 

Many of these best strikers FM26 have low current market values due to youth, competition for minutes, or simply being under-scouted. But they all come with solid attributes and a clear development path, perfect for clubs that want to build from the ground up.

Here are 10 of the best bargain young strikers in FM26 to consider for your next budget rebuild.

Top Bargain Young Strikers in FM26
PlayerAgeClubPositionValueStrengthsWhy They’re Budget-Friendly
Toni Fernández16BarcelonaAM RC, F C£454kVision, Flair, First TouchNot yet promoted, easy to approach early
Josh Sonni-Lambie17LiverpoolAM RLC, F C£509kAcceleration, Agility, PassingAcademy player with low profile in saves
Harvey Higgins15BlackburnAM RL, ST£260kDribbling, Off the Ball, TechniqueNot well-known, youth deal still negotiable
David Bausch16Bayern MünchenST£169kStrength, Finishing, PositioningBackup at Bayern, not yet tied to first national team
Yahya Idrissi17ChelseaAM RLC, F C£957kPace, Balance, FlairOverlooked due to depth in Chelsea’s squad
Giacomo Koloto16BaselST£657kHeading, Determination, Work RateSwiss league undervaluation, low wage demands
Cristian Florez16Real Cundinamarca FCAM RL, ST£925kTechnique, Finishing, AccelerationRare Colombian gem, plays in minor league side
Yumeki Yokoyama19ImabariAM LC, F C£870kStamina, Versatility, MovementAvailable from J.League 2, easy to scout early
Gassimou Sylla16AnderlechtAM RL, ST£35kOff the Ball, Dribbling, FlairExtremely cheap due to smaller club size and age
Adam Hložek17HoffenheimST/AML£2.1MStrength, Long Shots, VersatilitySlightly higher price but still undervalued

Best Young Strikers in FM26 by Role

Not every striker fits every system. In Football Manager 2026, choosing the right type of forward is as important as finding the right talent. Some thrive on space in behind, while others excel against the best goalkeepers FM26. This section highlights young strikers who fit perfectly into specific roles.

Each player below is selected based on their standout attributes and suitability for one of three key roles: Poacher, Target Man, or Advanced Forward. If you’re building your squad with a particular shape or strategy in mind, this will help you FM scout smarter and build a more cohesive front line.

Best Young Strikers in FM26 by Role
PlayerAgeClubRoleStrengthsIdeal For
Cade Cowell21BolognaPoacherPace, Positioning, FinishingCounter-attacking teams, late runners
Dijylian N’Guessan16Saint-ÉtiennePoacherAcceleration, Off the Ball, ComposureSides needing a penalty-box finisher
Giovanni Reyna22Nottingham ForestAdvanced ForwardDribbling, Vision, FinishingFluid attacking systems, high pressing styles
Rodrigo Mora18FC PortoAdvanced ForwardFlair, First Touch, Killer BallsHigh-tempo teams, 4-2-3-1 or narrow 4-3-3
Mohamed Meite18RennesTarget ManStrength, Jumping Reach, HeadingTeams that play with width and cross frequently
Kenan Yildiz19JuventusAdvanced ForwardTechnique, Agility, Decision-MakingClubs using inverted forwards or roaming roles
George Ilenikhena18AS MonacoPoacherAcceleration, Finishing, StrengthTeams that need a fast outlet striker
Ryan McQueen15ChelseaPoacherMovement, Anticipation, FinishingLong-term project, academy to elite track
Yahya Idrissi17ChelseaAdvanced ForwardAgility, Dribbling, CreativityMid-table sides seeking flair in the final third
David Bausch16Bayern MünchenTarget ManSize, Hold-up Play, HeadingRoute-one or direct-play teams

How to Scout and Develop Young Strikers in FM26

To build a top-class forward line in FM26, you need to scout properly and develop with intent. Many young strikers look good on paper, but only a few will grow into consistent goal scorers. Start by setting up your scouting network to prioritize some of the top players FM26 under 21 with high Potential Ability (PA), strong personality types, and key striker traits.

What to Look for When Scouting:

  • Attributes to prioritize:
    • Finishing: Essential for converting chances
    • Composure: Helps under pressure, especially in 1v1s
    • Off the Ball: Indicates movement and positioning
    • Acceleration and Pace: Useful for breaking defensive lines
  • Hidden traits that matter:
    • Determination: Key for growth over time
    • Professionalism and Consistency: Help turn PA into real performance
    • Preferred moves: Traits like Likes To Beat Offside Trap or Runs With Ball Often can suit high-line or pressing systems

Tips for Development:

  • Assign the correct individual role training – match it to your tactical plan (e.g. Advanced Forward or Poacher)
  • Provide regular match time – even substitute minutes help
  • Use mentoring groups to improve their mental attributes
  • Keep their training intensity moderate early on to avoid injuries

Don’t ignore tactical fit. A young striker with excellent pace and poor heading won’t thrive as a Target Man. Scout with a clear plan, develop with patience, and build around the traits that suit your squad. 

Developing Young Strikers in FM26: Tips to Maximize Their Potential

To get the best out of young strikers in FM26, you need to build around structure, patience, and role clarity. Start by assigning a role-specific training focus that matches their future in your system – for example, a Poacher should work on Finishing, Composure, and Off the Ball, while an Advanced Forward needs Dribbling, Acceleration, and Decision-making

Game time matters more than reputation. Rotate them into first-team action early, even for 15–20 minutes, and pair them with experienced players in a well-balanced mentoring group. Use mentoring to improve Determination and Professionalism, which strongly influence growth rate. 

Tactically, don’t force the best wingers FM26 into rigid systems. A young shadow striker with poor heading but strong movement should not be used as a Target Man. Instead, fit them into roles where their traits can flourish – such as Likes To Beat Offside Trap in a high line or Runs With Ball Often in a vertical 4-2-3-1. 

My Final Verdict

The best young strikers in FM26 are more than just high Potential Ability ratings. They offer long-term value, tactical flexibility, and the chance to shape your team’s success for years to come. From top-tier names like Endrick, Rodrigo Mora, and Youssoufa Moukoko to hidden gems like Toni Fernández and Gassimou Sylla, these players bring different styles and price points to suit any save. 

Focus on players who fit your system, invest in their development, and you’ll build a front line that can carry you through promotions, trophies, and European nights.

Want to start your FM26 journey and sign these players yourself? Get your key now from the Eneba Marketplace – FM26 Global Edition and begin building your next great squad.

FAQs

Who is the best young striker in FM26?

The best young striker in FM26 is Endrick from Real Madrid. At just 18, he combines elite finishing, pace, and movement, making him a complete forward who can lead any attack. His high Potential Ability allows him to develop into one of the best players in the world.

Who is the best bargain young striker in FM26?

The best bargain young striker in FM26 is Toni Fernández from Barcelona. He’s available for under £500k early in most saves and has the technical base and potential to become a dependable starter. Managers on smaller budgets should sign him before his value rises.

What attributes should I focus on when scouting young strikers in FM26?

When scouting young strikers in FM26 you should focus on Finishing, Composure, Off the Ball, Acceleration, and Determination. These traits determine how consistently a striker scores, moves, and improves over time. Also check their Personality and Preferred Moves to see if they fit your tactical approach.

How can I develop young strikers in FM26?

You can develop young strikers in FM26 by giving them regular match experience, even from the bench. Assign individual role-based training that fits your tactics and add them to mentoring groups with senior players. Combine training consistency with balanced intensity to encourage steady growth without risking injuries.

Are there any specific tactics that work best with young strikers in FM26?

Yes. Systems with two strikers or a single forward supported by wingers work best. Young players thrive in setups that create space and provide consistent service, such as a 4-2-3-1 or 4-4-2 with creative wide players.

How do I manage the morale of young strikers in FM26?

To manage the morale of young strikers in FM26, you need to give clear development feedback, regular praise after good performances, and gradual first-team exposure. Avoid harsh criticism after poor games. Young players react positively to trust, so maintaining confidence and consistent communication is essential.

How useful was this post?

Click on a star to rate it!

Average rating 0 / 5. Vote count: 0

No votes so far! Be the first to rate this post.

Johnny Dunes

Technical Writer

I’m an author, casual gamer, and all-around foodie who loves mobile games, eating out with friends, and traveling. When I’m not writing, I’m either leveling up in my favorite games or getting lost in a new city. On my blog, I mix gaming tips, ways to earn on the side, and quirky tales from my latest adventures.

Read these next:

Most searched